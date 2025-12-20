Today, we’re featuring some of the biggest secrets that folks refuse to tell their parents, but decided to share anonymously in an online thread . You’ll find their brutally honest stories below.

Everyone keeps secrets, sure, but they’re not all equal. Some are big. Some are small. Most are embarrassing. And some… well, they’re so sensitive that they have the potential to completely upend your loved ones’ lives. So, in order to protect them, you either lie or stay quiet.

#1 They think their cell phone bill is $12/month. It’s a family plan I’ve been paying for 15 yrs. I lied to get them to get cell phones.

#2 That I was SAd multiple times by a priest. One they knew and loved.

I was 12 and I knew I couldn't tell anyone. Not my friends, not my parents, no one.

It took almost 50 years for me to admit it to anyone and that was my wife. I was petrified to tell her, I honestly thought she would leave (thanks catholic upbringing) but she's my rock and my best friend, and she helped me immensely.

Both my parents are long gone now, and I'm glad I didn't have to burden them with this.

#3 That I've left Islam and I'm a secret atheist now.

Everyone lies. Everyone keeps secrets. At least to a certain extent. But there is a massive difference between secrecy on the one hand and privacy on the other. Specifically, secrecy has elements of dishonesty and intentional misleading in it, violates other people’s trust, and can be hurtful or disruptive. Meanwhile, privacy is the opposite, and everyone has a right to it. “In any relationship, you have the right to keep a part of your life secret, no matter how trivial or how important, for the sole reason that you want to,” Verywell Mind explains. This applies to all of your relationships, including romantic, familial, platonic, and others.

#4 Almost ran away from home with someone I met online at 13. Didn't realize that that "someone" was going to take me to child trafficking ring. Till this day I thanked my 13-year-old self for being "too lazy" to run away.

#5 That I'm harboring a lot of unspoken resentment and anger about the way they treated and raised me when I was a child. I understand that they were 'young' and unprepared, but whenever I bring up a past traumatic events they pretend like it never happened or it didn't happen 'that way.' As a result I rarely share anything that's really going on in my life with them, so even though I know them pretty well, they know very little about me.

#6 That I found out I have a biological father that isn't my dad who raised me. I got a FB message when I was 25 from a man saying he is my real dad. My mom passed when I was 14. I look exactly like this man. I even go out to Pennsylvania to meet him (I live in midwest). I end up staying an entire year. We keep in touch. My dad, who is my dad because he raised me, does not know.

In the meantime, Psychology Today notes that, based on research by psychologists Michael Slepian and Alex Koch, 3 dimensions can be used to describe secrets: immorality, connectedness, and insight. For instance, some secrets can have a component of immorality associated with them, and so, you’re reluctant to share them. Others are related to people’s intimate relationships and are very delicate. Still others are directly linked to sensitive, confidential information that can’t be shared. Naturally, secrets can be linked to all 3 of these dimensions. In theory, understanding why you’re keeping a secret could help alleviate some of the distress you feel and prevent you from ruminating on it. Specifically, you should think about whether your secret harms someone, or protects someone, and whether you have a good understanding of the secret.

#7 I was bullied in middle school and high school. I didn't wear pants and long sleeve shirts because they felt comfortable. I wore them to hide the bruises.

#8 I never told my parents I bought a motorcycle. My grandfather witnessed a horrific crash between a bike and truck as a police officer and never let my dad go near them, who then passed this fear onto me.



When I went to visit them I would always drive or have my girlfriend drive so I could stash my riding gear in her car while I parked the bike down the street.



Successfully kept the secret for a year until my dad casually asked over dinner, "So when are you going to sell your motorbike?"



"What motorbike?"

#9 That I never want to have kids. Being an only child and all, I feel that admitting I have no interest in continuing my bloodline would be devastating to my mom.

We understand that this is a very sensitive topic, but if you’d like to share your thoughts and experiences, you can do so in the comments at the bottom of this post. Do you have any secrets that you still haven’t shared even with your closest, most trusted loved ones? How do you distinguish the line between secrecy and privacy? Let us know.

#10 Winter break. I once convinced my mom that the tattoo she accidently saw was a henna tattoo from which she proceeded to forget about it since I went back to college. Eight years later, she finally saw it again when fitting me for my wedding this year.

#11 I worked at a brothel a few years ago, told them it was a cafe.

#12 I’m gay.



[deleted]:



How do you think they'd react if they knew?



anon:



probably send me to live with other family members :/

#13 When I was in high school I was mostly a really good kid. I volunteered with people with developmental disabilities, was a lector at church, worked hard at school... all the classic stuff.



But... I used to have friends over and drink their liquor. We would often water it down when we were done, to “be safe.” I always assumed they knew and they were looking the other way.



Fast forward 16 years, I’m 32, at my parents house, and my mom wants a cocktail. I laughed out loud and asked my mom if realized I used to water it down. She was shocked and initially pretty angry mostly because they had served some of it to their friends!!! I was shocked because I always assumed they were pretending not to know.



Long story short I got away with it, but kids- don’t expect you’ll be as lucky as I was!

#14 I had a quickie Justice of the Peace marriage with my husband 2 years before we had our "real" wedding + reception.



He lost his job and needed insurance... I still wanted to have a proper wedding, and worried people would skimp out on the gifts if the party was 2 years after our actual wedding.

#15 My husband is a felon.

#16 I've thought a lot about just leaving a note and not living with them anymore. I'm not going to do that, but I feel very suffocated. I'm scared that my life is slipping away as I'm too busy being their puppet and meal ticket. I really regret not leaving before we became financially tied together. it just seems like there is much more holding me back than there was when I was 18.

#17 Probably just how not fine I am.

#18 That I met and know my biological parents. I was adopted. It would [destroy] them if they found out.

#19 That I’ve never been theist, even as a small child.

#20 I very much considered my grandmother my momma instead of my actual mother who i honestly don't even like 99% of the time.

#21 That I’m trans and deal with significant mental health issues.

#22 I’m gay, in a relationship with my girlfriend and my mental health hasn’t gotten better. Feels weird to get that off my chest.



Discovered I wasn’t straight in some time in middle school, and we’ve been dating since October and I’ve been in and out of therapy for different reasons, and I quit therapy in winter but I haven’t gotten better at all.

#23 The fact that I had a baby.

#24 My onlyfans.

#25 That I am childfree and dont ever plan to have kids despite my parents wanting grand kids so bad.

#26 My husband left me 8 months ago; I still haven’t told them yet.

#27 That they are a big part of why I do not want to be in a relationship/get married/have children. They did everything right and tried so hard but I still ended up a bit [messed up] in the head and they ended up miserable.

#28 I failed two courses in my last year degree. They still don't know yet.

#29 That their grandson, my son, had alchohol in the car when he totaled it. Underage. He was not drunk, I checked with the police at the scene, and he claimed that there was beer in the trunk but he hadn't touched it. No one found out about it because it vanished before it could be found. The bond of trust between my son and I is unbreakable. He knows that if he is honest, I have his back. I won't ever judge him on the appearance of the issue, i judge on his character.

#30 I'm a Democrat.

#31 That I was married. Twice.

#32 Hmm



• first boyfriend was someone i initially met on the internet and traveled across an ocean to see (but i think they actually know that, my mom is more perceptive than she lets on)



• depression



• drinking (drank underage and got injured, mom drove through the middle of the night to come see me at the hospital, i was so embarrassed and ashamed of my carelessness that i didn’t drink for a long time and even now i still don’t mention that i occasionally do)

#33 I've always been depressed, I tried to end myself at 13, and I am gay.

#34 I'm kind of right of center politically. Parents are party loyalist Democrats. In their heads centrists are worse than Rebublicans.

#35 I [slept] with my mom's boyfriend once lmao. To be fair they weren't together anymore and he had been around for a while before and after like it was a lot more casual than like a passionate affair vibe.