Giving your home a makeover isn’t exactly cheap, but it can make a huge difference—not just in how it looks, but in how it actually feels to be there. And since home is where we spend most of our time, that atmosphere really does affect our mood.

That’s why we’ve pulled together some striking before-and-after renovation ideas from two accounts on X that show just how transformative these changes can be. The results are seriously satisfying, and they might even inspire a project or two for your own space. Scroll down and save your favorites for later.

#1

Balcony before and after transformation showing cool and inspiring space-saving renovation with cozy seating and warm lighting.

    #2

    Before-and-after van conversion showing inspiring small space saving with smart design and decor.

    #3

    Before and after balcony transformation showing inspiring space saved with creative design and cozy lighting.

    anubis1
    Interesting, and presumably good, how the netting has incorporated into the makeover.

    #4

    Before-and-after rooftop transformation showing space saved with stylish pool and cozy seating area under string lights.

    anubis1
    That's pretty intense and expensive after.

    #5

    Rustic kitchen before and after renovation showing inspiring space saved with the right vision and design elements.

    #6

    Before and after kitchen renovation showing saved space with smart layout and modern cabinetry in a bright, inspiring design.

    anubis1
    Nicely done. It looks so much more spacious

    #7

    Before and after photos showing cool and inspiring space-saving transformation inside an old bus with creative design.

    #8

    Before and after photos showing a backyard transformed with pool installation, demonstrating cool and inspiring space-saving vision.

    #9

    Before-and-after of a fireplace transformation showcasing cool and inspiring space-saving home renovation ideas.

    anubis1
    This looks really nice. I'm guessing/hoping it's ornamental. Because of the timber panels

    #10

    Outdoor space before overhaul with clutter, during construction, and after renovation featuring wood pergola and dining area.

    sideshowbarb
    Babs Ishkabibble
    Babs Ishkabibble
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sweet fancy Moses! That's stunning!

    #11

    Before and after images showing inspiring space-saving home renovation with modern outdoor kitchen and dining area.

    anubis1
    It would be brilliant to live in a place where outdoor kitchens are practical. NZ is definitely not one of these places.

    #12

    Before and after photos showing a small space transformed with plants and cozy seating, highlighting space-saving renovation ideas.

    #13

    Before and after outdoor space transformation showing inspiring garden and patio design with saved space ideas.

    #14

    Before and after kitchen renovation showing inspiring space saved with modern design and efficient layout.

    anubis1
    Post 7.5 earthquake, and post reconstruction?

    #15

    Before-and-after transformation of a shipping container into a modern, stylish, and space-saving home in a natural setting.

    #16

    Before and after images of a small space renovation showing efficient use of space and smart storage solutions.

    #17

    Before and after images showing space saved with inspiring room renovation and smart interior design vision.

    anubis1
    Nice how they've maintained the rustic, with a smooth and sophisticated update.

    #18

    Before-and-after transformation of an outdoor space showcasing smart saving and inspiring design vision.

    #19

    Before and after bathroom renovation showing space saved with a modern rustic vanity and stylish decor.

    #20

    Backyard transformation with inspiring before-and-after photos showing saved outdoor space and stylish seating area.

    #21

    Before and after bathroom renovation showing inspiring space saved with modern design and sleek gray tiles.

    anubis1
    A solid update. I would never have imagined the 'before', becoming the 'after.'

    #22

    Before-and-after transformation of outdoor space saving area with modern pool and landscaping between houses.

    #23

    Before-and-after outdoor space transformation showing inspiring patio redesign with modern seating and clean wooden decking.

    #24

    Rustic kitchen transformation showcasing cool and inspiring before-and-afters saving space with vision and design.

    #25

    Before and after kitchen renovation showing inspiring space saved with smart design and vision in a small area.

    anubis1
    Very nice. But I would like to have seen the 'after' photo taken from the same aspect.

    #26

    Living room before and after makeover showcasing inspiring space-saving ideas with greenery, modern furniture, and creative design elements.

    #27

    Before and after images showing a home renovation that saves space with inspiring design and clever vision.

    #28

    Before-and-after home renovation showing inspiring space saved with a modern exterior and upgraded design.

    #29

    Before and after home renovation showcasing cool and inspiring before-and-afters that save any space with the right vision

    #30

    Spacious living room before and after renovation showcasing how any space can be saved with smart vision and design.

    #31

    Before and after images showing cool and inspiring staircase renovation saving space with modern design and lighting.

    anubis1
    THis has got to be one of the coolest staircases I've ever seen.

    #32

    Before and after kitchen renovation showcasing cool and inspiring designs that save space with the right vision.

    anubis1
    There must be something wrong with me. I prefer the warmth of the original. Obviously with the addition of some pops of colour in the form of accessories.

    #33

    Before and after kitchen renovation showcasing inspiring space saved with kitchen redesign and smart storage solutions.

    #34

    Before and after bathroom renovation showing space-saving design with modern green tiles and updated fixtures.

    anubis1
    Nice. But I'm pretty agnostic with bathrooms. If it does the job....

    #35

    Living room before and after renovation showcasing space saved with inspiring home transformation vision.

    anubis1
    I'm not sure about this one. Sure, I'm retro a 70s person. But to me the makeover lacks character.

    #36

    Before-and-after home renovation showcasing space saved with modern design and the right vision for transformation.

    #37

    Bedroom before and after renovation showing cool and inspiring space saved with the right vision and design elements.

    #38

    Before and after entryway makeover showcasing cool and inspiring space-saving ideas with modern design and lighting.

    anubis1
    Just replacing the Medieval/gothic doors would have improved this.

    #39

    Small bathroom makeover before and after showing space saved with inspiring design and vibrant wallpaper.

    #40

    Before-and-after photos of a home renovation showing space saved and transformed with the right vision and design.

    anubis1
    Obviously this house is construction finished vs finishing and landscaping. Not really qualifying as a before and after (viz. renovation).

    #41

    Before-and-after outdoor space transformation with a small pool, greenery, and modern design maximizing the area effectively.

    #42

    Before and after renovation showing inspiring kitchen and living space transformation saving space with vision.

    #43

    Before and after photos showing a home renovation that saves space with a modern kitchen and dining area transformation

    #44

    Before and after outdoor space transformation with creative design and smart space saving ideas for inspiring small area renovation.

    #45

    Before and after images of a home renovation showcasing space saved with the right vision and inspiring design changes

    anubis1
    An amazing inprovement in street appeal. I'm jealous.

    #46

    Before and after images of a backyard transformation showing pool construction and completed inspiring outdoor space design.

    #47

    Before and after patio transformation showcasing inspiring space saved with the right vision and design improvements.

    #48

    Balcony before and after transformation showing saved space with cozy seating, plants, rugs, and stylish decor.

    #49

    Before-and-after kitchen renovation showing space saved with modern design and bright natural light in a stylish sunroom kitchen.

    #50

    Narrow outdoor space transformed with inspiring before and after makeover featuring plants and wooden stepping stones.

    #51

    Modern living room transformations with bold teal walls and stylish furnishings showcasing inspiring before and after space saving ideas.

    barbaraxturner
    People love symmetry, but people also like a coffee table within reach of a couch. I have moved coffee tables while hosts got get coffee.

    #52

    Before and after renovation of a space showing transformation with inspiring home design and smart space saving solutions.

    #53

    Before-and-after garden transformation showcasing how any space can be saved with the right vision and design approach.

    #54

    Before and after backyard transformation showcasing cool and inspiring space saving with the right vision outdoor seating area.

    #55

    Before and after photos showing inspiring space saved transformation with modern pool and stepping stones in backyard.

    #56

    Before and after home renovation showing a modern staircase railing design saving space with the right vision.

    #57

    Modern kitchen before and after renovation showcasing inspiring kitchen space saved with the right vision.

    #58

    Balcony before and after renovation showing space saved with inspiring vision and stylish wooden furniture.

    #59

    Before and after bathroom renovation showcasing space saved with cool and inspiring design and renovation ideas.

    #60

    Outdoor patio before and after renovation showing how any space can be saved with the right vision and design.

    #61

    Before-and-after outdoor space transformation with modern patio design and creative space-saving vision.

    #62

    Before-and-after home renovation showcasing how any space can be saved with the right vision for interior design.

    #63

    Narrow outdoor space transformed with modern design and new flooring showcasing inspiring before-and-after renovation.

    #64

    Before and after photos showing cool and inspiring space transformation with smart design and vision in a small courtyard area.

    #65

    Before and after backyard transformation showing how any space can be saved with the right vision and design ideas.

    #66

    Before and after modern backyard renovation showing creative use of space with greenery, lighting, and outdoor seating area.

    #67

    Before and after space-saving transformation of a narrow outdoor area with a modern pergola and seating.

    #68

    Before and after of a room renovation showcasing space saved with cool and inspiring before-and-after design ideas.

    #69

    Before and after landscaping transformation showing how any space can be saved with the right vision and design.

    #70

    Before and after bathroom renovation showing a modern space saved with the right vision and stylish design updates.

    #71

    Before-and-after of a home transformation showing saved space with modern design and landscaping improvements.

    #72

    Before-and-after outdoor space renovation showing a modern dining area with open foldable glass doors and wooden deck.

    #73

    Before and after home renovation showing space saved with a modern exterior and clean, updated design.

    #74

    Balcony before and after transformation showing space saving with cozy seating, cushions, and decorative plants.

    #75

    Backyard before and after renovation with clean lawn, paved patio, and wooden fence showing space saved with vision.

    #76

    Before and after kitchen renovation showcasing cool and inspiring space saving with modern cabinets and flooring.

    shgstewart
    The Before picture on this one is way nicer than the After. It's brighter and makes the space seem bigger. Also, those black cabinets are going to show every fingerprint, spill, smudge, scuff mark, cat hair, and dust mote. My old apartment had melamine cabinets in a really dark oxblood colour, and they were *impossible* to keep looking clean. Friends don't let friends get s****y melamine cabinets. Pay for real wood, folks.

    #77

    Before and after bathroom renovation showing space saving with modern design and stacked washer dryer unit.

    #78

    Small bathroom before and after renovation showing space-saving design with modern fixtures and stylish tiles.

    #79

    Before and after kitchen renovation showing inspiring space saved with modern blue cabinets and patterned flooring.

    #80

    Before-and-after photos of a home transformation showcasing inspiring space-saving renovation with modern wooden facade design.

    #81

    Small bathroom before and after renovation showing inspiring space saving with modern design and wood accents.

    #82

    Before and after kitchen renovation showing inspiring space saved with modern design and right vision.

    #83

    Bathroom before and after renovation showing space-saving design with modern vanity and shower updates.

    anubis1
    I kind of like the period look of the original. But, if you need to update, you could do a lot worse that this.

    #84

    Before-and-after of a home renovation showcasing cool and inspiring space-saving outdoor transformation ideas.

    #85

    Before and after kitchen remodel showcasing inspiring space-saving ideas with modern cabinetry and upgraded appliances.

    #86

    Before-and-after kitchen renovation showing space saved with remodeled cabinets and updated design vision.

    shgstewart
    That's not an improvement. The grey clashes with the blonde floor.

    #87

    Before and after kitchen renovation showcasing inspiring before-and-afters transforming space with the right vision.

