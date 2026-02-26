ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a corner of the internet that will make you laugh until your stomach hurts and then, two posts later, say something so sharp and honest about the world that you have to sit with it for a minute. A place that knows when to be serious and isn’t scared to be, but also isn’t going to pass up a genuinely great joke.

That corner is Black Twitter, and if you haven’t spent much time there, this is a pretty good place to start. We’ve rounded up some of its best moments here as a celebration of Black culture and the community behind it—because it deserves nothing less. Scroll down and enjoy.

#1

Do Not Disturb On

Close-up of a cinnamon roll cheesecake with creamy layers, featured in hilarious and relatable posts from Black Twitter.

MrPresident91

    #2

    We Have A Winner!

    Tweet from Michael Harriot humorously noting the whitest tweet on Black Twitter, part of relatable posts collection.

    zzill6

    #3

    Can’t Even Treat Yourself

    Tweet from Black Twitter humorously questioning appetizer prices being similar to entrées at restaurants, reflecting relatable posts.

    ThickCapital

    #4

    Polite Discourse

    Black Twitter post about a Delta lounge conversation with hilarious and relatable content to brighten your day.

    ThickCapital

    #5

    We Had Parents Too You Know . Parents Who Inspired Is To Change The Pattern

    Black Twitter post about people without children offering parenting advice, with a viral meme video included.

    Cleonce12

    #6

    “The Sprite Is Out Of Syrup Again!!!”

    Image of a humorous Black Twitter post showing connected soda box dispensers with tubes in a storage area.

    otadak

    noman_2 avatar
    No Man
    No Man
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Syrup for soda dispensers?

    #7

    Oregon Trail 2025 Remastered

    Screenshot of a viral Black Twitter post reacting hilariously to a dysentery outbreak in Multnomah County, Oregon.

    YesterdaysPerson

    #8

    This Is That Advanced Racism

    Screenshot of a relatable Black Twitter post discussing the cancellation of the Tiana animated series on Disney+.

    Direct-Sail-6141

    #9

    Its Literally Systemic Racism

    Tweet discussing studies on tree cutting in Black neighborhoods making areas hotter, featured in relatable Black Twitter posts.

    BaldHourGlass667

    beritzurbuchen_1 avatar
    zububonsai
    zububonsai
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe 3,1 degrees?

    #10

    Oh Trust We Are Aware We Are Just Going Through The Motions

    Tweet from Black Twitter expressing concern about society regressing, highlighting relatable and humorous posts trending online.

    Cleonce12

    #11

    The Kendrick Lamar Method

    Black Twitter post humorously outlining the Kendrick Lamar method, showcasing relatable and hilarious social media content.

    Conscious-Quarter423

    #12

    Back When He Was Considered The Real Life Tony Stark And I Dreamed Of Owning A Tesla. Never Trust These Ceos

    Tweet showing a smiling Black woman and Elon Musk meeting black engineers, highlighting relatable Black Twitter posts.

    GabiCule

    #13

    You Bout To Be The April Fool

    Funny Black Twitter post showing Krispy Kreme boxes filled with vegetables as an April Fools prank at work.

    ThickCapital

    #14

    Who Gon’ Tell Her?

    Tweet from Black Twitter questioning if prices raised by tariffs will ever go back down, reflecting relatable daily frustrations.

    aFeelingProcess

    #15

    She Got That ‘I Remember 1492’ Energy

    Screenshot of a relatable Black Twitter post discussing Native Americans needing papers to prove their right to exist.

    Cleonce12

    #16

    Now The Only Thing Running Are Tears

    Funny and relatable Black Twitter post about confusion over running, with millions of views, likes, and reposts.

    darulez8

    #17

    Whenever We Try To Move Forward, They Move The Goalpost

    Tweet from Black Twitter user reflecting on challenges growing up in section 8 housing and impacts on education and future.

    imjustheretodomyjob

    #18

    Today Is Not A Good Day For That Kinda Foolishness

    Screenshot of a Black Twitter post humorously addressing recent insurance changes on anesthesia coverage.

    NYstate

    #19

    Kendrick Out Here Making A Masterpiece

    Screenshot of a Black Twitter post showing Kendrick Lamar protesting during a major sports event with political figures watching.

    [deleted]

    #20

    Rejected A Visit To The White House.we All Know Why

    Screenshot of a Black Twitter post about Eagles players declining a White House Super Bowl invitation, relatable and hilarious.

    GoreIsMe

    #21

    Just Know That It Would Come From A Good Place

    Black Twitter post showing a humorous comment about racial background and calling out slurs in relatable tweets.

    herewearefornow

    #22

    Or They’re Just Plain Stupid

    Screenshot of a Black Twitter post with a woman in Forestry Service uniform referencing relatable and hilarious moments from Black Twitter.

    GoreIsMe

    #23

    That Walk Into School With Just Vibes And A Pencil Hit Different

    Black Twitter post about feeling free on the last day of elementary school, part of hilarious and relatable tweets.

    otadak

    #24

    This Guy Knows What's Up

    Tweet from Black Twitter humorously discussing music genres with a photo from All American Rejects' Move Along video.

    Apprehensive-Bed7439

    #25

    This Was Suppose To Be My Year. Dammit I Was Manifesting

    Screenshot of a relatable Black Twitter post about life struggles with 9.2 million views and high engagement.

    Cleonce12

    #26

    Come Save Us From Our Poor Decisions

    Tweet discussing Kamala Harris with images of her at public events, shared in relatable Black Twitter posts.

    ThickCapital

    #27

    W Parents

    Child plays in small pool with showerhead water source, a hilarious and relatable Black Twitter post.

    KaamDeveloper

    #28

    If The Pilot Ain’t Feeling It, I’m Not Feeling It Either

    Screenshot of a Black Twitter post about a pilot canceling a flight, illustrating relatable and hilarious moments on Black Twitter.

    Bihema

    #29

    A Few Good Men

    Black Twitter post humor with two men and a baby, showing relatable and hilarious family moments.

    NYstate

    #30

    Yeah Go Ahead And Pack It Up Bro 😭🙏💔

    Black Twitter relatable post showing supportive moment with sword scene from a popular TV show at sunset.

    jetstream-sam-gaming

    #31

    Today I Learned The Only Thing Fancy About Luxury Brands Is The Microsoft Word Font They Use

    Tweet from Black Twitter about Chinese manufacturers exposing luxury retail brands and relatable internet humor.

    Cleonce12

    #32

    I Keep Telling People This And Folks Be Looking At Me Like I’m Crazy

    Tweet from Black Twitter expressing concern about society's regression with high engagement and views.

    Renegadeforever2024

    #33

    Kinda How I Felt About Certain Groups This Election

    Black Twitter post asking if people ever try to help someone who likes their own problems, relatable humor.

    aFeelingProcess

    #34

    History Repeats Itself

    Tweet from Black Twitter discussing lasting damage of an administration with high engagement, part of relatable posts collection.

    OkEscape7558

    #35

    Medicaid Cuts Hit Us Hardest: My Daughter Lost Her Speech Therapist—and We Don’t Even Use It

    Black Twitter post about Medicaid cuts causing speech therapist business to close, highlighting relatable healthcare frustrations.

    Busy-Government-1041

    #36

    You Won’t Catch Me Without My Mask In Public

    Tweet from Black Twitter humor about society pretending Covid isn't a thing, relatable and funny posts from Black Twitter.

    Sweetlo123

    #37

    Freedom Of Speech For Me, And Not For Thee

    Screenshot of a Black Twitter post with a humorous and relatable political meme about freedom of speech.

    icey_sawg0034

    #38

    Joy Is Overpriced Now

    Tweet from Black Twitter user discussing greed ruining everything, planned obsolescence, capitalism, and relatable social commentary.

    Zulumus

    #39

    “Dei” Is Totally Not A Stand In For Black People, Trust

    Screenshot of a Black Twitter post humorously reacting to a removed Jackie Robinson military page error.

    Shadie_daze

    #40

    They Deserve That And More

    Tweet from Black Twitter discussing a judge sentencing a couple to 375 years for child a***e, reflecting relatable posts.

    imjustheretodomyjob

    #41

    Man I Would’ve Been Sipping Tea And Reading The Thread Like It Was The Shaderoom

    Screenshot of a relatable and hilarious post from Black Twitter joking about staying on a chain until 2029.

    detox02

    #42

    They're Not Afraid Enough Of The Majority Of The People

    Tweet from Black Twitter humorously analyzing American politics, highlighting relatable and hilarious perspectives that might make your day better.

    JennyBeckman

    #43

    How You Fumble The Land Of Maple Syrup And Friendly Folk?!?

    Tweet about Canada ending its alliance with the U.S., shared on Black Twitter with a photo of a man speaking at a podium.

    Cleonce12

    #44

    Aquamayne

    Screenshot of a relatable Black Twitter post about Terrence Howard and creating a new Atlantis society.

    idgafandwhyshouldi

    #45

    Snl’s Kenan And Ego Silently Communicating About Morgan Wallen

    Screenshot of a Black Twitter post humorously discussing Black telepathy with people talking in the background.

    Dramatic-History5891

    #46

    Yeah I Kinda Want To Know Also

    Black Twitter post humor about Cory Booker breaking Strom Thurmond’s Senate speech record with a funny question.

    rb1242

    #47

    Her: Let Me Climb This Helpful Ladder And Take It With Me

    Screenshot of a Black Twitter post humorously reacting to Adobe's HR chief ending DEI hiring goals.

    detox02

    #48

    Four Casinos

    Twitter post humorously commenting on bankruptcy, part of relatable and hilarious posts from Black Twitter.

    nikamats

    #49

    The “But Kamala Laugh Is So Annoying “ Crowd Can’t Pop Lock Themselves Out Of This One

    Screenshot of a relatable Black Twitter post humorously commenting on the economy and TikTok dance trends.

    detox02

    #50

    Get Him Out Coach. He Needs A Breather

    Tweet from Black Twitter humor about Fox News distraction and US economy, with a basketball player leaning on a barrier.

    detox02

    #51

    Other Countries Are Going To Treat Us Like Mojo Jojo

    Screenshot of a humorous, relatable Black Twitter post about international cooperation and political commentary.

    rb1242

    #52

    Funny How That Works

    Screenshot of a humorous Black Twitter post reacting to a White House tweet with relatable viral content.

    friendswithbillw

    #53

    Del Is A Start But It's Not The End Goal

    Screenshot of a Black Twitter post discussing DEI as a solution to historical racism, reflecting relatable and hilarious content.

    emily-is-happy

    #54

    Feels Like We’ve Been Here Before…

    Tweet on Black Twitter commenting on a political announcement with relatable humor and current event context.

    NotTheBurnerAccount

    #55

    Many Such Cases

    Screenshot of a Black Twitter post humorously reflecting on racism and iconic Black TV and sports figures.

    Bitter-Gur-4613

    #56

    Reminds Me Of That Scene In Django Unchained Where He Said “ You Right Where You Belong”

    Tweet from Black Twitter discussing accountability, justice, and respect for Black lives and Black women.

    Cleonce12

    #57

    This In The Level Of Petty We Need!

    Screenshot of a relatable Black Twitter post humorously discussing brand leggings prices and TikTok warehouse deals.

    emily-is-happy

    #58

    “Yall Worried About Dei When These Guys Can’t Even Handle Basic Tasks”

    Screenshot of a Black Twitter post humorously discussing a broken National Championship Trophy at a White House ceremony.

    Dramatic-History5891

    #59

    Pray For Him 🙏🏽

    Screenshot of a Black Twitter post reacting to HBO casting news, showcasing hilarious and relatable Black Twitter moments.

    JordanDoesTV

    #60

    What A Double Standard

    Screenshot of a Black Twitter post discussing vaccination and preventable disease in a relatable social media context.

    imjustheretodomyjob

    #61

    We Can Usually Tell

    Screenshot of a Black Twitter post with a humorous cartoon character cosplay, capturing relatable Black Twitter content.

    invertedspine

    #62

    There Is No "I" In "Team"

    Black Twitter post showing a memorial image with the phrase White Lives Matter and a young man's photo.

    imjustheretodomyjob

    #63

    The Earlier You Know

    Tweet from Black Twitter humorously comparing long relationships and changing career paths, featuring relatable and hilarious posts.

    HentaiUwu_6969

    #64

    The “Logic” Of Supremacy

    Tweet from Black Twitter discussing belief and supremacy logic, part of 99 hilarious and relatable posts to brighten your day.

    Dramatic-History5891

    #65

    Can’t Even Secure Your Own Bag, Baby What Are You Doing

    Black Twitter post humorously reacting to Homeland Security news with a relatable and hilarious comment.

    Zulumus

    #66

    Accepting Others

    Black Twitter post humor about Easter traditions with 9.2M views showing relatable and hilarious social commentary.

    ThickCapital

    #67

    They Aren’t Ready For A Black Pope

    Screenshot of a Black Twitter post discussing Cardinal Robert Sarah and Christian roots with humor and relatability.

    [deleted]

    #68

    Yeah, I Don’t Support Your Right To Liberty, But Why Can’t We Be Friends 🥺

    Close-up of a man with eyes closed in a Black Twitter post, part of hilarious and relatable content trending online.

    popcornnhero

    #69

    One Of The Few Times It Would Be Better For An Athlete To Just Stick To Sports

    Screenshot of a humorous and relatable Black Twitter post discussing golf and politics with Obama and Trump.

    udub86

    #70

    Five Guys Finally Willing To Negotiate

    Funny Black Twitter post joking about Five Guys introducing their first combo meal with a classic burger, fries, and drink sign.

    Classic-Carpet7609

    #71

    Cultural Appreciation

    Funny and relatable Black Twitter post about a DJ playing unexpected music on Cinco de Mayo with 1.1M views.

    ThickCapital

    #72

    I Did A Hard Double Take

    Black Twitter post meme with a man making a skeptical face, showcasing relatable and hilarious content.

    _BigCIitPhobia_

    #73

    He's Just Doing His Job

    Screenshot of a humorous and relatable Black Twitter post discussing the Pope acting like a Christian.

    Calm-Marionberry5457

    #74

    At What Point Is A Home Invasion Considered A Prank ?

    Black Twitter post discussing gun usage and a homeowner shooting a teen kicking in his door at 3am, highlighting relatable humor.

    imjustheretodomyjob

    #75

    Shame On This School

    Black Twitter post about a Portland school racism incident and family response shared on social media.

    Henry-Teachersss8819

    #76

    Now They Want Dei Back

    Tweet from Black Twitter discussing backlash over exclusive acceptance of Black streamers at Kai Cenat’s Streamer University.

    GoreIsMe

    #77

    The Kennedys Have Opps Like You Wouldn't Imagine

    Screenshot of a Black Twitter post with a humorous caption reacting to a viral video, showcasing relatable Black Twitter content.

    alexaclova

    #78

    The Cleaning Fee Is A Separate Charge From The Nightly Rate

    Black Twitter post about preferring hotels over Airbnbs for rewards, bars, restaurants, and morning breakfast.

    ThickCapital

    #79

    Another Reason I Miss This Man, He’s Truly A Class Act

    Barack Obama tweet expressing support for the Biden family and breakthrough cancer treatments with hope for recovery.

    MothersMiIk

    #80

    I Know They're Lying About His Cognitive Tests

    Tweet from Black Twitter humorously criticizing political figures, part of hilarious and relatable posts that might improve your day.

    Classic-Carpet7609

    #81

    A Height Bbl Is Crazy

    Black Twitter post sharing a story about gender affirming care and physical recovery after BBL surgery with relatable humor.

    Zulumus

    #82

    Pull Up To Prom In A Rented Hellcat

    Tweet from Black Twitter humorously discussing the high cost of prom and relatable social media opinions.

    ThickCapital

    #83

    She's Outta Line But She's Right

    Twitter conversation about cheating with 99 hilarious and relatable posts from Black Twitter to brighten your day.

    NYstate

    #84

    Fries Cost $3 Extra

    Black Twitter post expressing frustration about fries no longer coming with burgers, relatable and hilarious content.

    Demonicbane

    #85

    ‘Rules For Thee, Not For Me’

    Tweet from Black Twitter highlighting a political contrast about National Guard deployment during protests.

    MothersMiIk

    #86

    Can't Shame People Who Feel No Shame In The First Place

    Twitter post discussing relatable and hilarious thoughts from Black Twitter on history and social issues with high engagement.

    OkEscape7558

    #87

    Whole Family Been Neurodivergent, Y’all Just Thought It Was Vibes 😭😭

    Tweet from Black Twitter about autism awareness with relatable and humorous insights, part of hilarious Black Twitter posts.

    Cleonce12

    #88

    Taking Fascism To The Next Level ✅

    Black Twitter post reacting to a Reuters image showing U.S. Marines detaining a man in casual clothes outdoors.

    MothersMiIk

    #89

    Inflation Is Hitting Us Hard

    Relatable Black Twitter post joking about high rent prices despite just having new flooring.

    beekay8845

    #90

    I Don't Want People Who Went To High School With Marilyn Monroe To Be In The Government Actually

    Screenshot of a humorous Twitter exchange illustrating relatable and hilarious posts from Black Twitter.

    BaldHourGlass667

    #91

    Medicaid Matters To All!

    Screenshot of a Black Twitter post discussing Medicaid cuts impacting rural hospitals and health services.

    Henry-Teachersss8819

    #92

    Pets Can’t Be Illegal, Right?

    Tweet from Black Twitter discussing pets separated during immigration raids, highlighting relatable and hilarious posts from Black Twitter.

    ThickCapital

    #93

    That Would Be The Appropriate Response

    Black Twitter post hoping every Black football player transfers, highlighting a reaction to university diversity policy changes.

    zzill6

    #94

    Now, We Will All Suffer The Consequences

    Black Twitter post discussing political warnings and perspectives on candidates in a relatable and humorous way.

    TheTargaryensLawyer

    #95

    More Pro Black People Need To Hear This

    Black Twitter post discussing Black experience and interracial relationships with images of couples in public events.

    Difficult_Man3

    #96

    Shine On

    Hiring farm pickers for blueberry picking in Louisiana with details on pay and schedule in a tweet from Black Twitter.

    I_am_myne

    #97

    If The 4th Amendment Doesn’t Stop You, The 2nd Might

    Twitter post discussing ICE agents and a DOJ memo, featured among relatable and hilarious posts from Black Twitter.

    Zulumus

    #98

    First Melania Was Stealing Her Speeches, Now Ivanka's Stealing Her Ideas ?

    Screenshot of a relatable Black Twitter post reacting to a news announcement about healthy food access.

    imjustheretodomyjob

    #99

    This Was The Most Powerful Man In The Music Industry Do You Really Think She Stood A Chance Of Leavin?

    Tweet from Black Twitter user @ItsLeannaa with a humorous and relatable post about everyday frustrations, highlighting viral Black Twitter content.

    Cleonce12

