Groom Doesn’t Want Loud Wedding, Suggests A “Compromise” That Bride Absolutely Hates

Organizing any large-scale event can be stressful. But when it’s your own wedding, things can get very overwhelming very quickly. Suddenly, you face the realization that you’re in charge of every tiny little decision. And some of them can put you at odds with your loved ones. For example, what do you do if you and your partner’s families and friends prefer completely different styles of weddings?

That’s the question that redditor u/WiseCheesecake8179, who is due to be married, faced. He explained how his and his fiancée’s families are very different, so he suggested booking separate rooms for them at the wedding venue. However, this idea was far from popular. Read on for the full story.

Trying to keep all of your wedding guests happy is a huge challenge, especially if everyone has very particular tastes

One man shared how he’s considering booking two rooms at his wedding venue, in order to keep his family members happy

It helps if the marrying couple has a clear shared vision for how they want their Big Day to turn out

The key thing to remember is that the couple should organize their wedding in a way that they’ll both be happy. After all, it’s their Big Day, not anyone else’s.

So, unless their relatives are funding the entire celebration (which would be very generous of them!), it’s the marrying couple that has the final say on everything: the theme, the venue, the band, the guest list, and all the hundreds of nitty-gritty details that make it a magical day to remember.

That being said, the couple also has to balance out their wants and needs with those of their guests. At the end of the day, we all want our family and friends to feel comfortable and have fun.

So, you at least have to be aware of everyone else’s needs. Does someone have vastly different dietary preferences or allergies? What’s everyone doing for accommodation? Does someone need a babysitter to look after their kids?

Not to mention that practically everybody coming to your wedding is going to have an opinion on the way you organize things. Someone might not like the flower arrangement or the aesthetics of the cutlery. Someone else might have issues with your chosen band or main dishes… or that you’re not serving their fave cocktail.

It’s important not to let all of those opinions sway you. Sure, you can hear your guests out. But if you were to try to listen to absolutely everyone’s advice, you would end up making everyone (including you and your partner) unhappy.

Weddings are stressful to organize, so it’s vital to support each other throughout the entire process

You can be courteous, polite, and empathetic to your guests. But, when everything’s said and done, you need to detach yourself from all of their expectations and focus on what truly makes you and your partner happy.

So long as there’s good food, music, company, and plenty of drinks, most of your guests should be content. And if they’re not, well, it’s not the end of the world.

Weddings are often as good or bad as we make them: unless there’s a whole bunch of activities lined up at the reception, it’s up to each and every one of us to make our own fun. A huge part of that comes down to our own willingness to get to know the folks who also got invited.

According to Brides magazine, one thing that can help keep wedding stress at bay is to hire a planner. That way, you can delegate a lot of the decision-making processes to a professional who does this for a living.

At the same time, don’t forget that your wedding isn’t the only thing going on in your life. You still need to take care of your physical and mental health. And you need to spend some quality time with your partner.

Meanwhile, it also helps to foster a mindset of acceptance when it comes to organizing everything. “Remember that you don’t have to like everything to enjoy the process in general. It’s perfectly OK to acknowledge that some things suck and some things are kind of fun. An engagement and wedding planning is an inherently temporary state, so when things get hard, remember it’s not forever,” licensed marriage and family therapist Landis Bejar told Brides.

Many internet users weren’t impressed by the groom-to-be’s idea, and weighed in with their opinions

