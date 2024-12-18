Cast of Trolls 3: Let’s Revisit the Stars Behind This Fun-Filled Musical Adventure
One of the most highly-anticipated films of 2023, Dreamworks Trolls Band Together, brings together some of the most talented actors and singers for a truly phenomenal voice cast.
Get ready for a vibrant and heartwarming adventure as Walt Dohrn returns to the director’s chair for the third installment of the beloved Trolls franchise! In Trolls Band Together, we reunite with fan favorites Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick, lending their voices once again to the lovable duo, Branch and Poppy.
The new chapter also features a dazzling lineup of fresh talent, bringing a whole new dimension to the colorful world of Trolls. Dive with us deep into the Trolls Band Together cast, unpacking the details of each character and the amazing voices that bring them to life on the big screen.
This post may include affiliate links.
Justin Timberlake returns as the voice of one of the film’s main Trolls: Branch. As Troll Village’s resident paranoid survivalist, Branch is the only Troll who doesn’t sing or dance. He doesn’t even like hugs. However, Branch has a secret he can’t keep any longer.
Trolls Band Together will see Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite with the boy band BroZone. They must also rescue Floyd from a fate worse than pop-culture obscurity and find time to tie the knot.
The multi-Grammy Award-winning Justin Timberlake provides Branch’s voice and melodies. Timberlake, known as both a successful solo artist and as part of *NSYNC, is also a well-regarded actor, starring in films like The Social Network (2010), Bad Teacher (2011), and Friends with Benefits (2011).
As he did with Trolls (2016) and Trolls World Tour (2020), Timberlake returns to serve as executive music producer for the film’s catchy soundtrack. Given his extensive experience in the music industry and the success of the first Trolls soundtracks (it was nominated for Best Music at the Academy Awards), it’s no surprise he also wrote, produced, and performed new music for the film.
The bubbly, optimistic, and energetic Troll, Poppy (voiced by Anna Kendrick), is back. The upbeat now-Queen of the Trolls, boyfriend Branch (now officially a couple — #Broppy for life), and the rest of the cast are on the adventure of a lifetime to bring back the harmony of a family.
Despite being known primarily as an actress, Kendrick brings plenty of singing experience to the role of Poppy. Fans will remember her voice from the Pitch Perfect franchise (2012-2017), as well as her singing from Into the Woods (2014) and The Last 5 Years (2014). She’s also been nominated for Best Actress for her role in Up in the Air (2009).
In 2014, after several roles where she sang, Kendrick admitted, “I never want to sing again, honestly. It’s hard as f***” (per Bustle). Fortunately for Trolls’ fans, she changed her mind because Poppy holds a special place in her heart.
In a November 2023 interview for the latest installment of Trolls, she revealed, “I’m excited to come back as Poppy because Poppy’s kind of my happy place” (per majorfilmevents). She shared that other films don’t excite her anywhere near as much as when it involves Poppy and Trolls. Kendrick described Poppy as an “unabashed, joyful…scrappy, punky little character that I get to come in and be ridiculous in.”
Described as a family man and restauranteur, former BroZone member Bruce, previously known as Spruce, is voiced by newcomer Daveed Diggs. In an interview for Trolls Band Together, Diggs revealed that his funky, smooth-talking character had found joy in discovering a part of himself outside of performing but finds it difficult when BroZone attempts to reunite (per majorfilmevents).
Audiences will recognize Diggs, an actor, singer, rapper, and songwriter, for his award-winning role as Marquise de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson in Hamilton (2020), as well as his leading role in the television series Snowpiercer (2020-2024). Diggs is also no stranger to voice acting, as he voiced Sebastian in the live-action version of Disney’s The Little Mermaid (2022).
Viva la Viva, baby! Another newcomer to the Trolls franchise is the vibrant and sassy Viva (voiced by Camila Cabello). Viva, the new girl in town, is Poppy’s long-lost sister and is an energetic, silly, fun-loving, quirky, and loud Troll.
In a promotional interview for the film, Cabello said she and her character have a lot of similarities and described her as the type of friend who would come to your house at 3 a.m., claiming the night is still young (per Critqal).
Cabello is primarily known for her work as a music artist with hits like “Señorita” (2019) and “Havana” (2018). Before her solo career, Cabello was a member of Fifth Harmony.
The multi-music award winner has also successfully entered the world of acting. She portrayed Cinderella in Amazon Prime’s live-action version of Cinderella (2021). Cabello’s comedic timing and musical ability deliver a character that audiences are sure to fall in love with.
Comedian Eric André joins Trolls Band Together as the quirky and unpredictable John Dory. The new Troll in town is the big brother in BroZone and is described by André as being “a little cocky…a little bit headstrong and arrogant” (per majorfilmevents). However, he continued to say that John Dory has his heart in the right place despite his rough exterior.
André also revealed his love for the Trolls franchise and shared that there are plenty of “hidden comedic gems for the adults,” as well as being fun for children. During an interview with The Hook, the crew expressed their pleasant surprise at André’s hidden singing talent, especially as he isn't known as a professional singer.
André is best known for his work in Bad Trip (2021) and his television series The Eric André Show (2012-2023). The stand-up comedian also voiced (and sang) the animated, suave Darius in Sing 2 (2021).
A long-awaited *NSYNC reunion is one of the most exciting parts of Trolls Band Together — especially for the thousands of millennials who grew up listening to their music. They’ve got the gift of melody, bringing it to fans again.
Every member of *NSYNC, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, and Justin Timberlake, returns to bring a nostalgic element to the film with their reunion. They also perform in the newest Trolls movie. and even wrote a new song just for the film — “Better Place” — their first in over 20 years!
According to Walt Dohrn, the members of *NSYNC gave input into how their animated counterparts would look (per CBS 5). He revealed they had suggestions for “how to do the facial hair or what was their outfits to look like…they were definitely collaborators.”
*NSYNC are known for their legendary hits like “Tearin’ Up My Heart” (1997), “It’s Gonna Be Me” (2000), and “Bye Bye Bye” (2000). “Bye Bye Bye” itself has enjoyed a renaissance of sorts with its inclusion in the recent Deadpool and Wolverine (2024).
Kid Cudi is making his Trolls debut as the laid-back, rhythm-loving Clay, another member of the pop band BroZone. Cudi described Clay as goofy but unwilling to embrace his silly nature (per Critqal). He revealed that in Clay’s new life outside the band, “We see him be goofy and him trying to suppress that…he wants people to take him seriously.”
Cudi jokingly shared that given Clay’s goofy persona, he was the best person cast for the role. He also disclosed that he loved working on the film because of the “collaborative energy” and that it was very different from any of the work he’d done before.
Before Cudi’s role as Clay, the multi-talented, award-winning music artist was well-known for his songs “Day ‘n’ Night” (2009), “Memories” (2010), and “All of the Lights” (2011). He also appeared as DJ Chello in the Academy Award-winning film Don’t Look Up (2021).
Another new Troll joining the cast is the soft-spoken Floyd (voiced by Troye Sivan). Sivan described his animated counterpart as a sensitive, funny, and talented “sweetie” (per Critqal). He also revealed that Floyd’s motivations are family because that is the most important thing to his character. In the third installment of the Trolls franchise, Floyd (one of the BroZone brothers) has been kidnapped for his musical talents.
Adorably, Sivan shared that he was incredibly honored to be part of Trolls Band Together because he is a huge fan of *NSYNC (especially Timberlake), as well as many of the other actors who provide their voices to bring the characters to life.
The Australian artist is known for his music career, which first flourished on YouTube. He also appeared in several singing competitions. His melodic voice provides some of the emotional highlights in the film, with songs like “Lonely People.” As an actor, Sivan has appeared in Boy Erased (2018) and X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009).
Comedy legend Amy Schumer voices the villainous Velvet in Trolls Band Together. Velvet is the mastermind behind the plot to kidnap the members of BroZone for her own selfish goals. With her pop star looks and diva attitude, Velvet, alongside her twin brother Veneer, will stop at nothing to keep her fame.
Schumer is best known for her stand-up comedy, as well as her roles in “Trainwreck” (2015) and “Snatched” (2017). Audiences will definitely recognize Schumer’s wit and humor that she brings to the spoiled, narcissistic Velvet. Interestingly, Schumer is one of the few actors who doesn’t sing as her character; Brianna Mazzolla takes over for Velvet’s singing numbers.
Christopher Mintz-Plasse returns after an eight-year hiatus as the voice for the rotund, nerdy, and lovable Gristle Jr. Last seen in the first Trolls film, Gristle Jr. is now King of the Bergen Monsters and serves primarily as comic relief for the film. Well, he also gets to marry the love of his life, Bridget.
During a promotional interview for Trolls Band Together, Mintz-Plasse revealed that Gristle Jr. is one of his favorite characters that he’s ever played and was disappointed he wasn’t part of the second Trolls installment (per The Movie Times). He described his character as very confident, wearing his heart on his sleeve.
Mintz-Plasse is best known for his breakout role as McLovin in Superbad (2007) and as Chris D’Amico in the superhero parody Kick-Ass franchise (2010-2012). He also provides the voice for Fishlegs in the animated franchise How to Train Your Dragon (2010-2019).
Tiny Diamond (voiced by Kenan Thompson) is back to bring a little bling to your screen. The tiny, fast-talking Troll helps Branch and Poppy battle Velvet and Veneer to rescue the members of BroZone. In an interview about his role, Thompson revealed he is a superfan of the film’s music and marvels at the high-quality songs throughout (per majorfilmevents).
Funnyman Thompson, a long-time Saturday Night Live veteran, ensures Tiny Diamond features the same comedic timing and witty one-liners as the comedian himself.
Thompson is known for his starring role in Good Burger (1997) and his television series Kenan and Kel (1996-2000). He’s also provided his voice for a variety of other animated characters throughout his career, including Greedy in The Smurf films (2011-2013).
Anderson .Paak reprises his role as Prince Darnell (also called Darnell, Prince D, or just D). The Prince of Funk returns from his first appearance in Trolls World Tour (2020). The music-loving, smooth-crooning, and mellow Troll, alongside his twin brother Cooper, supports King Gristle Jr. as he prepares for his wedding to Bridget. Fans can look forward to a possible musical number to celebrate the big occasion.
.Paak is a multi-award-winning music artist best known for the song “Leave the Door Open” (2021) with Bruno Mars and Silk Sonic, which won Best R&B Song at the 2022 Grammys. Alongside his extensive music catalog, .Paak has also provided the voice for TK in We Baby Bears (2022-2023).
Returning to Trolls Band Together is Kunal Nayyar as Guy Diamond, the autotune-talking, glitter-farting father of Tiny Diamond. As one of Poppy’s best friends, we’re sure to see the exuberant naked Glitter Troll help her reunite the BroZone.
Besides voicing Guy Diamond for the first two Trolls films, Nayyar is best known for his role as Rajesh Koothrappali (Raj) from the wildly popular series The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019). He’s also provided the voice for several other animated characters, including Gupta in Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012) and Vijay in the television series Sanjay and Craig (2013-2016).
FAQ
Is there going to be a Trolls 4?
As of December 2024, there are no official plans for Trolls 4. However, Timberlake has previously said, “I hope we make, like, seven Trolls movies, because it literally is the gift that keeps on giving” (per Billboard). Given the success and popularity of the first three Trolls films, we wouldn’t be surprised if another film was in the works.
Who plays BroZone in Trolls 3?
BroZone, the famous pop band from the Pop Troll Tribe, comprises John Dory, Floyd, Clay, Spruce, and Branch. The iconic Troll group disbanded after they lost their harmony but remained well-known after their tragic split.