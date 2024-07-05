We’ve collected a new set of photos for this list that’s part of our previous series. You may see something that catches your eye, whether in amazement or puzzlement.

The Zillow Gone Wild Instagram page features images of these unusual homes . Some are worthy of an MTV Cribs spotlight, while others are complete head-scratchers because of their lack of logic.

Zillow is best known as a real estate resource. And if you’ve been on it long enough, you’ve likely encountered some listings that may have left you wondering what exactly you are looking at.

#1 Dont Do This I Cant Resist Posting. $600,000 Share icon

#2 Please Don’t Do This To Ur Listings I Can’t Resist!!!! $1,179,000 Share icon

#3 New Goth Home Just Dropped. $250,000 Share icon

Bored Panda has featured some photos from the account over the last few years. As of this posting, it is still going strong, with nearly two million followers and counting. While it still features the castle-like structures that many call home, a lot of these images show outrageous interior designs.

#4 What’s Happening Here I’m So Scared. $1,650,000 Share icon

#5 Our First Visit To Australia!!! $1,500,000 Share icon

#6 I Don’t Know Where Warwickshire Is But Now I Need To Move There And Buy This Asap. The Home Includes Two Cottages. $5.7 Million In USD (£4,000,000) Share icon

Like many successful ventures today, Zillow Gone Wild began during the pandemic in late 2020. Its creator, Samir Mezrahi, is proud of how it became an instant hit. “When I decided to start the account, it completely took off from the start,” he said in an interview with Tulsa World. “Then, a few weeks later, Saturday Night Live did a sketch on Zillow, which made me feel like I was really onto something.” ADVERTISEMENT

#7 On Today’s Episode Of You Never Know What’s Going On Inside A Home, Part 45: Atlantic City Edition. “Casa De Cielo” Is Your Chance To Own An Actual High Rise In Atlantic City, Nj That Has 6 Floors Of Office Space And A Penthouse Residence On Top $10,900,000 Share icon

#8 This Former Cincinnati Church Has A Very Gothy Exterior And A Really Cool Interior? From What I Understand From The Listing There Are 3 Separate Living Areas Within The Former Church And The Main Home Is Pretty Pretty Pretty Pretty Good? $1,649,000 Share icon

#9 Perfect Timing For This Listing After Last Weeks News $1,890,000 Share icon

In another interview with NPR, Mezrahi says he took advantage of the lockdowns when people spent a large chunk of their time browsing social media. “It was, like, prime pandemic. Everyone’s working from home. Companies are saying you can live wherever you want. So people are moving, thinking about moving, or browsing Zillow just as a bored-on-your-phone thing. “I kind of felt like there was an audience of people out there that are also doing this.”

#10 It’s Been A While Since We’ve Seen A Nice Victorian So Here’s A Nice Victorian In New Hartford $595,000 Share icon

#11 Maybe The Most Perfect Mid Century Home We’ve Ever Seen In Sarasota Fl, Currently Listed At $899,000. 3 Bd, 1 Ba. 1,268 Sf Share icon

#12 Found Him. $299,000 Share icon

In an April interview with The Washington Post, Mezrahi shared his process of picking out homes for his page. If he wants to feature something for #MansionMonday, “It can’t just be a mansion; it has to be a mansion-plus.” ADVERTISEMENT “It’s what you say you would do if you’re rich. When you’re a kid you would say you want all these things … they went through with it and did it all.”

#13 This Place Is Known As The “Gatsby Barn” That Was Originally Built In 1878 And Later Owned By Musician Leon Redbone But Updated By The New Owners For Today Share icon

#14 This Home Really Cares About Baths. $10,000,000 Share icon

#15 The Perfect Castle Doesn’t Ex–is A Day Early This Week!! $2,299,000 Share icon

Real estate professionals also get a kick from being featured on the page. Listing agent Leslea Roberts advertised a luxury home in Horseshoe Bay, TX, for a whopping $13.5 million. In a May interview with San Antonio Express-News, she revealed that she had immediately received “more than 100 inquiries” when the listing went viral in October 2023. “This actually brought me income, and it brought me so much exposure. I still get messages via Facebook and Instagram about this.”

#16 Not A Normal #zgwmansionmondays Home By Price But Def By Size. $1,599,000. 6 Bd, 5 Ba. 5,900 Sf Share icon

#17 Why Have A Swimming Pool When You Can Turn It Into This? $340,000 Share icon

#18 Here’s Your Chance To Finally Live Your Best Life As A Viking In Sweden. The Viking Property Comes With A Main Residence, A Guest Residence, Multiple Guest Cabinets, Bocce Court, Handcrafted Sculpture And A Viking-Style Terrace $821,000 Share icon

Real estate agent Lori Largen shared a similar experience of being “inundated” by calls after Zillow Gone Wild featured her listing. It was a 2,745-square-foot house in San Antonio with a cavern in its backyard. “I just think it’s interesting to see what’s out there,” she said. “I wish I could find another property with a cave because then I could go back to all the people that wanted a house with a cave.”

#19 Here’s An 1860 43-Room Elizabethan Style Manor In Pawling, NY On 25.5 Acres That Per The Listing Comes With “Two Caretaker Homes, A Carriage House With Groom's Quarters, A Yoga Studio, A 12,000 Sq. Ft. Stable, Greenhouse And More” $6,500,000 Share icon

#20 I Don’t Think We’ve Ever Seen A 50s Home And This One Is Still Very 50s And Even Have Has 50s Appliances But The Coolest Thing May Be These Old Gadgets In The Workshop $174,950 Share icon

#21 If You Like The Show Friends Today Is Your Lucky Day Because We’ve Got The Perfect Houston Townhome For You Share icon

Despite its popularity, many industry experts have also pointed out Zillow’s limitations. In one of our articles about the page in 2022, we spoke to realtor Jennifer LeBow and asked whether the site is a trusted resource. “I would not necessarily avoid using it,” she said. “I would just be very clear on what to use it for. It will provide for-sale-by-owner properties as well as MLS-listed properties, which is good. However, for any kind of value estimate, it’s terrible.” ADVERTISEMENT

#22 This Home Is Rainforest Cafe Meets The Home From Encanto. $25,000,000 Share icon

#23 This Doesn’t Seem Up To Code. $430,000 Share icon

#24 Water Tower House For Sale $4,950,000 Share icon

LeBow also briefly explained Zillow’s business model and how buyers may have difficulty finding a reliable agent. “One of the worst things is that Zillow is designed to make money by charging agents for showing up on a listing as though they were the listing agent,” she said. “So consumers contact the agent who pops up, assuming that that agent will be knowledgeable about the neighborhood and the house. “Most of the time, that is not the case and the buyer ends up with an agent who cannot properly represent them."

#25 Welcome To Your New Maximum Chill Oasis. $2,500,000. 5 Bd, 5 Ba. 8,078 Sf Share icon

#27 The Home Of Composer Jim Steinman, Who Wrote Celine Dion’s “I’d Do Anything For Love, Total Eclipse Of The Heart And It’s All Coming Back To Me Now” As Well As Meatloaf’s “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)” And Many Other Hits, Is On The Market In Ridgefield $3,950,000 Share icon

#28 We’ve Never Said This Before But Here’s A Near Perfect Midcentury Modern In Oklahoma City, Ok. Per The Listing “The Architect Herb Greene’s “Cunningham House” Is A Landmark Mid-Century Modern Treasure Built In 1962 - Greene Studied Architecture Along With Bruce Goff And Frank Lloyd Wright, And Lectured At @uofoklahoma” Which Also Happens To Be The Best School $1,379,000 Share icon

#29 Wayne Trapp's "Chant Du Cygne" Is A Really Fun Concrete Home Built In 1970 In Concord, Oh, Per The Listing This Is The First Time Its Been On The Market In Two Decades. Currently Listed For Only?? $400,000 Share icon

#30 I’m Not Saying This 1898 Victorian Is My Most Favorite Zillow Gone Wild House Ever But This Is My Most Favorite Zillow Gone Wild House Ever And It Comes With A Few Surprises??? $4,500,000 Share icon

#31 I Honestly Love This So Much. $305,000 Share icon

#32 This Listing Wins The Internet Lol. $144,900 Share icon

#33 The Iconic Home From The @netflix Show @sexeducation Is For Sale For £1,500,000 In Herefordshire On 1.83 Hectares Share icon

#34 Since You All Are The Best We Have Literally Never Said This Before But Here’s A Perfect Mcm 1960 Spartan Carousel That Is For Sale In Fairview, Nc For $210,000 Share icon

#35 Whenever I'm About To Do Something, I Think 'Would An Idiot Do That?' And If They Would, I Do Not Do That Thing. $475,000. 4 Bd, 3 Ba. 2,509 Sq Ft. 5 Acres Share icon

#36 Why Buy A Home When You Can Own Your Own 22 Bedroom 320 Acre Western Town In Saguache, Co.$4,700,000 Share icon

#37 Every Home Needs One Of These With Easy Access Off The Living Room. Currently Listed At $297,000. 3 Bd, 2 Ba. 2,178 Sq Ft Share icon

#38 Here’s A Really Cool “Castle In The Forest” On 22 Acres In Christina Lake, British Columbia For Sale For $1,395,000 (Cnd) Share icon

#39 For $165k I Guess We Have No Choice But To Move To Hawaii Share icon

#40 Chooo Chooooooooooooo. $305,000 Share icon

#41 $690,000. Kennebunkport, Me Share icon

#42 My Life Is 100% Better After Knowing This Mailbox Exists. $1,200,000 Share icon

#43 Even Though I’ve Never Been There Before This Seems Sooooo Oregon. $697,000 Share icon

#44 Another One? $758,000 Share icon

#45 This Feels Like A Dream. $1,895,000 Share icon

#46 Welcome Gnome. $809,000 Share icon

#47 What Are We Even Doing Anymore. $1,995,995. 5 Bd, 4 Ba. 3,294 Sf Share icon

#48 You’ll Never Leave Home Now. $1,150,000. 2 Bd, 1 Ba. 1,209 Sf Share icon

#49 Love The Outside Vibe Tbh. #zgwmansionmondays. $2,395,000. 5 Bd, 6 Ba. 6,404 Sf Share icon

#50 Welcome Home. $8,500,000. 6 Bd, 11 Ba. 10,500 Sf. 5.11 Acres Share icon

#51 On Today’s Episode Of Windows Gone Wild. $399,900 Share icon

#52 The Mushroom House II. $295,000 Share icon

#53 The Alhambra. $1,400,000 Share icon

#54 The Ziggy Stardust House. $3,500,000 Share icon

#55 The Alien Home. $225,000 Share icon

#56 Yes This Home Actually Has Underwater Scuba Tunnels (With Fossils). $10,900,000 Share icon

#57 This $1.2 Million New Berlin, Wi Has Been On And Off The Market For Years And Comes With An Atrium And Indoor Koi Pond Share icon

#58 $11,500,000. 10 Bd, 19 Ba. 30,843 Sf Share icon

#59 To Continue Today’s Interesting Theme Here’s The “Pie House”. Was Listed At $269,900. 2 Bd, 2.5 Bath. 1,122 Sf Share icon

#61 The Rock Home. $680,000 Share icon

#62 The Flinstones House Share icon

#63 “The Mine Shaft Home”. $3,750,000 Share icon

#64 When Life Gives You A Sale On Paint, You Get As Much As You Can. $1,398,000 Share icon