Fans Slam Aubrey Plaza For Wearing A “Dishwasher Dress” To Award Show: “Looks Very Cheap”
Celebrities, News

Fans Slam Aubrey Plaza For Wearing A "Dishwasher Dress" To Award Show: "Looks Very Cheap"

Aubrey Plaza certainly knows how to stir up a conversation — and this time around, it’s regarding her fashion choices.

As the Marvel star attended the 2024 Gotham Film Awards, all eyes went to her new outfit as she walked the red carpet.

Fans were immediately torn by the look, with one person even labeling it as “a dress from Shein.”

Highlights
  • Aubrey Plaza's dress at 2024 Gotham Film Awards stirred debate.
  • Some fans compared her dress to affordable brands like Shein.
  • Critics felt the gown's length was awkward for the occasion.
  • 2024 marked a significant year for Aubrey with new projects.
Viewers were mostly disappointed by Aubrey Plaza's red carpet look from this past week

Fans Slam Aubrey Plaza For Wearing A "Dishwasher Dress" To Award Show: "Looks Very Cheap"

Image credits: TheStewartofNY / Getty

As Hollywood kicked off their awards season in New York on December 2, the 40-year-old stunned in a golden off-the-shoulder Fendi Haute gown with sparkling embellishments scattered about the material.

To top it off, she wore a pair of Jimmy Choo gold sandals, sporting a classic, curly bob. Her makeup was simple yet classy, going for a nude look with dark lips.

A few fans, however, weren’t big on the look.

“Aubrey, baby, you deserve better,” one person said.

Others thought the dress didn't suit the occasion

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Check The Tag (@checkthetag)

“The dress looks like something that is going to be on the clearance rack at TJMaxx after Christmas,” another observed.

Someone else thought the gown should have been floor length as if she was on a runaway, rather than the awkward length of just below her ankles.

“I don’t hate it, but I don’t like it either,” they concluded.

Fans Slam Aubrey Plaza For Wearing A "Dishwasher Dress" To Award Show: "Looks Very Cheap"

Image credits: Neilson Barnard / Getty

A fourth wrote, “I love her, she’s stunning. I’ll never get dishwater dresses and a brown lip though,” while another user agreed, “Lovely but the hair/makeup styling doesn’t compliment the dress & it cheapens the look IMO.”

But the negative comments didn't mean everyone was against Aubrey's outfit, as some fans thought she looked stunning.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by aubrey plaza (@plazadeaubrey)

“She looks like she feels really good in this. Love it,” gushed a user. 

A few other big names in attendance were Zendaya, Jessica Chastain, Sebastian Stan, Nicole Kidman, and Angelina Jolie.

2024 was a big year for Aubrey Plaza

Fans Slam Aubrey Plaza For Wearing A "Dishwasher Dress" To Award Show: "Looks Very Cheap"

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

The beloved actress has been in the Hollywood spotlight for quite some time, and her talent has awarded her with many critically acclaimed projects, but the past 12 months have been particularly great for her.

Her most recent comedy/drama film, My Old –ss, premiered on November 7 on Prime Video and has already reached No. 3 on the charts, according to FlixPatrol.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by aubrey plaza (@plazadeaubrey)

Additionally, Aubrey made her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her role as Rio Vidal in Agatha All Along.

Fans weren't feeling the stylist's choices with Aubrey's newest look

Fans Slam Aubrey Plaza For Wearing A "Dishwasher Dress" To Award Show: "Looks Very Cheap"

Fans Slam Aubrey Plaza For Wearing A "Dishwasher Dress" To Award Show: "Looks Very Cheap"

Fans Slam Aubrey Plaza For Wearing A "Dishwasher Dress" To Award Show: "Looks Very Cheap"

Fans Slam Aubrey Plaza For Wearing A "Dishwasher Dress" To Award Show: "Looks Very Cheap"

Fans Slam Aubrey Plaza For Wearing A "Dishwasher Dress" To Award Show: "Looks Very Cheap"

Fans Slam Aubrey Plaza For Wearing A "Dishwasher Dress" To Award Show: "Looks Very Cheap"

Fans Slam Aubrey Plaza For Wearing A "Dishwasher Dress" To Award Show: "Looks Very Cheap"

Fans Slam Aubrey Plaza For Wearing A "Dishwasher Dress" To Award Show: "Looks Very Cheap"

Fans Slam Aubrey Plaza For Wearing A "Dishwasher Dress" To Award Show: "Looks Very Cheap"

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
47 minutes ago (edited)

Before it disappears from the text, let me copy and paste this as it originally appeared: "As Hollywood kicked off their awards season in New York on December 2, the 400-year-old stunned in a golden off-the-shoulder Fendi Haute gown with sparkling embellishments scattered all throughout the material." WOW! Aubrey Plaza sure looks amazing for a 400 year old! I wonder how she does it, because I have seen her walking around in broad daylight, not at all burning to a crisp. (Oh, and /s, for the thicker ones out there).

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
