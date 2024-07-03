Influencer Accuses Bridal Shop Of Sending A “Dirty” Dress, Gets Reality Check And Legal Battle

ADVERTISEMENT

A bride-to-be’s wedding dress shopping experience turned into a total nightmare after the gown she had paid thousands of dollars for arrived “dirty” with elements that didn’t fit her size. The ordeal sparked a public spat, a viral rant on social media, and an angered boutique recalling a completely different side.

Taking to her TikTok page on June 10, influencer Meg Brackpool posted a video explaining the disastrous outcome of shopping with Oxford Bridal, a wedding dress boutique based in Leederville, Australia.

“When my mum was here in March, we found what we believe would be my wedding dress,” the Bristol, UK-born soon-to-be wife started in the clip, which has amassed over 761,200 views.

Meg, who lives in Perth, Australia, claimed she bought a bespoke $3,060 gown from the store, explaining in her video that her mother had paid in full for the dress, a skirt, and an additional fee for it to be delivered within six weeks “so that [her] sister could take it back to the UK with her.”

Image credits: megbrackpool

But despite chasing the business owners, Meg said, the six-week rush fee was not met. “I only got in touch with the bridal store nine weeks later,” she stated.

The social media lifestyle and fashion influencer with over 92,000 followers on Instagram continued: “When the dress arrived in Perth, I put it on and the dress was dirty.

“The dress was stained with brown splodges.”

Image credits: oxfordbridalperth

According to Meg, Oxford Bridal’s consultant felt that the best remedy was to “bring a packet of wet wipes out of the cupboard and dab the dress, which inevitably made those marks worse.”

She recalled: “I asked if I could try on the skirt before we took the dress off for the ladies to steam the dress, which they agreed would be the best way to fix the problem.

“And when I tried the skirt on, the skirt actually hadn’t been ordered to my size, so it didn’t fit.”

Image credits: megbrackpool

“Also asked the consultant if I could try on my veil. She claimed that I hadn’t ordered one.

“So, when I pulled out my purchase document and showed that we not only ordered [but] paid for the veil in full, she stood in front of me and told me that she’d forgotten to place the order.

“When the consultant hung up the dress, it was now covered down the front with a brown powder because the dress bag was lying in a heap on the floor and I guess what looked like a puddle of dirt.”

Image credits: megbrackpool

“So the dress bag was covered in dirt.”

The TikToker claimed that she wasn’t offered solutions to assist her with any of the issues, and, instead, she was sent a skirt that had been altered without her approval.

“Upon pick up of the skirt, it was now covered in tears […] down one edge,” Meg said.

Image credits: oxfordbridalperth

She concluded: “Devastated, I took everything back to the bridal store and requested a full refund.

“And despite consumer protection advice, which is in my favor, the bridal store still declined to refund my dress.”

Meg’s testimony stirred sympathy among thousands of people, as a person commented: “I’m so sorry this has happened – do better Oxford Bridal.”

Image credits: oxfordbridalperth

A TikTok user noticed: “It speaks volumes that they need to turn the comments off on their posts.”

“Guys, go straight to Google reviews! They can’t turn them off!” a netizen suggested.

A viewer wrote: “I’m shocked that they aren’t addressing the issue by offering realistic solutions or full refund.

“I would not be letting this go.”

Image credits: megbrackpool

“Could you go to your bank and explain what’s happened to get a refund?”

An observer added: “This is honestly a nightmare, I’m so sorry this happened to you.”

A separate individual chimed in: “I’m about to start dress shopping and will definitely avoid them! I’m so sorry this happened to you!”

Nevertheless, Oxford Bridal has since hit back saying the dress did not arrive dirty but rather a makeup-like mark appeared after Meg tried it on in-store.

Image credits: megbrackpool

Taking to its official Instagram page on June 12, the boutique shared a carousel featuring their own version of the events.

The 10-year-old nuptial specialist argued against Meg’s “false allegations,” accusing the influencer of not understanding the “concept of bespoke, tailored clothing, or the damaging impact of slander.”

Oxford Bridal confirmed that the influencer paid in full for the dress and “left the store satisfied” before taking the piece of clothing with her for further alterations.

“We believe Meg later changed her mind, feeling it was not what she wanted,” the boutique wrote. “She subsequently requested a full refund.”

.

The store explained that despite its policy not enabling refunds for bespoke or unique dresses that have been fully signed for and delivered, it agreed to issue a refund for the rush fee, worth $1,170, “as a gesture of goodwill.”

Oxford Bridal claimed that they had been in touch with Meg on June 8 as a result of her “defamatory stories” across her social media platforms.

“We approached consumer protection regarding this issue, complied with their recommendations, and informed Meg,” the boutique explained. “Instead, she chose to leverage her influence on social media to damage our reputation, which we have built over many years.”

The shop’s statement served as its official explanation, which will be followed by “litigation against Meg,” Oxford Bridal wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oxford Bridal (@oxfordbridalperth)

When contacted by The West Australian on June 13, Meg reportedly said she had been “stripped of the excitement and magic” wedding preparation brings.

She said: “I have been left disheartened, out of pocket, poorly treated, and, above all, left feeling very unworthy of ‘my’ moment.”

Meg continued: “The sheer number of errors from this experience has tainted everything, and I no longer have any desire at all to wear the dress or additional garments.

“Sadly, they have been completely ruined for me.

“I just want a refund so I can buy a new one. That’s all I want.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oxford Bridal (@oxfordbridalperth)

The West Australian recently visited the store and spoke over the phone to the owner, Delphine, who did not want her surname published and who described the allegations as “upsetting.”

Delphine told the Australian news outlet: “Our goal is to make a happy client, this is destroying the business I’ve put sweat and tears into over 10 years, and it’s unacceptable.”

It is understood Oxford Bridal will dispose of the dress legally by the end of July if it is not collected, 7News reported on Tuesday (July 2).

Meanwhile, Meg and her fiancé, Doctor ​​Sam Copson, are preparing for their wedding to take place in France next May.

