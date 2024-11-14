Proposal To Ban Women From Marrying After 25 And Have Their Uteruses Removed At 30 Sparks Outrage

ADVERTISEMENT

The leader of Japan’s Conservative Party apologized after suggesting that women be banned from marrying after age 25 and required to have their uteruses removed at 30. These measures were proposed as part of a strategy to tackle the country’s declining birth rate.



Naoki Hyakuta advocated for the controversial policies in a video posted to his YouTube channel on November 8.



In addition to proposing forced hysterectomies (uterus removal procedures) at 30 and a marriage ban for women over 25, the minister suggested prohibiting women from attending college after the age of 18, aiming to encourage them to focus on dating and having children.

Naoki Hyakuta, the leader of Japan’s Conservative Party, proposed a ban on marriage for women over 25 and a policy to have their uteruses removed at 30

The “now or never” measures were conceived to promote marriage and reproduction in light of Japan’s aging population and falling birth rate.



In the first half of 2024, the country’s birth rate dropped to its lowest level since 1969, according to official data from its health ministry.

Hyakuta’s remarks drew harsh criticism across Japanese society, including from members of his own party. Joint Chairperson Takashi Kawamura condemned Hyakuta’s proposal in an interview with Fuji Television, where he revealed that he had asked the politician to retract his comments.

“I apologize on his behalf to the supporters of the Conservative Party and to the Japanese people,” Kawamura said.

Moreover, the drastic measures sparked a backlash from members of the entertainment industry. Actor Chizuru Higashi raised concerns about Hyakuta’s plans to govern over women’s bodies, saying, “The idea of taking away reproductive ability if you have not had a child by the age of 30 is terrifying, even as a joke,” as per South China Morning Post.

“Besides, do you think that the declining birth rate is the fault of women? Women cannot get pregnant on their own and they have no confidence about giving birth and raising children because their employment and income are not stable,” Higash added.

Actress Tomoko Mariya said the party was “out of control,” and that Hyakuta showed a deep “lack of awareness,” as per CHMP.

Hyakuta suggested the drastic measures as a strategy to tackle the country’s declining birth rate



Meanwhile, Sumie Kawakami, a lecturer at Yamanashi Gakuin University and author of a book on gender issues, described the politician’s comments as a “call to violence against women.”

“I cannot believe that a Japanese politician has said such a thing,” she told This Week in Asia.

Kawakami expressed concern about political discourse becoming increasingly extreme, warning of the possibility that Japanese politicians might rely on fake news to advance their agendas. Expressing that fewer Japanese women were willing to speak out against misogyny compared to Western countries, she said that “a weaker response will just serve as an incentive to the chauvinists.”

Hyakuta apologized for his comments during a speech in Nagoya, the fourth most populous city in Japan, on Sunday (November 10).

“I will retract them and apologize as there were people who found them unpleasant,” he said, claiming that the measures were only “a hypothetical idea” not intended to be interpreted as a real plan.

He mentioned that the proposal was presented as a “science-fiction storyline” to start conversations about the country’s declining birth rate.

But the criticism persisted, with science-fiction writer Issui Ogawa criticizing the conservative leader for downplaying the issue by presenting it as a book or movie plot.

“I’m a science fiction writer and I’m not amused that the grotesque idea of removing a girl’s uterus was described as science fiction, while I’m also unhappy at the idea of forcing her to marry and give birth – with penalties attached,” he said.

Additionally, the politician suggested prohibiting women from attending college after the age of 18 so they could focus on dating and having kids

Author Kawakami didn’t think the minister’s apology was genuine. “He (Hyakuta) has said something and now there has been a strong reaction, he has withdrawn it and apologized. But if there had not been a response then he would not have felt the need to claim he was only speaking hypothetically and to apologize.”

On X (formerly known as Twitter), the politician admitted that his remarks had been “too harsh,” and said that he had no intention to implement the measures.



If the trend of declining fertility rates—the average number of children a woman has in her lifetime—is not reversed, the Japanese government expects the population to drop below 100 million by 2053.

The country’s low fertility rate reflects the decline in marriage rates. The number of marriages in Japan fell nearly 6% in 2023 from the previous year, dipping below 500,000 for the first time in 90 years, CNN reported.

Image credits: Victor Deweerdt (not the actual photo)

Cultural factors also play a role, says James Raymo, professor of sociology and demography at Princeton University. Japan remains a highly patriarchal society, where married men are often expected to work, while women take on the caregiver role. As a result, many women are ambivalent about marriage, choosing instead to enter the workforce and pursue a career.

According to a 2017 study, 60% of Japanese women said they were too tired from working to consider dating and getting married.

Declining birth rates lead to an aging population, with younger generations being forced to work to support the elderly. In turn, this responsibility leaves them with less time to date and have children, perpetuating the cycle.

Hyakuta apologized for his comments, admitting the measures were “too harsh”

This trend directly impacts the economy: Japanese industries are feeling labor shortages, with fewer adults entering the workforce. A shrinking workforce also strains the country’s pension and healthcare systems.

While Hyakuta’s drastic measures are unlikely to be implemented, the government has introduced other initiatives in recent years to encourage childbirth.

For instance, the Child Care and Family Care Leave Law, which took effect in 2010, gives parents one year of leave after they have a baby and limits the number of hours employers can demand of new parents.

The government covers 80% of the cost of fertility treatments to expand the age range of parenthood. Many cities have organized speed dating events for konkatsu, or marriage hunting. Some towns, like the agricultural Nagi in western Japan, are even paying couples to have children.

People condemned the politician’s comments, emphasizing the fact that the measures unfairly targeted women

