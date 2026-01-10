ADVERTISEMENT

They say the higher you fly, the harder you fall. For a celebrity, an illustrious career can go in shambles in one fell swoop, whether from a scandal or their own doing. 

These big names are just some examples. Their stories can make you think a lot about the price of fame and how being in the limelight can feel lonely, despite the fortune and recognition. 

The responses you’re about to read were from various Reddit threads, asking which celebrity figure has the worst and saddest fall from grace story of all time.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Portrait of an older man in a gray Temple hoodie, representing celebrities whose careers crashed and never recovered. Bill Cosby. It’s hard to overstate how much he was loved in the late 80s early 90s.

legthief:

Absolutely - the temptation is to answer this thread with Sean Combs, due to his continuing fame, his billions, and his business networks and empire, but he was already kind of an obnoxious and dividing pop culture figure before his outing and arrest, whereas Cosby was for decades unironically labelled 'America's Dad" by much of mainstream media.

Kind-Passenger-3935:

Lots of celebrities have fallen but none so far as him. He went from being America’s Dad to a pathetic old washed up unmasked predator. When Ennis was murdered the entire COUNTRY rallied around his family and felt awful for them. While I still have empathy for everyone else, knowing what he was doing to other people’s kids takes any empathy I have for him as a father who lost a child.

Emissarye , The World Affairs Council of Philadelphia / Wikipedia Report

10points
POST
nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
Premium 1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Evil man. He deserves to have done to him what he did to those poor women.

3
3points
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED:
    #2

    Smiling woman with short blonde hair applauding, representing celebrities whose careers crashed and never recovered. Ellen DeGeneres.

    She was well known as one of the most likable and generous celebrities ever and then it all came crashing down when everyone found out she was actually a bully and actually treated people very poorly and that was kind of it for her.

    sickostrich244 , Tulane Public Relations / Wikipedia Report

    9points
    POST
    mica0987654321 avatar
    OneHappyPuppy
    OneHappyPuppy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tbh I called it the moment I first laid eyes on her... Something about her face screams she's a shíte

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    Mugshot of a male celebrity taken by Los Angeles Police, illustrating a career crash and downfall in fame. OJ Simpson went from winning professional football games to getting arrested for stealing his own memorabilia from Vegas hotel room...

    The_CT_Kid , LAPD / Wikipedia Report

    8points
    POST
    deehampton77 avatar
    Dee Hampton
    Dee Hampton
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think you missed the two deceased elephants in the room.

    3
    3points
    reply
    #4

    Elderly man with gray hair speaking into a microphone, representing celebrities whose careers crashed and never recovered. Jerry Lee Lewis went from rock god to outcast when people found out he married his 13 year old cousin.

    DanielPlainview22 , Dxede5x / Wikipedia Report

    8points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I still don't get how this was allowed. So gross!

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Three female musicians performing on stage with banjo, guitar, and violin as part of celebrities whose careers crashed and never recovered. The Dixie Chicks went from being an incredibly popular country music group to never heard from again and not played on the radio because they came out against invading Iraq, which is now almost considered universally to be a dumb move.

    I guess that's what you get when your core demographic is made of up rednecks.

    osufan765 , Wasted Time R / Wikipedia Report

    8points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They criticized President Bush and all the Republican country music fans lost their mind. 🙄 I love the song they wrote in response though. Still a great band.

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    I would say Roman Polanski, but there are plenty of people willing to forget.

    another_sunnyday Report

    6points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one disgusts me. Anyone that still supports him automatically loses my respect.

    4
    4points
    reply
    #7

    Young woman with long curled hair wearing a red strapless dress at a celebrity career crash event. I'd say Amanda Bynes crashed pretty hard.

    tinklesbear:

    I felt so bad for the crazy girl, but it was fascinating to read about..

    anon , The Heart Truth / Wikipedia Report

    6points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Recent pics are hard to believe - she looks like a completely different person. With face tattoos.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Jimmy Savile

    I don't believe in hell, but I wish they'd custom-make one for him.

    LordFiresnake Report

    6points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sick, evil, depraved man. And most thought he was a hero for raising all that money for charity.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #9

    Male celebrity performing on stage with microphone, representing celebrities whose careers crashed and never recovered. Even though I was never into his music, I would have to say Kanye. In less than 20 years he went from "Hip-Hop's class act" to a parable about the importance of taking your mental health seriously.

    Early-AssignmentTA , Renan Facciolo / Wikipedia Report

    5points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember WAY back when, long before all the insanity, in the early 2000s, I liked his song "Roses" (which talks about visiting his grandma in the hospital.) I thought he was a genuine person, and I felt sad when his mom díed due to terrible plastic surgery (2007.) And then it turned out that he is absolutely insane and he deceived us all, so to speak, into thinking he was an actual human being when in fact he's a collection of issues, narcissism, and a-holeishness all mixed into a bag.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Tattooed male singer passionately performing on stage, representing celebrities whose careers crashed and never recovered. Ian Watkins from Lostprophets. Gross don't search for him but he is the worst.

    Saltcar1 , Agni Minardi / Wikipedia Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Male celebrity in a tuxedo smiling at an event, representing celebrities whose careers crashed and never recovered. Kevin Spacey. Oscar winner to pariah in the blink of an eye.

    w_a_w , Harald Krichel / Wikipedia Report

    5points
    POST
    deehampton77 avatar
    Dee Hampton
    Dee Hampton
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When entitlement meets opportunity

    0
    0points
    reply
    #12

    I never loved Elon, but he genuinely seemed like a half decent guy for a billionaire 10 years ago.

    anon Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    #13

    Man wearing sunglasses and a black shirt outdoors, representing celebrities whose careers crashed and never recovered. Will Smith for sure. Dude was on top of the world.

    derpyninja:

    I’m a 90s kid. Will Smith was everywhere. Fresh Prince and his blockbuster movies were part of so many people’s childhood. Thought he was a chill guy.
    That punch and outburst ruined him forever. There’s no going back.
    .
    w_a_w:

    He was already wrecked way before that in my eyes due to being a scientologist.

    anon , imdb Report

    5points
    POST
    heatherball avatar
    Woof Yo
    Woof Yo
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really think he did a good job of being accountable for his action. He said he was sorry, said he messed up, and was prepared for any and all consequences. And that's exactly what he has done. I don't see a lot of people, especially men (especially white men), having the integrity to admit they were wrong. He messed up. He at least provided a decent example of taking responsibility.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Surprised no one’s mentioned Tiger Woods yet. The blow up with his then wife followed by his decline on the course.

    And after it started to unravel, all the players on the tour, the ones he’d been so [trashy] to, started piling on and let the rest of the world know that he was pretty much a [jerk] to compete against.

    Ok_Elephant2777 Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Katy Perry. Witness just wasn’t a good album and her downfall just happened so quickly. Every time she’s tried to have a comeback since then, it’s flopped. Her new music doesn’t hit like it used to and the going to space, working with Dr Luke and admitting to voting republican didn’t help her image at all.

    baileybert929 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Charlie Sheen.

    SeriesOfAdjectives:

    He got pretty out of hand with that whole 'tiger blood' thing, quieted down for a while, then whoops HIV.

    Hegr0017 Report

    5points
    POST
    #17

    Three celebrities wearing leather jackets and glasses, posing with thumbs up at an event on careers crashed and never recovered. Milli Vanilli. They won a Grammy and were super popular and several hit songs. A lip syncing incident happens and it comes out that they didn't actually sing on the record. They become laughingstocks, lose their Grammy, and never regain any popularity. Just as they decide to do stuff on their own, one of their singers goes to jail.

    ctkamp3 , Alan Light / Wikipedia Report

    4points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One of them took his own life. They were basically coerced in to doing it - they wanted to sing for themselves. Very sad.

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Oscar Pistorius took a bit of a tumble.

    Throwawaysmakemeeasy:

    I was going to mention him. He gave hope to people around the world, being the first double leg amputee to participate in the Olympics, but then.....well we all know now.

    barra333 Report

    4points
    POST
    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd love if these posts added any context at all

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Jian Ghomeshi.

    Anon:

    The bill cosby of Canada.

    Anon:

    After he hired that PR company and released a statement, several media outlets referred to his statement as a ''master stroke'' of PR.
    But to me, it was exactly the opposite.
    I can't really point to specific sentences, but I didn't know anything about him or the accusations until his statement, and it set off alarm bells. The tone of it, the weak "evil ex and scandalmongers" thing, the attempt to soften the blow of coming allegations and promote the "she's lying" narrative by admissions of rough bdsm... Just, everything together made him look guilty as fuck.

    Nizzler Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    I'm pretty sure the only people that discuss Mel Gibson are Matt Stone, Trey Parker, and RDJ. Otherwise he's near shunned. He was in Machete Kills, Get the Gringo, and the Expendables 3. I've seen all three. Get the Gringo and Machete are fun. The roles aren't all that big outside of Gringo. He doesn't have much room to get back into mainstream Hollywood and he didn't get any reprieve for the [things]he said. Even Gary Oldman who defended Gibson was just a kook. Lindsay Lohan has Oprah. RDJ had the willpower to overcome his [things]. Gibson is a ghost in entertainment now and he used to be a great actor and director.

    anon Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Smiling woman with long red hair and pink sunglasses wearing a red dress, representing celebrities whose careers crashed. Lindsay Lohan.

    Dart06:

    This depresses me a lot because I actually watched Mean Girls for the first time ever a few weeks ago and she was seriously smoking hot in that movie.
    Its a damn shame that the people around her didn't have a better influence over her. She could have turned into a very beautiful woman.

    dicklemytick , imdb Report

    4points
    POST
    beccatheqt avatar
    Becca not Becky
    Becca not Becky
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She seems to be turning around though

    4
    4points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Anthony Weiner. From Congressman down to jokes and back up to almost NYC Mayor and all the way down to "Carlos Danger".

    another_sunnyday:

    You'd think with his last name, he would be extra careful to avoid becoming a punchline.

    Santeno Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    I'd have to say Joe Paterno, the old Penn State football coach. One of the winningest coaches of all time is found to have covered up a molestation scandal. Terribly sad, but he deserved it...

    anon Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Blonde female celebrity smiling at an event, illustrating celebrities whose careers crashed and never recovered. Britney Spears went from basically being Taylor Swift, to Madonna, to mental patient in a few short years.

    Luffing , Glenn Francis / Wikipedia Report

    4points
    POST
    idalpooler avatar
    Malide 🇵🇸 🇺🇦
    Malide 🇵🇸 🇺🇦
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think she's quite different from most of the other figures on this list. She became a "mental patient," or someone struggling with complicated trauma and stress related issues due to the music industry she was in, due to said music industry and not because of an actually problematic thing she did.

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    #25

    Lance Armstrong had a pretty big fall. He was everyone’s inspirational hero after his cancer battle and the Livestrong bracelets were everywhere. After the doping scandal he’s completely off the map.

    karenna89 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Bill Cosby wins, but Neil Gaiman is a recent nominee as well.

    HappyRepealDay:

    I have a back tattoo of The Sandman. It was my favorite comic, and Gaiman was one of my favorite authors. Absolutely devastating for me, and I'm heartbroken for those he victimized.

    ChilindriPizza Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can we, should we separate the art from the artist? I have read a few of his books and liked them, but now I do not even want to read them. What also bothers me is that he is linked to Sir Terry Pratchett. I hate that he led the tributes to Terry when he died.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #27

    Blonde woman sitting outdoors in patterned dress and beige shrug, appearing thoughtful about celebrities whose careers crashed and never recovered. JK Rowling.

    incognitonomad858:

    It will forever mystify me how she’s absolutely destroyed her own legacy with massive transphobia. She behaves as if trans people are the single biggest threat to her existence. Just super weird.

    Bryrida , Daniel Ogren / Wikipedia Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    JK Rowling seems to determined to take a bit steaming p**p on her legacy. Weird to think she was she as a supporter for those who did not fit in. But apparently only up to a point....

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #28

    Michael Jackson in a black embellished jacket at an event, representing celebrities whose careers crashed and never recovered. Without a doubt, Michael Jackson.

    **The King of Pop**

    People may look back on him favorably now, but many don't remember exactly how big he was.

    This guy had a *life long* career in music, from a child to his [funeral]. He appeared in movies, he had his own movie, he had his own video games. His music spanned multiple genres, and shattered records.

    This man, was the biggest thing since the Beatles. He met world leaders like they were his posse, shook the hands of multiple presidents. Michael Jackson stepping off a plane in your country was as big a deal as the Pope, and he handled it with the same humility of a single sequined glove wave.

    And the man *loved* charity. Where humanitarian causes went, he followed, and the world followed with him. Celebrities lined up to be a part of the Michael Jackson freight train. Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Slash, and more.

    They were going to build a giant, mechanized statue of Michael Jackson in the Nevada desert. Not ironically, not for a festival, just because he was the singular most amazing performer of the generation.

    And what did he do in his spare time? He visited sick kids in hospitals. He lent his voice, his time, and his money to numerous charities and was unafraid to take a stance on racial tension; he was a champion of equality.

    Need more proof that this man was easily as big as Elvis? Here's an excerpt from his Wiki page:

    > Jackson's 1982 album Thriller is the best selling album of all time. His other albums, including Off the Wall (1979), Bad (1987), Dangerous (1991), and HIStory (1995), also rank among the world's best selling albums. Jackson is one of the few artists to have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice. He was also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Dance Hall of Fame as the first and only dancer from pop and rock music. His other achievements include multiple Guinness World Records; 13 Grammy Awards as well as the Grammy Legend Award and the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award; 26 American Music Awards, more than any other artist, including the "Artist of the Century" and "Artist of the 1980s"; 13 number-one singles in the United States in his solo career, more than any other male artist in the Hot 100 era; and the estimated sale of over 400 million records worldwide.[Note 1] Jackson has won hundreds of awards, making him the most awarded recording artist in the history of popular music.[6] Jackson became the first artist in history to have a top ten single in the Billboard Hot 100 in five different decades when "Love Never Felt So Good" reached number nine on May 21, 2014.[7] Jackson traveled the world attending events honoring his humanitarianism and in 2000, the Guinness World Records recognized him for supporting 39 charities, more than any other entertainer.[8]

    ... but in the 90s, accusations soured the public on Jackson. His visibility plummeted, and as his apparent medical issues regarding his appearance spiraled out of control, questionable relationship choices and further accusations seemed to make everyone take a big step away from associating with Michael.

    He [passed] effectively alone, as a result of a heart attack caused by the mishandling of medications by his personal doctor.

    It's incredible. I can't think of anyone else who was as famous, *internationally*, and then faded into obscurity and hazy memories of better times.

    He fell so hard, ~~people in this thread~~ *some people* barely remember him. But I always will.

    PresidentDonnyTrump:

    Michael Jackson. King of pop to the ultimate crash and burn.

    Clockw0rk , Georges Biard / Wikipedia Report

    3points
    POST
    deehampton77 avatar
    Dee Hampton
    Dee Hampton
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Starting years ago, he seemed to be struggling with his mental health.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Whitney Houston's was really bad.

    Costner_Facts Report

    3points
    POST
    deehampton77 avatar
    Dee Hampton
    Dee Hampton
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Domestic violence can do that to a girl

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    M. Night Shyamalan.

    circuitsong:

    I'm surprised this isn't higher up. When The Sixth Sense first came out, people were hailing this guy as the next Stephen Spielberg or Alfred Hitchcock.
    Now, his last film didn't have his name in any of the promotional material because studios are too afraid to admit they let him make another one.

    MrStayPuft245 Report

    3points
    POST
    heatherball avatar
    Woof Yo
    Woof Yo
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like him. Of course TSS and Signs were pretty amazing and the rest have been mostly unique and thought provoking but not the "WOW" of his first two movies... but I don't think he has fallen from grace or whatever

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Paula Deen.

    TenBeers:

    I don't even understand why. She said something 20 years ago that we consider to be bad today.
    There's a lot of reasons to dislike her, but this one is the stupidest.

    For example, you can hate her for getting rich by promoting unhealthy recipes, then becoming the spokesperson for a new diabetes drug, allowing her to profit from both sides of the disease.

    eat_me_now Report

    3points
    POST
    lee451h avatar
    Lee451 Henderson
    Lee451 Henderson
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Many people feel so bad about themselves they love to see a celebrity fall, then kick them the rest of the way down.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    #32

    Lead singer of Creed. religious.. graceful. making large amounts of cash on those creed albums. Now he is separated from his wife. [Dependent on illegal substances] and alcohol, and according to his ex he is out of his mind.

    DIBFmuntreats Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Ched Evans was a professional footballer playing at a high level earning tons of money, now he is a convicted [criminal] and no club wants him in their team..

    Good work Ched.

    MagnarHD Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Ted Haggard - head of a super mega church then forced out after it was revealed he was having a gay affair.

    anon Report

    3points
    POST
    deehampton77 avatar
    Dee Hampton
    Dee Hampton
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If he had carried off a humble come-back after he was caught first, he might have been OK. The fact that he got caught multiple times made people lose sympathy for him

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Axl Rose.

    fridchikn24:

    You know you're a douche when Slash, one of the chillest dudes ever, can't put up with [you].

    5k3pt1c Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Gary Glitter--from rock n' roll to exposure as a child predator.

    jackdaw_t_robot Report

    3points
    POST
    View more comments
    #37

    Jeffrey Jones, the veteran character actor best known for playing Ferris Bueller's principal. Never a household name, but it seems like he was in every other classic movie from the '80s and '90s.

    And then he was busted for trying to get a 14-year-old boy to pose for pictures.

    JournalofFailure Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Not so much a fall as a gradual decline, but Adam Baldwin is getting progressively crazier, and I think it's pretty clear he's overdue to let something REALLY career-destroying slip out.

    Disappointing for a Firefly fan to watch Fillion go one way and Baldwin go the other.

    anon Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Gene Simmons.

    I mean, who hasn't he pissed off?

    anon Report

    3points
    POST
    dbear_63 avatar
    DB
    DB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gene trashed Ace Frehley but if it wasn't for Ace Gene would be known as that creepy old teacher Mr. Witz.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #40

    It did nothing to his career, but Alec Baldwin calling his daughter a "rude, thoughtless little pig" forever stamped him as an [jerk] in my book. Given his general attitude, I don't see him changing labels going forward.

    Sir_Auron Report

    3points
    POST
    deehampton77 avatar
    Dee Hampton
    Dee Hampton
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would class his 'miss fire' on the set of 'Rust' and ramming his car into a tree as equally disreputable

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Mark Speight - a popular kids TV presenter in Britain.

    He worked on a number of TV shows and was pretty well recognised. One night, he and his girlfriend got wasted, drank a load of vodka, took a load of -illegal substances] and eventually sleeping pills. In the night, his gf poured herself a crazy hot bath, got in, passed out and [passed away] with 60% of her body covered in burns.

    Speight woke up the next morning and informed the police what had happened. His show (SMart) was cancelled with immediate effect and he was investigated.

    A coronor proved that he had no role in his gf's [passing], but Speight's career and life were over. A few months later he hung himself in a building opposite Paddington Station.

    anteni2 Report

    2points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well that's awful. He got cancelled because his girlfriend accidentally took her own life? That doesn't seem fair. Am I missing something??

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    John Edwards had a pretty big fall.

    Once the future of the Democratic Party...seemed like a wholesome family man found to have had an affair while his wife [had] cancer. Definitely came as a shock to me.

    anon Report

    2points
    POST
    rusty_4 avatar
    ️Rando Panda
    ️Rando Panda
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He and his mistress had a daughter, too. Now he's out of politics and back to practicing law, basically an ambulance chaser.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Howard Dean went from being the next Democratic president to practically unheard of because he got overly excited one time.

    anon Report

    2points
    POST
    #44

    Paul Reubens. Some people say Bill Cosby, but Bill Cosby is still doing shows. Pee Wee disappeared for 20 years after what happened to him.

    anon Report

    2points
    POST
    rpepperpot avatar
    The Other Guest
    The Other Guest
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mom - who was nearly 70 at the time Paul Reubens was arrested - was completely bewildered by the whole thing. Her first reaction was, "Isn't that what [x‍‍-r‍at‍ed theaters] are *for*??"

    2
    2points
    reply
    #45

    Montell Williams.

    From popular daytime TV talk show host to doing commercials for predatory lenders aka payday loans.

    anon Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Vanilla Ice. Won a Grammy, told people to kiss his white [behind], became D list novelty on reality TV.

    Socialbutterfinger Report

    2points
    POST
    lee451h avatar
    Lee451 Henderson
    Lee451 Henderson
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You forgot that he pissed Queen off.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #47

    For a English Lord Jeffrey Archer takes some beating.

    Deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, resigned due to his lust for call girls. Sues the newspaper for liable, wins £500,000 (1987 pounds)

    Set up a charity for The Kurds, claimed it raised £57,000,000. Only raised £3.000.000 ( rest came from goverment and other sources)

    Shoplifted some very nice shirts and a suit while in Canada

    Insider trading - In January 1994, Mary Archer, then a director of Anglia Television, attended a directors' meeting at which an impending takeover of Anglia Television by MAI, which owned Meridian Broadcasting, was discussed.[36] The following day, Jeffrey Archer bought 50,000 shares in Anglia Television

    Ran for Lord Mayor of London, his friends turned him in about lying to a Liable jury, got 4 years in the pokey, had to pay a fortune in compensation

    The African coup attempt ( with Mark Thatcher ) Simon Mann, jailed in Equatorial Guinea but released on humanitarian grounds later, for his role in leading the failed 2004 coup d'état told The Daily Telegraph that his forthcoming book, Cry Havoc, would reveal "the financial involvement of a controversial and internationally famous member of the British House of Lords in the plot, backed up by banking records." He claimed documents from the bank accounts in Guernsey of two companies Mann used as vehicles for organising the coup, showed a 'J H Archer' paying $135,000 into one of the firms.

    He has been begged to resign from the House of Lords, he has refused and stuck to his guns, he was suspended from Marylebone Cricket Club for seven years, but the House of Lords cant kick him out.

    Honestly watch this guy. I bet there is another chapter in this mans life.

    updrop111 Report

    2points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    An incredible liar and deceptionist. It turned out that almost everything in his claimed CV was a lie. I don't think he even has any remorse at all. Named after him is "An Archer" which is a 'suitable amount of money to bribe someone'. This is in reference to the prostitute he bribed to leave the country so she couldn't be a witness at one of his trials (yes, there were many!). An absolute rogue, but still respected in some circles! He has resigned from the House of Lords, but never actually attended anyway.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Robin Thicke! Look up what happened to him after blurred lines.

    ragndahood Report

    2points
    POST
    #49

    Really? No Nixon? Dude was President of the united states and had to bow out in shame.

    HotrodCorvair Report

    2points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can think of a President that should bow out. Problem is he has no shame.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    John McCain. The man was a legitimate war hero. Now he's a politician.

    Volfie Report

    -3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!