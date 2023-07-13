TikToker Shares 1-Star Reviews On Goodreads That Made Her Day, Here Are 82 Of The Funniest
Many book lovers have turned to Goodreads as a source of inspiration or a venue to gush or vent after reading something truly moving. Its extensive sections for reviews, quotes, and thoughts allow casual readers to learn more before buying.
But hidden beneath the surface, there is a gold mine of absolutely hilarious and unhinged one-star reviews, which the laurasbooktalk TikTok account gathers and shares with the world. So get comfy and prepare to scroll through some people's thoughts on quite possibly the worst literature has to offer, upvote your favorites and comment your worst reading experience below.
This TikTok account shares the best one-star reviews on Goodreads
Maybe Colleen Hoovwe should make a carreerswitch. Something that requires not so much of the imagination, like deliveryperson or accountant...
People seem to enjoy literary criticism (or any criticism for that matter) almost as much as literature itself. Some of the oldest texts still available to humans have sections critiquing other texts of the time, for example, the Nāṭya Śāstra, a Sanskrit text on the performing arts from roughly 200 BCE has parts listing the advantages and disadvantages of similar texts.
Similarly, Aristotle and Plato both published texts criticizing ideas, works, and texts that they found distasteful. While most authors will write for the sake of writing, the copying and preservation of these works does indicate that deep down, most of us love reading about someone tearing something apart.
Of course, before the relatively modern era, literacy rates were so low that reading, let alone reading about reading was pretty uncommon. But as more and more people “learned their letters,” a review, of anything really, became a genre all to itself, as most people still preferred to know about a thing before they potentially spent hard-earned money on it. This popularity meant that reviews started to evolve from pure evaluations into a form of content in of itself.
To be fair what do you expect from a book with that title?
One of the most popular critics, among his many claims to fame, was Jonathan Swift. Without knowing, many people might be at least familiar with not just one, but two of his portraits, which as memes are appropriately used to display someone's confusion and revulsion for something particularly bad. His works are still read today, a pretty clear sign that writers in particular can still learn about their craft by watching someone just dissect a text they have never seen before.
The internet has allowed for a democratization of reviews and literary criticism, for better or worse. Certainly, one disadvantage of the “classic” way to read reviews, in a magazine, for example, is that a single critic's taste might differ from yours and people are not infallible. But sites like Goodreads let people mix and match research, both seeing what specific people and even authors think, but also seeing the mass of data created by anonymous users.
At its inception, the site mostly functioned as a way for early internet users to actually find things to read, as digitalization and even just online bookstores massively increased the options for the average buyer. But options are useless if the person doesn’t know they exist. But, of course, even when one sees all the books out there, it’s important to have some way to figure out what you would like.
Now the site and its catalog are so large that Goodreads has its own “librarians” to curate, sort, and keep track of all the literature being added to it. While this is of little interest to the average user, it’s a pretty good representation of just how large the platform is these days, with over 50 million reviews and 90 million users as of 2019. Of higher interest to many users is the ability to follow verified author accounts and see what they are reading and reviewing.
I actually read this through to the end, even though I guessed who dunnit at least halfway through 🤷
That may not be a bad thing in a book. Some of the best books out there are deeply disturbing.
Of course, humans are pretty ingenious creatures and we will find all sorts of ways to entertain ourselves in a pinch. One-star reviews are a good example, but a lot of people do actively like seeing the “fail state” of something. Whether it’s a car crash or “Kitchen Nightmares,” there is something exhilarating about learning the nitty, gritty, horrible details as an observer.
In other words, we love to hate, but most people also realize that just hating stuff is boring, unappealing, and often pretty unhealthy. So particularly bad books and most of the ones on this list qualify, are a safe target, as they can be hated, mocked, and made fun of without that little voice inside wondering if this is perhaps an ugly look.
I think they've made a film of this... But then again, they made films out of the 50 shades of grey and twilight books, so there's that, I suppose
On this basis, many authors who would have and perhaps should have remained unknown rose to prominence. Twilight and its film adaptations had large fan bases but were equally well known for a large, very vocal group of critics who attacked it at every turn. If you happen to be a Twilight hater, even one who never read the book in the first place, bad reviews are no doubt a great source of entertainment.
Developing an allergy for this person desperately attempting to write books.
Whoever looked at this title and thought "hey, that's gonna be a good read"
In the present day, this use of infamy to garner attention has become a relatively popular method to sell books, as some segment of the population will inevitably buy it just to see what all the fuss is about. As you scroll through, note which authors' names come up frequently. At this stage in digital marketing, the one-star review might be only second in value to a five-star review.
I desperately need to see how this Colleen Hoover looks like...
Wona can't be bothered to write 'thank you' correctly. How can we trust them to provide an accurate review of an actual book?
Tbh i found this book to be TRASHHHHHHH .... it was so boring i was counting pages for it to finish
So this person found out the author is a red head, gave the author a one star review based entirely on that fact, and then declared this? Why? For other people with this ridiculous prejudice?
I thought this book was good, but I get what they're saying. She tried to steer it in one direction but it just kinda got stuck in the mud(to me that's good for this book. Any other ending would have made the book a pile of dirt and micro-plastics)
Honest review: the book overall is actually really nice and the way its written and its actually pretty sad LIKE VERY SAD it gets to u and leaves u traumatized like fr. BUT i feel like it could've been way shorter as i found my self skipping so many boring pages that have no effect or reason to be in the book. So instead of it being 700 smth pages it could've been max 400
Hopefully it also ends with the Colleen-vibe now. She's getting on my nerves.
Was a pretty good series, these would be easier to take seriously if they actually gave reasons for why they hate it