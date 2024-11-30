Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Little Miss Farty Rae”: Family Does Intervention To Save An Unborn Child From Life Of Bullying
Parenting

“Little Miss Farty Rae”: Family Does Intervention To Save An Unborn Child From Life Of Bullying

We’ve all heard the phrase, “What’s in a name?” But if you ask someone stuck with an awkward or bizarre name, their answer might be, “A lot, actually!” A name is one of the most lasting gifts parents give their child, shaping first impressions and even their self-confidence. So, when parents pick a name that raises eyebrows, it’s no wonder people might feel the need to speak up.

Speaking of unique names, one woman shared her dilemma after teasing her sister’s unusual choice of spelling for her baby’s name—and the backlash that followed. Keep reading to discover what happens when naming creativity crosses the line and family drama unfolds!

Pregnancy comes with its own set of exciting moments, like shopping for adorable baby clothes and picking out the perfect name

Image credis: Bree Evans (not the actual photo)

A woman shared how her honest critique of her sibling’s unique baby name choice led to her being uninvited from the baby shower and losing her role as godmother

Image credits: Colin Maynard (not the actual photo)

Image credits: coolerbeans1981

The author shared how her mom reacted to the unique baby name choice

With countless options available, choosing a name for a child can feel like an overwhelming task  

When it comes to naming a child, every parent approaches it differently. For some, it’s about honoring family traditions or choosing a name that holds sentimental value, like their grandmother’s name. It’s exciting but also, let’s face it, a little nerve-wracking.

In the past, parents often stuck to a small pool of traditional names that reflected cultural norms. Laura Wattenberg, the author of The Baby Name Wizard and creator of Namerology.com, highlights a significant shift: “Over the past two generations, there’s been a revolution in the way American parents name their children.”

“It used to be about fitting in, so most parents would choose a name from a fairly limited set of typical baby names. That was what was realistic. That was what was expected. Today, the culture is more about standing out instead of fitting in, and the options are limitless.” However, with this creative freedom comes decision paralysis, as parents juggle the pressure to choose a name that is meaningful, unique, and reflective of their values.

That’s why it’s so important not to rush. Choosing a name isn’t just about aesthetics or trends—it’s about setting your child up for a lifetime of identity. Taking the time to weigh options, think about meanings, and say the name out loud a hundred times can help parents avoid any future regret.

Pamela Redmond, a globally recognized baby name expert, explains why this decision matters so much: “Your child’s name symbolizes the values and priorities most important in the world you create for your child. It sets the identity you present to the world and to yourself.”

Well, a name is more than just a label; it’s the first story you tell about your child and your family. So, while the process can feel overwhelming, it’s also a joyful opportunity to decide what matters most to you.

It’s always helpful to keep an open mind and involve loved ones in the decision-making process for meaningful input

So, while choosing a name, parents can think about how it will sound in daily life. Will it roll off the tongue easily during a soccer game cheer or when calling your child to dinner? Practicality matters! 

It’s also worth considering nicknames. Some names naturally shorten into adorable nicknames, while others might invite the kind of teasing you’d rather avoid. You could try saying the name in your most tired, frustrated tone—because let’s face it, you’ll probably use it that way too!

Another tip is to think long-term. A name that’s cute for a baby might not feel as fitting for an adult in a professional setting. Sure, names like “Pixie” or “Bear” are trendy, but how will they look on a business card or a graduation diploma? Picking a name that grows with your child can save them from awkward moments in the future—or from rushing to legally change it when they turn 18.

And hey, if you want to get creative, why not involve the family in brainstorming? Just maybe not your toddler—unless you’re ready for suggestions like “Unicorn” or “Cupcake.”

In this case, the author’s sister decided to creatively spell their mother’s maiden name, Rafferty, as Raefarty. While it’s understandable that parents want to add a unique flair to their child’s name, the alternative spelling might lead to pronunciation challenges or unintended associations—like the author humorously pointing out “Little Miss Farty Rae.” 

What do you think? Does the unique twist on a traditional name add charm, or does it risk being too unconventional? Do you know someone with a similarly unique name? It’s always fun to hear stories behind names and how they came to be!

Commenters sympathized with the author’s concerns, pointing out that they also immediately associated the name with “fart”

Image credits: Kelly Sikkema (not the actual photo)

The author revealed that her family members, including the baby’s dad, understood her point only after seeing the name written down

 

Image credits: Susana Coutinho (not the actual photo)

The woman’s sister had already ordered custom items featuring the name “Raefarty,” adding to the drama

The author mentioned that the family even staged an intervention where her sister’s best friend, a teacher, explained how names can make children targets for bullying

Image credits: Andrej Lišakov (not the actual photo)

In the end, the author’s sister decided to choose a different name for her baby

Image credits: coolerbeans1981

People online praised the new name, Theodora, as a beautiful and timeless choice

Nikita Manot

Nikita Manot

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

Read less »
Shelly Fourer

Shelly Fourer

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. When I'm not working, you'll often find me immersed in creativity, whether it's creating animations, 3D and traditional art, writing, or making music.I've been drawing since I was little, and my passion for visual storytelling really took off after I finished a 2-year Film Academy. It ignited my existing spark for bringing stories to life through visuals. Since then, I've been diving deeper into art and tech, always exploring new ways to tell compelling stories.

Read less »
travelingladyrailfan avatar
Traveling Lady Railfan
Traveling Lady Railfan
Community Member
Traveling Lady Railfan
5 minutes ago

Ray Farty is horrible and a "farty party" is the only logical way to announce the baby shower. Theodora's not that bad. I always like the chipmunks, it's like a girl version of theodore. But combining the names of the parents, you know what that reminds me of? Freaking Twilight series when Bella took the names of her mother and her mother-in-law to make renesmee as a name for her daughter. And it's like okay, seriously?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
crybobcat avatar
Natalia Linnik
Natalia Linnik
Community Member
Natalia Linnik
1 minute ago

Nice save, and Theo as short name sounds good. I also vote for keeping the “farty” gifts for 18 years party!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
beth38 avatar
Beth Wheeler
Beth Wheeler
Community Member
Beth Wheeler
8 minutes ago

My friends nephew and his wife were going to name their baby that she kept saying was a girl Wednesday Marie. His mother told me friend about it and asked if they were serious. His mother asked him if it's a boy were there gonna name it Pugsley. Good thing they only had boys and no girls.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
