Immerse yourself into vibrant nature and its wildlife through the eyes of the first prize winner of the Natgeo Nature Photographer of the Year 2016, Varun Aditya.

Varun is an Indian wildlife photographer and environmentalist who captures his homeland's lush landscapes and its inhabitants. His images continue to catch Natgeo's attention as they, among other famous magazines, publish his photos regularly.

As a self-taught photographer, Varun quickly built a huge audience, reaching over 3.7 million Instagram followers. His impeccable sense of timing, mastery of lighting, and attention to detail in the setting have been key to his photography success. Varun believes that a single photograph can echo louder than a thousand words, and today, we invite you to explore his pictures that tell a story of the wild wonders that surround us.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com