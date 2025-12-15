Who Is Kayvon Thibodeaux? Kayvon Thibodeaux is an American professional football player, renowned for his dynamic presence as an edge rusher in the NFL. He brings explosive athleticism and relentless pressure to the defensive line. He captured national attention as the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, marking his transition to professional football with high expectations. Thibodeaux quickly became a foundational piece for the New York Giants.

Full Name Kayvon Thibodeaux Gender Male Height 6 feet 5 inches (196 cm) Net Worth $31.3 million Nationality American Education Susan Miller Dorsey High School, Oaks Christian School, University of Oregon Father Angelo Thibodeaux Mother Shawnta Loice

Early Life and Education Kayvon Thibodeaux was born and raised in South Los Angeles, California, where he first developed his football skills. His mother, Shawnta Loice, played a significant role in his upbringing and supported his athletic journey. He attended Susan Miller Dorsey High School for two years before transferring to Oaks Christian School, graduating in 2019. Thibodeaux later matriculated at the University of Oregon, earning a degree in journalism-advertising while excelling on the football field.

Notable Relationships Kayvon Thibodeaux maintains a private personal life, and no public romantic relationships have been reported. His strong bond with his mother, Shawnta Loice, is well-documented. He publicly expressed gratitude for his mother’s sacrifices by surprising her with a new house, a moment widely shared and celebrated. Thibodeaux frequently emphasizes the importance of family and community in his life.

Career Highlights Kayvon Thibodeaux’s collegiate career at Oregon saw him earn multiple accolades, including Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2019 and a unanimous All-American selection in 2021. He also won the Morris Trophy in 2020. His professional journey began dramatically as the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. Thibodeaux quickly made an impact, leading the Giants with 11.5 sacks during the 2023 NFL season.