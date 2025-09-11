The stories come from the double agents themselves and their family members alike, and all the heartbreak and deception aside, inspire at least a tad bit of respect for the way these masters of deception hustled.

But life can often be even more interesting and colorful than fiction. And you're probably going to see it after you're done scrolling through this list of stories. We found the juiciest instances where people were leading double lives from two separate threads on Reddit and present them to you here.

Leading a double life may look fun on the screen or on the page. We were glued to our TV screens when we saw Dexter Morgan offing bad guys after hours and coming home to a loving family at the end of the day. We also rooted for Walter White when he began dealing illegal substances to support his family.

#1 Around year eight of my marriage, I met my then-husband’s girlfriend of nine months. He told me he was working doubles on his night off (night shift worker), but he was bunking at her place those nights and crawling out of her bed at 5am to “come home from work”. I was packing him lunches for his f*****g sleepovers with her.



Once she and I knew about each other, we swapped photos and stories. Her apartment was full of photos of them together, she even had him on her insurance plan. She had ZERO clue he was married, thought they were end game, the whole thing. Once I filed for divorce, I let her know he was all hers and apparently they stayed together for about two months … then he cheated on her with the next one.

#2 My cat. He was a neighborhood stray that started following us home during walks with our dog. Soon he started letting himself into the house when we’d come in from our walks, then spending the night. Then he started hanging out during the day and eating here, but still leaving whenever he pleased. Sometimes he’d leave for a day or two, but it still felt like he was here most of the time.



One day he shows up injured. We took him to the shelter in case he was chipped (when we first met him he had a flea collar on him). If he wasn’t we planned to formally adopt him. During the in between weeks when the shelter healed him up and held him in case his original humans claimed him, the neighbors from across the street reach out to us. Their daughter was sad because they hadn’t seen him in a long time. It turns out he was two timing us. He was also letting himself into their house, eating there, and sleeping there. They also never fully took him in because they also thought he belonged to someone else.



No one claimed him, so a few weeks later we formally adopted him. We now have joint custody with the neighbors and he’s a two household cat with supervised outdoor time so that he doesn’t show up with more surprise injuries. He has double the humans and double the dogs to bully. Can’t imagine how a double life could have turned out better.

#3 My aunt did 23andMe. . . and that's how we all found out about the second family my late grandpa had, and abandoned, in the 1960's. Turns out I have two extra uncles.



My mom's family moved to the other side of the USA in the late 1960's. My mom now believes that they moved because my grandma found out about my grandpa's mistress.



My grandpa always doted on me and his other grandchildren from the kids he had in wedlock. It's been hard to wrap my head around the fact that he straight-up abandoned two of his kids ,and might even have grandchildren that he never met.

#4 My friend was married to a man who traveled a lot for work for several years of their marriage. One day she was watching the news that had a live broadcast of a wounded soldier returning to his fiancée of several years. It was my friend’s husband. He wasn’t in the military. Or wounded. And boy was he surprised that his “future in-laws” called the news station.



He’s in prison now. I don’t know the details, but it had to do with defrauding the government.

#5 My Aunt was a stewardess in the 80s. She married a foreign businessman she met while working international flights. He seemed like a nice guy. They were married for like 12 years. I was traveling through Europe and was going to be in a city where he had an apartment, so I had planned to stay with him. Everything was fine, except he wasn't around much. He made some excuse about having to work a bunch. In the 10 days I spent there ne never slept at the apartment and I only saw him for a couple hours every day. I was 17 and I guess my parents were under the impression my Uncle was going to chaperone me. After I told them about my trip, my mom gave my aunt a ration of s**t for letting me roam the streets for 10 days. My Aunt went and had a fight with my uncle over it...and it came out that he didn't really live at the apartment, that was his mistress shack up spot. He had a wife and children. My Aunt was the mistress.

#6 A man messaged me and told me his fiancè and my boyfriend were on a secret trip away together under the guise of work, he'd become suspicious and read her emails. When that was uncovered we both discovered they had a secret flat together. Fun.

#7 My coworker’s “devoted husband” had a whole second family three states over. Found out when his “business trip” lined up perfectly with his other kid’s soccer schedule on Facebook.

#8 My grandmother had a secret husband. She was a public heath doctor, going from town to town doing vaccinations at schools, shutting down restaurants for health violations, testing tap water among other things. She was a busy, important person with a loving husband, Bert who was an anestesiologist and three grown sons and they lived in the city. Her other husband Jim was previously widowed and lived a few towns over and was a car salesman. Jim had three teenage sons.



My grandfather,Bert, bought a car off of Jim and they started talking about their wife and you can guess what happened. After the epic court battles my grandmother moved penniless to Juneau. My grandpa and Jim became close and spent christmases together with their boys for decades.



.

#9 My friend's mom died. She was a hoarder. I helped them deal with the house and that was a world unto itself.



Her husband's business was largely in Asia, and there was nowhere for him in the home anyway, so he was rarely there and when he came, he stayed with a relative. Same with my friend, who also didn't live there full time because they were in grad school in another state.



I had a really hard time believing the dad would just let the wife he loved live like that and asked my friend, "Are you super duper for sure certain your dad doesn't have a secret family in Asia" and they were like, "No dude, my dad loves my mom too much to do that."



He did tho. A woman/wife and two sons. He eventually came out of the closet as it were and tried to have them live in the United States. It was a failed experiment and they all went back to Asia and my friend is an orphan basically.

#10 Retired lawyer here. I once represented a widow who was seeking survivor’s benefits from her husband’s military pension. Turns out the old goat was a trigamist who somehow managed to juggle three families without any of them learning about the other two, although there were enough unexplained absences and such that none of the three were terribly surprised.

#11 We had neighbors who lived directly next door that we became great friends with. We had children together and almost an open door policy of wandering into each other's homes. They were both really great people. His parents were great people who lived nearby. He seemed to be a good person raised by good people.



Their daughter was 2 and our son was three. We had fun together and pretty honest conversations about life. Or so we thought!



THEN. . . One night, the four of us are sitting on their back porch like we always do. Around midnight, the husband tells us they have some news to tell us. Wife looked clueless.



He proceeds to say "We are getting a divorce and in a month I'm moving 5 states away. I've accepted a promotion and I'm moving."



My entire body went numb. What?? Is this for real?



The wife stayed calm the entire time and just went along with it but we found out later that he had never told her they were getting divorced and that most of this was news to her and he just dropped it on her in front of us!



What a nightmare! After this, she basically let us know how different he is behind closed doors. She showed us all these complicated spreadsheets he would put together for her to do house chores. She's a lawyer. She worked a job, just like his corporate a*s.



It was really upsetting for my husband and I because this was a couple that we identified with and we were raising our kids together and we found out that the husband was just a psychopath pretending to like all of us.



Ultimately, they both moved. The husband and the wife are both remarried and the wife is doing fantastic and married someone she knew from high school and they have a pretty fabulous life and the dad of the (now) teenager is basically a deadbeat but sends the money..

#12 I've told this story on here before but I met a guy on Tumblr (back when it didn't suck) who was working in the area as a contractor for the army. We had a couple week long fling. Good company, great s*x.



When he was headed back to upstate NY I said thanks and wished him well. He insisted this wasn't a fling, we could make it work. I was hesitant but said we'd try.



Long story short, after he was gone I got the feeling he was married and started digging but couldn't find evidence of his existence *at all* (red flag.)



Then one day a friend wanted me to reinstall Snapchat. When I did, it imported my phone contacts - including his. His username was a little different. I googled and up he came on what was then ratemyex.com which revealed his *real* name and the motherlode of info - including a military.com article.



Not only was he still married, but that was his 2nd wife, who he'd married while still married to wife 1.

He'd dropped wife 1 and their 4 kids off his military benefits, too. Doctored divorce papers to marry wife #2 and they now have 3 kids. Wife #1 had to sue him through military court over the benefits and to get a real divorce. (That's the military article I found.)



I messaged him to congratulate him on actually surprising me. I'd expected him to be married, but bigamy was a fun twist. No response. (shocker)



I then posted about him on Tumblr as a warning. (I was part of the kink community, which is smaller than it might seem.)



THE F****R LIKED THE POST.



Several other women messaged me that they'd either been involved with him or at least messaged with him. I'm still friendly with one of them.

#13 My aunt's husband was a "traveling jewelry salesman ". He had a second family in a far away state. He had 7 year old twin daughters when my aunt found out.





My other aunt was married to a co-owner of a strip club. He was definitely a part of the mob. My dad is significantly younger than his siblings, and remembers bullet holes in his car and helping him count cash. Then one dY, he kicked my aunt and his 2 year old daughter out for no apparent reason (I assume for their safety.) He came to my cousins wedding and told everyone there a different place for where he currently was supposedly living.

#14 My mom found out she had an older half brother she didn’t know about for 60+ years. For context, her dad (my grandfather) — a professional musician — got a woman pregnant when he was serving in World War 2. He was also married to my grandmother at the time.



In the mid 2000s, a family friend read a magazine article featuring a pro guitarist who said he found out, at the age of 19, that his bio father was my grandfather. The family friend shared the article with my mom. The siblings met eventually and were part of each other’s lives until he passed away. He even added her to his will.



The really unfortunate thing is my grandmother learned her husband was indeed unfaithful. But since he’d abandoned her with three teenagers in the 1960s, it wasn’t that shocking. Still, it stung.



P.S. To this day, my mom doesn’t want to do ancestry.com; she doesn’t have the capacity to deal with any more half siblings.

#15 Not me but my parents.



They rented their old condo to a woman and it turned out she had stolen her ex wife’s identity and was literally pretending to be her on a day to day basis. She had been romancing various women, moving in with them and stealing a bunch of their s**t (including their identity) before disappearing again. She had done this in multiple states and even had a warrant out for her arrest. She had two teenage daughters who she had trained on how to help hide their mom’s real identity if people came asking about her.



My dad figured out she was working at a dentists office and also stealing the identities of various patients, which led to my dad tipping off her employer and she got arrested while she was at work. The dentist who owned the practice was even nice enough to record her getting arrested and sent the video to my dad as a thank you for tipping him off about her scheme.

#16 I have a wife and 5 year old child in another country. I send money home and speak to my daughter every two weeks.



I have a significant other and a 6 month old where I currently live.

#17 Found out that a successful man at my kids private school actually had another family at the same school. Original wife apparently never knew- kids found out when their mom accidentally died in her garage. He married the other woman a few weeks later.

#18 There was always this mystery about my grandfather suddenly leaving medical school and coming back to his tiny rural town in Wisconsin. This was in the early 1900s. Even as a child, I was keenly aware of my grandfather’s sense of loss from that. But no one ever knew why he left med school, came home, married my grandmother and built a life.



Long after he passed my father found out: He had a half brother in the state he’d had gone to school at. My grandfather got a girl pregnant and ran off in the early 1900s. .

#19 Former contact at a customer of mine (he was c-suite). Quiet guy, kept to himself and really didn't open up to people at all but we got along really well and he would talk to me about personal stuff. He lived with his girlfriend of a few years, I met her when we went out to lunch one day when she was off work and joined us. I knew he typically flew down to TX a couple long weekends a month.



Go in to visit him one day about an upcoming project we were working on and he had just gotten back from vacation. He excitedly proceeded to show me pics from his trip to Mexico.....with his wife and kids who live in his other house in TX.

#20 I work in mid town manhattan for a luxury fashion company.



I am homeless.



I shower at the gym and then go back to the office and sleep.

Only the cleaning lady knows I am there so late, the security guards think I am a work aholic.



I make ok money, but I don't have a home.

#21 My office hired a new admin/receptionist. He seemed nice and normal in the interview, but then stopped showing up to work, always leaving voicemails with more and more elaborate and dramatic excuses about why he was out (e.g., he was in a car accident and in the hospital fighting for his life: “….pray for me”).



Turns out he had accepted multiple other jobs and wasn’t showing up to any of them either. But he was getting paid by all of them!

#22 In college I had been dating a dude for several years. He had a sister who was an overnight nurse with a live in boyfriend. Live in boyfriend managed a large grocery store. I met up with a friend for lunch one day whose mom (and her) happened to work at the same grocery store in management. I said “oh! She must know John! My man’s sister’s live in boyfriend!” She said “no there is only one John and he’s dating another manager at the store. They’ve been dating for several years” well, turns out it was the same John. He was able to get away with it because of the overnight nurse aspect. Never invited her to company outings or holiday parties. Wouldn’t be her friend on Facebook. Hindsight….but pretty crazy to be the one to navigate breaking that secret wide open.

#23 Only very recently, but my Grandmother.



Currently we are cleaning out my Grandma and Grandpas house, as she passed away a few years ago and he is now living in a home.



While emptying out cupboards in their bedroom, my Aunt and Mother found a ziplock bag of $6,000 in a handbag, and then $8,000 in a suitcase.



There were also very detailed notebooks with people's names, money logs, and weights. We have no idea where the money came from, or why those details have been recorded. We can't ask my Pops, cause unfortunately he barely remembers my Mum some days so it'll be a mystery in our family.

#24 A work friend of mine just casually mentioned to a few of us on a lunch break about how he travels to South America every few months just to keep his wife there happy. He has a wife here who he has brought to company events. I was 🤯 and it was an extremely awkward moment after that...

#25 Had an uncle, he was charming and clever. Thankfully, he never touched me but my cousins…… did not find out until I got out of college. When he was finally caught, he was sent to prison in Alaska. All three of my cousins just slipped into such darkness that they fell into a m**h crowd.



Sometimes I wish I could see behind facades. Never knew who I was actually playing chutes and ladders with…..

#26 On two different occasions now I have dated women who told me after quite awhile that they were cheating on someone else with me.



I'm not sure what has made me attractive to people in relationships and it's kind of troubling.

#27 When I lived in San Francisco's tenderloin district about 20 years ago a well loved actor would come through in the dead of night to buy rocks. Sometimes the dealers would make him do bits before they sold to him. It was really sad, but there was also a wall next to a 7-11 a lot of street kids hung out at, he would always buy them food and talk to them and was very kind.



You would not have thought that looking at this actor, in fact in interviews he said he'd been clean since the 80's. I always wondered what type of pain he had that he would continuously haunt back streets like that late at night and hang with street kids rather than sleep or be with his family.



But, very very kind man. Great listener.

#28 My dad had a mistress for a decade or so and a secret child. After he’d been dead about 15 years, my teenage sibling reached out to my full sibling and me to let us know we had a half-sibling and see if we wanted to get to know each other a bit. To say this threw me for a loop is an understatement… my dad was an a*****e a*****e and an alcoholic, but after he’d been dead for so long I figured I knew most of the stuff about him. It was like I time travelled back to my high school years and I remembered all these things I hadn’t thought of in decades (like when I called him and he was drunk and there was a drunk woman talking loudly over him). I knew he was a cheater but I didn’t think he had anything long-term/serious and obviously I didn’t know about any half-siblings. And I literally found out on my 6 month sober anniversary haha. But I stayed sober! He messed us all up good and left a trail of destruction in his wake, but overall we’re doing pretty well now.

#29 Our dearest friends’ son was in Boy Scouts 30 years ago, and he and his friend went on a camping trip. The friend’s father was their Boy Scout leader and stayed in the same tent with the two boys. Turns out the scout leader was Herb Baumeister, the serial k****r of many gay men he buried on his family property! Look up The Fox Hollow M*****s for details.

#30 I saw my high school English teacher out for dinner with my high school Spanish teacher. They were both married to other people.



The next year they both had gotten divorced and then married each other so they had the same last name.



“Oh you have Wilson for English? Who’s your Spanish teacher? Mrs. Wilson? Cool.”



I found out later that their respective spouses had ALSO gotten together (but not married at that point) and the four of them went on group dinners.

#31 Back in the early 90s, I was about 6, and a nice family with 2 little girls moved into the neighborhood. I was thrilled to have a playmate close to home, and even more thrilled when the youngest girl joined my grade.

Naturally, our parents spent time with their parents and hung out during our playdates. The family appeared wealthy and was a bit overgenerous, offering gifts and inviting us along to expensive outings.



Around this time, a series of violent bank robberies hit my tiny, peaceful country. They were an organized gang, and the violence was shocking and unprovoked. I seem to remember they shot security guards before even making demands.



My family was terrified when the gang hit our small local bank. It made no sense. A friend of the family had been about to exit her parked car at the bank when she heard gunshots and was forced to cower in fear, ducking into the car’s footwell as best she could. This sort of thing was unheard of in our town. All the adults were scared.



It wasn’t long before my two playmates and their parents disappeared, and not long before their dad’s face was on the newspaper. The bank robbing gang had been tracked down by a tollbooth receipt left behind in a rental car. It was my friend’s dad and his friend, and the mother was well aware. They’d fled their own country for similar crimes, apparently.



My mom always said my dad got a weird vibe from them. They were vague about their past, their jobs, and a bit too invested in keeping up appearances.



I always wondered what happened to the two little girls. I remember we used to play princess dress-up, and one day they leant me a pair of gold ballerina flats I absolutely adored. Their mother laughed and said I could keep them. My mom frowned when I came home with them and wanted to wear them everywhere. She said gold shoes were tacky.



As an adult, I have a special fondness for gold shoes, and have bought a pair or two over the years 🥰.

#32 My father always acted like the perfect saint. He always stood in judgment of us all. That was wrong.



I learned that my father planned to run off with his mistress and had proposed to her while still married to my mother. He planned to get control of all of the accounts, throw our family out of the house with nothing, and then move his mistress and her kids into the house. The mistress would have gotten everything, and we would be on the street.



He got caught because I noticed it was odd that a married man would work till 9:00 on a Friday while his wife was out of town. I told my mother this, and she started digging. And she found so much.





When confronted about all of this, he claimed the “first” mistress was only a fantasy, and he would never have thrown us out. My mother discovered that he had changed his life insurance policy to go to the mistress. He had also planned to get the car and house titles for her. My mother kept working on this and found so much.



Come to find out, he had been a cheating d*****g long before this mistress. By my count, he had around 12 affairs with different women over the 40 years he’s been married to my mother. And those are just the ones I knew about. We knew about none of this; he claimed it was an accident that he had been with these women.



The best part was that one of the affairs was with my mother’s sister. He had planned to run off with her, and my father had kept a love note my aunt had sent him. So that one was confirmed. This one is just a theory of mine, but I’m almost certain my cousin (the cheating aunt’s kid) is actually my half-brother. He’s completely different from the other cousins and looks virtually identical to my brother. That’s something I also need to worry about.



TL:DR: My saint of a father was really a cheating d*****g who planned to throw me out of my house, and my cousin is almost certainly my half-brother.

#33 I am from a pretty rural area. When I was a teen, we had a guy in our friend group who was housesitting for his uncle. He told us we were all allowed to stay over for the weekend during summer. Uncle was super chill and let use his kitchen, cars, grill, swimming pool, everything!



Yeah turned out uncle didn’t even know nephew was staying over while he was away. Two friends of mine were charged for joyriding but charges were dropped when it became clear that they really had no clue.

#34 In college I was visiting my then girlfriend over the summer and her dad who was a truck driver came home with a young boy who called him “dad.” He insisted he was babysitting a friend’s kid but my girlfriend’s mom knew what was up. Called him out on his bs and it all unraveled while I was there. He wasn’t a good dad or husband, they got divorced and less than a year later he passed away from a heart attack. Both families attended the funeral.

#35 Ran into my Regional manager at a party. No big deal right?



Well he was in full drag, drunk and leading a gimp around by the collar. I didn't recognize him at first but then I heard his voice. I snapped my head around and called out his name.



He spun around and locked eyes with me. He walked over in his best supermodel walk and said, "what you want b***h?"



The realization dawned on him and before he could spiral out I assured him I wasn't going to say anything and then the gimp talked, "Thanks man"



Took me a second but I recognized the voice, it was my Supervisor. I knew he was gay but the whole gimp suit was a shock.



I assure them again I wouldn't say a word. Had a pretty good time with the Drag Queen and Gimp for the next few hours.

#36 Not me, my father; During the great depression my grandfather was injured at his job and couldn't work. For a year, to keep the family going, my then 12 year old father and his older brother dropped out of school and ran "change raising" scams on shop keepers in Cleveland Ohio for money, pretty much as the family's only income. My grandparents knew about it, didn't approve, but didn't stop them either, it's just what kept food on the table in tough times. After a year, grandpa went back to work, and my dad and uncle went back to school and to just being regular kids again.



"Change Raising" is a generic term for several variations for scamming a cashier while they are giving you your change from whatever purchase you just made. They are all various cover stories for getting the cashier to combine several change-giving transactions at the same time, and the cashier ultimately ends up giving you too much change for your purchase. The scammer ends up with both the item and some extra cash. When it's done well the cashier won't even know it happened.



My father taught me how to do several variations of it, including one that is still probably not well known. He showed it to me with me as the "cashier" and, even knowing it was going to happen, he still had to slow down and explain to me where the mistake occurs. With the right person doing it, it's slick.

#37 Not technically a “double-life” but more of a secret past.



I was raised into the "family business" which was riddled with crime and violence. I never wanted to a be a part of it but didn’t really have a choice. My father expected me to get a high school diploma or a GED, and then commit myself to the business full time. Instead I opted to go to college. There was a major falling out, where my father and I barely spoke for 2 years and then didn’t speak at all for the last 2 years of college. Though it wasn’t exactly a “double life” I never told my friends or my girlfriend (who I planned on proposing to) about my past. I sold myself as some normal guy, but I’d actually done some pretty violent and illegal things by the time I entered college.



After college I fell back into that same life and fell even deeper into it, eventually culminating in a*******n. After a few years of being clean (more or less) I left the life again, and once again, set up with someone without telling her anything about my past. We broke up though and I’m once more caught up in this life.

#38 I was 24 and worked at a very large corporate casino with my roommate and a few very close friends. I began secretly seeing my 40 year old boss against company policy. We dated saw each other for about a year and a half. It was awful having to lie to my friends about who I was staying with some nights, dating, etc. For fear of losing our jobs we kept the secret. It was so hard. I didn't even realize until the relationship was over that I was leading a double life. Although he was a great guy, it was relieving when it ended so I didn't have to lie anymore.

#39 This guy I know was traveling to this random island in the Caribbean where he had his way with children but he only did it because he was an informant for the FBI.

#40 In high school I would pretend to be a different person anytime I was out with friends. I had a different name, and accent, and a totally different personality.



I don't mean that my friends didnt know that I was doing it because they did. It was a game to them but I had been doing far before I met them. I did this from the 6th grade to 12th grade. I had a phone app so people could text me if I met them while I was not "me." There were people who I knew for years who had no idea that I wasn't some Australian kid.



edit: just wanted to say that I am open to any questions, some i might not be able to answer but you can feel free to ask



edit2: Since people are commenting and reading this it is also relevent to say that the person that I pretended to be was a male, I am female. I am not an ugly person (at least it doesn't seem that way). But I have been called attractive and got a lot of numbers when I was male and have had the same reaction from people when I am myself. I have no gender issues. I just wanted to be as far away from myself as possible. But it turned out I could look like a boy if i wanted.