Man’s Marriage On The Rocks After ‘Learning’ He Has A 12YO Daughter: “He Lied To Me For Years”
Woman looking pensive and upset, symbolizing manu2019s marriage on the rocks after learning about 12-year-old daughter secret.
Couples, Relationships

Man’s Marriage On The Rocks After ‘Learning’ He Has A 12YO Daughter: “He Lied To Me For Years”

0

29

0

She married the man of her dreams and was supposed to live happily ever after. Everything changed when her husband’s ex dropped a bombshell that he has secret lovechild – a 12-year-old daughter – who would be moving in with him permanently.

The news couldn’t have come at a worse time. The wife is pregnant with their first child together and the stepdaughter wants nothing to do with the baby. As the mood in her home reached an all-time low, the woman reached out to the internet for advice. What she was about to learn would shake her world to the core.

RELATED:

    She had a happy marriage with the man of her dreams, and a baby on the way

    Woman looking distressed and thoughtful at home, reflecting on man's marriage on the rocks after learning about a 12-year-old daughter.

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Then her husband’s secret lovechild rocked up at her door and her world changed forever

    Man’s marriage struggles after discovering he has a 12-year-old daughter and kept it secret for years.

    Text excerpt about a relationship leading to moving in together amid man’s marriage on the rocks after discovering a 12-year-old daughter.

    Text excerpt about a man’s marriage on the rocks after discovering he has a 12-year-old daughter and felt lied to.

    Man’s marriage on the rocks after discovering he has a 12-year-old daughter he never knew about.

    Text excerpt about family conflict and a man’s marriage on the rocks after discovering a 12-year-old daughter and deception.

    Text excerpt about a man’s marriage struggles after discovering he has a 12-year-old daughter he was unaware of.

    Text discussing tension in a man’s marriage after discovering he has a 12-year-old daughter hiding secrets.

    Text excerpt showing a man feeling distant and unloved in his marriage after learning about his 12-year-old daughter.

    Young girl holding remote control lying on floor, symbolizing man’s marriage on the rocks after learning he has a 12YO daughter.

    Image credits: ImageSourceCur/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Text discussing a man’s marriage on the rocks after discovering he has a 12-year-old daughter he was unaware of.

    Text excerpt about a man’s marriage on the rocks after discovering he has a 12-year-old daughter and feeling betrayed.

    Text message excerpt discussing a man’s marriage on the rocks after learning he has a 12-year-old daughter.

    Image credits: anonymous

    Many understood why the 12YO was acting out and suggested the couple goes for therapy

    Comment text discussing family therapy and emotional challenges after learning about a 12-year-old daughter affecting a man’s marriage.

    Comment discussing a man's marriage struggles after learning about his 12-year-old daughter he kept secret for years.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing support and challenges in a man’s marriage on the rocks after learning he has a 12-year-old daughter.

    Comment from a user discussing a man’s marriage on the rocks after learning he has a 12-year-old daughter hidden from him.

    Screenshot of an online comment advising to stay with parents and take a break amid a man’s marriage on the rocks after learning about a 12YO daughter.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man’s marriage on the rocks after learning he has a 12-year-old daughter.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing the man's marriage on the rocks after learning he has a 12-year-old daughter.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing a man’s marriage on the rocks after discovering he has a 12-year-old daughter.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing marriage stress after discovering a man has a 12-year-old daughter.

    Alt text: Reddit comment discussing man’s marriage troubles after discovering he has a 12-year-old daughter and dealing with family conflict.

    Alt text: Online forum comment discussing a man’s marriage on the rocks after learning he has a 12-year-old daughter.

    Comment discussing man’s marriage troubles after discovering he has a 12-year-old daughter and the lies involved.

    Comment discussing a man’s marriage on the rocks after discovering he has a 12-year-old daughter and was lied to.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing challenges in a man’s marriage after learning he has a 12-year-old daughter.

    Screenshot of online comment discussing a man’s marriage on the rocks after learning he has a 12-year-old daughter

    Comment discussing counseling and challenges in a man’s marriage on the rocks after learning about his 12-year-old daughter.

    “Almost the same thing happened to us”: some shared their own similar stories

    Comment discussing advice on handling a man’s marriage on the rocks after discovering he has a 12-year-old daughter.

    Comment text about a man’s marriage on the rocks after learning he has a 12-year-old daughter dealing with family therapy.

    The woman dropped a bombshell when she came back to update netizens on the situation

    Text excerpt showing emotional message about a man’s marriage on the rocks after learning he has a 12-year-old daughter.

    Couple having an intense argument in a room, illustrating a man’s marriage on the rocks over his 12-year-old daughter secret.

    Image credits: drazenphoto/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt revealing a man’s marriage troubles after discovering he has a 12-year-old daughter and years of lies.

    Screenshot of a message expressing anger after learning about a 12-year-old daughter and marriage troubles.

    Image credits: anonymous

    “Sue for fraud”: people felt she shouldn’t let the husband get off lightly

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing hiring a private investigator amid man’s marriage on the rocks after learning of 12-year-old daughter.

    Comment expressing support for a woman leaving a man after discovering a 12-year-old daughter and years of lies.

    Screenshot of an online comment suggesting legal action after a man’s marriage is on the rocks over a 12-year-old daughter.

    Reddit comment highlighting a man’s marriage on the rocks after discovering he has a 12-year-old daughter.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man’s marriage troubles after discovering he has a 12-year-old daughter.

    Screenshot of a comment expressing concern about a baby’s safety due to jealousy from an older sibling.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing sympathy about a man’s marriage on the rocks after discovering a 12-year-old daughter.

    Alt text: Online comment discussing man’s marriage struggles after discovering he has a 12-year-old daughter and past lies exposed

    Screenshot of a social media comment urging to expose a man whose marriage is on the rocks after discovering he has a 12-year-old daughter.

    Alt text: Man’s marriage on the rocks after discovering he has a 12-year-old daughter, feeling betrayed and lied to for years.

    Comment advising a forensic accounting for divorce funds after man’s marriage issues and hidden child support revealed.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment offering love and support amid man’s marriage on the rocks after learning about his 12-year-old daughter.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man’s marriage on the rocks after discovering he has a 12-year-old daughter.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing anger about a man’s marriage on the rocks after learning he has a 12-year-old daughter.

    Comment expressing sympathy after man’s marriage troubles due to discovering he has a 12-year-old daughter.

    Screenshot of an online comment about a man’s marriage on the rocks after discovering he has a 12-year-old daughter.

    Comment about a mother sending her child to live with an unknown father and relief over discovering the truth and leaving.

    Screenshot of a forum comment advising to get a lawyer and divorce amid a man’s marriage on the rocks after learning about a 12-year-old daughter.

    Man looking distressed in a dimly lit room, symbolizing a marriage on the rocks after discovering a 12-year-old daughter.

    Comment expressing sympathy for a man’s marriage on the rocks after discovering he has a 12-year-old daughter.

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing sympathy about a man’s marriage on the rocks after discovering a 12-year-old daughter.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a nursery and caring for a baby in relation to family dynamics.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing anger and support in a discussion about a man’s marriage on the rocks after learning he has a 12-year-old daughter.

    Man reflecting on marriage struggles after discovering he has a 12-year-old daughter and years of lies revealed.

    Screenshot of an online forum post discussing a man’s marriage on the rocks after discovering he has a 12-year-old daughter.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man’s marriage on the rocks after learning he has a 12-year-old daughter.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man’s marriage troubles after discovering he has a 12-year-old daughter.

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

