“Gateway To All The Dirty Books”: Why Spicy Romantasy Novels Are Getting People To Read Again

It’s official — the young adults are now ditching the blue light screens and immersing themselves in the pages of fantastical worlds, filled with magic, romance, and adventure.

Alright, that may be somewhat of an exaggeration, seeing that social media apps such as TikTok and Instagram are still being used plenty, but it’s undeniable that the reading community is seeing an uptick in consumers again.

Highlights Romantasy novels are getting young adults back into reading.

A few of these popular works include Fourth Wing, A Court of Thorns and Roses, and Throne of Glass

For many readers, these worlds can provide them with a safe world to escape into.

Most noticeably: the romantasy genre, where books combine the elements of romance and fantasy in equal measure. From tropes such as found family and enemies-to-lovers, romantasies create stories based on the most unhinged and unrealistic imaginations.

Share icon

Image credits: rebeccayarros

Share icon

Image credits: benjikil_

And not only that, but it seems that the very medium that encouraged those to turn away from the art of reading is bringing people back. Coined as ‘BookTok,’ this specific corner of TikTok features thousands of creators recommending their favorite reads from stories like A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR) to Fourth Wing, all featuring their fair share of spice, romance, and fantasy.

To some, these kinds of books are the reason they decided to pick up on reading again.

One user on Reddit claimed this genre “brought back” her “love of reading” and has since lost herself in the worlds written by bestselling authors Rebecca Yarros and Sarah J. Maas.

In addition, stats by market researcher Circana show that romantasy is one of the fastest growing genres right now, increasing by 42% from 2022 to 2023. On TikTok, it absolutely dominates in terms of engagement, with over 243 billion views under #booktok.

A few authors who have gained attention include Rebecca Yarros and Sarah J. Maas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benji Kil (@benjikil_)

And it’s not hard to see why. For many, romantasy books are seen as their safe spaces.

These worlds are “a fabulous escape” as said by Christina Scott, a social psychology professor at Whittier College.

“Being able to tuck into a good book is a sense of safety and escape and living in a world that is familiar,” she said.

Share icon

Image credits: Audible

To put it simply, these immersive escapes bring readers a sense of safety and comfort

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Audible (@audible)

Moreover, the characters of said novels play a vital role in attracting romantasy’s prime demographic: young women.

“To be immersed in a book which creates a world where strong women are revered and respected and are allowed to express themselves sexually” is a powerful thing, Christina stated.

Onyx Storm, the third book of The Empyrean series, came out earlier in January

Share icon

Image credits: rebeccayarros

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brianna, Candy & Sandra (@thebestiesbookstagram)

Especially as many movies and TV shows are still warming up to the idea of having a female lead in their stories, books can be used to “fill the gap” in the meantime, until this kind of representation can be seen on screen, as well.

For Damanjit, an avid lover of romantasy based in Vancouver, Canada, almost every aspect of these novels create a sense of protection she can immerse herself in.

“I love that I can truly escape reality. I’m entering a new world with its own rules and beings,” she said. “More so, I’m not really a subtle person so I love the extremes that come with this genre.”

And while other contemporaries, thrillers, etc. have these “out-of-pocket” moments like grand, questionable gestures, these fantastical worlds aren’t limited to any “norms” we’re used to.

#BookTok has also helped in romantasy’s growing popularity

Share icon

Image credits: haileyandherkindle

“Readers don’t have to look for logic. They can just turn that part of their brain off and enjoy the story for what it is,” she shared.

Indeed, logic is a foreign concept. In universes like Throne of Glass, where the main character Aelin is the queen of a lost kingdom, capable of wielding fire and accompanied by her “cadre” of the most elite powerful warriors, their lives are so different from ours that it’s a breath of fresh air.

And yet, many young readers see themselves in women like Aelin, whether it be because they aspire to be her or because they see their resilience and independence reflected in her personality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nai Mei Yao (@meiflowersketches)

These stories “allow you to kind of imagine yourself as that central character, the character that you want to be,” said Christina.

It’s also no new revelation that Gen Z has somewhat of a reputation of possessing a “reticence and reluctance” when it comes to things such as relationships. But in romantasy, these barriers are broken down and relinquished when authors create the epic, powerful love stories this genre is known for.

And from the safety of wherever they’re reading from, audiences are able to fully “become” these characters however they wish.

Readers can see glimpses of themselves in the protagonists who take on these epic adventures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art by Cassmira (@artby_cassmira)

With #BookTok’s growing popularity, it’s also a common phenomenon for readers to go into these series or standalones with a certain mindset that might make them enjoy these narratives more.

Especially if it’s been talked about on trusted platforms by many people that may align with your tastes, there’s a sort of “societal” or “peer pressure” to liking it, delving into things with a “positive mindframe.”

“What helps is you go into these books with this anticipation that ‘I’m going to like it’ because it’s been endorsed so heavily by others,” Christina shared.

Xaden and Violet are the main characters in Rebecca Yarros’s The Empyrean series

Share icon

Image credits: _readwithreet_

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ʀᴇᴇᴛ (@_readwithreet_)

Of course, this endorsement doesn’t necessarily mean this genre is immune from critics — after all, there’s always bound to be some negative noise surrounding every aspect of art. With romantasy, this might be even more heightened given the sex scenes that may be present.

But as Larissa Cambusana, known better as @larryreads on TikTok, put it, “One thing that will never cease to amaze me is people trying to make other people feel bad for what they read.

“Mind your business — it is really not that hard.”

