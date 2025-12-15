Who Is Jesse Lingard? Jesse Ellis Lingard is an English professional footballer known for his dynamic attacking midfield play and goal-scoring ability. He has become a recognizable figure in the sport through his energetic performances. He first gained widespread public attention during his breakthrough into Manchester United’s first team, particularly with his impactful goals in cup finals. His memorable strikes often came on big stages, solidifying his presence.

Full Name Jesse Ellis Lingard Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Possibly Single Net Worth $8 million Nationality English Ethnicity Black British Education William Beamont Community High School, Ashton-on-Mersey School Sixth Form Father Roy George Mother Kirsty Lingard Siblings Jasper Lingard, Daisy-Boo Lingard, Louie Scott Kids Hope Lingard

Early Life and Education Family ties shaped the early life of Jesse Lingard, who was born in Warrington, Cheshire. His paternal grandparents emigrated from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and his grandfather was a significant influence on his football journey. Lingard attended William Beamont Community High School and later Ashton-on-Mersey School Sixth Form, connected to Manchester United’s academy, which he joined at age seven. His early years were dedicated to developing his prodigious football talent.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Jesse Lingard’s personal life, including relationships with Jena Frumes from 2017 to 2018 and Marliesia Ortiz. Lingard is a father to a daughter named Hope. He is currently reported to be possibly single.

Career Highlights English footballer Jesse Lingard’s career is marked by significant club achievements, including winning the UEFA Europa League and the FA Cup with Manchester United. He distinguished himself as one of only three players to score in the finals of the FA Cup, EFL Cup, and FA Community Shield. Beyond his on-field success, Lingard launched his own clothing brand, JLingz, in 2018. He also experienced a productive loan spell with West Ham United in 2021, scoring nine goals in 16 appearances.