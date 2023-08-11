With a whopping 1.8 million followers and counting, "Zillow Gone Wild" has become a hub for those seeking a daily dose of architectural oddities. So, buckle up and get ready to have your perceptions of home sweet home turned upside down.

Welcome to the world of Zillow, a website that's likely no stranger to you, with lots of houses listed for sale! But hold on to your hats, because here's the twist: some of these apartments are far from the ordinary. They're so strange and surprising that they make you stop and think, 'Who would live in a place like that?' But that's not all! There's a corner of the internet that's entirely dedicated to showcasing these quirky dwellings. Say hello to "Zillow Gone Wild," an Instagram page that has gathered some of the most eyebrow-raising and downright hilarious listings found on Zillow.

Browsing through a giant collection of houses for sale? Let us take you on a detour from regular listings and lead you down the rabbit hole of the extraordinary. And we mean, real bizarre.

#1 The Home From “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Is On Zillow For $450,000,000

#2 The Only Property Available On Zillow At The North Pole, The Property Also Comes With A 3 Home Elf Village

#3 Frank Lloyd Wright’s Last Designed Home, Also Known As The “Circular Sun House” $8,950,000

#4 The Iconic “Garcia House” Is For Sale In LA

#5 A 19,972 Sq Ft Home With Some Themed Rooms In Boca Raton, Fl That’s Currently Available For Rent For $199,000/Month

#6 You Never Know What’s Going On Inside A Home, Part 392493. $560,000. Colorado Springs, Co

#7 You Never Know What’s Going On Inside A Home $219,900. Rochester, NY

#8 The Perfect Home For Someone Who Loves To Go To The Club But Hates The Part Of Having To Actually Go To The Club. $799,900

#9 A Perfect Geodesic Dome Home In Los Angeles. Currently Listed For $1,725,000

#10 This Historic Somerville, Ma Home Is Perfect. No Notes. $1,475,000

#11 You Never Know What’s Going On Inside A Home, Part 40994059405. $3,999,000

#12 Lunenburg, Nova Scotia. The Home Is Called “Hill House” C$4,175,000 (Not Sure How Much That Is In USD)

#13 This Encinitas, Ca Home Is Called Crescent House And Was Recently Featured In Season 3 Of Westworld. $19,995,000

#14 A Near Perfect Mid Century Home In Montclair, Nj. “This Notable 1959 Home, Designed By Architect Edward Durell Stone Seamlessly Blends W/Nature Thru Its Floor To Ceiling Windows With Year Round 360 Degree Views Inc NYC's Iconic Skyline” $949,000

#15 The Billionaire Creator Of @rockstarenergy’s Home Is For Sale In Park City, Ut For $50 Million

#16 This Pittsburgh, Pa Home Is Called “Mirror House” $899,000

#17 The Listing For This Queen Ann Victorian House (Built In 1896), Also Known As The “Albert H. Beach House” Calls It A Masterpiece And We Have To Agree. $2,250,000

#18 Here’s A Really Fun "1959 El Dorado Kropf” Home In Long Beach, Ca. Listed For $209,000

#19 Fancy Pools And Theaters Are Nice To Have Things For Mansions But Does Your Dream Mansion Have This Kind Of Spa? Listed For $49,000,000

#20 A Perfect Geodesic Dome In Redding, Ct $950,000

#21 The Most Southlake, Tx Home We’ve Ever Seen, Listed For $19,995,000

#22 The Current Owners Of This “Brutalist Modern Home” In Rolling Meadows, Il Bought It After Seeing It On Zillow Gone Wild Last Year And It’s Back On The Market

#23 You Never Know What’s Going On Inside A Home, Part 90234, Elkhorn, Ne $925,000

#24 A Famous Couple Rented Here Right After They Got Married In 1953 But You’ll Have To Just Swipe Through To See Who That Was. Currently Listed For $2,000,000. 4 Bd, 4 Ba. 3,072 Sq Ft

#25 A Classic Now Known As “Kings Landing” In Kings Point, NY $45,000,000

#26 Every Home Needs Two Things And This Miami Home Has Both. Listed For $529,999

#27 Here’s A Pretty Cool Over 4k Sq Ft Home In St. Louis, Mo That’s Listed For Only $225,000?

#28 Few Wild Homes Have Made Me Say Holy S**t When I Clicked

#29 I Am Not Going To Tell You All Who Owned “Jungle Palace” But It Was A Famous Person As Part Of A Famous Duo In Las Vegas. $3,000,000

#30 If You’ve Told Yourself “I’d Love To Have A Castle” Then Today Is Your Day. $5,000,000

#31 You’ll Be Literally Dead If You Buy This Home. ⚰️$125,000. 3 Bd, 2 Ba. 2,168 Sq Ft. 1.96 Acres. Follow @zillowgonewild To Never Miss A Wild Home. Thank You To All Of The Zgw Hoa Residents Who Sent This In!!

#32 Here’s A Really Cool Home(S) In Bigfork, Mt That Has Over 15k Sq Ft In 7 Structures. 9 Bd, 17 Ba. 16.68 Acres. No Potato Shed. $17,500,000

#33 There Has Never Been A Better Time In History To Be A Circle Mirror. Celina, Tx Home. $604,000

#34 The Perfect Christmas Home Does Exist And It’s This One In Plant City, Fl. Currently Listed For $479,000

#35 This Is Arguably One Of The Most Dramatic Listings. With Rooms That Can Sleep Over 30 People At A Time And A Pool That Has Been Filled With The Tears Of Men And Women Who Have Experienced Heartbreak Like No Other, The Bachelor Mansion Is Sure To Leave You With A Great First Impression

#36 Another Frank Lloyd Wright Home, Also Known As The Randall Fawcett House For Sale In Los Banos, Ca For $4,250,000

#37 The ‘Tasmanian Devil House’ In Liverpool Is Exactly What You Think It Is £79,950

#38 The Perfect Home Facade Does Exist And It’s This One In Ellijay, Ga. $1,550,000

#39 Here’s A “Spanish-Style” Home In Goose Creek, Sc That Has One Of The Coolest Wet Surprises We’ve Ever Seen Inside. Bonus: It Has 3 Kitchens Too. Currently Listed For $1,150,000. 4 Bd, 6 Ba. 8,000 Sq Ft. 1.21 Acres. Yes I Think There May Be A Space For A Potential Potato Shed!!

#40 This Charlotte, Nc Condo Is A Journey. A Perfect Journey. Currently Listed For $299,876. 2 Bd, 1 Ba. 1,022 Sq Ft

#41 Every Time I See This House Also Known As The Famous Vilano Beach Blue House) It Makes Me Smile Bc I Love It So Much. Currently Listed For $1,199,000. With 2 Bd, 4 Ba. And 2,000 Sq Ft. Listing Via James Brown / St. Augustine Realty

#42 The Perfect @floridaman Home Does Exist And It’s This One In Lighthouse Pt. $3,500,000. 5 Bd, 4 Ba. 4,539 Sq Ft. .27 Acres

#43 The Former Cass County Missouri Law Enforcement Center And Detention Center/Jail Is For Sale In Harrisonville, Mo. With Over 10k Sq Ft (Including 5,300 Sq Ft Of Office Space) And Features 34 Cells With Toilets/Sinks In 3 Cell Blocks. $195,000. .5 Acres. Listing Via @nexthomeviberealestate. Follow @zillowgonewild To Never Miss An Important Jail For Sale!!

#44 This Visalia, Ca Home, Formerly Owned By Don Douglas Is Known As “Laurelwood” And Has Been Used In “Countless Photo And Video Shoots” And Has The Coolest Sunken Living Room Conversation Pit We’ve Ever Seen? $639,000. 3 Bd, 4 Ba. 3400 Sq Ft. .51 Acres Listing Via @rubolguin

#45 This Former Dental Factory With A Carriage House Is The Most Interesting Building We’ve Ever Seen In NYC That Consists Of Three “One-Of-A-Kind Lofts Divided Into Distinct Areas” - One Of Which Has A Living Area Moat And A Waterfall That Pours From The Lofted Bed Above. $7,500,000. 5 Bd, 5 Ba. 6,500 Sq Ft. Listing: @stefaniacardinali. Follow @zillowgonewild To Never Miss A Wild Home!!

#46 For #zgwmidcenturywendesdays, We’ve Never Said This Before But Here’s An Absolutely Perfect Mid Century Modern In Palm Springs. $2,299,000. 3 Bd, 3 Bd. 3,350 Sq Ft

#47 You Never Know What’s Going On Inside A Home: Barbie Dream House Edition. $315,000. Ann Arbor, Mi. 2 Bd, 4 Ba. 1,280 Sq Ft

#48 If You Want To Get Away From It All And Are Looking For A Cool Home Then Here’s One In Castle Rock, Co. $1,000,000. 3 Bd, 4 Ba. 3,315 Sq Ft. $40/Annual Hoa. 3.94 Acres

#49 Here’s A Really Cool Edwardian Style Home In Dubuque, Ia That Has 10 Bd, 9 Ba And Over 5,659 Sq Ft That’s Listed For Only(???) $430,000????

#50 The Only Frank Lloyd Wright House In The Most Beautiful (And My Hometown) Town Of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Known As “Westhope” Just Hit The Market. The Home Was Built For Tulsa Tribune Publisher Richard Lloyd Jones, Cousin Of Flw In 1929 For A Little Over $100k At The Time. The Residence Has Over 10,000 Square Feet And Is “Made With Alternating Piers Of Square Glass Windows And Cement “Textile” Blocks”. $7,995,000

#51 All You Need To Know Is That This House In Berkeley, Ca Is Called The Saxophone House. Can You Guess Why? $1,997,000. 5 Bd, 5 Ba. 4,083 Sq Ft

#52 Here’s Your Chance To Live On Your Own Islandish Home In Sneads Ferry, Nc. $2,400,000. 4.39 Acres. 5 Bd, 4 Ba. 4,534 Sq Ft

#53 For #zgwmansionmondays, You Never Know What’s Going On Inside A Home, Part 2023492, Newcastle, Ok Edition. $3,900,000. 3 Bd, 5 Ba. 16,841 Sq Ft

#54 For #zgwmansionmondays Here’s A Fun Mansion In Presto, Pa With Over 13,662 Sq Ft With One Of The Most Amazing Primary Baths We’ve Ever Seen And A Huge Wine Cellar? 5 Bd, 7 Ba. 1.92 Acres. $4,500,000

#55 One Of The Largest If Not The Largest Homes In Alaska Is For Sale For $8,500,000. The Home Has 7 Bd, 12 Ba, 17,000 Sq Ft And Has An Indoor Pool, A Huge Theater And So Much More???

#56 For #zgwmansionmondays, Sometimes We Have No Idea What A Home Will Be Like On The Inside Based On The Exterior But This One Kind Of Gives It Away. It Has 4 Double Sub-Zero Fridges, 37 Seat Dining Room, 20 Hollywood Themed Bedrooms, Indoor Basketball Court, Lazy River And More. Davenport, Fl. $11,750,000. 20 Bd, 25 Ba. 14,297 Sq Ft

#57 This Home Is The Final Boss Of You Never Know What’s Going On Inside A Home. It’s Obviously In Las Vegas And Has 3 Bd, 2 Ba, 3,381 Sq Ft And Is Currently Listed For $995,000