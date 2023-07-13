Many book lovers have turned to Goodreads as a source of inspiration or a venue to gush or vent after reading something truly moving. Its extensive sections for reviews, quotes, and thoughts allow casual readers to learn more before buying.

But hidden beneath the surface, there is a gold mine of absolutely hilarious and unhinged one-star reviews, which the laurasbooktalk TikTok account gathers and shares with the world. So get comfy and prepare to scroll through some people's thoughts on quite possibly the worst literature has to offer, upvote your favorites and comment your worst reading experience below.

This TikTok account shares the best one-star reviews on Goodreads

#1

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

#2

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

Naomi van Nijnatten
Naomi van Nijnatten
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe Colleen Hoovwe should make a carreerswitch. Something that requires not so much of the imagination, like deliveryperson or accountant...

#3

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

People seem to enjoy literary criticism (or any criticism for that matter) almost as much as literature itself. Some of the oldest texts still available to humans have sections critiquing other texts of the time, for example, the Nāṭya Śāstra, a Sanskrit text on the performing arts from roughly 200 BCE has parts listing the advantages and disadvantages of similar texts.

Similarly, Aristotle and Plato both published texts criticizing ideas, works, and texts that they found distasteful. While most authors will write for the sake of writing, the copying and preservation of these works does indicate that deep down, most of us love reading about someone tearing something apart. 
#4

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

#5

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

#6

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

Of course, before the relatively modern era, literacy rates were so low that reading, let alone reading about reading was pretty uncommon. But as more and more people “learned their letters,” a review, of anything really, became a genre all to itself, as most people still preferred to know about a thing before they potentially spent hard-earned money on it. This popularity meant that reviews started to evolve from pure evaluations into a form of content in of itself.
#7

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

#8

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be fair what do you expect from a book with that title?

#9

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

One of the most popular critics, among his many claims to fame, was Jonathan Swift. Without knowing, many people might be at least familiar with not just one, but two of his portraits, which as memes are appropriately used to display someone's confusion and revulsion for something particularly bad. His works are still read today, a pretty clear sign that writers in particular can still learn about their craft by watching someone just dissect a text they have never seen before. 
#10

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

ur shoebox
ur shoebox
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But the plot was kinda good ngl...

#11

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

cadena kuhn
cadena kuhn
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please they do this at every genitorturers show

#12

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

Zophra
Zophra
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I literally just finished this book yesterday. I am shocked that I know many of these books...with these terrible reviews.

The internet has allowed for a democratization of reviews and literary criticism, for better or worse. Certainly, one disadvantage of the “classic” way to read reviews, in a magazine, for example, is that a single critic's taste might differ from yours and people are not infallible. But sites like Goodreads let people mix and match research, both seeing what specific people and even authors think, but also seeing the mass of data created by anonymous users. 
#13

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

Irishwoman abroad
Irishwoman abroad
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just the title should be a warning! Ugh

#14

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

#15

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aileen.. how about you just stop reading this book?

At its inception, the site mostly functioned as a way for early internet users to actually find things to read, as digitalization and even just online bookstores massively increased the options for the average buyer. But options are useless if the person doesn’t know they exist. But, of course, even when one sees all the books out there, it’s important to have some way to figure out what you would like. 
#16

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

Val
Val
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just love this author's pen name; "Stabby." Their books, however, are zero stars.

#17

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

Gabriella de cruz
Gabriella de cruz
47 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

#18

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

Zophra
Zophra
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Alright, I agree with this. Maybe not burn the characters alive - just force feed them raisins.

Now the site and its catalog are so large that Goodreads has its own “librarians” to curate, sort, and keep track of all the literature being added to it. While this is of little interest to the average user, it’s a pretty good representation of just how large the platform is these days, with over 50 million reviews and 90 million users as of 2019. Of higher interest to many users is the ability to follow verified author accounts and see what they are reading and reviewing. 
#19

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

ur shoebox
ur shoebox
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nooo this was on my tbr listtt

#20

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

Irishwoman abroad
Irishwoman abroad
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I actually read this through to the end, even though I guessed who dunnit at least halfway through 🤷

#21

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That may not be a bad thing in a book. Some of the best books out there are deeply disturbing.

Of course, humans are pretty ingenious creatures and we will find all sorts of ways to entertain ourselves in a pinch. One-star reviews are a good example, but a lot of people do actively like seeing the “fail state” of something. Whether it’s a car crash or “Kitchen Nightmares,” there is something exhilarating about learning the nitty, gritty, horrible details as an observer. 
#22

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

#23

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

Val
Val
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That whole series is terrible. Don't do it.

#24

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

In other words, we love to hate, but most people also realize that just hating stuff is boring, unappealing, and often pretty unhealthy. So particularly bad books and most of the ones on this list qualify, are a safe target, as they can be hated, mocked, and made fun of without that little voice inside wondering if this is perhaps an ugly look. 
#25

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

Irishwoman abroad
Irishwoman abroad
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think they've made a film of this... But then again, they made films out of the 50 shades of grey and twilight books, so there's that, I suppose

#26

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

#27

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

On this basis, many authors who would have and perhaps should have remained unknown rose to prominence. Twilight and its film adaptations had large fan bases but were equally well known for a large, very vocal group of critics who attacked it at every turn. If you happen to be a Twilight hater, even one who never read the book in the first place, bad reviews are no doubt a great source of entertainment. 
#28

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like a Harry Potter knock off. Is it?

#29

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

Naomi van Nijnatten
Naomi van Nijnatten
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Developing an allergy for this person desperately attempting to write books.

#30

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

Premislaus de Colo
Premislaus de Colo
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whoever looked at this title and thought "hey, that's gonna be a good read"

In the present day, this use of infamy to garner attention has become a relatively popular method to sell books, as some segment of the population will inevitably buy it just to see what all the fuss is about. As you scroll through, note which authors' names come up frequently. At this stage in digital marketing, the one-star review might be only second in value to a five-star review. 
#31

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

Toxic
Toxic
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That sounds more like Charly's problem more than a problem with the book

#32

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

#33

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

Naomi van Nijnatten
Naomi van Nijnatten
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I desperately need to see how this Colleen Hoover looks like...

#34

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

#35

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

#36

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

#37

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

E Henry Todd
E Henry Todd
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wona can't be bothered to write 'thank you' correctly. How can we trust them to provide an accurate review of an actual book?

#38

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

ur shoebox
ur shoebox
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tbh i found this book to be TRASHHHHHHH .... it was so boring i was counting pages for it to finish

#39

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

Naomi van Nijnatten
Naomi van Nijnatten
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Let's just ban Colleen Hoovers' entire oeuvre.

#40

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So this person found out the author is a red head, gave the author a one star review based entirely on that fact, and then declared this? Why? For other people with this ridiculous prejudice?

#41

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

#42

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

#43

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

#44

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

Phoenix(or nix)they/them
Phoenix(or nix)they/them
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought this book was good, but I get what they're saying. She tried to steer it in one direction but it just kinda got stuck in the mud(to me that's good for this book. Any other ending would have made the book a pile of dirt and micro-plastics)

#45

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

#46

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

ur shoebox
ur shoebox
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Honest review: the book overall is actually really nice and the way its written and its actually pretty sad LIKE VERY SAD it gets to u and leaves u traumatized like fr. BUT i feel like it could've been way shorter as i found my self skipping so many boring pages that have no effect or reason to be in the book. So instead of it being 700 smth pages it could've been max 400

#47

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

#48

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

#49

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

Naomi van Nijnatten
Naomi van Nijnatten
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hopefully it also ends with the Colleen-vibe now. She's getting on my nerves.

#50

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

Val
Val
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay, maybe just this book. However, Penelope Douglas is an awesome author. Her "Bully" series is great.

#51

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

Firefly1617
Firefly1617
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Was a pretty good series, these would be easier to take seriously if they actually gave reasons for why they hate it

#52

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

#53

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

#54

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

RedPepper
RedPepper
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Overstuffed and slightly nauseous. I know the feeling.

#55

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

#56

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

#57

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

#58

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a good book. Eat it, Barry.

#59

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

#60

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

#61

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

#62

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk

#63

Goodreads-One-Star-Reviews-That-Made-My-Day-Laurasbooktalk