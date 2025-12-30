ADVERTISEMENT

Now and then, an eagle-eyed fan on the internet randomly discovers a photo of a person from the past who instantly reminds them of their favorite modern-day celebrity. In most cases, the resemblance is so uncanny that it sparks a ton of buzz online, with endless threads and memes taking over social media pages. From actors and musicians to politicians and playwrights, these are the kind of matches that will make you do a double-take. As crazy as it sounds, this list of 40 celebrity lookalikes might leave you wondering whether some faces are just timeless, or if immortality and reincarnation could be real.