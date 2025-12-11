“I Am Being Held Hostage At My Parents’ Place And I Don’t Know What To Do”

ADVERTISEMENT

Family members who ignore your personal boundaries, try to control your actions, and constantly demean you can make your life a living hell. But very few people actually consider that their loved ones might kidnap them.

One desperate woman turned to the internet for advice after she flew from Australia to India to visit her relatives, only for the entire situation to rapidly go downhill. She revealed how her parents refused to let her leave, forcing her to miss her flight.

Scroll down for the full story, including a very important follow-up post. Meanwhile, Bored Panda has reached out to the author for comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

RELATED:

Anyone would be terrified if they realized that their relatives refused to let them go back home

Worried woman holding her head, appearing stressed and trapped, illustrating being held hostage at parents’ place.

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

One woman turned to the internet for help after sharing how visiting her parents abroad turned into a waking nightmare

Text excerpt from a person being held hostage at their parents’ place, expressing exhaustion and emotional distress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post about family conflict and feeling held hostage at parents’ place, unsure of what to do next.

Text excerpt about struggling communication and fights while being held hostage at parents’ place after surgery.

Middle-aged parents using a tablet, smiling and waving during a video call, depicting a family held hostage scenario.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: stockimagefactory / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about dealing with difficult family visit, related to being held hostage at parents' place situation.

Text excerpt describing a visit to parents in India and feeling held hostage at parents' place, unsure what to do.

Text excerpt from a personal story about feeling held hostage at parents’ place and relationship challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about conflict with parents, relating to being held hostage at parents’ place and seeking advice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on white background stating feelings of being held hostage at parents’ place with concern about extending a trip.

Text excerpt describing fights and emotional distress while being held hostage at parents’ place, expressing confusion and hurt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text snippet about being held hostage at parents’ place, describing restricted movement and travel limitations.

Text excerpt showing a person expressing feeling held hostage at their parents’ place and emotional distress over restrictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on a plain background stating that the Australian chapter is closed and the person is staying there from now on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young woman sitting with head in hands beside suitcase, appearing distressed about being held hostage at parents place.

Image credits: ederpaisan / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Person feeling scared and trapped at parents’ place, seeking advice on being held hostage and how to escape safely.

Edit text explaining the use of the word hostage and sharing an emotional apology for the post’s tone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: just_bro_wsing_

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman answered people’s questions and shared more context in the comments of her first post

Reddit user advises on escaping situation related to being held hostage at parents’ place, emphasizing safety and quick action.

Text advice on escaping a hostage situation at parents’ place, focusing on safety and planning an exit discreetly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text from an online discussion about being held hostage at parents’ place, addressing coercion and unlawful restraint advice.

Reddit conversation about being held hostage at parents' place, sharing advice on legal rights and escape options.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit advice thread discussing being held hostage at parents’ place with tips on staying calm and planning an escape.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text conversation discussing being held hostage at parents’ place, concerns about passport and family conflict.

Two Reddit users discuss feelings of being trapped and isolated at a parent's place, reflecting on control and understanding.

Reddit conversation about being held hostage at parents’ place and discussing using eSIM for communication.

ADVERTISEMENT

Online forum conversation where a user discusses feeling held hostage at their parents’ place and fear of leaving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Advice on being held hostage at parents’ place with tips for contacting embassy and planning to leave safely.

Online conversation discussing being held hostage at parents’ place and exploring possible escape options and challenges.

Reddit conversation about being held hostage at parents’ place and seeking advice on involving police or escaping safely.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit user describes being held hostage at parents’ place, feeling isolated and unsure how to get help in India.

Here’s some of the advice that people gave the distraught woman

Comment advice discussing how to escape being held hostage at parents' place by secretly leaving during the night.

Reddit conversation showing a user seeking advice about being held hostage at their parents’ place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment warning about being trapped and held hostage at parents' place, urging to seek freedom and escape the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text expressing empathy and encouragement to someone feeling held hostage at their parents' place, advising to see them as a temporary obstacle.

Reddit advice on how to escape being held hostage at parents’ place, including tips on traveling and staying safe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text advice on being held hostage at parents’ place, suggesting keeping documents safe and waiting for a chance to escape.

Comment advising quick escape advice for those being held hostage at their parents’ place with phone and passport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message on screen advising to call the women's helpline in India 181 for help with being held hostage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post discussing control and unlawful confinement in a parents’ place, offering advice on safety and escape options.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising someone held hostage at their parents’ place to secure their passport and escape safely.

Comment discussing reaching out to family violence legal services for help with being held hostage at parents’ place.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment suggesting Australians contact the embassy for help in a discussion about being held hostage at parents’ place.

Comment suggesting hiring security for help escaping while being held hostage at parents’ place for safety and protection.

Screenshot of a forum comment expressing shock about being held hostage at parents’ place and not knowing what to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing control and manipulation in a hostage situation at parents’ place and advice on how to escape.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment offering advice on being held hostage at parents’ place, suggesting ways to escape and seek help.

Screenshot of an online discussion about being held hostage at parents’ place with users debating the situation and advice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenter CherCee advising on being held hostage at parents' place, suggesting no contact with family and living your life.

Text post with advice on being held hostage at parents' place, emphasizing safety and escape planning without police involvement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment response advising on being held hostage at parents' place, emphasizing personal choice and seeking help if needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Worried young woman with long dark hair, looking anxious and uncertain about being held hostage at parents’ place.

Image credits: wirestock / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Hostage or kidnap survivors can find themselves constantly on edge, feeling scared, depressed, and guilty, among many other reactions

According to the American Psychological Association (APA), hostage and kidnap survivors can experience various stress reactions, such as:

Denial

Shock

Numbness

Anxiety

Guilt

Impaired Memory

Depression

Anger

A sense of helplessness

What’s more, survivors can experience intrusive thoughts, decreased concentration, confusion, being overcautious, and scared that what happened to them before might happen again in the future.

On top of that, these survivors might find themselves constantly on edge and withdrawing from their social relationships and various activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

To be clear, these reactions are perfectly normal and understandable. That being said, reactions can vary from person to person.

“Freedom almost always brings a sense of elation and relief. However, adjusting back to the real world after being held hostage can be just as difficult as abruptly leaving it. Upon release, many hostage survivors are faced with transitioning from conditions of isolation and helplessness to sensory overload and freedom. This transition often results in significant adjustment difficulties,” the APA explains.

Your social circle’s support can be invaluable after you regain your freedom

Three women sitting closely, holding hands, offering emotional support in a tense family hostage situation.

Image credits: ELEVATE (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

After hostages are released, it is vital that they receive medical attention, stay in a safe and secure environment, connect with their loved ones, and have the opportunity to talk about or journal their experiences (if they so choose).

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s more, it’s important to protect survivors’ privacy and give them time to adjust to their old routine. Meanwhile, the trusted members of their social network can support them by listening to them, being patient, and focusing on their freedom instead of negatively talking about their captors.

“Released hostages need time to recover from the physical, mental, and emotional difficulties they faced. However, it is important to keep in mind that human beings are highly resilient and can persevere in spite of tragedy. Research shows that positive growth and resilience can occur following trauma,” the APA says.

In the case of persistent symptoms, disturbed sleep, and chronic stress, survivors may want to think about reaching out to mental health professionals for help. Asking for help isn’t a sign of weakness. These professionals can give you healthy coping strategies, start the healing process, and reframe your experiences in a way that empowers you.

This is a very sensitive topic, but if you’d like to share your thoughts, you can do so in the comments below. Have you ever been in a toxic situation like this? What would you do if you suddenly realized that your relatives wouldn’t let you go back home? Let us know.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a very important update, the author shared how she finally made her escape. Here’s what happened next

Update message expressing gratitude for support while being held hostage at parents' place, unsure of what to do next.

Text excerpt describing someone running away from home, reflecting on feeling held hostage at parents’ place and uncertainty about what to do next.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about planning a getaway with friends, reflecting feelings of being held hostage at parents’ place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about feeling held hostage at parents’ place, expressing sound mind and personal decision despite being surrounded by relatives.

Text excerpt about someone feeling held hostage at their parents' place, describing sneaking out at night to escape.

Person describing being held hostage at parents' place and seeking advice on how to sneak out safely and discreetly.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Person inside a dark car at night, appearing distressed and held hostage at their parents’ place, unsure of what to do.

Image credits: CristianBlazMar / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Text on a white background discusses the priority of escaping a hostage situation at parents’ place without knowing how to get to Australia.

Text on a white background expressing uncertainty about timing and its impact on chances, relating to being held hostage at parents’ place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about seeking escape with support from friends while being held hostage at parents’ place, avoiding family suspicion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt expressing a desire to improve relationships and navigate being held hostage at parents’ place.

Woman in pink sari holding phone, appearing concerned, illustrating being held hostage at parents’ place situation.

Image credits: crshelare / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Message expressing gratitude for support in a story about being held hostage at parents’ place.

Text excerpt discussing feeling held hostage at parents' place and uncertainty about what steps to take next.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about trust issues and cautious communication related to being held hostage at parents' place and seeking resolution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing feeling held hostage at parents’ place, reflecting on lost power and strained relationship over 28 years.

Text excerpt about having an advantage in a hostage situation and legal limitations in the country.

Text excerpt discussing boundaries and communication challenges in a hostage situation at a parents’ place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing legal protection and planning to see a therapist after being held hostage at parents’ place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young woman looking distressed and worried, sitting indoors, depicting the feeling of being held hostage at parents’ place.

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Text about being held hostage at parents' place, feeling trapped and needing professional help for the ordeal.

Text excerpt discussing sending an email to the Indian embassy about being held hostage at parents’ place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: just_bro_wsing_

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s how folks reacted after reading the follow-up post

Text from an online discussion warning about the danger of being held hostage at parents' place and advising caution and trust in actions.

Comment text discussing feelings of relief after escaping being held hostage at parents’ place and advice on cutting contact with family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text from a forum post discussing being held hostage at parents’ place and planning an escape from family control.

Screenshot of online advice discussing being held hostage at parents’ place, urging to block and move on for mental well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing feelings of being held hostage at parents' place, reflecting on respect and family boundaries in a forum post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from user BinaryPirate about a woman being held hostage at her parents’ place and her future life.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment warning about danger and control in a hostage situation at parents’ place and advice on finding safety.