So we’ve gathered some hilarious posts from a group dedicated to not-entirely-serious “ movie details .” So get comfortable, prepare to scratch your head a bit, upvote your favorites and if you have any absolutely terrible movie details to point out, feel free to do it in the comments section below.

Watching movies is just half of a true cinephile's hobby, the other part is posting reviews on Letterboxd or arguing with folks in various forums. The other half is dedicated to making memes and ridiculous posts about every release.

#1 The Film Alien (1979) Depicts The Nightmarish Horror Of Someone Becoming Important At Work Share icon

RELATED:

#2 They Tried To Make A Breaking Bad Remake In Europe But Remembered That EU Has Public Health System So The Cancer Was Just Cured In The First Episode Share icon

#3 In Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft (2024), Lara Attempts To Steal A Historical Artifact From Chile. This Is A Subtle Hint That She Is British Share icon

#4 These Are 4 Different Actresses Share icon

#5 In Don't Look Up (2021), Meryl Streep Plays The President Of The Us Share icon This acts as a reminder to the viewer that this movie is a work of fiction, given that the US would apparently prefer letting a convicted felon be president before a letting a woman in office.



#6 In Despicable Me 3 (2017) After Loosing His Signature Freeze Gun, Gru Pulls Out A Water Pistol And Sprays Bratt In The Face Share icon Only to realize his mistake seconds later, implying he fully intended to shoot a man with a actual pistol point-blank.



ADVERTISEMENT

#7 In Lightyear(2022), They Thought "A Sandwich With Bread Between Meat" Was Funny Share icon

#8 In Yesterday (2019), The Main Character Awakens In A World Where The Beatles Never Formed And The World Is Completely Wiped Off Their Music Share icon This is incredibly depressing world, because John Lennon is still alive.



ADVERTISEMENT

#9 In The Bear, Jeremy Allen White Is Absolutely Jacked Share icon This is a reference that he is an actor, not an overworked chef who doesn’t go to the gym, smokes a pack of cigarettes a day and sleeps 3 hours a night.



#10 In The Movie “We Live In Time” (2024) We Are Reminded That Actors Are Weirdos Share icon

#11 In Léon: The Professional (1994), A Young Girl Is Trained To Be An Assassi... Holup What's Going On Between These Two? Share icon The description didn't say anything about this... Okay whatever's happening it's NOT STOPPING... OH MY GOD HOW IS THIS FILM EVEN LEGAL!!!?



#12 In Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, There Is A Character That Is Half House Elf. This Implies That There Are Some Freak Nasty Things Going On In Wealthy Wizarding Households Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Fun Trivia: In Every Episode Of "The Big Bang Theory," The Writers Included Only One Joke That Was Actually Funny, As An Easter Egg Share icon

#14 The Bear [2022+] Introduced The Strange Concept Of A Sandwich Shop Getting 5 Orders At The Same Time Which Is Completely Unrealistic And Cause For Much Stress For It's 200 Employees Share icon

#15 In Deadpool 2 (2018), A Portrait Of Karl Marx Can Be Seen Hanging In The X Mansion. This Is Because X Marx The Spot Share icon

#16 The Jokes Write Themselves Share icon

#17 Once Again, Batman Beats The Joker Share icon

#18 In Home Alone (1990) Kevin's Mom Goes On An Exhausting Journey To Get Back To Chicago Share icon Traveling on many flights and in a stranger's van. This turns out to be totally pointless when the rest of the family show up 30 seconds after she makes it home.



#19 In The Blues Brothers (1980) Jake And Elwood Claim They Hate Illinois N*zis And Proceed To Drive Them Off A Bridge Share icon This is an example of a movie that couldn’t be made today because somehow, criticizing N*zis is controversial.



ADVERTISEMENT

#20 In God's Not Dead (2014) Shane Harper's Character Attempts To Convince An Atheist That God Is Real Share icon After watching this movie as an atheist, I immediately converted and prayed that this movie would never be made again. The fact that there are now 5 of these movies proves that God is actually dead.



#21 Hercules (1997) Is Full Of Inaccuracies, But The Biggest One Is Portraying An Ancient Greek Man As Straight Share icon

#22 In Gladiator 2 (2024), Pedro Pascal Wears A Black And Blue Outfit Share icon

#23 The Reason There's No Sequel To Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Is Not That The Movie Failed To Impress At The Box Office Share icon The cast liked making the first film, they all said they want to return for a sequel, but each time they agree upon a date someone ends up cancelling at the last minute.



#24 The Real Reason Quentin Tarantino Refuses To Watch "Dune" (2021) Is Because All The Character's Feet Are Clothed And Therefore Do Not Tickle His Pickle Share icon

#25 In Up (2009) It Is Implied In The Intro That Ellie Had A Miscarriage Or Is In Fertile Share icon As a result, she and Carl give up trying to start a family. This is a reference to the fact that there are on average 400,000 children in US foster care that nobody cares about.



ADVERTISEMENT

#26 In House M.d. (2004-2012), Dr. House Can Be Seen Playing Metroid On A Game Boy Advance Share icon When a patient asks him what he is doing, he responds, "Level Four," even though Metroid does not have levels. This means that House is a fake gamer who probably thinks Samus is a guy.



#27 In Harry Potter (2001), Gringots Bank, Controlled By A Race Of Greedy Hook-Nosed Goblins, Has A 6-Pointed Star On The Floor. This Is A Reference To Jk Rowling Being Racist Share icon

#28 In Harry Potter, Jk Rowling Repeatedly Had This Character Sexually Harass Boys In A Bathroom For S**ts And Giggles. Myrtle Is A Cis Girl Though, So It’s Fine Share icon

#29 Joker: Folie À Deux (2024) Does Not Contain A Pegging Scene Share icon

#30 On The Joker Poster The R Is Fading. Its A Reference That The Movie Is A Joke Share icon

#31 Sigh Share icon

#32 In The Trailer For Joker 2, Lady Gaga's Character Says "Let's Give The People What They Want". Todd Phillips Then Proceeded To Give The People Possibly The Worst Sequel Ever Made Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 In Joker : Folie À Deux (2024) There Is A Sentence That Represent The Majority Of The Audience Share icon

#34 In The Batman (2021), The Riddler Systematically M**ders A Ring Of Powerful White Collar Criminals For Embezzling Money From An Orphanage Share icon Causing several children to freeze to death in an abandoned crackhouse. Allegedly, he is the villain of this movie.



#35 In Passengers, Chris Pratt Is Trapped Basically Alone With Jennifer Lawrence In Space. She Looks Hot. Explosions. Bang. Boom Share icon

#36 Somewhere In The World, Jared Leto Is Replicating This Infamous Scene At Home Upon The Realization That His Joker Portrayal Is No Longer The Most Controversial Share icon

#37 In The Mask (1994), Director Chuck Russell Said They Used Very Little Cg Because Of Jim Carrey’s Incredible Facial Expressions. This Is One Shot Without CG Share icon

#38 In Captain America: Civil War, Vision Uses A “Pinch” Of Paprika To Make Paprikash. This Is Wrong Because Paprikash Requires A Metric Crap Ton Of Paprika Share icon

#39 Matthew Mcconaughey Breaks Down In Interstellar (2014) Because High School Girls Got Older, While He Stayed The Same Age Share icon

#40 In Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake (2023), Fionna Says Becoming A Giant Woman Is Her Top Fantasy. What A Coincidence, I Have Similar Fantasies Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Sydney Sweeney's Next Film Is A Christy Martin Biopic, So In Order To Play A Boxer She Got Jacke...oh Man, She's Now A Muscle Mommy Too?, Have Mercy Share icon

#42 I Am Jenna Ortega, The Star Of Wednesday Share icon

#43 In The Substance (2024), Margaret Qualley's Butt Has More Screentime Than Anthony Hopkins Did As Hannibal Lecter In Silence Of The Lambs (1991) Share icon

#44 In This Scene In Titanic You Can Clearly See That The Water Is Way Too Blue To Be Ocean Water Share icon Making me to believe it was all one big conspiracy and that the Titanic never sank and Leonardo Dicaprio is still alive.



#45 In The Prestige (2006), Nikola Tesla, A Celibate, Is Played By David Bowie, A Sex Symbol Share icon

#46 In Lolita (1997), It Became Clear That In 42 Years People Still Didn't Realize That Wanting To Date Literal Children Is Very Freaking Creepy Share icon

#47 In Forrest Gump (1994), Jenny's Repeated Sexual Abuse As A Child At The Hands Of Her Own Father Share icon Leaves her traumatized for life and profoundly impacts her ability to feel worthy of love or reciprocate Forrest's affection. She is considered by many to be one of the worst villains in all of cinema.



ADVERTISEMENT

#48 This Is A Children’s Movie… This Is A Children’s Movie. This Is A Children’s Movie! This Is A Children’s Movie! Share icon

#49 In Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool Tells Cavillrine That Marvel Will Treat Him "So Much Better" Than Dc Share icon They proceeded to get Henry Cavill to inhale cigar smoke for 8 hours straight in the same shoot till he was sick to his stomach.



#50 In Transformers 4 (2014) A 20 Year Old Character Uses A Texas Law To Excuse Him Having A Sexual Relationship With A 17 Year Old Share icon However, the law does not legally apply to their relationship, making one of the film's main chararacters a sex offender. This is a reference to Michael Bay being a creep.



#51 In Shawshank Redemption (1994), Andy Dufresne Thinks The Best Option To Win Favor With The Meanest Prison Guard Is By Sneaking Up Behind Him On A Roof And Asking If He Trusts His Wife. It Works Share icon

#52 Nicole Kidman Being In The Film "Babygirl" (2024) Is Actually Perfect Cause It's Like Another Version Of Her Last Name Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 In Dune (2021), Two Characters Get The Name Of The Planet Wrong And Nobody Corrects Them Share icon

#54 Coyote vs. Acme (Unreleased) Was Scrapped Due To Fears Looney Toons Didn't Have Enough Audience Pull Share icon However, the script was already paid for so it was reshot as Joker: Folie à Deux (2024).



#55 In The Boys, They Specifically Race Swapped Characters So That The Guy Who Swims Is Now White And The Guy Who Runs Is Now Black, This Is Because… Wait What? Share icon

#56 Rey From Star Wars Grew Up Her Entire Life On A Desert Planet In A Downed At-At, Which Means She Probably Never Had A Shower And Likely Smells Horrible Share icon

#57 In Sonic The Hedgehog (2020), The Song Don’t Stop Me Now By Queen Is Featured Share icon It contains the lyrics “I’m a sex machine ready to reload,” subtly implying that Sonic is fast in more ways than one



#58 In Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire (2005) Quidditch Superstar Victor Krum Hooks Up With 14-Year-Old Hermione Granger Share icon Most people didn't think much of it at the time but most recently Miss Granger and several other women have come forward with new allegations. He's currently under investigation.



ADVERTISEMENT

#59 In Honor Of His Birthday, I Wanted To Remind That John Krasinski Was The Only White Actor To Portray Kim Jong-Un. What A Goat 🐐 Share icon

#60 Upon A Closer Analysis Of First Class (2011), Is Safe To Say That After Transforming Into A Man And Later Reverting Back To A Woman, Mystique Is Indeed The First Ex-Man Share icon

#61 In A Quiet Place (2018), Evelyn Is Pregnant. This Implies That She And Her Husband Are Experts At Having Sex Without Making A Sound Share icon

#62 In Jurassic Park (1993) Ellie Finds A Black Mans Decapitated Arm And Just Assumes It Was Samuel L Jackson’s Character. That’s Pretty Racist Tbh Share icon

#63 In Transformers: The Last Knight (2017), Optimus Prime Apparently Fought With The British In The Battle Of Waterloo Share icon

#64 In The Movie "1917"(2019), Colonel Mackenzie Is Annoyed That His Superiors Send New Orders Every Day. This Shows Us How Stupid He Is Because... I Mean Wth Did He Expect ? Share icon