Proposal To Ban Women From Marrying After 25 And Have Their Uteruses Removed At 30 Sparks Outrage
News

Proposal To Ban Women From Marrying After 25 And Have Their Uteruses Removed At 30 Sparks Outrage

The leader of Japan’s Conservative Party apologized after suggesting that women be banned from marrying after age 25 and required to have their uteruses removed at 30. These measures were proposed as part of a strategy to tackle the country’s declining birth rate.

Naoki Hyakuta advocated for the controversial policies in a video posted to his YouTube channel on November 8.

In addition to proposing forced hysterectomies (uterus removal procedures) at 30 and a marriage ban for women over 25,  the minister suggested prohibiting women from attending college after the age of 18, aiming to encourage them to focus on dating and having children.

Highlights
  • Naoki Hyakuta apologized after suggesting a ban for women marrying over the age of 25.
  • Hyakuta suggested uterus removal at 30 as a "now or never" measure to boost birth rates, sparking outrage.
  • Critics condemned Hyakuta's plans as violent, misogynistic measures.

Naoki Hyakuta, the leader of Japan’s Conservative Party, proposed a ban on marriage for women over 25 and a policy to have their uteruses removed at 30

Proposal To Ban Women From Marrying After 25 And Have Their Uteruses Removed At 30 Sparks Outrage

Image credits: Action Press/VidaPress

The “now or never” measures were conceived to promote marriage and reproduction in light of Japan’s aging population and falling birth rate.

In the first half of 2024, the country’s birth rate dropped to its lowest level since 1969, according to official data from its health ministry.

Hyakuta’s remarks drew harsh criticism across Japanese society, including from members of his own party. Joint Chairperson Takashi Kawamura condemned Hyakuta’s proposal in an interview with Fuji Television, where he revealed that he had asked the politician to retract his comments.

“I apologize on his behalf to the supporters of the Conservative Party and to the Japanese people,” Kawamura said.

Proposal To Ban Women From Marrying After 25 And Have Their Uteruses Removed At 30 Sparks Outrage

Image credits: EyeEm/Freepik (not the actual photo)

Moreover, the drastic measures sparked a backlash from members of the entertainment industry. Actor Chizuru Higashi raised concerns about Hyakuta’s plans to govern over women’s bodies, saying, “The idea of taking away reproductive ability if you have not had a child by the age of 30 is terrifying, even as a joke,” as per South China Morning Post.

“Besides, do you think that the declining birth rate is the fault of women? Women cannot get pregnant on their own and they have no confidence about giving birth and raising children because their employment and income are not stable,” Higash added.

Actress Tomoko Mariya said the party was “out of control,” and that Hyakuta showed a deep “lack of awareness,” as per CHMP.

Hyakuta suggested the drastic measures as a strategy to tackle the country's declining birth rate


Meanwhile, Sumie Kawakami, a lecturer at Yamanashi Gakuin University and author of a book on gender issues, described the politician’s comments as a “call to violence against women.”

“I cannot believe that a Japanese politician has said such a thing,” she told This Week in Asia.

Kawakami expressed concern about political discourse becoming increasingly extreme, warning of the possibility that Japanese politicians might rely on fake news to advance their agendas. Expressing that fewer Japanese women were willing to speak out against misogyny compared to Western countries, she said that “a weaker response will just serve as an incentive to the chauvinists.”

Image credits: RyKing Uploads (not the actual photo)

Hyakuta apologized for his comments during a speech in Nagoya, the fourth most populous city in Japan, on Sunday (November 10).

“I will retract them and apologize as there were people who found them unpleasant,” he said, claiming that the measures were only “a hypothetical idea” not intended to be interpreted as a real plan.

He mentioned that the proposal was presented as a “science-fiction storyline” to start conversations about the country’s declining birth rate.

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

But the criticism persisted, with science-fiction writer Issui Ogawa criticizing the conservative leader for downplaying the issue by presenting it as a book or movie plot.

“I’m a science fiction writer and I’m not amused that the grotesque idea of removing a girl’s uterus was described as science fiction, while I’m also unhappy at the idea of forcing her to marry and give birth – with penalties attached,” he said.

Additionally, the politician suggested prohibiting women from attending college after the age of 18 so they could focus on dating and having kids

Proposal To Ban Women From Marrying After 25 And Have Their Uteruses Removed At 30 Sparks Outrage

Image credits: Alexander Mass (not the actual photo)

Author Kawakami didn’t think the minister’s apology was genuine. “He (Hyakuta) has said something and now there has been a strong reaction, he has withdrawn it and apologized. But if there had not been a response then he would not have felt the need to claim he was only speaking hypothetically and to apologize.”

On X (formerly known as Twitter), the politician admitted that his remarks had been “too harsh,” and said that he had no intention to implement the measures.

If the trend of declining fertility rates—the average number of children a woman has in her lifetime—is not reversed, the Japanese government expects the population to drop below 100 million by 2053.

The country’s low fertility rate reflects the decline in marriage rates. The number of marriages in Japan fell nearly 6% in 2023 from the previous year, dipping below 500,000 for the first time in 90 years, CNN reported.

Proposal To Ban Women From Marrying After 25 And Have Their Uteruses Removed At 30 Sparks Outrage

Image credits: Victor Deweerdt (not the actual photo)

Cultural factors also play a role, says James Raymo, professor of sociology and demography at Princeton University. Japan remains a highly patriarchal society, where married men are often expected to work, while women take on the caregiver role. As a result, many women are ambivalent about marriage, choosing instead to enter the workforce and pursue a career.

According to a 2017 study, 60% of Japanese women said they were too tired from working to consider dating and getting married.

Declining birth rates lead to an aging population, with younger generations being forced to work to support the elderly. In turn, this responsibility leaves them with less time to date and have children, perpetuating the cycle.

Hyakuta apologized for his comments, admitting the measures were "too harsh"

Proposal To Ban Women From Marrying After 25 And Have Their Uteruses Removed At 30 Sparks Outrage

Image credits: 日本外国特派員協会 オフィシャルサイトFCCJchannel

This trend directly impacts the economy: Japanese industries are feeling labor shortages, with fewer adults entering the workforce. A shrinking workforce also strains the country’s pension and healthcare systems.

While Hyakuta’s drastic measures are unlikely to be implemented, the government has introduced other initiatives in recent years to encourage childbirth.

Image credits: Unsplash/Getty Images (not the actual photo)

For instance, the Child Care and Family Care Leave Law, which took effect in 2010, gives parents one year of leave after they have a baby and limits the number of hours employers can demand of new parents.

The government covers 80% of the cost of fertility treatments to expand the age range of parenthood. Many cities have organized speed dating events for konkatsu, or marriage hunting. Some towns, like the agricultural Nagi in western Japan, are even paying couples to have children.

People condemned the politician's comments, emphasizing the fact that the measures unfairly targeted women

Proposal To Ban Women From Marrying After 25 And Have Their Uteruses Removed At 30 Sparks Outrage

Proposal To Ban Women From Marrying After 25 And Have Their Uteruses Removed At 30 Sparks Outrage

Proposal To Ban Women From Marrying After 25 And Have Their Uteruses Removed At 30 Sparks Outrage

Proposal To Ban Women From Marrying After 25 And Have Their Uteruses Removed At 30 Sparks Outrage

Proposal To Ban Women From Marrying After 25 And Have Their Uteruses Removed At 30 Sparks Outrage

Proposal To Ban Women From Marrying After 25 And Have Their Uteruses Removed At 30 Sparks Outrage

Proposal To Ban Women From Marrying After 25 And Have Their Uteruses Removed At 30 Sparks Outrage

Proposal To Ban Women From Marrying After 25 And Have Their Uteruses Removed At 30 Sparks Outrage

Proposal To Ban Women From Marrying After 25 And Have Their Uteruses Removed At 30 Sparks Outrage

Proposal To Ban Women From Marrying After 25 And Have Their Uteruses Removed At 30 Sparks Outrage

Proposal To Ban Women From Marrying After 25 And Have Their Uteruses Removed At 30 Sparks Outrage

Proposal To Ban Women From Marrying After 25 And Have Their Uteruses Removed At 30 Sparks Outrage

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

vshennessey avatar
Vermonta
Vermonta
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same for men? Remove their balls after 30?

Vote comment up
27
27points
Vote comment down
reply
lunashau avatar
Ash
Ash
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Frankly, I'd be happy if they would have just LET me get a hysterectomy when I ASKED for one ten years ago!!! sheesh.

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
chroberts73 avatar
Cathy Roberts
Cathy Roberts
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Huh. Apparently, it's not just here in the US where conservative men are overly invested in women's reproductive rights. Whodathunk.

Vote comment up
23
23points
Vote comment down
reply
guessundheit avatar
Guess Undheit
Guess Undheit
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Japan's population is already in decline. They sell more adult diapers to old people than diapers to babies. China, Russia, Taiwan, and several other countries are on the same path, governments refusing to address the issue of low wages and thieves in the housing market.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
lunashau avatar
Ash
Ash
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"We need more women to have babies! We need a solution to this problem! ... Hey, how about we remove their uteruses? THAT will raise the birthrate!" Uh............. I don't know how to tell you this..............

Vote comment up
20
20points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
