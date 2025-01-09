ADVERTISEMENT

Watching movies is just half of a true cinephile's hobby, the other part is posting reviews on Letterboxd or arguing with folks in various forums. The other half is dedicated to making memes and ridiculous posts about every release.

So we’ve gathered some hilarious posts from a group dedicated to not-entirely-serious “movie details.” So get comfortable, prepare to scratch your head a bit, upvote your favorites and if you have any absolutely terrible movie details to point out, feel free to do it in the comments section below.

#1

The Film Alien (1979) Depicts The Nightmarish Horror Of Someone Becoming Important At Work

The Film Alien (1979) Depicts The Nightmarish Horror Of Someone Becoming Important At Work

Big_Red_Machine_1917 Report

    #2

    They Tried To Make A Breaking Bad Remake In Europe But Remembered That EU Has Public Health System So The Cancer Was Just Cured In The First Episode

    They Tried To Make A Breaking Bad Remake In Europe But Remembered That EU Has Public Health System So The Cancer Was Just Cured In The First Episode

    Kavalkasutajanimi Report

    #3

    In Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft (2024), Lara Attempts To Steal A Historical Artifact From Chile. This Is A Subtle Hint That She Is British

    In Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft (2024), Lara Attempts To Steal A Historical Artifact From Chile. This Is A Subtle Hint That She Is British

    MCA2142 Report

    #4

    These Are 4 Different Actresses

    These Are 4 Different Actresses

    XiaoPeskao Report

    #5

    In Don't Look Up (2021), Meryl Streep Plays The President Of The Us

    In Don't Look Up (2021), Meryl Streep Plays The President Of The Us

    This acts as a reminder to the viewer that this movie is a work of fiction, given that the US would apparently prefer letting a convicted felon be president before a letting a woman in office.

    TTTRIOS Report

    #6

    In Despicable Me 3 (2017) After Loosing His Signature Freeze Gun, Gru Pulls Out A Water Pistol And Sprays Bratt In The Face

    In Despicable Me 3 (2017) After Loosing His Signature Freeze Gun, Gru Pulls Out A Water Pistol And Sprays Bratt In The Face

    Only to realize his mistake seconds later, implying he fully intended to shoot a man with a actual pistol point-blank.

    ironwolf6464 Report

    #7

    In Lightyear(2022), They Thought "A Sandwich With Bread Between Meat" Was Funny

    In Lightyear(2022), They Thought "A Sandwich With Bread Between Meat" Was Funny

    BeneficialSide2335 Report

    #8

    In Yesterday (2019), The Main Character Awakens In A World Where The Beatles Never Formed And The World Is Completely Wiped Off Their Music

    In Yesterday (2019), The Main Character Awakens In A World Where The Beatles Never Formed And The World Is Completely Wiped Off Their Music

    This is incredibly depressing world, because John Lennon is still alive.

    _JR28_ Report

    #9

    In The Bear, Jeremy Allen White Is Absolutely Jacked

    In The Bear, Jeremy Allen White Is Absolutely Jacked

    This is a reference that he is an actor, not an overworked chef who doesn’t go to the gym, smokes a pack of cigarettes a day and sleeps 3 hours a night.

    broken_shins Report

    #10

    In The Movie "We Live In Time" (2024) We Are Reminded That Actors Are Weirdos

    In The Movie “We Live In Time” (2024) We Are Reminded That Actors Are Weirdos

    Big-Sheepherder-9492 , x.com Report

    #11

    In Léon: The Professional (1994), A Young Girl Is Trained To Be An Assassi... Holup What's Going On Between These Two?

    In Léon: The Professional (1994), A Young Girl Is Trained To Be An Assassi... Holup What's Going On Between These Two?

    The description didn't say anything about this... Okay whatever's happening it's NOT STOPPING... OH MY GOD HOW IS THIS FILM EVEN LEGAL!!!?

    kevin32 Report

    #12

    In Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, There Is A Character That Is Half House Elf. This Implies That There Are Some Freak Nasty Things Going On In Wealthy Wizarding Households

    In Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, There Is A Character That Is Half House Elf. This Implies That There Are Some Freak Nasty Things Going On In Wealthy Wizarding Households

    goldberry-fey Report

    #13

    Fun Trivia: In Every Episode Of "The Big Bang Theory," The Writers Included Only One Joke That Was Actually Funny, As An Easter Egg

    Fun Trivia: In Every Episode Of "The Big Bang Theory," The Writers Included Only One Joke That Was Actually Funny, As An Easter Egg

    honourable_bot Report

    #14

    The Bear [2022+] Introduced The Strange Concept Of A Sandwich Shop Getting 5 Orders At The Same Time Which Is Completely Unrealistic And Cause For Much Stress For It's 200 Employees

    The Bear [2022+] Introduced The Strange Concept Of A Sandwich Shop Getting 5 Orders At The Same Time Which Is Completely Unrealistic And Cause For Much Stress For It's 200 Employees

    MaidenlessRube Report

    #15

    In Deadpool 2 (2018), A Portrait Of Karl Marx Can Be Seen Hanging In The X Mansion. This Is Because X Marx The Spot

    In Deadpool 2 (2018), A Portrait Of Karl Marx Can Be Seen Hanging In The X Mansion. This Is Because X Marx The Spot

    dasauto2156 Report

    #16

    The Jokes Write Themselves

    The Jokes Write Themselves

    Mister_E69 , x.com Report

    nvstenolisa avatar
    MetaMom
    MetaMom
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was actually a decent show that's not the same as everything else. II'm looking forward to a season 2

    #17

    Once Again, Batman Beats The Joker

    Once Again, Batman Beats The Joker

    Mister_E69 Report

    #18

    In Home Alone (1990) Kevin's Mom Goes On An Exhausting Journey To Get Back To Chicago

    In Home Alone (1990) Kevin's Mom Goes On An Exhausting Journey To Get Back To Chicago

    Traveling on many flights and in a stranger's van. This turns out to be totally pointless when the rest of the family show up 30 seconds after she makes it home.

    dieforestmusic Report

    #19

    In The Blues Brothers (1980) Jake And Elwood Claim They Hate Illinois N*zis And Proceed To Drive Them Off A Bridge

    In The Blues Brothers (1980) Jake And Elwood Claim They Hate Illinois N*zis And Proceed To Drive Them Off A Bridge

    This is an example of a movie that couldn’t be made today because somehow, criticizing N*zis is controversial.

    VladtheInhaler999 Report

    #20

    In God's Not Dead (2014) Shane Harper's Character Attempts To Convince An Atheist That God Is Real

    In God's Not Dead (2014) Shane Harper's Character Attempts To Convince An Atheist That God Is Real

    After watching this movie as an atheist, I immediately converted and prayed that this movie would never be made again. The fact that there are now 5 of these movies proves that God is actually dead.

    Sportacus-the-elf Report

    #21

    Hercules (1997) Is Full Of Inaccuracies, But The Biggest One Is Portraying An Ancient Greek Man As Straight

    Hercules (1997) Is Full Of Inaccuracies, But The Biggest One Is Portraying An Ancient Greek Man As Straight

    mariolucario493 Report

    #22

    In Gladiator 2 (2024), Pedro Pascal Wears A Black And Blue Outfit

    In Gladiator 2 (2024), Pedro Pascal Wears A Black And Blue Outfit

    Mister_E69 Report

    #23

    The Reason There's No Sequel To Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Is Not That The Movie Failed To Impress At The Box Office

    The Reason There's No Sequel To Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Is Not That The Movie Failed To Impress At The Box Office

    The cast liked making the first film, they all said they want to return for a sequel, but each time they agree upon a date someone ends up cancelling at the last minute.

    freevo Report

    #24

    The Real Reason Quentin Tarantino Refuses To Watch "Dune" (2021) Is Because All The Character's Feet Are Clothed And Therefore Do Not Tickle His Pickle

    The Real Reason Quentin Tarantino Refuses To Watch "Dune" (2021) Is Because All The Character's Feet Are Clothed And Therefore Do Not Tickle His Pickle

    Penguin-Monk Report

    #25

    In Up (2009) It Is Implied In The Intro That Ellie Had A Miscarriage Or Is In Fertile

    In Up (2009) It Is Implied In The Intro That Ellie Had A Miscarriage Or Is In Fertile

    As a result, she and Carl give up trying to start a family. This is a reference to the fact that there are on average 400,000 children in US foster care that nobody cares about.

    Veers_Memes Report

    #26

    In House M.d. (2004-2012), Dr. House Can Be Seen Playing Metroid On A Game Boy Advance

    In House M.d. (2004-2012), Dr. House Can Be Seen Playing Metroid On A Game Boy Advance

    When a patient asks him what he is doing, he responds, "Level Four," even though Metroid does not have levels. This means that House is a fake gamer who probably thinks Samus is a guy.

    Prior_Past100 Report

    #27

    In Harry Potter (2001), Gringots Bank, Controlled By A Race Of Greedy Hook-Nosed Goblins, Has A 6-Pointed Star On The Floor. This Is A Reference To Jk Rowling Being Racist

    In Harry Potter (2001), Gringots Bank, Controlled By A Race Of Greedy Hook-Nosed Goblins, Has A 6-Pointed Star On The Floor. This Is A Reference To Jk Rowling Being Racist

    Ibis_Wolfie Report

    norbertkahlig avatar
    Space Invader
    Space Invader
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You do know that Rowling wasn't the set designer, do you? That detail was never mentioned in any book, so why is it suddenly "proof" of her character traits? (And yes, I know these are supposed to be taken non-seriously)

    #28

    In Harry Potter, Jk Rowling Repeatedly Had This Character Sexually Harass Boys In A Bathroom For S**ts And Giggles. Myrtle Is A Cis Girl Though, So It's Fine

    In Harry Potter, Jk Rowling Repeatedly Had This Character Sexually Harass Boys In A Bathroom For S**ts And Giggles. Myrtle Is A Cis Girl Though, So It’s Fine

    googlyeyes93 Report

    norbertkahlig avatar
    Space Invader
    Space Invader
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know this is just another of those endless "Rowling is EVIL" posts, but why would Myrtle being Cis make this "fine", even for a hypocrite? What majes it "fine" is the fact she's dead and non-corporeal, and her behaviour is consistent with lots of ghost stories. (Yes, yes - it's not meant seriously, but jokes should have internal consistency. "Rowling + something about gender = hilarious" is just lazy.)

    #29

    Joker: Folie À Deux (2024) Does Not Contain A Pegging Scene

    Joker: Folie À Deux (2024) Does Not Contain A Pegging Scene

    -scrudge- Report

    #30

    On The Joker Poster The R Is Fading. Its A Reference That The Movie Is A Joke

    On The Joker Poster The R Is Fading. Its A Reference That The Movie Is A Joke

    Kavalkasutajanimi Report

    #31

    Sigh

    Sigh

    Mister_E69 Report

    #32

    In The Trailer For Joker 2, Lady Gaga's Character Says "Let's Give The People What They Want". Todd Phillips Then Proceeded To Give The People Possibly The Worst Sequel Ever Made

    In The Trailer For Joker 2, Lady Gaga's Character Says "Let's Give The People What They Want". Todd Phillips Then Proceeded To Give The People Possibly The Worst Sequel Ever Made

    thatdavidgeezer Report

    #33

    In Joker : Folie À Deux (2024) There Is A Sentence That Represent The Majority Of The Audience

    In Joker : Folie À Deux (2024) There Is A Sentence That Represent The Majority Of The Audience

    jesuispatate Report

    #34

    In The Batman (2021), The Riddler Systematically M**ders A Ring Of Powerful White Collar Criminals For Embezzling Money From An Orphanage

    In The Batman (2021), The Riddler Systematically M**ders A Ring Of Powerful White Collar Criminals For Embezzling Money From An Orphanage

    Causing several children to freeze to death in an abandoned crackhouse. Allegedly, he is the villain of this movie.

    krabgirl Report

    #35

    In Passengers, Chris Pratt Is Trapped Basically Alone With Jennifer Lawrence In Space. She Looks Hot. Explosions. Bang. Boom

    In Passengers, Chris Pratt Is Trapped Basically Alone With Jennifer Lawrence In Space. She Looks Hot. Explosions. Bang. Boom

    boomjosh Report

    Vote arrow up
    #36

    Somewhere In The World, Jared Leto Is Replicating This Infamous Scene At Home Upon The Realization That His Joker Portrayal Is No Longer The Most Controversial

    Somewhere In The World, Jared Leto Is Replicating This Infamous Scene At Home Upon The Realization That His Joker Portrayal Is No Longer The Most Controversial

    Skylinneas Report

    #37

    In The Mask (1994), Director Chuck Russell Said They Used Very Little Cg Because Of Jim Carrey's Incredible Facial Expressions. This Is One Shot Without CG

    In The Mask (1994), Director Chuck Russell Said They Used Very Little Cg Because Of Jim Carrey’s Incredible Facial Expressions. This Is One Shot Without CG

    luigi_lives_matter Report

    #38

    In Captain America: Civil War, Vision Uses A "Pinch" Of Paprika To Make Paprikash. This Is Wrong Because Paprikash Requires A Metric Crap Ton Of Paprika

    In Captain America: Civil War, Vision Uses A “Pinch” Of Paprika To Make Paprikash. This Is Wrong Because Paprikash Requires A Metric Crap Ton Of Paprika

    q_manning Report

    #39

    Matthew Mcconaughey Breaks Down In Interstellar (2014) Because High School Girls Got Older, While He Stayed The Same Age

    Matthew Mcconaughey Breaks Down In Interstellar (2014) Because High School Girls Got Older, While He Stayed The Same Age

    Pleasant_While829 Report

    #40

    In Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake (2023), Fionna Says Becoming A Giant Woman Is Her Top Fantasy. What A Coincidence, I Have Similar Fantasies

    In Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake (2023), Fionna Says Becoming A Giant Woman Is Her Top Fantasy. What A Coincidence, I Have Similar Fantasies

    ducknerd2002 Report

    #41

    Sydney Sweeney's Next Film Is A Christy Martin Biopic, So In Order To Play A Boxer She Got Jacke...oh Man, She's Now A Muscle Mommy Too?, Have Mercy

    Sydney Sweeney's Next Film Is A Christy Martin Biopic, So In Order To Play A Boxer She Got Jacke...oh Man, She's Now A Muscle Mommy Too?, Have Mercy

    MorningStarZ99 Report

    #42

    I Am Jenna Ortega, The Star Of Wednesday

    I Am Jenna Ortega, The Star Of Wednesday

    mindfulmark11 Report

    #43

    In The Substance (2024), Margaret Qualley's Butt Has More Screentime Than Anthony Hopkins Did As Hannibal Lecter In Silence Of The Lambs (1991)

    In The Substance (2024), Margaret Qualley's Butt Has More Screentime Than Anthony Hopkins Did As Hannibal Lecter In Silence Of The Lambs (1991)

    Sami1398 Report

    #44

    In This Scene In Titanic You Can Clearly See That The Water Is Way Too Blue To Be Ocean Water

    In This Scene In Titanic You Can Clearly See That The Water Is Way Too Blue To Be Ocean Water

    Making me to believe it was all one big conspiracy and that the Titanic never sank and Leonardo Dicaprio is still alive.

    ItDoesDoBeLikeThat Report

    #45

    In The Prestige (2006), Nikola Tesla, A Celibate, Is Played By David Bowie, A Sex Symbol

    In The Prestige (2006), Nikola Tesla, A Celibate, Is Played By David Bowie, A Sex Symbol

    naughtyrobot725 Report

    #46

    In Lolita (1997), It Became Clear That In 42 Years People Still Didn't Realize That Wanting To Date Literal Children Is Very Freaking Creepy

    In Lolita (1997), It Became Clear That In 42 Years People Still Didn't Realize That Wanting To Date Literal Children Is Very Freaking Creepy

    BalkeElvinstien Report

    #47

    In Forrest Gump (1994), Jenny's Repeated Sexual Abuse As A Child At The Hands Of Her Own Father

    In Forrest Gump (1994), Jenny's Repeated Sexual Abuse As A Child At The Hands Of Her Own Father

    Leaves her traumatized for life and profoundly impacts her ability to feel worthy of love or reciprocate Forrest's affection. She is considered by many to be one of the worst villains in all of cinema.

    ecb3 Report

    #48

    This Is A Children's Movie… This Is A Children's Movie. This Is A Children's Movie! This Is A Children's Movie!

    This Is A Children’s Movie… This Is A Children’s Movie. This Is A Children’s Movie! This Is A Children’s Movie!

    BevarseeKudka Report

    #49

    In Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool Tells Cavillrine That Marvel Will Treat Him "So Much Better" Than Dc

    In Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool Tells Cavillrine That Marvel Will Treat Him "So Much Better" Than Dc

    They proceeded to get Henry Cavill to inhale cigar smoke for 8 hours straight in the same shoot till he was sick to his stomach.

    lessonsfromgmork Report

    #50

    In Transformers 4 (2014) A 20 Year Old Character Uses A Texas Law To Excuse Him Having A Sexual Relationship With A 17 Year Old

    In Transformers 4 (2014) A 20 Year Old Character Uses A Texas Law To Excuse Him Having A Sexual Relationship With A 17 Year Old

    However, the law does not legally apply to their relationship, making one of the film's main chararacters a sex offender. This is a reference to Michael Bay being a creep.

    No_Acanthaceae6880 Report

    #51

    In Shawshank Redemption (1994), Andy Dufresne Thinks The Best Option To Win Favor With The Meanest Prison Guard Is By Sneaking Up Behind Him On A Roof And Asking If He Trusts His Wife. It Works

    In Shawshank Redemption (1994), Andy Dufresne Thinks The Best Option To Win Favor With The Meanest Prison Guard Is By Sneaking Up Behind Him On A Roof And Asking If He Trusts His Wife. It Works

    dtasch Report

    #52

    Nicole Kidman Being In The Film "Babygirl" (2024) Is Actually Perfect Cause It's Like Another Version Of Her Last Name

    Nicole Kidman Being In The Film "Babygirl" (2024) Is Actually Perfect Cause It's Like Another Version Of Her Last Name

    Penguin-Monk Report

    #53

    In Dune (2021), Two Characters Get The Name Of The Planet Wrong And Nobody Corrects Them

    In Dune (2021), Two Characters Get The Name Of The Planet Wrong And Nobody Corrects Them

    My_hilarious_name Report

    #54

    Coyote vs. Acme (Unreleased) Was Scrapped Due To Fears Looney Toons Didn't Have Enough Audience Pull

    Coyote vs. Acme (Unreleased) Was Scrapped Due To Fears Looney Toons Didn't Have Enough Audience Pull

    However, the script was already paid for so it was reshot as Joker: Folie à Deux (2024).

    megaduckhunt Report

    #55

    In The Boys, They Specifically Race Swapped Characters So That The Guy Who Swims Is Now White And The Guy Who Runs Is Now Black, This Is Because… Wait What?

    In The Boys, They Specifically Race Swapped Characters So That The Guy Who Swims Is Now White And The Guy Who Runs Is Now Black, This Is Because… Wait What?

    Fun_Effective_5134 Report

    #56

    Rey From Star Wars Grew Up Her Entire Life On A Desert Planet In A Downed At-At, Which Means She Probably Never Had A Shower And Likely Smells Horrible

    Rey From Star Wars Grew Up Her Entire Life On A Desert Planet In A Downed At-At, Which Means She Probably Never Had A Shower And Likely Smells Horrible

    PokemanBall Report

    #57

    In Sonic The Hedgehog (2020), The Song Don't Stop Me Now By Queen Is Featured

    In Sonic The Hedgehog (2020), The Song Don’t Stop Me Now By Queen Is Featured

    It contains the lyrics “I’m a sex machine ready to reload,” subtly implying that Sonic is fast in more ways than one

    SilverNeon467 Report

    #58

    In Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire (2005) Quidditch Superstar Victor Krum Hooks Up With 14-Year-Old Hermione Granger

    In Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire (2005) Quidditch Superstar Victor Krum Hooks Up With 14-Year-Old Hermione Granger

    Most people didn't think much of it at the time but most recently Miss Granger and several other women have come forward with new allegations. He's currently under investigation.

    ThickWeatherBee Report

    #59

    In Honor Of His Birthday, I Wanted To Remind That John Krasinski Was The Only White Actor To Portray Kim Jong-Un. What A Goat 🐐

    In Honor Of His Birthday, I Wanted To Remind That John Krasinski Was The Only White Actor To Portray Kim Jong-Un. What A Goat 🐐

    Isa-MC Report

    #60

    Upon A Closer Analysis Of First Class (2011), Is Safe To Say That After Transforming Into A Man And Later Reverting Back To A Woman, Mystique Is Indeed The First Ex-Man

    Upon A Closer Analysis Of First Class (2011), Is Safe To Say That After Transforming Into A Man And Later Reverting Back To A Woman, Mystique Is Indeed The First Ex-Man

    WewerehereBH Report

    #61

    In A Quiet Place (2018), Evelyn Is Pregnant. This Implies That She And Her Husband Are Experts At Having Sex Without Making A Sound

    In A Quiet Place (2018), Evelyn Is Pregnant. This Implies That She And Her Husband Are Experts At Having Sex Without Making A Sound

    lessonsfromgmork Report

    #62

    In Jurassic Park (1993) Ellie Finds A Black Mans Decapitated Arm And Just Assumes It Was Samuel L Jackson's Character. That's Pretty Racist Tbh

    In Jurassic Park (1993) Ellie Finds A Black Mans Decapitated Arm And Just Assumes It Was Samuel L Jackson’s Character. That’s Pretty Racist Tbh

    KermitTheFraud92 Report

    #63

    In Transformers: The Last Knight (2017), Optimus Prime Apparently Fought With The British In The Battle Of Waterloo

    In Transformers: The Last Knight (2017), Optimus Prime Apparently Fought With The British In The Battle Of Waterloo

    Red-Raptor3 Report

    #64

    In The Movie "1917"(2019), Colonel Mackenzie Is Annoyed That His Superiors Send New Orders Every Day. This Shows Us How Stupid He Is Because... I Mean Wth Did He Expect ?

    In The Movie "1917"(2019), Colonel Mackenzie Is Annoyed That His Superiors Send New Orders Every Day. This Shows Us How Stupid He Is Because... I Mean Wth Did He Expect ?

    NotSamuraiJosh26_2 Report

