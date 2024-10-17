ADVERTISEMENT

Mooseylips's comics are pure chaos in the best possible way. The artist behind them has an absurd sense of humor and a very distinct drawing style.

When asked, the creator described the essence behind his cartoons: "Imagine Shel Silverstein reading a bunch of Dr. Seuss and pantspants, binging social media for a couple of hours, and then mind-vomiting into a 4-panel. That's me. My comics are meant to bring my weird characters to life so that the world can mindlessly enjoy them."

Mooseylips's fanbase is constantly growing, so if you feel like this type of humor is your cup of tea, make sure to follow the artist on Instagram!

More info: Instagram | teepublic.com