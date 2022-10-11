Whether you have a luscious beard or rock the clean-shaven look, funny beard jokes can be enjoyed by anyone, hirsute or not. Below, we've compiled plenty of facial hair jokes, shaving jokes, barber puns, and funny jokes about mustaches that shouldn't be cut off from your funny jokes bank. Do you know of any more funny facial hair jokes? Found a particular beard joke hair-larious? Let us know!

So if you are a guy worrying about not being able to grow a beard, don't stress about it. In fact, while some studies found that women are more attracted to hirsute men , others found that women preferred the clean-shaven look . Altogether, the results of these studies are often 1:1, equally favoring the bearded and clean-shaven faces. Thus, if going into this post, you initially thought that the subjects of these beard jokes would be beardless men, you were wrong. While some may believe that cracking you can't grow a beard jokes to someone's face is funny, it's really not.

From old times, being able to grow a beard has been attributed to high testosterone levels, strength, and masculinity , aka the "manly" traits. However, while high testosterone can positively affect beard growth, the absence of it doesn't necessarily signal low testosterone levels. In fact, the most common reason why some men can't grow a voluminous beard lies in, you guessed right, genetics .

#1 Where does a beard stylist buy his grooming products?



At a Shaven Eleven.

#2 What was the bearded hipster’s least favorite basketball team?



The Los Angeles Clippers.

#3 Why didn't the barber ask the question about beards?



Because he was shaving it for later!

#4 Why do British not like long beards?



Because they hate the Vikings.

#5 Facial hair that is only located under the lower lip is called a soul patch. Facial hair that only grows in spots on the neck is known as pitiful.

#6 Why did the bearded man’s shaving product business flop?



Because of the razor-thin margins.

#7 Why did the bearded man’s phone not unlock on seeing his face? Because it just wasn’t him anymore!

#8 Why did the unlucky bearded man shave?



Because fortune favors the shave.

#9 What hairstyle did the goose get?



A ducktail!

#10 What did the barber serve at his party?



Barber-que.

#11 What happened when my friend kept bragging about his stubble?



I just couldn’t bear-d him anymore!

#12 Why did the man sue the barber for touching his beard?



He saw it as hairassment.

#13 What do you say when a barber has a good annual income?



We can say it has been good hair for him!

#14 Why was the man annoyed at his friend who was making fun of his facial hair?



Because it was a side-burn.

#15 Why did the man help his friends trim their facial hair?



Because shearing is caring.

#16 Why couldn’t the man with a thick beard figure out the cause of his itchy beard?



Because he couldn’t get to the root of it.

#17 Where does a beard styling enthusiast go for vacations?



Shave-illa.

#18 Why did the bearded thief shave before robbing a bank?



Because he wanted to be a smooth criminal.

#19 What did the man with a beard call his pottery shop?



Hairy Potter.

#20 Why did the barber eat nothing but goat meat?



Because mutton chops were his favorite.

#21 Where are all the old mustaches stored?



Probably in one of the mo-seums.

#22 What do you call a clean-shaved spy?



Agent 00-Shaven!

#23 What did the barber do after accidentally shaving off the man’s beard?



He just let it slide.

#24 Why was the hipster avoiding his social circle after going to the barber?



Because he was shaving face.

#25 What was the catchphrase of the barber’s shop?



“Any time, Anyplace, Any hair!”

#26 Who helped grow Obi-Wan's beard?



His name was Darth Braider!

#27 What do you call a barber without a beard?



Jobless!

#28 Why did the teenager get a grooming kit for his birthday?



Because it was his shaventeenth birthday.

#29 What did the fancy bearded goat order at the café?



A Goa-tea.

#30 What is a beard’s favorite nuts?



Mustachios.

#31 How many bearded men does it take to change a lightbulb?



Ten. One to actually do the job, and nine others to compliment each other’s beards.

#32 Why did the man with a receding hairline decide to grow his beard?



Because he was trying to plan a head.

#33 Why did the man get beard oil before food?



Because taking care of his beard is part of his hair necessities.

#34 What did the man say before shaving off his beard?



“Hair goes nothing!”

#35 Why did Satan hire a good-willed barber to shave off the facial hair of men going to hell?



Because the road to hell is shaved with good intentions.

#36 Why did the toy airplane land on the bearded man’s face?



Because he had a strip on it.

#37 How come Spot would not let go of his beard?



He would Klingon to it!

#38 Which snack has a great mustache?



A pi-stach-io.

#39 What do you call a polite beard?



A beard that is well-groomed!

#40 Why are the beard and mustache on bad terms?



Because they can't gel with each other!

#41 Who shaves a rabbit's beard?



A haredresser!

#42 What did the bartender tell the man with the saggy mustache?



“Is that your mustache or have your eyebrows come down for a drink?”

#43 What kind of beard did Rocky keep?



He kept a Balbo-a!

#44 What did the barber say to the man after shaving his beard?



“All good things must comb to an end.”

#45 Why did the man named Penny keep on shaving his beard?



Because a Penny shaved is a Penny earned.

#46 Why are superheroes inspired by barbers?



Because they are always there to shave the day!

#47 Why did the man grow a mustache even though he always wore a mask in public?



Because he wanted a secret ‘stache.

#48 Why did the barber get annoyed by his customer?



Because he kept saying 10 times over, “I mustache you a question!”

#49 What did the hipster tell his chef friend with a beard?



“You ought to shavour every bite!”

#50 Why did the man grow his beard ridiculously bigger than the last time?



Because he wanted to grow it shavenfold as much.

#51 Why was the man’s beard a visual treat?



Because it was plait to perfection.

#52 Why was the bearded man at the court?



He was waiting for the verdi-ct!

#53 What do you call a goat with a beard?



A Goatee.

#54 Why don't men with beards need a vacuum?



Because they already have a crumb catcher on their faces.

#55 Why was the bearded man angry?



Because he kept being mistaken for a hipster.

#56 What happened to the man who was hesitant about growing a beard?



It eventually grew on him.

#57 Why was the bearded man with low self-esteem happy going out with his nonbearded friends?



Because everyone thought he was the leader!

#58 Why did the bearded man decline the invitation to a charity event?



Because it was a fund razor.

#59 What did the beard say after growing back on the man’s face?



“I’ve been hair before!”

#60 Why did the bearded man sue the barber who sneakily shaved off his beard?



Because he barber-ed a grudge against him.

#61 What did the bearded prince marry Rapunzel?



Because he wanted a hairytale ending.

#62 What did the balding guy and teenager growing a beard have in common?



For them, every hair counts!

#63 What happened to the bearded clown after he was kicked out of the circus?



He lost his stubble mode of income.

#64 What is a bearded hipster’s favorite metal band?



Avenged Shavenfold.

#65 Knock Knock!

Who is there?

May 'stache.

May 'stache who?

May 'stache keeps growing on you.

#66 What comes after Movember?



Decembeard.

#67 What did the pirate with a beard ask one of the new cruise captains?



Where did Mo-stash all the treasure?

#68 Where do you find the perfect mustache?



Right under the nose!

#69 Why did my friend lie about his beard?



Because he's a bald-faced liar.

#70 What did the barber say to the man who wanted a spherical Afro?



“Sorry, we don’t do that round hair.”

#71 Where are bearded prisoners sent?



They sent them to the Gillette-ine.

#72 Why was the man’s self-care product line taking off?



Because of all the shave reviews!

#73 Why did the barber win at the race?



Because he took a short cut.

#74 Who is the world's most popular bearded wizard?



Of course, it is Gandalf, who else did you think?

#75 Why did the man ignore the two hipsters tailing him and kept grooming his own beard?



Because a beard in the hand is worth two in the bush.

#76 What is a bearded man’s favorite headphone brand?



Bearddynamic.

#77 What is an old and wise dragon?



A bearded dragon!

#78 Why don’t the Amish shave their beards?



Because they don’t want raze-a-barn.

#79 Why did the man maintain his beard to perfection?



Because if he didn’t, things would get a bit hairy.

#80 What’s the difference between an ex-wife and a beard?



The beard eventually comes back.

#81 Why do men hate to shave off their beards?



Because they’re naturally attached to it.

#82 Why did the man get intentionally kicked in the face by a horse?



Because he wanted a horseshoe mustache.

#83 Why was the bearded man appointed as the sheriff in the town?



Because he had a gunslinger beard!

#84 When do hipsters shave their facial hair to match their cool personality?



During Daylight Shavings time.

#85 What was the pirate’s favorite kind of facial hair?



A boatee.

#86 What did the man say to the tiny grey hair growing on his mustache?



All this time, you were growing right under my nose.

#87 What did the mustache ask his elder brother?



I see you looking at me like that, what's growing on?

#88 Why did the man buy a new razor?



Because the old one failed to make the cut!

#89 What happened to long beards?



They have become a dying beard!

#90 What do you call a person who shaves 20 times a day and still ends the day with a beard?



A barber.

#91 Why was the bearded man the host?



He had a natural anchor in him!

#92 Why don't hipsters try to copy curly beard styles?



Because they don't go with the wave.

#93 What did hipster Darth Vader say to his clean-shaven henchman?



“I find your lack of beard disturbing!”

#94 My friend and I are in a beard-growing contest. It's neck and neck right now.

#95 Why did the man have the priest don a fake beard and mustache?



Because he wanted the baptism to be a blessing in disguise!

#96 Why did the astronaut grow a beard in space?



Because he wanted spacial hair.

#97 Why do women like men with beards?



Because they immediately see something that they can change!

#98 Why did the man who couldn’t grow a beard tape a rabbit to his face?



Because then he would get the facial hare he always wanted.

#99 Why did the bearded man go to the barber?



Because the barber provided intensive hair.

#100 Why was the man who grew his beard for an entire year afraid of the barber?



Because the barber was the hairbinger of doom for him!

#101 Why did the man keep growing his beard?



Because he thought he looked beardy handsome!

#102 Why do men develop confidence after growing their beards?



Because it’s the beard that grows them!

#103 Why was Ivan Pavlov’s beard so soft, smooth, and well-maintained?



Because he conditioned it.

#104 What did the man do when someone insulted his attempt at growing a beard?



He just brushed it off.