Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Gateway To All The Dirty Books”: Why Spicy Romantasy Novels Are Getting People To Read Again
Lifestyle, News

“Gateway To All The Dirty Books”: Why Spicy Romantasy Novels Are Getting People To Read Again

Interview
Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s official — the young adults are now ditching the blue light screens and immersing themselves in the pages of fantastical worlds, filled with magic, romance, and adventure. 

Alright, that may be somewhat of an exaggeration, seeing that social media apps such as TikTok and Instagram are still being used plenty, but it’s undeniable that the reading community is seeing an uptick in consumers again.

Highlights
  • Romantasy novels are getting young adults back into reading.
  • A few of these popular works include Fourth Wing, A Court of Thorns and Roses, and Throne of Glass
  • For many readers, these worlds can provide them with a safe world to escape into.

Most noticeably: the romantasy genre, where books combine the elements of romance and fantasy in equal measure. From tropes such as found family and enemies-to-lovers, romantasies create stories based on the most unhinged and unrealistic imaginations.

RELATED:

    Welcome to the world of romantasy: where magic, romance, and adventure are encouraging people to get back into reading

    Two authors smiling in front of a large audience holding spicy romantasy novels at a book event.

    Image credits: rebeccayarros

    Man reacting to spicy romantasy novels on a tablet; humorous split image on a balcony.

    Image credits: benjikil_

    And not only that, but it seems that the very medium that encouraged those to turn away from the art of reading is bringing people back. Coined as ‘BookTok,’ this specific corner of TikTok features thousands of creators recommending their favorite reads from stories like A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR) to Fourth Wing, all featuring their fair share of spice, romance, and fantasy. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    To some, these kinds of books are the reason they decided to pick up on reading again. 

    One user on Reddit claimed this genre “brought back” her “love of reading” and has since lost herself in the worlds written by bestselling authors Rebecca Yarros and Sarah J. Maas. 

    In addition, stats by market researcher Circana show that romantasy is one of the fastest growing genres right now, increasing by 42% from 2022 to 2023. On TikTok, it absolutely dominates in terms of engagement, with over 243 billion views under #booktok.

    A few authors who have gained attention include Rebecca Yarros and Sarah J. Maas

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Benji Kil (@benjikil_)

    And it’s not hard to see why. For many, romantasy books are seen as their safe spaces.

    These worlds are “a fabulous escape” as said by Christina Scott, a social psychology professor at Whittier College.

    “Being able to tuck into a good book is a sense of safety and escape and living in a world that is familiar,” she said. 

    Person discussing reading "Onyx Storm," referencing spicy romantasy novels, wearing a fluffy black and white jacket.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Audible

    To put it simply, these immersive escapes bring readers a sense of safety and comfort

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Audible (@audible)

    Moreover, the characters of said novels play a vital role in attracting romantasy’s prime demographic: young women.

    “To be immersed in a book which creates a world where strong women are revered and respected and are allowed to express themselves sexually” is a powerful thing, Christina stated.

    Onyx Storm, the third book of The Empyrean series, came out earlier in January

    Authors discussing spicy romantasy novels on stage, with "Onyx Storm" book cover displayed prominently behind them.

    Image credits: rebeccayarros

    Especially as many movies and TV shows are still warming up to the idea of having a female lead in their stories, books can be used to “fill the gap” in the meantime, until this kind of representation can be seen on screen, as well.

    For Damanjit, an avid lover of romantasy based in Vancouver, Canada, almost every aspect of these novels create a sense of protection she can immerse herself in. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I love that I can truly escape reality. I’m entering a new world with its own rules and beings,” she said. “More so, I’m not really a subtle person so I love the extremes that come with this genre.” 

    And while other contemporaries, thrillers, etc. have these “out-of-pocket” moments like grand, questionable gestures, these fantastical worlds aren’t limited to any “norms” we’re used to.

    #BookTok has also helped in romantasy’s growing popularity

    Image credits: haileyandherkindle

    “Readers don’t have to look for logic. They can just turn that part of their brain off and enjoy the story for what it is,” she shared. 

    Indeed, logic is a foreign concept. In universes like Throne of Glass, where the main character Aelin is the queen of a lost kingdom, capable of wielding fire and accompanied by her “cadre” of the most elite powerful warriors, their lives are so different from ours that it’s a breath of fresh air.

    And yet, many young readers see themselves in women like Aelin, whether it be because they aspire to be her or because they see their resilience and independence reflected in her personality. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    These stories “allow you to kind of imagine yourself as that central character, the character that you want to be,” said Christina.

    It’s also no new revelation that Gen Z has somewhat of a reputation of possessing a “reticence and reluctance” when it comes to things such as relationships. But in romantasy, these barriers are broken down and relinquished when authors create the epic, powerful love stories this genre is known for.

    And from the safety of wherever they’re reading from, audiences are able to fully “become” these characters however they wish.

    Readers can see glimpses of themselves in the protagonists who take on these epic adventures

    With #BookTok’s growing popularity, it’s also a common phenomenon for readers to go into these series or standalones with a certain mindset that might make them enjoy these narratives more.

    Especially if it’s been talked about on trusted platforms by many people that may align with your tastes, there’s a sort of “societal” or “peer pressure” to liking it, delving into things with a “positive mindframe.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “What helps is you go into these books with this anticipation that ‘I’m going to like it’ because it’s been endorsed so heavily by others,” Christina shared.

    Xaden and Violet are the main characters in Rebecca Yarros’s The Empyrean series

    Fantasy scene with a man facing a dragon, and hands reaching through a storm, illustrating spicy romantasy themes.

    Image credits: _readwithreet_

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by ʀᴇᴇᴛ (@_readwithreet_)

    Of course, this endorsement doesn’t necessarily mean this genre is immune from critics — after all, there’s always bound to be some negative noise surrounding every aspect of art. With romantasy, this might be even more heightened given the sex scenes that may be present. 

    But as Larissa Cambusana, known better as @larryreads on TikTok, put it, “One thing that will never cease to amaze me is people trying to make other people feel bad for what they read.

    “Mind your business — it is really not that hard.”

    The hype is real — comments gave brief reviews of popular romantasy books

    Text image with the phrase "Obsessed is an understatement" related to spicy romantasy novels.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on romantasy novels, highlighting a desirable character, emphasizing their appeal to romantic readers.

    Comment praising a romantasy novel, mentioning its best storytelling and anticipation for a screen adaptation.

    Text message praising a romantasy novel series as the best read in a long time.

    Comment praising spicy romantasy books as the best ever read.

    Text comment praising spicy romantasy novels, "My wife reads these to me. 9/10 would recommend.

    Text message saying 'I like distractions' with a smiley emoji, related to spicy romantasy novels.

    Text bubble with quote about a gateway to dirty books, emphasizing enjoyment.

    A comment praising spicy romantasy books, highlighting renewed interest.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    April Jenkins recommends reading all series by Sarah J. Maas, highlighting the appeal of spicy romantasy novels.

    Text message about enjoying reading naughty fantasy novels without shame.

    Text from user comment mentioning reading paranormal romance since the '90s.

    Comment on the appeal of spicy romantasy novels encouraging reading habits.

    Text message from Jose Canusee humorously mentioning "fairys" relating to spicy romantasy books.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    5

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't speak for fantasy, but I know that the Flashman series got my middle nephew reading, his mother thought they were historically accurate (they are indeed), but she didn't know that they are also full of interaction between the eponymous hero and a multiplicity of ladies. With much boobage. Yes, aunty knows very well how teenage nephew became hooked on reading

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    1stopallotus avatar
    CatD
    CatD
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And if you want EXTRA SPICY romanticy, read Lora Leigh's Breed books!😻

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't speak for fantasy, but I know that the Flashman series got my middle nephew reading, his mother thought they were historically accurate (they are indeed), but she didn't know that they are also full of interaction between the eponymous hero and a multiplicity of ladies. With much boobage. Yes, aunty knows very well how teenage nephew became hooked on reading

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    1stopallotus avatar
    CatD
    CatD
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And if you want EXTRA SPICY romanticy, read Lora Leigh's Breed books!😻

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda