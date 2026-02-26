That corner is Black Twitter , and if you haven’t spent much time there, this is a pretty good place to start. We’ve rounded up some of its best moments here as a celebration of Black culture and the community behind it—because it deserves nothing less. Scroll down and enjoy.

There’s a corner of the internet that will make you laugh until your stomach hurts and then, two posts later, say something so sharp and honest about the world that you have to sit with it for a minute. A place that knows when to be serious and isn’t scared to be, but also isn’t going to pass up a genuinely great joke.

#1 Do Not Disturb On

#2 We Have A Winner!

#3 Can’t Even Treat Yourself

#4 Polite Discourse

#5 We Had Parents Too You Know . Parents Who Inspired Is To Change The Pattern

#6 “The Sprite Is Out Of Syrup Again!!!”

#7 Oregon Trail 2025 Remastered

#8 This Is That Advanced Racism

#9 Its Literally Systemic Racism

#10 Oh Trust We Are Aware We Are Just Going Through The Motions

#11 The Kendrick Lamar Method

#12 Back When He Was Considered The Real Life Tony Stark And I Dreamed Of Owning A Tesla. Never Trust These Ceos

#13 You Bout To Be The April Fool

#14 Who Gon’ Tell Her?

#15 She Got That ‘I Remember 1492’ Energy

#16 Now The Only Thing Running Are Tears

#17 Whenever We Try To Move Forward, They Move The Goalpost

#18 Today Is Not A Good Day For That Kinda Foolishness

#19 Kendrick Out Here Making A Masterpiece

#20 Rejected A Visit To The White House.we All Know Why

#21 Just Know That It Would Come From A Good Place

#22 Or They’re Just Plain Stupid

#23 That Walk Into School With Just Vibes And A Pencil Hit Different

#24 This Guy Knows What's Up

#25 This Was Suppose To Be My Year. Dammit I Was Manifesting

#26 Come Save Us From Our Poor Decisions

#27 W Parents

#28 If The Pilot Ain’t Feeling It, I’m Not Feeling It Either

#29 A Few Good Men

#30 Yeah Go Ahead And Pack It Up Bro 😭🙏💔

#31 Today I Learned The Only Thing Fancy About Luxury Brands Is The Microsoft Word Font They Use

#32 I Keep Telling People This And Folks Be Looking At Me Like I’m Crazy

#33 Kinda How I Felt About Certain Groups This Election

#34 History Repeats Itself

#35 Medicaid Cuts Hit Us Hardest: My Daughter Lost Her Speech Therapist—and We Don’t Even Use It

#36 You Won’t Catch Me Without My Mask In Public

#37 Freedom Of Speech For Me, And Not For Thee

#38 Joy Is Overpriced Now

#39 “Dei” Is Totally Not A Stand In For Black People, Trust

#40 They Deserve That And More

#41 Man I Would’ve Been Sipping Tea And Reading The Thread Like It Was The Shaderoom

#42 They're Not Afraid Enough Of The Majority Of The People

#43 How You Fumble The Land Of Maple Syrup And Friendly Folk?!?

#44 Aquamayne

#45 Snl’s Kenan And Ego Silently Communicating About Morgan Wallen

#46 Yeah I Kinda Want To Know Also

#47 Her: Let Me Climb This Helpful Ladder And Take It With Me

#48 Four Casinos

#49 The “But Kamala Laugh Is So Annoying “ Crowd Can’t Pop Lock Themselves Out Of This One

#50 Get Him Out Coach. He Needs A Breather

#51 Other Countries Are Going To Treat Us Like Mojo Jojo

#52 Funny How That Works

#53 Del Is A Start But It's Not The End Goal

#54 Feels Like We’ve Been Here Before…

#55 Many Such Cases

#56 Reminds Me Of That Scene In Django Unchained Where He Said “ You Right Where You Belong”

#57 This In The Level Of Petty We Need!

#58 “Yall Worried About Dei When These Guys Can’t Even Handle Basic Tasks”

#59 Pray For Him 🙏🏽

#60 What A Double Standard

#61 We Can Usually Tell

#62 There Is No "I" In "Team"

#63 The Earlier You Know

#64 The “Logic” Of Supremacy

#65 Can’t Even Secure Your Own Bag, Baby What Are You Doing

#66 Accepting Others

#67 They Aren’t Ready For A Black Pope

#68 Yeah, I Don’t Support Your Right To Liberty, But Why Can’t We Be Friends 🥺

#69 One Of The Few Times It Would Be Better For An Athlete To Just Stick To Sports

#70 Five Guys Finally Willing To Negotiate

#71 Cultural Appreciation

#72 I Did A Hard Double Take

#73 He's Just Doing His Job

#74 At What Point Is A Home Invasion Considered A Prank ?

#75 Shame On This School

#76 Now They Want Dei Back

#77 The Kennedys Have Opps Like You Wouldn't Imagine

#78 The Cleaning Fee Is A Separate Charge From The Nightly Rate

#79 Another Reason I Miss This Man, He’s Truly A Class Act

#80 I Know They're Lying About His Cognitive Tests

#81 A Height Bbl Is Crazy

#82 Pull Up To Prom In A Rented Hellcat

#83 She's Outta Line But She's Right

#84 Fries Cost $3 Extra

#85 ‘Rules For Thee, Not For Me’

#86 Can't Shame People Who Feel No Shame In The First Place

#87 Whole Family Been Neurodivergent, Y’all Just Thought It Was Vibes 😭😭

#88 Taking Fascism To The Next Level ✅

#89 Inflation Is Hitting Us Hard

#90 I Don't Want People Who Went To High School With Marilyn Monroe To Be In The Government Actually

#91 Medicaid Matters To All!

#92 Pets Can’t Be Illegal, Right?

#93 That Would Be The Appropriate Response

#94 Now, We Will All Suffer The Consequences

#95 More Pro Black People Need To Hear This

#96 Shine On

#97 If The 4th Amendment Doesn’t Stop You, The 2nd Might

#98 First Melania Was Stealing Her Speeches, Now Ivanka's Stealing Her Ideas ?

