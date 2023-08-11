Browsing through a giant collection of houses for sale? Let us take you on a detour from regular listings and lead you down the rabbit hole of the extraordinary. And we mean, real bizarre.

Welcome to the world of Zillow, a website that's likely no stranger to you, with lots of houses listed for sale! But hold on to your hats, because here's the twist: some of these apartments are far from the ordinary. They're so strange and surprising that they make you stop and think, 'Who would live in a place like that?' But that's not all! There’s a corner of the internet that's entirely dedicated to showcasing these quirky dwellings. Say hello to "Zillow Gone Wild," an Instagram page that has gathered some of the most eyebrow-raising and downright hilarious listings found on Zillow.

With a whopping 1.8 million followers and counting, "Zillow Gone Wild" has become a hub for those seeking a daily dose of architectural oddities. So, buckle up and get ready to have your perceptions of home sweet home turned upside down.

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Home From “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Is On Zillow For $450,000,000

The Home From “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Is On Zillow For $450,000,000

zillowgonewild Report

13points
POST
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The glass dome is CGI, the first photo is from the movie. The second photo is also a set dressing for the movie. According to photo online, the villa is much more elegant and sophisticate than shown in the movie.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#2

The Only Property Available On Zillow At The North Pole, The Property Also Comes With A 3 Home Elf Village

The Only Property Available On Zillow At The North Pole, The Property Also Comes With A 3 Home Elf Village

zillowgonewild Report

12points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Last Designed Home, Also Known As The “Circular Sun House” $8,950,000

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Last Designed Home, Also Known As The “Circular Sun House” $8,950,000

zillowgonewild Report

12points
POST
Olga Posedaru
Olga Posedaru
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well at least this one is not only beautiful, but a piece of history.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#4

The Iconic “Garcia House” Is For Sale In LA

The Iconic “Garcia House” Is For Sale In LA

zillowgonewild Report

12points
POST
Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wasn't there a house like this in one of the Lethal Weapon films that Riggs pulled down with his vehicle?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

A 19,972 Sq Ft Home With Some Themed Rooms In Boca Raton, Fl That’s Currently Available For Rent For $199,000/Month

A 19,972 Sq Ft Home With Some Themed Rooms In Boca Raton, Fl That’s Currently Available For Rent For $199,000/Month

zillowgonewild Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#6

You Never Know What’s Going On Inside A Home, Part 392493. $560,000. Colorado Springs, Co

You Never Know What’s Going On Inside A Home, Part 392493. $560,000. Colorado Springs, Co

zillowgonewild Report

10points
POST
Mavis
Mavis
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If they removed all the interior decor for the photos they'd get a higher selling price, guaranteed.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#7

You Never Know What’s Going On Inside A Home $219,900. Rochester, NY

You Never Know What’s Going On Inside A Home $219,900. Rochester, NY

zillowgonewild Report

10points
POST
Full of Giggles
Full of Giggles
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does the Easter Bunny come with the house?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#8

The Perfect Home For Someone Who Loves To Go To The Club But Hates The Part Of Having To Actually Go To The Club. $799,900

The Perfect Home For Someone Who Loves To Go To The Club But Hates The Part Of Having To Actually Go To The Club. $799,900

zillowgonewild Report

9points
POST
SkekVi
SkekVi
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that's actually pretty incredible for someone like me who has various disabilities that mean going to a club isn't possible. I've wanted a club in my basement for a while now. Disabled fat people like to dance too! XD

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#9

A Perfect Geodesic Dome Home In Los Angeles. Currently Listed For $1,725,000

A Perfect Geodesic Dome Home In Los Angeles. Currently Listed For $1,725,000

zillowgonewild Report

9points
POST
Daria
Daria
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the view 😍

0
0points
reply
#10

This Historic Somerville, Ma Home Is Perfect. No Notes. $1,475,000

This Historic Somerville, Ma Home Is Perfect. No Notes. $1,475,000

zillowgonewild Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#11

You Never Know What’s Going On Inside A Home, Part 40994059405. $3,999,000

You Never Know What’s Going On Inside A Home, Part 40994059405. $3,999,000

zillowgonewild Report

8points
POST
Daria
Daria
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looked so pretty on the outside...

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#12

Lunenburg, Nova Scotia. The Home Is Called “Hill House” C$4,175,000 (Not Sure How Much That Is In USD)

Lunenburg, Nova Scotia. The Home Is Called “Hill House” C$4,175,000 (Not Sure How Much That Is In USD)

zillowgonewild Report

8points
POST
Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

About $US3.106 million using today's exchange rate

0
0points
reply
#13

This Encinitas, Ca Home Is Called Crescent House And Was Recently Featured In Season 3 Of Westworld. $19,995,000

This Encinitas, Ca Home Is Called Crescent House And Was Recently Featured In Season 3 Of Westworld. $19,995,000

zillowgonewild Report

8points
POST
Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How many storms before the cliff face begins to slide...

0
0points
reply
#14

A Near Perfect Mid Century Home In Montclair, Nj. “This Notable 1959 Home, Designed By Architect Edward Durell Stone Seamlessly Blends W/Nature Thru Its Floor To Ceiling Windows With Year Round 360 Degree Views Inc NYC's Iconic Skyline” $949,000

A Near Perfect Mid Century Home In Montclair, Nj. “This Notable 1959 Home, Designed By Architect Edward Durell Stone Seamlessly Blends W/Nature Thru Its Floor To Ceiling Windows With Year Round 360 Degree Views Inc NYC's Iconic Skyline” $949,000

zillowgonewild Report

8points
POST
Daria
Daria
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Heating bills are probably through the roof.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#15

The Billionaire Creator Of @rockstarenergy’s Home Is For Sale In Park City, Ut For $50 Million

The Billionaire Creator Of @rockstarenergy’s Home Is For Sale In Park City, Ut For $50 Million

zillowgonewild Report

8points
POST
#16

This Pittsburgh, Pa Home Is Called “Mirror House” $899,000

This Pittsburgh, Pa Home Is Called “Mirror House” $899,000

zillowgonewild Report

8points
POST
Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, those pics went from tasteful to hideous in short order

0
0points
reply
#17

The Listing For This Queen Ann Victorian House (Built In 1896), Also Known As The “Albert H. Beach House” Calls It A Masterpiece And We Have To Agree. $2,250,000

The Listing For This Queen Ann Victorian House (Built In 1896), Also Known As The “Albert H. Beach House” Calls It A Masterpiece And We Have To Agree. $2,250,000

zillowgonewild Report

8points
POST
Daria
Daria
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can almost smell it. Lavender with a hint of cats.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#18

Here’s A Really Fun "1959 El Dorado Kropf” Home In Long Beach, Ca. Listed For $209,000

Here’s A Really Fun "1959 El Dorado Kropf” Home In Long Beach, Ca. Listed For $209,000

zillowgonewild Report

7points
POST
SkekVi
SkekVi
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The fact that this house isn't Nickelodeon colours is the real crime. XD

0
0points
reply
#19

Fancy Pools And Theaters Are Nice To Have Things For Mansions But Does Your Dream Mansion Have This Kind Of Spa? Listed For $49,000,000

Fancy Pools And Theaters Are Nice To Have Things For Mansions But Does Your Dream Mansion Have This Kind Of Spa? Listed For $49,000,000

zillowgonewild Report

7points
POST
highwaycrossingfrog
highwaycrossingfrog
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why does the doggy pool have a handrail?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#20

A Perfect Geodesic Dome In Redding, Ct $950,000

A Perfect Geodesic Dome In Redding, Ct $950,000

zillowgonewild Report

7points
POST
Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like it's wearing a prototype Dalek

0
0points
reply
#21

The Most Southlake, Tx Home We’ve Ever Seen, Listed For $19,995,000

The Most Southlake, Tx Home We’ve Ever Seen, Listed For $19,995,000

zillowgonewild Report

7points
POST
Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you have so much more money than taste, part 482193

1
1point
reply
#22

The Current Owners Of This “Brutalist Modern Home” In Rolling Meadows, Il Bought It After Seeing It On Zillow Gone Wild Last Year And It’s Back On The Market

The Current Owners Of This “Brutalist Modern Home” In Rolling Meadows, Il Bought It After Seeing It On Zillow Gone Wild Last Year And It’s Back On The Market

zillowgonewild Report

7points
POST
SkekVi
SkekVi
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

hmmm. so what's wrong with it, that they are putting it back up so soon?

0
0points
reply
#23

You Never Know What’s Going On Inside A Home, Part 90234, Elkhorn, Ne $925,000

You Never Know What’s Going On Inside A Home, Part 90234, Elkhorn, Ne $925,000

zillowgonewild Report

7points
POST
McNugRay
McNugRay
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The right side of the house in the first pic looks like its smiling like this :]

0
0points
reply
#24

A Famous Couple Rented Here Right After They Got Married In 1953 But You’ll Have To Just Swipe Through To See Who That Was. Currently Listed For $2,000,000. 4 Bd, 4 Ba. 3,072 Sq Ft

A Famous Couple Rented Here Right After They Got Married In 1953 But You’ll Have To Just Swipe Through To See Who That Was. Currently Listed For $2,000,000. 4 Bd, 4 Ba. 3,072 Sq Ft

zillowgonewild Report

7points
POST
McNugRay
McNugRay
Community Member
11 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For anyone wondering, the famous couple was the Kennedys (JFK and Jackie)

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#25

A Classic Now Known As “Kings Landing” In Kings Point, NY $45,000,000

A Classic Now Known As “Kings Landing” In Kings Point, NY $45,000,000

zillowgonewild Report

7points
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Inside is a nightmare but the outside and garden are great !

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#26

Every Home Needs Two Things And This Miami Home Has Both. Listed For $529,999

Every Home Needs Two Things And This Miami Home Has Both. Listed For $529,999

zillowgonewild Report

6points
POST
SkekVi
SkekVi
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

oooh the colours! the orgy pit! the foiled butterfly wallpaper! I'll take it!

1
1point
reply
#27

Here’s A Pretty Cool Over 4k Sq Ft Home In St. Louis, Mo That’s Listed For Only $225,000?

Here’s A Pretty Cool Over 4k Sq Ft Home In St. Louis, Mo That’s Listed For Only $225,000?

zillowgonewild Report

6points
POST
VonBlade
VonBlade
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ugly cuts right to the bone.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#28

Few Wild Homes Have Made Me Say Holy S**t When I Clicked

Few Wild Homes Have Made Me Say Holy S**t When I Clicked

zillowgonewild Report

6points
POST
McNugRay
McNugRay
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t really understand what’s happening here??

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#29

I Am Not Going To Tell You All Who Owned “Jungle Palace” But It Was A Famous Person As Part Of A Famous Duo In Las Vegas. $3,000,000

I Am Not Going To Tell You All Who Owned “Jungle Palace” But It Was A Famous Person As Part Of A Famous Duo In Las Vegas. $3,000,000

zillowgonewild Report

6points
POST
Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Formerly owned by Siegfried & Roy

0
0points
reply
#30

If You’ve Told Yourself “I’d Love To Have A Castle” Then Today Is Your Day. $5,000,000

If You’ve Told Yourself “I’d Love To Have A Castle” Then Today Is Your Day. $5,000,000

zillowgonewild Report

6points
POST
VonBlade
VonBlade
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cool, where is the castle? Or do you mean """""castle"""""

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#31

You’ll Be Literally Dead If You Buy This Home. ⚰️$125,000. 3 Bd, 2 Ba. 2,168 Sq Ft. 1.96 Acres. Follow @zillowgonewild To Never Miss A Wild Home. Thank You To All Of The Zgw Hoa Residents Who Sent This In!!

You’ll Be Literally Dead If You Buy This Home. ⚰️$125,000. 3 Bd, 2 Ba. 2,168 Sq Ft. 1.96 Acres. Follow @zillowgonewild To Never Miss A Wild Home. Thank You To All Of The Zgw Hoa Residents Who Sent This In!!

zillowgonewild Report

6points
POST
#32

Here’s A Really Cool Home(S) In Bigfork, Mt That Has Over 15k Sq Ft In 7 Structures. 9 Bd, 17 Ba. 16.68 Acres. No Potato Shed. $17,500,000

Here’s A Really Cool Home(S) In Bigfork, Mt That Has Over 15k Sq Ft In 7 Structures. 9 Bd, 17 Ba. 16.68 Acres. No Potato Shed. $17,500,000

zillowgonewild Report

6points
POST
Daria
Daria
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So cozy, must look even better in winter ☕️

0
0points
reply
#33

There Has Never Been A Better Time In History To Be A Circle Mirror. Celina, Tx Home. $604,000

There Has Never Been A Better Time In History To Be A Circle Mirror. Celina, Tx Home. $604,000

zillowgonewild Report

5points
POST
VonBlade
VonBlade
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is there water in the bath? Now I'm imagining the photographer covered in suds.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#34

The Perfect Christmas Home Does Exist And It’s This One In Plant City, Fl. Currently Listed For $479,000

The Perfect Christmas Home Does Exist And It’s This One In Plant City, Fl. Currently Listed For $479,000

zillowgonewild Report

5points
POST
Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a "Bah, humbug" from me so long as all those decorations are in place

0
0points
reply
#35

This Is Arguably One Of The Most Dramatic Listings. With Rooms That Can Sleep Over 30 People At A Time And A Pool That Has Been Filled With The Tears Of Men And Women Who Have Experienced Heartbreak Like No Other, The Bachelor Mansion Is Sure To Leave You With A Great First Impression

This Is Arguably One Of The Most Dramatic Listings. With Rooms That Can Sleep Over 30 People At A Time And A Pool That Has Been Filled With The Tears Of Men And Women Who Have Experienced Heartbreak Like No Other, The Bachelor Mansion Is Sure To Leave You With A Great First Impression

zillowgonewild Report

5points
POST
#36

Another Frank Lloyd Wright Home, Also Known As The Randall Fawcett House For Sale In Los Banos, Ca For $4,250,000

Another Frank Lloyd Wright Home, Also Known As The Randall Fawcett House For Sale In Los Banos, Ca For $4,250,000

zillowgonewild Report

5points
POST
Full of Giggles
Full of Giggles
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Listing price for a down to $3.8M USD. It also comes with 76 acres of land.

0
0points
reply
#37

The ‘Tasmanian Devil House’ In Liverpool Is Exactly What You Think It Is £79,950

The ‘Tasmanian Devil House’ In Liverpool Is Exactly What You Think It Is £79,950

zillowgonewild Report

5points
POST
#38

The Perfect Home Facade Does Exist And It’s This One In Ellijay, Ga. $1,550,000

The Perfect Home Facade Does Exist And It’s This One In Ellijay, Ga. $1,550,000

zillowgonewild Report

5points
POST
Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your very own cosy penitentiary.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#39

Here’s A “Spanish-Style” Home In Goose Creek, Sc That Has One Of The Coolest Wet Surprises We’ve Ever Seen Inside. Bonus: It Has 3 Kitchens Too. Currently Listed For $1,150,000. 4 Bd, 6 Ba. 8,000 Sq Ft. 1.21 Acres. Yes I Think There May Be A Space For A Potential Potato Shed!!

Here’s A “Spanish-Style” Home In Goose Creek, Sc That Has One Of The Coolest Wet Surprises We’ve Ever Seen Inside. Bonus: It Has 3 Kitchens Too. Currently Listed For $1,150,000. 4 Bd, 6 Ba. 8,000 Sq Ft. 1.21 Acres. Yes I Think There May Be A Space For A Potential Potato Shed!!

zillowgonewild Report

5points
POST
#40

This Charlotte, Nc Condo Is A Journey. A Perfect Journey. Currently Listed For $299,876. 2 Bd, 1 Ba. 1,022 Sq Ft

This Charlotte, Nc Condo Is A Journey. A Perfect Journey. Currently Listed For $299,876. 2 Bd, 1 Ba. 1,022 Sq Ft

zillowgonewild Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Every Time I See This House Also Known As The Famous Vilano Beach Blue House) It Makes Me Smile Bc I Love It So Much. Currently Listed For $1,199,000. With 2 Bd, 4 Ba. And 2,000 Sq Ft. Listing Via James Brown / St. Augustine Realty

Every Time I See This House Also Known As The Famous Vilano Beach Blue House) It Makes Me Smile Bc I Love It So Much. Currently Listed For $1,199,000. With 2 Bd, 4 Ba. And 2,000 Sq Ft. Listing Via James Brown / St. Augustine Realty

zillowgonewild Report

5points
POST
#42

The Perfect @floridaman Home Does Exist And It’s This One In Lighthouse Pt. $3,500,000. 5 Bd, 4 Ba. 4,539 Sq Ft. .27 Acres

The Perfect @floridaman Home Does Exist And It’s This One In Lighthouse Pt. $3,500,000. 5 Bd, 4 Ba. 4,539 Sq Ft. .27 Acres

zillowgonewild Report

5points
POST
#43

The Former Cass County Missouri Law Enforcement Center And Detention Center/Jail Is For Sale In Harrisonville, Mo. With Over 10k Sq Ft (Including 5,300 Sq Ft Of Office Space) And Features 34 Cells With Toilets/Sinks In 3 Cell Blocks. $195,000. .5 Acres. Listing Via @nexthomeviberealestate. Follow @zillowgonewild To Never Miss An Important Jail For Sale!!

The Former Cass County Missouri Law Enforcement Center And Detention Center/Jail Is For Sale In Harrisonville, Mo. With Over 10k Sq Ft (Including 5,300 Sq Ft Of Office Space) And Features 34 Cells With Toilets/Sinks In 3 Cell Blocks. $195,000. .5 Acres. Listing Via @nexthomeviberealestate. Follow @zillowgonewild To Never Miss An Important Jail For Sale!!

zillowgonewild Report

5points
POST
SkekVi
SkekVi
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

awful. tear it down and put in a community centre or a park or something with less human suffering.

1
1point
reply
#44

This Visalia, Ca Home, Formerly Owned By Don Douglas Is Known As “Laurelwood” And Has Been Used In “Countless Photo And Video Shoots” And Has The Coolest Sunken Living Room Conversation Pit We’ve Ever Seen? $639,000. 3 Bd, 4 Ba. 3400 Sq Ft. .51 Acres Listing Via @rubolguin

This Visalia, Ca Home, Formerly Owned By Don Douglas Is Known As “Laurelwood” And Has Been Used In “Countless Photo And Video Shoots” And Has The Coolest Sunken Living Room Conversation Pit We’ve Ever Seen? $639,000. 3 Bd, 4 Ba. 3400 Sq Ft. .51 Acres Listing Via @rubolguin

zillowgonewild Report

5points
POST
#45

This Former Dental Factory With A Carriage House Is The Most Interesting Building We’ve Ever Seen In NYC That Consists Of Three “One-Of-A-Kind Lofts Divided Into Distinct Areas” - One Of Which Has A Living Area Moat And A Waterfall That Pours From The Lofted Bed Above. $7,500,000. 5 Bd, 5 Ba. 6,500 Sq Ft. Listing: @stefaniacardinali. Follow @zillowgonewild To Never Miss A Wild Home!!

This Former Dental Factory With A Carriage House Is The Most Interesting Building We’ve Ever Seen In NYC That Consists Of Three “One-Of-A-Kind Lofts Divided Into Distinct Areas” - One Of Which Has A Living Area Moat And A Waterfall That Pours From The Lofted Bed Above. $7,500,000. 5 Bd, 5 Ba. 6,500 Sq Ft. Listing: @stefaniacardinali. Follow @zillowgonewild To Never Miss A Wild Home!!

zillowgonewild Report

5points
POST
Daria
Daria
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ew an inside moat, really, why??

0
0points
reply
#46

For #zgwmidcenturywendesdays, We’ve Never Said This Before But Here’s An Absolutely Perfect Mid Century Modern In Palm Springs. $2,299,000. 3 Bd, 3 Bd. 3,350 Sq Ft

For #zgwmidcenturywendesdays, We’ve Never Said This Before But Here’s An Absolutely Perfect Mid Century Modern In Palm Springs. $2,299,000. 3 Bd, 3 Bd. 3,350 Sq Ft

zillowgonewild Report

5points
POST
#47

You Never Know What’s Going On Inside A Home: Barbie Dream House Edition. $315,000. Ann Arbor, Mi. 2 Bd, 4 Ba. 1,280 Sq Ft

You Never Know What’s Going On Inside A Home: Barbie Dream House Edition. $315,000. Ann Arbor, Mi. 2 Bd, 4 Ba. 1,280 Sq Ft

zillowgonewild Report

5points
POST
VonBlade
VonBlade
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Some girls have all the juicy"? What does that mean? All the juicy what?

0
0points
reply
#48

If You Want To Get Away From It All And Are Looking For A Cool Home Then Here’s One In Castle Rock, Co. $1,000,000. 3 Bd, 4 Ba. 3,315 Sq Ft. $40/Annual Hoa. 3.94 Acres

If You Want To Get Away From It All And Are Looking For A Cool Home Then Here’s One In Castle Rock, Co. $1,000,000. 3 Bd, 4 Ba. 3,315 Sq Ft. $40/Annual Hoa. 3.94 Acres

zillowgonewild Report

5points
POST
#49

Here’s A Really Cool Edwardian Style Home In Dubuque, Ia That Has 10 Bd, 9 Ba And Over 5,659 Sq Ft That’s Listed For Only(???) $430,000????

Here’s A Really Cool Edwardian Style Home In Dubuque, Ia That Has 10 Bd, 9 Ba And Over 5,659 Sq Ft That’s Listed For Only(???) $430,000????

zillowgonewild Report

5points
POST
SkekVi
SkekVi
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that's because it's in Iowa and I notice they do not show you the bathrooms. So she likely needs a lot of work. Not to mention the hazmat situation--anything older than 1980 has asbestos and lead paint. victorians might even have arsenic if they have original wallpaper anywhere.

0
0points
reply
#50

The Only Frank Lloyd Wright House In The Most Beautiful (And My Hometown) Town Of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Known As “Westhope” Just Hit The Market. The Home Was Built For Tulsa Tribune Publisher Richard Lloyd Jones, Cousin Of Flw In 1929 For A Little Over $100k At The Time. The Residence Has Over 10,000 Square Feet And Is “Made With Alternating Piers Of Square Glass Windows And Cement “Textile” Blocks”. $7,995,000

The Only Frank Lloyd Wright House In The Most Beautiful (And My Hometown) Town Of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Known As “Westhope” Just Hit The Market. The Home Was Built For Tulsa Tribune Publisher Richard Lloyd Jones, Cousin Of Flw In 1929 For A Little Over $100k At The Time. The Residence Has Over 10,000 Square Feet And Is “Made With Alternating Piers Of Square Glass Windows And Cement “Textile” Blocks”. $7,995,000

zillowgonewild Report

5points
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

All You Need To Know Is That This House In Berkeley, Ca Is Called The Saxophone House. Can You Guess Why? $1,997,000. 5 Bd, 5 Ba. 4,083 Sq Ft

All You Need To Know Is That This House In Berkeley, Ca Is Called The Saxophone House. Can You Guess Why? $1,997,000. 5 Bd, 5 Ba. 4,083 Sq Ft

zillowgonewild Report

5points
POST
VonBlade
VonBlade
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because it used to be owned by Kenny G?

0
0points
reply
#52

Here’s Your Chance To Live On Your Own Islandish Home In Sneads Ferry, Nc. $2,400,000. 4.39 Acres. 5 Bd, 4 Ba. 4,534 Sq Ft

Here’s Your Chance To Live On Your Own Islandish Home In Sneads Ferry, Nc. $2,400,000. 4.39 Acres. 5 Bd, 4 Ba. 4,534 Sq Ft

zillowgonewild Report

5points
POST
SkekVi
SkekVi
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

oof not in north carolina i wouldn't. that's hurricane AND blizzard country

0
0points
reply
#53

For #zgwmansionmondays, You Never Know What’s Going On Inside A Home, Part 2023492, Newcastle, Ok Edition. $3,900,000. 3 Bd, 5 Ba. 16,841 Sq Ft

For #zgwmansionmondays, You Never Know What’s Going On Inside A Home, Part 2023492, Newcastle, Ok Edition. $3,900,000. 3 Bd, 5 Ba. 16,841 Sq Ft

zillowgonewild Report

5points
POST
VonBlade
VonBlade
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like the home Angela designs in Brewster's Millions

0
0points
reply
#54

For #zgwmansionmondays Here’s A Fun Mansion In Presto, Pa With Over 13,662 Sq Ft With One Of The Most Amazing Primary Baths We’ve Ever Seen And A Huge Wine Cellar? 5 Bd, 7 Ba. 1.92 Acres. $4,500,000

For #zgwmansionmondays Here’s A Fun Mansion In Presto, Pa With Over 13,662 Sq Ft With One Of The Most Amazing Primary Baths We’ve Ever Seen And A Huge Wine Cellar? 5 Bd, 7 Ba. 1.92 Acres. $4,500,000

zillowgonewild Report

5points
POST
SkekVi
SkekVi
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

is that just a whole fake street in the basement? that's wild. I want it JUST for that tbh.

0
0points
reply
#55

One Of The Largest If Not The Largest Homes In Alaska Is For Sale For $8,500,000. The Home Has 7 Bd, 12 Ba, 17,000 Sq Ft And Has An Indoor Pool, A Huge Theater And So Much More???

One Of The Largest If Not The Largest Homes In Alaska Is For Sale For $8,500,000. The Home Has 7 Bd, 12 Ba, 17,000 Sq Ft And Has An Indoor Pool, A Huge Theater And So Much More???

zillowgonewild Report

5points
POST
#56

For #zgwmansionmondays, Sometimes We Have No Idea What A Home Will Be Like On The Inside Based On The Exterior But This One Kind Of Gives It Away. It Has 4 Double Sub-Zero Fridges, 37 Seat Dining Room, 20 Hollywood Themed Bedrooms, Indoor Basketball Court, Lazy River And More. Davenport, Fl. $11,750,000. 20 Bd, 25 Ba. 14,297 Sq Ft

For #zgwmansionmondays, Sometimes We Have No Idea What A Home Will Be Like On The Inside Based On The Exterior But This One Kind Of Gives It Away. It Has 4 Double Sub-Zero Fridges, 37 Seat Dining Room, 20 Hollywood Themed Bedrooms, Indoor Basketball Court, Lazy River And More. Davenport, Fl. $11,750,000. 20 Bd, 25 Ba. 14,297 Sq Ft

zillowgonewild Report

5points
POST
#57

This Home Is The Final Boss Of You Never Know What’s Going On Inside A Home. It’s Obviously In Las Vegas And Has 3 Bd, 2 Ba, 3,381 Sq Ft And Is Currently Listed For $995,000

This Home Is The Final Boss Of You Never Know What’s Going On Inside A Home. It’s Obviously In Las Vegas And Has 3 Bd, 2 Ba, 3,381 Sq Ft And Is Currently Listed For $995,000

zillowgonewild Report

5points
POST
#58

This Plano, Tx Home Is “Themed After A Popular Disney Movie”… Can U Guess Which One? $650,000. 3 Bd, 2 Ba. 3,153 Sq Ft. .7 Acres. 3 Bd, 2. 3,153 Sq Ft. .7 Acre

This Plano, Tx Home Is “Themed After A Popular Disney Movie”… Can U Guess Which One? $650,000. 3 Bd, 2 Ba. 3,153 Sq Ft. .7 Acres. 3 Bd, 2. 3,153 Sq Ft. .7 Acre

zillowgonewild Report