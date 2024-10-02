ADVERTISEMENT

If you're thinking of leaving your cats at home while you go on an adventure, think again, as these two cats won't have it! Daichi and Fuku-chan are traveling cats and very much enjoy new scenery, like their owner, Daisuke, does.

Their travels began before Daichi came into their lives as they had another cat named Daichiki, who unfortunately passed away. However, his legacy lives on, and Daichi is now filling the role. Fuku-chan, on the other hand, has been there since day one and was the original reason Daisuke decided to take cats on his trips.

So, without further ado, we invite you to take a look at their cutest travel photo gallery ever.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

#1

"Behind the couple is the shrine's hall of worship and a " thatched ring," a ring several meters in diameter woven from thatch.

This ring is used in a Shinto ritual called "Chinowa-kuguri," or thatched-rope walking. “ This event symbolizes the purification of the body and soul to purify the body and soul, to ward off bad luck, and to pray for good health and well-being at the purification ceremony."

the.traveling.cats Report

#2

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"Mt. Yotei and grass rolls! This is what Hokkaido is all about."

the.traveling.cats Report

#3

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"Today is Children's Day, May 5th. Carp streamers are hung outside to wish all children success and happiness as a Japanese culture.

We took Fuku-chan and Daichi to Aoshima, a small island in Miyazaki Prefecture, a place that holds fond memories for my father, who also visited there as a child.

Daichi was especially interested in the carp streamers, which he would see for the first time in his life."

the.traveling.cats Report

#4

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"Cherry blossoms are in full bloom in Tokyo. For the first time since Daichi's discharge from the hospital, we were able to go for a walk with Fuku-chan to see the cherry blossoms.

As you can see in the second photo, Daichi seems to have gotten used to riding in the cat stroller that Daikichi and Fuk-chan used to ride in.

Daichi was very interested in the scenery outside and seemed to be in a good mood as he purred throughout the walk."

the.traveling.cats Report

#5

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"Those maples look great against the blue sky!"

the.traveling.cats Report

#6

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"We had a prayer by a Shinto priest at Zama Shrine. We prayed that pets and humans all over the world would live in peace and happiness."

the.traveling.cats Report

#7

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"We are here at Nojimasaki Lighthouse, the southernmost lighthouse on the Boso Peninsula.

It is one of the eight lighthouses that were promised to be built in 1866 under the "Edo Treaty" concluded with the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and the Netherlands. It is historically important."

the.traveling.cats Report

#8

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"This is Ichigaya Kameoka Hachiman Shrine in Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo.
It is a pet-friendly shrine with group visits dedicated to pets, and we visit it frequently."

the.traveling.cats Report

#9

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"Here are Fuku-chan and Daichi enjoying the view under the golden ginkgo tree.⠀

The ginkgo tree was shining sacredly in the clear blue autumn sky."

the.traveling.cats Report

#10

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"This building is called "Sakitsu Church."

Facing the calm waters of Yokaku Bay, Sakitsu Village in Amakusa has a long Christian history beginning in 1569 when Luís de Almeida, a Portuguese missionary, brought the religion to the region.

Due to a decree banning Christianity in Japan, the locals were forced to hide their faith for over 240 years. The village is considered one of the "Hidden Christian Sites in the Nagasaki Region" and a World Cultural Heritage Site."

the.traveling.cats Report

#11

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"In the heart of Okinawa, amidst the idyllic landscapes and azure waters, a chance encounter unfolded. Through the serendipity of the camping community, I crossed paths with a remarkable individual who manages multiple ventures, including a captivating campsite.

This visionary individual, the creator and owner of the "Secluded Oasis Camp" nestled in the serene village of Genka, Nago City, graciously offered me the opportunity to experience this hidden gem.

From the moment I arrived, I was captivated by the charm of this secluded haven. The tranquil atmosphere, surrounded by lush greenery and kissed by the gentle breeze, was an instant balm for the soul.

Perched atop this tranquil oasis, I reveled in the breathtaking panoramic views of Nago City. The vast expanse of the ocean, stretching out to the horizon, painted a picture of awe-inspiring beauty.

My feline companion, Daichi, basking in the sun and exuding pure contentment, perfectly captured the essence of this idyllic escape.

This unexpected encounter and the splendor of the "Secluded Oasis Camp" have left an indelible mark on my memory, forever etched in the tapestry of my Okinawan adventure."

the.traveling.cats Report

#12

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"Hanami Beach here in Akazaki-cho, Kotoura-cho, Tottori Prefecture, is a rare beach called "Nari-ishi no hama" (beach of sounding stones).⠀

It is a natural beach with an accumulation of oval-shaped stones, which make clattering soothing sounds as they collide with each other with the ebb and flow of the waves. ⠀

It is a spot visited by many people from inside and outside of the prefecture as a place of good omen that things will turn around, since it "sounds better.""

the.traveling.cats Report

#13

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"As people say "it is the calm before the storm," today's weather was so mild that it was hard to believe that a typhoon was approaching soon. ⠀

Mt. Daisen (1,729m/5,673ft), one of Japan's 100 most famous mountains, was beautifully lit up against the blue sky."

the.traveling.cats Report

#14

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"It was just time for sunrise as I was walking along the embankment looking at a small island named Futatsushima on the Isohara Coast (Kitaibaraki City, Ibaraki Prefecture).

Actually, there was another small islet next to this island, but it was lost by the earthquake and tsunami during the Great East Japan Earthquake on March 11, 2011.

There is a local legend about this island. It is said that if you cross to the island at low tide and touch it and pray for three wishes, one of them will come true. However, due to the danger of the island collapsing, it is now forbidden to cross the island."

the.traveling.cats Report

#15

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"The hotel in the background is Kameyama Onsen Hotel, located on the shore of Kameyama Lake in Kimitsu City, Chiba Prefecture.

The third-generation owner of this hotel and my dad knew each other, so we stopped by during our trip. Mom and Dad enjoyed the hotel's famous oyakodon for lunch and a natural hot spring bath.

Oyakodon is an old traditional Japanese dish that has been around since the Meiji Era (1868-1912). It is a type of bowl of rice topped with a beaten egg and chicken meat simmered in a special sauce and served on top of rice. Oyako means "parent and child," and it derives from the use of chicken meat and eggs.

While Dad and Mom were enjoying themselves, we took a nap, and after they returned, we took a walk along the lakeside together, and it was a fun day."

the.traveling.cats Report

#16

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"Blessed with clear skies, the view from the high ground of Tomioka Castle Ruins revealed a blue sky and the sea stretching out before Fuku-chan and Daichi's eyes.

The unique earth and sand accumulation called "sand spit," which continues to grow even now, was also beautifully visible as shown in the photo."

the.traveling.cats Report

#17

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"Here is a closer view of Okiakime Island from the harbor.⠀

It is an uninhabited island on a cliff 8 kilometers southeast of Cape Noma on the Satsuma Peninsula."

the.traveling.cats Report

#18

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"Daichi took a walk and arrived at the Tokyo Sky Tree, Tokyo, designed after taking from the classic shrines and temples and swords of Japan. With a height of 634 meters (634 can be read as "Musashi", a historic name of the Tokyo Region), recognized as the tallest tower in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records in 2011, the Tokyo Skytree is today the rhird tallest towers in the world. The tower serves as a landmark and tourist attraction."

the.traveling.cats Report

#19

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"Daichi is imitating a torii gate.

Now, the fourth spiritual spot introduced here is the sacred zelkova tree of Nitta Shrine.

The 700-year-old zelkova tree at Nitta Shrine was struck by lightning during the Edo period, splitting more than half of its trunk, but it did not die.

Then, in the Tokyo Air Raid of April 1945, bombs fell on the precincts of the shrine, and the shrine pavilions and the town were almost completely destroyed by fire. Although a part of the zelkova tree was also destroyed by fire, it did not wither, but rather, every year in the season of fresh greenery, it grows lush green leaves, providing a moment of relaxation for worshippers.

It is said that touching this sacred tree brings blessings of "health, longevity, healing, and rejuvenation," and it has become a "representative symbolic spiritual spot in Tokyo" ."

the.traveling.cats Report

#20

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"Today we enjoyed a walk in Tokyo Shinjuku Central Park. It is a true urban oasis with a view of skyscrapers. Daichi made friends with many walking dogs."

the.traveling.cats Report

#21

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"The largest area of Yayoi Period (c. 300 BCE to c. 250 CE,) ruins in Japan is here at the Mukibanda Ruins in Tottori Prefecture.⠀
⠀⠀
Several of the approximately 460 excavated pit dwelling sites have been reconstructed as settlements in this manner.⠀

Anyway, the clouds lined up in a row accentuated the perspective, and it was really a beautiful day with a beautiful sky.⠀

By the way, Mi-chan is tucked in behind Daichi."

the.traveling.cats Report

#22

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"Finally, Dichi and I have got to Hawaii Beach, where the sunset is beautiful! ⠀

I'm not joking. It is the Hawaii of Japan. In Chinese characters, it is written "羽合(feathers flock)" which is the name of a town along the central coast of Tottori Prefecture. ⠀

This town has a long history. It is said that the name of the place with this pronunciation was already described in a document published around 1258 during the Kamakura period (1185-1333). ⠀

In fact, the name of the town shares the same name as Hawaii County in the state of Hawaii, U.S.A., and in 1996, the two counties formed a sister city affiliation."

the.traveling.cats Report

#23

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"A beautiful red bridge spans over Kameyama Lake, adding even more color to the autumn foliage scenery.

So I can understand why Fuku-chan exclaimed, "How beautiful!”"

the.traveling.cats Report

#24

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"Wow, why is the mountain glowing?⠀

The evening sun made Mt. Kaimon glow with a golden light, which surprised even Daichi!⠀

This mountain is also known as Satsuma Fuji. Located at the southernmost tip of the Satsuma Peninsula in Kagoshima Prefecture, it is 924 meters high and is one of the 100 most famous mountains in Japan."

the.traveling.cats Report

#25

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

the.traveling.cats Report

#26

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"As we strolled through Zempukuji Park at dusk, we couldn't help but feel our hearts swell with joy.

The serene beauty of the "Upper Pond" shimmering under the warm glow of the setting sun was truly breathtaking. It was as if time stood still in that moment, and all that mattered was the peaceful serenity of the park.

We felt grateful to be alive, surrounded by such natural wonders, and in the company of our beloved cats."

the.traveling.cats Report

#27

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"Although the lingering summer heat of the day is still intense even in Hokkaido, an early morning walk along the lakeshore was cool and pleasant. As you can see from the calm expressions on Fukuchan and Daichi's faces!"

the.traveling.cats Report

#28

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"This is a photo of a flock of seagulls flying over a giant tuna statue at dusk, and two cats beside the statue, staring out at the evening sea."

the.traveling.cats Report

#29

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"Fuku-chan starts her walk with Mt. Yotei in the background!"

the.traveling.cats Report

#30

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"Just after sunrise here on Kujukuri-hama, Daichi enjoyed a seaside walk. Surfers are up as early as Daichi!

Kujukuri-hama is an arch-shaped beach stretching 66 km from Taitozaki's Ichinomiya-cho in the south to Cape Gyobu's Asahi City in the north. The beach is fringed with white waves, and there is not a single reef in sight."

the.traveling.cats Report

#31

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"I've been the symbol of a meeting place in this town for almost 20 years and this is the first time cats has shown up to meet me.

This bronze statue of a dog is located in the "Hitomachi Plaza," a pocket park in the corner of a group of white-walled storehouses in Kurayoshi City, Tottori Prefecture, and the name of the work is "Dog Waiting for People. It is the work of sculptor Satoshi Yabuuchi, who is also known as the designer of Nara Prefecture's mascot character "Sento-kun.”"

the.traveling.cats Report

#32

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"We watched the sunset with Daichi on the beach that stretches in front of the Holiday Park " Fuuraibo" on the west coast of Amakusa Island.

It is a place where you seem to have the spectacular space of the ocean and the sky all to yourself.

Campers and backpackers are encouraged to visit here when they stop by the Amakusa area. You will be welcomed by the lovely owner couple!"

the.traveling.cats Report

#33

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"Hinokami (God of Fire) Park, a place of Japanese mythological lore, is located at the tip of a cape jutting out into the East China Sea.

It boasts one of the best views on the Satsuma Peninsula. The Tachigami (standing god) Rock, which rises 42 meters above the sea and is visible near Daichi, which stands on this beach, is a mysterious beauty.

It is also a great spot for camping and picnicking, and the area around the park is famous as an excellent rock fishing spot."

the.traveling.cats Report

#34

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"We took a walk by Lake Ikeda. Fukuchan is as energetic as Daichi."

the.traveling.cats Report

#35

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

""Ha-ha! I'm ticklish because Dad is touching my belly."⠀

The mountain towering behind Fuku-chan is the strangely shaped "Takeyama". It is a sacred mountain with a legend of a tengu, a long-nosed goblin.⠀

By the way, our trip from Yamaguchi to Kumamoto Prefecture is being serialized in the latest July issue of ".Camp Car Magazine,". which is on sale today."

the.traveling.cats Report

#36

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"We came to Hagi City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, the birthplace of the Matsushita Village School, which produced many of the late Bakumatsu samurai.⠀

This area is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.⠀

This is a story that is always learned in history in Japan. Shokasinjuku school was a private school that opened here in 1842. Its graduates included Hirofumi Ito, who later became Japan's first prime minister, and many other politicians and revolutionaries who represented the Meiji era.⠀

In front of the statue of Shinsaku Takasugi, one of the students of the school, Fukuchan and Daichi were thinking about the end of the Edo period."

the.traveling.cats Report

#37

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"Today was a sunny spring-like day, so we took a walk with Fuku-chan in the forest.
She looked like a forest fairy, glowing golden in the sunlight."

the.traveling.cats Report

#38

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"Fuku-chan and Daichi are taking a break in the stroller now, they both get along well."

the.traveling.cats Report

#39

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"A Purr-fectly Magical Dragon Friend! Fluffy's Meow-velous Travel Tales.
Sparkly water wiggles and giggles in a dragon shape – swoosh, swoosh!
Traveler kitty Fuku-chan's eyes grow big and round with wonder.
Her fuzzy tail quivers with excitement at the dragon god's fountain.
It's like she's saying, "Wowwie! That's a-meow-zing!"
A new scaly friend and a paw-some memory from the shrine – nyan!"

the.traveling.cats Report

#40

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"Fukuchan says, "I just popped out and found a whole bunch of friends."

Here, Kameyama Shrine, with its rows of cute children's guardian dog statues, is a historical place where episodes from Japanese mythology have been preserved.

Here is the synopsis of that mythology.

A fallen warrior of King Akuru, who was chased by Prince Yamatotakeru (the son of Emperor Keiko: 82 - 111 AD), escaped into the mountains around here and devoured all the turtles that were abundant at the time. In the end, every last one of them starved to death.

However, the evil spirits holed themselves up in the valleys and mountains and became demon gods, turning the area into a barren land where not even grass or trees could grow. Then, Fudo Myoo appeared and exterminated this evil spirits. A hall was erected near this shrine to repose these evil spirits."

the.traveling.cats Report

#41

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"A torii gate is built as a boundary that separates the world of the gods and the mundane world where people live. The fact that torii gates are placed on the sea means that this boundary exists there."

the.traveling.cats Report

#42

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"Behind Daichi is the "Namishigure Sandogasa (Wave Rain-dropping Conical Hat)," a sculpture of three stone statues by world-renowned sculptor Masayuki Nagare, erected in October 1989.

One of his sculptures is in the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art in New York. The large sculpture called "Cloud Fortress" that once stood in The World Trade Center Plaza in New York City is one of his masterpieces. Unfortunately it was demolished after the September 11 attacks to make way for debris removal from the building.

They stand facing northeast toward the Sea of Japan on the East Jetty of Kiku Port, a Japan Civil Engineering Heritage Site. They are 4.33 m high and made of white granite. Symbolizing "the traveling figure of the old days," they leave a deep impression on the hearts of each and every viewer."

the.traveling.cats Report

#43

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"Daichi was finally able to return home to his birthplace, Suwa, Nagano Prefecture.⠀
⠀⠀
This is because I accompanied my dad on his business trip. ⠀ ⠀⠀
⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀
It has been a while since we took a walk by the lake. Daichi was more fidgety and active than usual, as if he recognized his hometown."

the.traveling.cats Report

#44

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"Once again, we would like to introduce a spot for good luck and good fortune from the cat's point of view. This is "Jisei-in Temple" (Nishi-Ochiai, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo).This temple is famous for enshrining "Neko Jizo" (Cat Goddess of Mercy), and there is a Jizo Hall enshrining Neko Jizo in the temple grounds.

A beckoning cat holding a gold coin was placed on the gatepost at the entrance, so we took a commemorative photo with Daichi and Fuchi-chan. Like Gotokuji Temple, this temple is also said to be the birthplace of the beckoning cat.

When Doukan Ota, the famous general who built Edo Castle, was defeated in battle and lost his way, a black cat appeared and beckoned to him, guiding him to "Jiseiin," which saved his life and enabled him to win the battle later.

After his death, the black cat was enshrined in this temple. Every year on February 3, the Setsubun holiday, the hidden Neko Jizo (Cat Jizo) is opened to the public."

the.traveling.cats Report

#45

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"They are excitedly waiting to see where Mom and Dad will take them next."

the.traveling.cats Report

#46

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"The Daichi took a break by the shores of Lake Toya, famous for having once held a summit at a hotel nearby."

the.traveling.cats Report

#47

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"We were thrilled to cross paths with Mr. Takanobu Ito, the passionate president of Asoviva Works, a campervan manufacturing, sales and rental company based in Uruma City, Okinawa.

United by our shared love for campervans, we are delighted to have our beloved cat photobook showcased at his upcoming sauna event at Katsuren Castle in Uruma City during this upcoming three-day holiday.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Ito for his invaluable time and support."

the.traveling.cats Report

#48

Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

"On the western coast of Okinawa's main island, at the breathtaking Zanpa Cape, I stood beneath the towering figure of the world's largest Shisa statue. It was there that I serendipitously reunited with my oldest cat friend, on the very day of her beloved cat's first anniversary.

It was as if our reunion was orchestrated by the departed feline spirit, guiding us to this sacred place. I myself had experienced the harrowing emptiness of losing a beloved pet when my cat Daikichi passed away. But through the compassion of fellow cat lovers and the presence of my new cat Daichi, my heart gradually healed.

For cat lovers, the feline deity is a constant presence, watching over us and orchestrating new encounters with both humans and cats. This chance reunion is but one testament to this divine power.

P.S. Can you spot Daichi in the photo?"

the.traveling.cats Report

