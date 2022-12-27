Ready your comb and prepare your joke book with some baldness-related jokes. If your joke book is not so dense, you might want to add a bald joke or two to keep that joke-per-page ratio high. So if you are looking for a way to help your bald friend, look no further than the list below. If a joke raises some hairs on your head — be sure to upvote it. Comment down below about the reaction you got after telling one of them.

A comedian is born when he can joke about himself, so it is not strange to see that a majority of bald people jokes come from bald people. When you accept your problem, you cannot be offended. Larry David is the perfect example. Not only is he a balding person, but he has quite the arsenal of funny bald jokes, is able to make fun of himself, and soon turn it around towards the listener. That’s the problem with jokes about bald heads — they can reflect off of them.

Baldness is a modern problem in our society. Physically, it’s impossible to solve (unless you’re willing to go to Turkey for a hair transplant), there is no vaccine against a receding hairline, but there is a way of morally supporting yourself or your loved one. That is the power of bald jokes. Simple and classy, jokes about baldness can hit that receding hairline and create that much-needed giggle or smile. Since the number of bald people, especially bald men, is growing every day, jokes about bald people are also increasing drastically. But why are these jokes so funny, even for a hairless audience?

#1 "I can't tell if I'm going bald... or if it's all in my head."

#2 "The best thing about being tall and having a bald patch is that people think you're just tall."

#3 What do you call a balding web developer?



A 404-head.

#4 Anyone can be confident with a full head of hair. But a confident bald man – there is your diamond in the rough.

#5 "I first noticed I was going bald when it took longer and longer to wash my face."

#6 "I was gonna make a joke about a bald guy's hair. But then I remembered there was nothing to joke about."

#7 What do you call a bald guy named Gary?



Garibaldi.

#8 What are bald sea captains afraid of?



Cap sizes.

#9 Why do bald people always look forward to sunny days?



That’s their time to shine.

#10 "His head is brighter than my future."

#11 "I'm not saying you are going bald, but you'll find Waldo before you find your hairline."

#12 How can you avoid falling hair?



Get out of the way.

#13 What do you call a group of rabbits hopping backwards?



A receding hairline.

#14 "Mommy, why is daddy bald?"



"It's because he thinks a lot sweetheart."



The kid stared at his mom for a minute and asked:



"Is that why you have a lot of hair?"

#15 What do you call a barber that only works on bald people?



An air stylist.

#16 "My girlfriend introduced our new baby to my friends, 'Look at those chubby cheeks and bald head', she said. I said, 'Thanks, but we're here to talk about the baby.'"

#17 "My luck is like a bald guy... who just won a comb"

#18 What happened between a bald person and their hair?



They had a falling out.

#19 Why are so many thieves bald?



They dreadlocks.

#20 Why is it against the law to hunt bald eagles?



Because it's ill-eagle.

#21 Why doesn’t the husband mind when his wife is leaving him due to his baldness?



Because it’s hair loss.

#22 What’s the difference between a bald man and an egg?



Eggs get laid.

#23 When do you know you’re going bald?



When you use more toothpaste than shampoo.

#24 "I wouldn't say I was going bald, but... When I asked my barber to cut my hair, he replied, 'Which one?'"

#25 "After years of being bare, the idea of hair doesn't sound too bad. It's starting to grow on me."

#26 "My friend's been losing his hair and is really insecure about it, so I suggested he should get a transplant. He didn't go for it though - he thought he'd look stupid with a kidney on his head."

#27 Imagine having a head that resembles a brand-new pot!

#28 "Beauty is only skin deep... I guess that's why you have hair."

#29 Why were all the lice sad on the head of a bald man?



They look like they are all homeless!

#30 Why are bald people very easily manipulated by a shower?



Because when they take a bath, they get brainwashed!

#31 What is the mantra that bald people live by?



"Getting bald has nothing to do with losing hair, but it has a lot about gaining more head."

#32 What did the intelligent man say when he saw that he was turning bald in patches? He said that as he was a brainiac, his brain needed more space to expand!

#33 What is the best way to irritate a guy with a receding hairline who also has a thick beard? Simply ask him, "Why is your hair cut upside down?"

#34 "I once knew a bald guy who liked to draw rabbits on his head because from a distance, they looked like hares."

#35 What's worse than finding hair in your food?



Finding out the chef is bald.

#36 Did you hear about the bald man's will after he died?



Turns out he didn't have any heirs.

#37 "I like playing chess with bald people in the park. The problem is, it's kinda hard to find 32 of them."

#38 A bald guy slipped in the shower. Fell on his head and slipped again.

#39 "My wife was worried about getting older, so before she woke up on her birthday, I cut off all the white hairs she had. For some reason, she woke up bald and with a bad attitude."

#40 "My girl is so insecure... Even though she doesn't find any hair on my clothes she still be like 'Who's the bald chick?!'

#41 "I want to change my hair like everybody during this quarantine. I think I'll grow my bald spot out!"

#42 "I told this girl that people often tell me I could be Arnold Schwarzenegger's twin. 'I don't think so', she laughed, 'You're fat, bald, don't work out, and are much too short!' I said, 'I know, Danny DeVito.'"

#43 What kind of bird doesn't need a comb?



A bald eagle.

#44 A bald guy killed all the barbers in my town



Boy, that was a hair-raising tragedy.

#45 What did the lice say to the bald man?



"I'm falling!"

#46 Who is the most famous bald DJ?



Calvin Hairless.

#47 What do diarrhea and baldness have in common?



They both run in your genes.

#48 If the bald guy were a pen, what kind would he be?



A bald point.

#49 When people make snarky comments about losing your hair, say, "With a body like this, who needs hair?"

#50 What did the barber say to the bald person when he entered the salon?



"Hey, what are you doing hair?"

#51 Why does a bald man always wake up happy?



Because a man who has an extended forehead looks good!

#52 What did my sister tell me when I became bald?



"Jack, you are so bald that even Bob, the builder can't fix it for you."

#53 What special day do bald people celebrate?



They like to celebrate No-Hair Day.

#54 What did my wife say when I was going bald?



"Your head is so shiny that I can use it as a mirror."

#55 What is the funniest thing you can say to a bald man?



"You are so bald that I can simply rub your head and start predicting futures!"

#56 "I see you don’t cut your hair any longer."

"No sir, I cut it shorter. "

#57 "I am not saying you're losing your hair, but the lice on your head are starting to picket about deforestation."

#58 "Being bald means you went back to your roots."

#59 What do you call a bald porcupine?



Pointless.

#60 How can you identify a bald eagle?



All his feathers are combed to one side.

#61 What do you call a bald man on a windy day?



Fortunate.

#62 What does a balding magician have in his hat?



Hare.

#63 What do you call an airplane full of bald people?



Receding airlines.

#64 A balding, middle-aged man asked his barber, why he charged him the full price for cutting his hair — there's so little of it.

"Well, I actually only charge a little for cutting it. What you're paying for is my search for it" - said the barber.

#65 Bald people struggle with improvement. They can't seem to come up with anything off the top of their head.

#66 3 wives want to decide what to wear.

The first one says, "My husband has black hair so I will wear a black dress."

The second one says, "My husband has grey hair so I will wear a grey dress."

The third wife, on hearing this starts panicking. When asked she tells the other two, "My husband is bald."

#67 "Nobody wants to be alone. A recently divorced friend of mine is hopeful of once again finding romance. Beer belly, completely bald. I don't like her chances."

#68 What is truly pointless?



To tell a bald guy a hair-raising story.

#69 What will Prince Harry do if he starts going bald?



He'll wear a raspberry toupee.

#70 A bald actor has the biggest part in a play.

#71 What did René Descartes say when he went bald?



"Cogito hair go sum."

#72 Who has been waiting the longest for Philadelphia's first NFL championship?



Bald eagles.

#73 My friend was going bald.



So I asked him, "Who's your barber, genetics?"

#74 Why did Harry Potter suddenly go bald in his teens?



He lost his Hedwig.

#75 What did the balding thief say in the wig store?



"Toupée or not toupée?"

#76 What sort of gun is a bald guy’s favorite?



One with a hair trigger.

#77 "People with hairless heads have problems. You cannot pretend that the hair you find in food is your own."

#78 "Doctor, doctor my hair keeps falling out, can you give me anything to keep it in?"



"Yes, here is a paper bag!"

#79 Experience is like a comb that life gives you when you are bald.

#80 What did my bald brother say when I gave him a comb as a gift?



"Thanks. I will never ever part with this comb."

#81 Why do women trust bald men more than normal men?



Because bald men have nothing to hide!

#82 Why is it so easy to guess what a bald guy is going to say?



Because you can literally see what's on their mind!

#83 How do you compare a bald man's head to one of the greatest tourist places on earth?



"Your hair has so many valleys and creeks that it looks like the Grand Canyon."

#84 What do you say to an annoying bald person?



"Do you know that hair is dead, so that means your head is basically a corpse?"

#85 How do you define the biggest irony of the world?



When a bald couple names their son Harry!

#86 What is the coolest way to roast a guy who is going bald? Simply say, "Hey, if you wear a turtleneck shirt you will most definitely look like a roll on deodorant."

#87 What do you say to a bald guy if he is always annoying you?



"I am going to need binoculars to look at your hair."

#88 Why did the bald guy leave the wig shop without a wig?



Because he forgot to toupee.

#89 What is one clever reply when someone says you’re balding?



"Wow, you noticed, huh, Sherlock? Thanks for telling me, I had no idea! What other gems of knowledge do you have for us today?"

#90 What not to say in an argument against a bald person?



"Hair me out."

#91 "I was fed up with people laughing at me for being bald, so I went out and bought a hairpiece. It was a small-price toupee."

#92 A man travels to an island. A person traveling remarks on how healthy the locals look, and an attractive man says, "Yes, it's the island. When I first arrived I was bald, didn't have teeth, and couldn't walk - but now look at me." The traveler said, "Wow... That's amazing. So where are you from?" "I was born here", he answered.

#93 Why are all the dead sinners bald?



Because they have hell toupee.

#94 Why do bald eagles always look mad?



Because they're bald.

#95 "A friend told me I look like James Taylor. Just after he went bald."

#96 Bald men are meant to be more virile. The problem is they never get the chance to prove it.

#97 You're so bald, that the Hair Club for Men has elected you president.