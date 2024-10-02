Owner Takes His 2 Cats On His Travels Around Japan And Their Instagram Is Purrfect (New Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

If you're thinking of leaving your cats at home while you go on an adventure, think again, as these two cats won't have it! Daichi and Fuku-chan are traveling cats and very much enjoy new scenery, like their owner, Daisuke, does.

Their travels began before Daichi came into their lives as they had another cat named Daichiki, who unfortunately passed away. However, his legacy lives on, and Daichi is now filling the role. Fuku-chan, on the other hand, has been there since day one and was the original reason Daisuke decided to take cats on his trips.

So, without further ado, we invite you to take a look at their cutest travel photo gallery ever.

