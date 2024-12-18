ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most highly-anticipated films of 2023, Dreamworks Trolls Band Together, brings together some of the most talented actors and singers for a truly phenomenal voice cast.

Get ready for a vibrant and heartwarming adventure as Walt Dohrn returns to the director’s chair for the third installment of the beloved Trolls franchise! In Trolls Band Together, we reunite with fan favorites Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick, lending their voices once again to the lovable duo, Branch and Poppy.

The new chapter also features a dazzling lineup of fresh talent, bringing a whole new dimension to the colorful world of Trolls. Dive with us deep into the Trolls Band Together cast, unpacking the details of each character and the amazing voices that bring them to life on the big screen.