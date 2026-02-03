87 Cool And Inspiring Before-And-Afters That Prove Any Space Can Be Saved With The Right Vision
Giving your home a makeover isn’t exactly cheap, but it can make a huge difference—not just in how it looks, but in how it actually feels to be there. And since home is where we spend most of our time, that atmosphere really does affect our mood.
That’s why we’ve pulled together some striking before-and-after renovation ideas from two accounts on X that show just how transformative these changes can be. The results are seriously satisfying, and they might even inspire a project or two for your own space. Scroll down and save your favorites for later.
Interesting, and presumably good, how the netting has incorporated into the makeover.
This looks really nice. I'm guessing/hoping it's ornamental. Because of the timber panels
It would be brilliant to live in a place where outdoor kitchens are practical. NZ is definitely not one of these places.
Nice how they've maintained the rustic, with a smooth and sophisticated update.
A solid update. I would never have imagined the 'before', becoming the 'after.'
Very nice. But I would like to have seen the 'after' photo taken from the same aspect.
THis has got to be one of the coolest staircases I've ever seen.
There must be something wrong with me. I prefer the warmth of the original. Obviously with the addition of some pops of colour in the form of accessories.
Nice. But I'm pretty agnostic with bathrooms. If it does the job....
I'm not sure about this one. Sure, I'm retro a 70s person. But to me the makeover lacks character.
Just replacing the Medieval/gothic doors would have improved this.
Obviously this house is construction finished vs finishing and landscaping. Not really qualifying as a before and after (viz. renovation).
People love symmetry, but people also like a coffee table within reach of a couch. I have moved coffee tables while hosts got get coffee.
The Before picture on this one is way nicer than the After. It's brighter and makes the space seem bigger. Also, those black cabinets are going to show every fingerprint, spill, smudge, scuff mark, cat hair, and dust mote. My old apartment had melamine cabinets in a really dark oxblood colour, and they were *impossible* to keep looking clean. Friends don't let friends get s****y melamine cabinets. Pay for real wood, folks.
I kind of like the period look of the original. But, if you need to update, you could do a lot worse that this.
That's not an improvement. The grey clashes with the blonde floor.
A lot of these took drab or underused spaces and made them soulless, like the kind of mid-level corporate chain hotels you find in big cities that attract a lot of short-stay business travellers. A bunch of them were downright ruined, I think. Also, I have to warn everyone -- if you're redoing your kitchen or bathroom, do NOT get dark-coloured melamine cabinets. They look great for about five minutes, but then they show every scuff, fingerprint, spill, drip, mist of grease from frying bacon or something, cat hair, and dust mote. My last apartment had these dark oxblood-coloured melamine cabinets, and you could clean them completely and they would look dirty immediately. If you can afford wood, pay for wood. If you already have wood, find a way to update it instead of replacing it. You'll thank yourself later.
