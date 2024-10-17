ADVERTISEMENT

Mooseylips's comics are pure chaos in the best possible way. The artist behind them has an absurd sense of humor and a very distinct drawing style.

When asked, the creator described the essence behind his cartoons: "Imagine Shel Silverstein reading a bunch of Dr. Seuss and pantspants, binging social media for a couple of hours, and then mind-vomiting into a 4-panel. That's me. My comics are meant to bring my weird characters to life so that the world can mindlessly enjoy them."

Mooseylips's fanbase is constantly growing, so if you feel like this type of humor is your cup of tea, make sure to follow the artist on Instagram!

More info: Instagram | teepublic.com

#1

#1

In an interview with Bored Panda, the artist shared more about his background.

“My background is all over the place. My degree is in biology, my experience is in advertising and e-commerce, and my current day job is at a lab that makes optical equipment for computers and aircraft. For the sake of simplicity, though, I identify as a graphic designer in my early 30s living in Chicago.”
#2

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#3

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

The artist continued by sharing what initially drew him to the world of cartooning.

“Drawing cartoons has been the most 'me' thing about me since probably preschool. I've dabbled in every medium from clay to origami to paint to woodworking, but drawing has just been my raison d'etre for so long that I can honestly say I have no idea who or what sparked it."

#4

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#5

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

We were wondering about the creative process and how one comes up with such weird, funny ideas.

The artist behind Mooseylips responded: “Ideas always come out of nowhere. My mind will wander, something will make me laugh or think or wonder, and I'll text it to myself. I usually start with a stem of an idea. Then comes my favorite part: drawing (with pen and paper) the characters, digitizing them in Illustrator, and arranging them in Photoshop. The dialogue comes last- I usually go through a couple of versions before I land on something punchy that does justice to the idea and fits nicely in the text space.”
#6

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#7

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

In regards to the audience’s takeaway, the creator wrote: “My two main goals are to put smiles on people's faces and to inspire other artists to be weird and to keep arting. I've had some really nice interactions with people who've had those responses to my comics and it feels great every time!”
#8

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#9

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

And lastly, the artist added: “Draw something. Don't worry about whether it looks good or makes sense or about likes or other people's opinions. Just do it for you. The world is so big that you'll find your audience and your people no matter what you create. The first step is to just draw something.”
#10

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#11

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#12

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#13

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#14

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#15

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#16

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#17

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#18

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#19

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#20

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#21

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#22

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#23

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#24

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#25

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#26

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#27

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#28

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#29

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#30

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#31

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#32

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#33

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#34

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#35

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#36

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#37

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#38

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#39

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#40

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#41

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#42

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#43

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#44

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#45

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#46

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#47

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#48

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#49

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#50

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#51

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#52

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#53

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#54

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#55

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#56

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#57

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#58

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#59

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#60

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

#61

Discovering Moosey Lips: The Darkly Humorous World Of An Instagram Comic Artist

