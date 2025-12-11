“I Am Being Held Hostage At My Parents’ Place And I Don’t Know What To Do”

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Family members who ignore your personal boundaries, try to control your actions, and constantly demean you can make your life a living hell. But very few people actually consider that their loved ones might kidnap them.
One desperate woman turned to the internet for advice after she flew from Australia to India to visit her relatives, only for the entire situation to rapidly go downhill. She revealed how her parents refused to let her leave, forcing her to miss her flight.
Scroll down for the full story, including a very important follow-up post. Meanwhile, Bored Panda has reached out to the author for comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.
RELATED:
Anyone would be terrified if they realized that their relatives refused to let them go back home
Worried woman holding her head, appearing stressed and trapped, illustrating being held hostage at parents’ place.
Hostage or kidnap survivors can find themselves constantly on edge, feeling scared, depressed, and guilty, among many other reactions
According to the American Psychological Association (APA), hostage and kidnap survivors can experience various stress reactions, such as:
Denial
Shock
Numbness
Anxiety
Guilt
Impaired Memory
Depression
Anger
A sense of helplessness
What’s more, survivors can experience intrusive thoughts, decreased concentration, confusion, being overcautious, and scared that what happened to them before might happen again in the future.
On top of that, these survivors might find themselves constantly on edge and withdrawing from their social relationships and various activities.
ADVERTISEMENT
To be clear, these reactions are perfectly normal and understandable. That being said, reactions can vary from person to person.
“Freedom almost always brings a sense of elation and relief. However, adjusting back to the real world after being held hostage can be just as difficult as abruptly leaving it. Upon release, many hostage survivors are faced with transitioning from conditions of isolation and helplessness to sensory overload and freedom. This transition often results in significant adjustment difficulties,” the APA explains.
Your social circle’s support can be invaluable after you regain your freedom
Three women sitting closely, holding hands, offering emotional support in a tense family hostage situation.
After hostages are released, it is vital that they receive medical attention, stay in a safe and secure environment, connect with their loved ones, and have the opportunity to talk about or journal their experiences (if they so choose).
ADVERTISEMENT
What’s more, it’s important to protect survivors’ privacy and give them time to adjust to their old routine. Meanwhile, the trusted members of their social network can support them by listening to them, being patient, and focusing on their freedom instead of negatively talking about their captors.
“Released hostages need time to recover from the physical, mental, and emotional difficulties they faced. However, it is important to keep in mind that human beings are highly resilient and can persevere in spite of tragedy. Research shows that positive growth and resilience can occur following trauma,” the APA says.
In the case of persistent symptoms, disturbed sleep, and chronic stress, survivors may want to think about reaching out to mental health professionals for help. Asking for help isn’t a sign of weakness. These professionals can give you healthy coping strategies, start the healing process, and reframe your experiences in a way that empowers you.
This is a very sensitive topic, but if you’d like to share your thoughts, you can do so in the comments below. Have you ever been in a toxic situation like this? What would you do if you suddenly realized that your relatives wouldn’t let you go back home? Let us know.
ADVERTISEMENT
In a very important update, the author shared how she finally made her escape. Here’s what happened next
Update message expressing gratitude for support while being held hostage at parents' place, unsure of what to do next.
Text excerpt describing someone running away from home, reflecting on feeling held hostage at parents’ place and uncertainty about what to do next.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text excerpt about planning a getaway with friends, reflecting feelings of being held hostage at parents’ place.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text about feeling held hostage at parents’ place, expressing sound mind and personal decision despite being surrounded by relatives.
Text excerpt about someone feeling held hostage at their parents' place, describing sneaking out at night to escape.
Person describing being held hostage at parents' place and seeking advice on how to sneak out safely and discreetly.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Person inside a dark car at night, appearing distressed and held hostage at their parents’ place, unsure of what to do.
Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.
At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.
In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.
I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.
Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.
At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.
In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.
I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.
I'm a senior visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries
I'm a senior visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
32
7