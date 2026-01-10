The responses you’re about to read were from various Reddit threads, asking which celebrity figure has the worst and saddest fall from grace story of all time.

These big names are just some examples. Their stories can make you think a lot about the price of fame and how being in the limelight can feel lonely, despite the fortune and recognition.

They say the higher you fly, the harder you fall. For a celebrity , an illustrious career can go in shambles in one fell swoop, whether from a scandal or their own doing.

#1 Bill Cosby. It’s hard to overstate how much he was loved in the late 80s early 90s.



legthief:



Absolutely - the temptation is to answer this thread with Sean Combs, due to his continuing fame, his billions, and his business networks and empire, but he was already kind of an obnoxious and dividing pop culture figure before his outing and arrest, whereas Cosby was for decades unironically labelled 'America's Dad" by much of mainstream media.



Kind-Passenger-3935:



Lots of celebrities have fallen but none so far as him. He went from being America’s Dad to a pathetic old washed up unmasked predator. When Ennis was murdered the entire COUNTRY rallied around his family and felt awful for them. While I still have empathy for everyone else, knowing what he was doing to other people’s kids takes any empathy I have for him as a father who lost a child.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Ellen DeGeneres.



She was well known as one of the most likable and generous celebrities ever and then it all came crashing down when everyone found out she was actually a bully and actually treated people very poorly and that was kind of it for her.

#3 OJ Simpson went from winning professional football games to getting arrested for stealing his own memorabilia from Vegas hotel room...

#4 Jerry Lee Lewis went from rock god to outcast when people found out he married his 13 year old cousin.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 The Dixie Chicks went from being an incredibly popular country music group to never heard from again and not played on the radio because they came out against invading Iraq, which is now almost considered universally to be a dumb move.



I guess that's what you get when your core demographic is made of up rednecks.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 I would say Roman Polanski, but there are plenty of people willing to forget.

#7 I'd say Amanda Bynes crashed pretty hard.



tinklesbear:



I felt so bad for the crazy girl, but it was fascinating to read about..

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Jimmy Savile



I don't believe in hell, but I wish they'd custom-make one for him.

#9 Even though I was never into his music, I would have to say Kanye. In less than 20 years he went from "Hip-Hop's class act" to a parable about the importance of taking your mental health seriously.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Ian Watkins from Lostprophets. Gross don't search for him but he is the worst.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Kevin Spacey. Oscar winner to pariah in the blink of an eye.

#12 I never loved Elon, but he genuinely seemed like a half decent guy for a billionaire 10 years ago.

#13 Will Smith for sure. Dude was on top of the world.



derpyninja:



I’m a 90s kid. Will Smith was everywhere. Fresh Prince and his blockbuster movies were part of so many people’s childhood. Thought he was a chill guy.

That punch and outburst ruined him forever. There’s no going back.

.

w_a_w:



He was already wrecked way before that in my eyes due to being a scientologist.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Surprised no one’s mentioned Tiger Woods yet. The blow up with his then wife followed by his decline on the course.



And after it started to unravel, all the players on the tour, the ones he’d been so [trashy] to, started piling on and let the rest of the world know that he was pretty much a [jerk] to compete against.

#15 Katy Perry. Witness just wasn’t a good album and her downfall just happened so quickly. Every time she’s tried to have a comeback since then, it’s flopped. Her new music doesn’t hit like it used to and the going to space, working with Dr Luke and admitting to voting republican didn’t help her image at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Charlie Sheen.



SeriesOfAdjectives:



He got pretty out of hand with that whole 'tiger blood' thing, quieted down for a while, then whoops HIV.

#17 Milli Vanilli. They won a Grammy and were super popular and several hit songs. A lip syncing incident happens and it comes out that they didn't actually sing on the record. They become laughingstocks, lose their Grammy, and never regain any popularity. Just as they decide to do stuff on their own, one of their singers goes to jail.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Oscar Pistorius took a bit of a tumble.



Throwawaysmakemeeasy:



I was going to mention him. He gave hope to people around the world, being the first double leg amputee to participate in the Olympics, but then.....well we all know now.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Jian Ghomeshi.



Anon:



The bill cosby of Canada.



Anon:



After he hired that PR company and released a statement, several media outlets referred to his statement as a ''master stroke'' of PR.

But to me, it was exactly the opposite.

I can't really point to specific sentences, but I didn't know anything about him or the accusations until his statement, and it set off alarm bells. The tone of it, the weak "evil ex and scandalmongers" thing, the attempt to soften the blow of coming allegations and promote the "she's lying" narrative by admissions of rough bdsm... Just, everything together made him look guilty as fuck.

#20 I'm pretty sure the only people that discuss Mel Gibson are Matt Stone, Trey Parker, and RDJ. Otherwise he's near shunned. He was in Machete Kills, Get the Gringo, and the Expendables 3. I've seen all three. Get the Gringo and Machete are fun. The roles aren't all that big outside of Gringo. He doesn't have much room to get back into mainstream Hollywood and he didn't get any reprieve for the [things]he said. Even Gary Oldman who defended Gibson was just a kook. Lindsay Lohan has Oprah. RDJ had the willpower to overcome his [things]. Gibson is a ghost in entertainment now and he used to be a great actor and director.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Lindsay Lohan.



Dart06:



This depresses me a lot because I actually watched Mean Girls for the first time ever a few weeks ago and she was seriously smoking hot in that movie.

Its a damn shame that the people around her didn't have a better influence over her. She could have turned into a very beautiful woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Anthony Weiner. From Congressman down to jokes and back up to almost NYC Mayor and all the way down to "Carlos Danger".



another_sunnyday:



You'd think with his last name, he would be extra careful to avoid becoming a punchline.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 I'd have to say Joe Paterno, the old Penn State football coach. One of the winningest coaches of all time is found to have covered up a molestation scandal. Terribly sad, but he deserved it...

#24 Britney Spears went from basically being Taylor Swift, to Madonna, to mental patient in a few short years.

#25 Lance Armstrong had a pretty big fall. He was everyone’s inspirational hero after his cancer battle and the Livestrong bracelets were everywhere. After the doping scandal he’s completely off the map.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Bill Cosby wins, but Neil Gaiman is a recent nominee as well.



HappyRepealDay:



I have a back tattoo of The Sandman. It was my favorite comic, and Gaiman was one of my favorite authors. Absolutely devastating for me, and I'm heartbroken for those he victimized.

#27 JK Rowling.



incognitonomad858:



It will forever mystify me how she’s absolutely destroyed her own legacy with massive transphobia. She behaves as if trans people are the single biggest threat to her existence. Just super weird.

#28 Without a doubt, Michael Jackson.



**The King of Pop**



People may look back on him favorably now, but many don't remember exactly how big he was.



This guy had a *life long* career in music, from a child to his [funeral]. He appeared in movies, he had his own movie, he had his own video games. His music spanned multiple genres, and shattered records.



This man, was the biggest thing since the Beatles. He met world leaders like they were his posse, shook the hands of multiple presidents. Michael Jackson stepping off a plane in your country was as big a deal as the Pope, and he handled it with the same humility of a single sequined glove wave.



And the man *loved* charity. Where humanitarian causes went, he followed, and the world followed with him. Celebrities lined up to be a part of the Michael Jackson freight train. Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Slash, and more.



They were going to build a giant, mechanized statue of Michael Jackson in the Nevada desert. Not ironically, not for a festival, just because he was the singular most amazing performer of the generation.



And what did he do in his spare time? He visited sick kids in hospitals. He lent his voice, his time, and his money to numerous charities and was unafraid to take a stance on racial tension; he was a champion of equality.



Need more proof that this man was easily as big as Elvis? Here's an excerpt from his Wiki page:



> Jackson's 1982 album Thriller is the best selling album of all time. His other albums, including Off the Wall (1979), Bad (1987), Dangerous (1991), and HIStory (1995), also rank among the world's best selling albums. Jackson is one of the few artists to have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice. He was also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Dance Hall of Fame as the first and only dancer from pop and rock music. His other achievements include multiple Guinness World Records; 13 Grammy Awards as well as the Grammy Legend Award and the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award; 26 American Music Awards, more than any other artist, including the "Artist of the Century" and "Artist of the 1980s"; 13 number-one singles in the United States in his solo career, more than any other male artist in the Hot 100 era; and the estimated sale of over 400 million records worldwide.[Note 1] Jackson has won hundreds of awards, making him the most awarded recording artist in the history of popular music.[6] Jackson became the first artist in history to have a top ten single in the Billboard Hot 100 in five different decades when "Love Never Felt So Good" reached number nine on May 21, 2014.[7] Jackson traveled the world attending events honoring his humanitarianism and in 2000, the Guinness World Records recognized him for supporting 39 charities, more than any other entertainer.[8]



... but in the 90s, accusations soured the public on Jackson. His visibility plummeted, and as his apparent medical issues regarding his appearance spiraled out of control, questionable relationship choices and further accusations seemed to make everyone take a big step away from associating with Michael.



He [passed] effectively alone, as a result of a heart attack caused by the mishandling of medications by his personal doctor.



It's incredible. I can't think of anyone else who was as famous, *internationally*, and then faded into obscurity and hazy memories of better times.



He fell so hard, ~~people in this thread~~ *some people* barely remember him. But I always will.



PresidentDonnyTrump:



Michael Jackson. King of pop to the ultimate crash and burn.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Whitney Houston's was really bad.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 M. Night Shyamalan.



circuitsong:



I'm surprised this isn't higher up. When The Sixth Sense first came out, people were hailing this guy as the next Stephen Spielberg or Alfred Hitchcock.

Now, his last film didn't have his name in any of the promotional material because studios are too afraid to admit they let him make another one.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Paula Deen.



TenBeers:



I don't even understand why. She said something 20 years ago that we consider to be bad today.

There's a lot of reasons to dislike her, but this one is the stupidest.



For example, you can hate her for getting rich by promoting unhealthy recipes, then becoming the spokesperson for a new diabetes drug, allowing her to profit from both sides of the disease.

#32 Lead singer of Creed. religious.. graceful. making large amounts of cash on those creed albums. Now he is separated from his wife. [Dependent on illegal substances] and alcohol, and according to his ex he is out of his mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Ched Evans was a professional footballer playing at a high level earning tons of money, now he is a convicted [criminal] and no club wants him in their team..



Good work Ched.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Ted Haggard - head of a super mega church then forced out after it was revealed he was having a gay affair.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Axl Rose.



fridchikn24:



You know you're a douche when Slash, one of the chillest dudes ever, can't put up with [you].

#36 Gary Glitter--from rock n' roll to exposure as a child predator.

#37 Jeffrey Jones, the veteran character actor best known for playing Ferris Bueller's principal. Never a household name, but it seems like he was in every other classic movie from the '80s and '90s.



And then he was busted for trying to get a 14-year-old boy to pose for pictures.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Not so much a fall as a gradual decline, but Adam Baldwin is getting progressively crazier, and I think it's pretty clear he's overdue to let something REALLY career-destroying slip out.



Disappointing for a Firefly fan to watch Fillion go one way and Baldwin go the other.

#39 Gene Simmons.



I mean, who hasn't he pissed off?

#40 It did nothing to his career, but Alec Baldwin calling his daughter a "rude, thoughtless little pig" forever stamped him as an [jerk] in my book. Given his general attitude, I don't see him changing labels going forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Mark Speight - a popular kids TV presenter in Britain.



He worked on a number of TV shows and was pretty well recognised. One night, he and his girlfriend got wasted, drank a load of vodka, took a load of -illegal substances] and eventually sleeping pills. In the night, his gf poured herself a crazy hot bath, got in, passed out and [passed away] with 60% of her body covered in burns.



Speight woke up the next morning and informed the police what had happened. His show (SMart) was cancelled with immediate effect and he was investigated.



A coronor proved that he had no role in his gf's [passing], but Speight's career and life were over. A few months later he hung himself in a building opposite Paddington Station.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 John Edwards had a pretty big fall.



Once the future of the Democratic Party...seemed like a wholesome family man found to have had an affair while his wife [had] cancer. Definitely came as a shock to me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 Howard Dean went from being the next Democratic president to practically unheard of because he got overly excited one time.

#44 Paul Reubens. Some people say Bill Cosby, but Bill Cosby is still doing shows. Pee Wee disappeared for 20 years after what happened to him.

#45 Montell Williams.



From popular daytime TV talk show host to doing commercials for predatory lenders aka payday loans.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Vanilla Ice. Won a Grammy, told people to kiss his white [behind], became D list novelty on reality TV.

#47 For a English Lord Jeffrey Archer takes some beating.



Deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, resigned due to his lust for call girls. Sues the newspaper for liable, wins £500,000 (1987 pounds)



Set up a charity for The Kurds, claimed it raised £57,000,000. Only raised £3.000.000 ( rest came from goverment and other sources)



Shoplifted some very nice shirts and a suit while in Canada



Insider trading - In January 1994, Mary Archer, then a director of Anglia Television, attended a directors' meeting at which an impending takeover of Anglia Television by MAI, which owned Meridian Broadcasting, was discussed.[36] The following day, Jeffrey Archer bought 50,000 shares in Anglia Television



Ran for Lord Mayor of London, his friends turned him in about lying to a Liable jury, got 4 years in the pokey, had to pay a fortune in compensation



The African coup attempt ( with Mark Thatcher ) Simon Mann, jailed in Equatorial Guinea but released on humanitarian grounds later, for his role in leading the failed 2004 coup d'état told The Daily Telegraph that his forthcoming book, Cry Havoc, would reveal "the financial involvement of a controversial and internationally famous member of the British House of Lords in the plot, backed up by banking records." He claimed documents from the bank accounts in Guernsey of two companies Mann used as vehicles for organising the coup, showed a 'J H Archer' paying $135,000 into one of the firms.



He has been begged to resign from the House of Lords, he has refused and stuck to his guns, he was suspended from Marylebone Cricket Club for seven years, but the House of Lords cant kick him out.



Honestly watch this guy. I bet there is another chapter in this mans life.

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 Robin Thicke! Look up what happened to him after blurred lines.

#49 Really? No Nixon? Dude was President of the united states and had to bow out in shame.

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 John McCain. The man was a legitimate war hero. Now he's a politician.