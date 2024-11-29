Bruce Willis Seen In Emotional Thanksgiving Photo With Daughters Amid Dementia Battle

ADVERTISEMENT

This Thanksgiving, the Willis family had a lot to be thankful for—and they made sure to show it.

On Thursday, November 28, Bruce Willis’ daughters, Tallulah and Scout, shared a touching Instagram post that featured their dad holding a thoughtful gift labeled “Best Dad Ever.”

The caption was simple yet heartfelt, saying: “Grateful.”

Highlights Bruce Willis was seen with his daughters in a heartfelt Thanksgiving Instagram post.

The actor was pictured holding a thoughtful gift labeled “Best Dad Ever.”

The Hollywood icon, who was married to fellow star Demi Moore for 13 years, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

In a candid interview, Bruce’s current wife, Emma Heming Willis, opened up about navigating life post-diagnosis and balancing grief with joy.

Image credits: Demi Moore

Image credits: Demi Moore

Bruce, best known as the Die Hard action star, is a proud father of five daughters: Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore, as well as Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, with wife Emma Heming Willis.

The family’s bond remains unwavering despite the Hollywood star’s ongoing battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a condition first revealed in 2023 after the family initially shared his aphasia diagnosis in 2022.

The action-movie legend held a gift that read “Best Dad Ever” while spending Thanksgiving with his family

Image credits: Tallulah Willis

Image credits: Tallulah Willis

FTD can affect language skills, behavior patterns, and movement, and Bruce is believed to be one of an estimated 60,000 people living with the disease in the U.S. There is currently no cure for the disease.

Earlier this week, Tallulah took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, posting photos with Bruce and Demi from Rumer’s 30th birthday. “I love this photo of me and my parents!!! How cute!!” she wrote, showcasing the family’s enduring closeness.

Image credits: Demi Moore

Image credits: Demi Moore

She spoke about her father’s illness in an interview this year and said the actor is “stable,” but there are “painful days.”

“He’s doing stable, which in this situation is good. And it’s hard; there’s painful days – but there’s so much love,” she told Today in a September interview.

“And it’s really shown me to not take any moment for granted and I really do think that we’d be best friends,” she added. “I really do think that he is very proud of me.”

In a candid interview, Bruce’s current wife, Emma Heming Willis, opened up about navigating life post-diagnosis and balancing grief with joy

Image credits: Emma Heming Willis

Emma, who tied the knot with Bruce in March 2009, recently spoke about how their life has changed since her husband’s diagnosis.

“Today I’m much better than I was when we first received the FTD diagnosis. I’m not saying it’s any easier, but I’ve had to get used to what’s happening so that I can be grounded in what is, so that I can support our children,” she told Town & Country Magazine in October.

“I’m trying to find that balance between the grief and the sadness that I feel, which can just crack open at any given moment, and finding joy,” she added.

Image credits: Demi Moore

Image credits: Demi Moore

She said she never tried to “sugarcoat anything” for her daughters and remains open with them about their father’s condition.

“They’ve grown up with Bruce declining over the years. I’m not trying to shield them from it,” she told the outlet.

While Bruce and Demi divorced in 2000 after a 13-year marriage, the family remains tight-knit and put up a united front following the action-movie legend’s diagnosis.

The family’s blended dynamic shines as Demi, Emma, and Bruce’s five daughters children often unite in love and support

Image credits: Demi Moore

“The family respects the way I’m looking after him; they really support me,” Emma said.

“If I need to vent, if I need to cry, if I need to rage—because all of that can happen and it’s okay to have those feelings—they are always there to listen,” she went on to say.

“I’m so thankful that we are this blended family,” she added. “They’re very supportive, very loving, and very helpful, and a lot of people don’t have that.”

