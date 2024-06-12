ADVERTISEMENT

When you’re a part of the bridal party, you’re going to have to put up with some weird requests either from the bride or the groom. This can involve minor things like wearing a particular outfit to bigger hassles like having to do an ungodly amount of tasks for the couple.

Luckily, in this case, the bride in question did not push her bridesmaids to the brink of insanity. She just wanted them to do one weird thing. One of the bridesmaid’s coworkers found out about the bride’s request and couldn’t wait to share it online.

More info: Reddit

Bridesmaids are all forced to purchase and wear necklaces bearing the bride’s name, netizens joke about the “batty” bride

Share icon

Image credits: Melike Benli (not the actual photo)

Woman’s coworker, Meredith, told her about a wedding she attended over the weekend and showed her many pictures of the fun event

Share icon

Image credits: Xiaohand (not the actual photo)

While sharing the pictures, the poster noticed that Meredith had been wearing a gold necklace with the name “Emily” on it and asked her why she did that

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: suzy9mm

Meredith said that the bride made them buy and wear those necklaces for the wedding, which shocked the poster, who immediately branded the bride as “hilariously insane”

The poster might have thought the bride’s actions were quite weird, especially when she asked her bridal party to buy necklaces bearing her name. But, as she mentioned, Meredith was completely fine with the idea. She spoke highly of Emily’s wedding and mentioned that she had a great time during the event. Although she stood up for her friend, netizens poked fun at the situation.

This might not have been a very crazy demand from Emily, but some couples do ask for a lot. To get an insight into the extravagant wedding industry, we contacted Candice Coppola, an expert who’s been in this business since 2007. She’s an author, entrepreneur, and mentor for women who want to start a wedding industry business. We asked her if she’d ever encountered very demanding brides and grooms.

She said: “I once had a bride request headshots of every single server and bartender who was going to work their wedding so that they could ‘make sure they were attractive.’ That one really threw us for a loop, and we flat-out refused to cater to [her] demand – among the many others she had!” It seems like this bride was a bit too insistent about curating her wedding down to the very last detail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candice also mentioned that “weddings are naturally stressful and that stress can really enhance the personality traits of a narcissistic or ‘difficult’ person. I mean, let’s face it – there are some people out there who are just hard to deal with on a regular day – now magnify that by planning and paying for a wedding and things can spiral out of control real quick. It can definitely show you a side of your ‘friend’ that you haven’t seen before (or possibly ignored/excused).”

Share icon

Image credits: Alexander Suhorucov (not the actual photo)

Another reason why weddings might bring out the worst in people is because they cost way too much. The average wedding costs $26,471, and if you include the engagement ring and honeymoon, the price can balloon up to $33,069. Just imagine the level of tension that can arise from having to save and then spend so much money on one event.

People do seem to be spending less and are more conscious about the exaggerated costs of weddings, but there reasons why brides and grooms still feel the pressure. It might be because many couples see their marriage ceremony as an extension of themselves. They fear judgement from their guests and want everything to be perfect, which can bring about a lot of wedding anxiety.

Even if it might seem funny to joke about bridezillas and groomzillas, it’s important to understand where their over-the-top demands stem from. That’s why Candice shared some advice for people in the bridal party who feel pressured by demanding couples. She started off by saying, “in a lot of cases, though, I feel like people just get carried away and, in those moments, forget about how their decisions affect others.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“At the end of the day, though, if you’re in a wedding party (or a vendor at a wedding) and you’re asked to do something that makes you straight up uncomfortable – you should say no – and evaluate your relationship with the couple. Life is too short, and this economy is too weird right now to drop $5,000 on a wedding as a bridesmaid for a person who doesn’t respect you,” she added.

A close friend may put up with everything the bride or groom wants, but they don’t have to overextend themselves if they don’t feel comfortable. In this case, the necklace bearing Emily’s name wasn’t such an extreme request, so it ended up becoming something humorous for netizens to joke about.

Have you ever been the victim of a demanding bride or groom? Share your story in the comments so that we can lend our sympathy.

People jokingly stated that the bridesmaids should regift the necklace to Emily on her birthday, and they also made other witty jabs towards the bride

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Dewey gallery (not the actual photo)