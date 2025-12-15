Who Is Ronnie Radke? Ronnie Radke is an American singer, rapper, and songwriter known for his dynamic presence in the post-hardcore and rock scenes. He has carved a distinctive path, blending diverse musical styles and maintaining a fervent connection with his audience. His breakout moment came with the formation of Escape the Fate, quickly garnering attention for their unique sound. After legal challenges, he founded Falling in Reverse, solidifying his status as a prominent figure in rock music.

Full Name Ronald Joseph Radke Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $1.5 million Nationality American Ethnicity Part Native American And Portuguese Education Mojave High School Father Russell Radke Siblings Anthony James Radke, Matthew Radke Kids Willow Grace Radke

Early Life and Education Ronald Joseph Radke was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, growing up in an impoverished family with his father and two brothers. His mother was largely absent due to drug addiction, yet he found an early passion for music, learning piano and guitar. Radke attended Mojave High School in North Las Vegas, though he reportedly dropped out multiple times, frequently daydreaming about music instead of schoolwork. He formed several bands during his high school years, exploring his musical passion.

Notable Relationships Ronnie Radke was previously engaged to model Crissy Henderson, with whom he shares a daughter, Willow Grace Radke. Their relationship ended in 2013 due to infidelity on his part, but Radke remains involved in his daughter’s life. Ronnie Radke began a relationship with wrestler Saraya Bevis in 2018. However, their highly publicized connection ultimately concluded in late 2024, as confirmed by public reports.

Career Highlights Ronnie Radke first rose to prominence as the frontman of Escape the Fate, releasing the EP There’s No Sympathy for the Dead and the album Dying Is Your Latest Fashion. His distinctive vocals and songwriting quickly established the band in the post-hardcore scene. Following his departure, Radke formed Falling in Reverse in 2008, releasing their debut album The Drug in Me Is You in 2011. The band has since achieved significant commercial success with multiple studio albums, including Popular Monster. Beyond his bands, Radke released a rap mixtape, Watch Me, in 2014, showcasing his versatility as a musician. He has also collected accolades such as Vocalist of the Year from Alternative Press.