The world is so full of history and mystery, and sometimes the two intertwine in such a way as to be almost beyond belief.

A series of watercolor paintings from the 1940s recently resurfaced in Brooklyn, New York, and they are thought to depict shrunken heads.

What are shrunken heads? Well, they were made by certain tribes of Maori people in New Zealand, who would preserve the heads of their enemies.

Some heads were sold as souvenirs, and many were later displayed in museums and collections.

These watercolor paintings are believed to have been made in England and are now being confirmed by experts as being of shrunken heads.

How did they end up in England and then in America? Where did the artist see the shrunken heads? So many questions, but that’s what makes the world so interesting.

I've been thinking about the importance of wonder lately. We live in a time that is full of information and stimuli, but what about wonder? I think we all have a lot to gain by keeping our eyes open for the wonders of the world, especially during these ever-bewildering times.