The oldest place on planet Earth is in Venezuela and is called Monte Roraima, Venezuela.



One of the most beautiful and impressive natural wonders in the world.



For more than 500 years, scientists around the world have attempted to decipher the unique geological origin of Mount Roraima, southern Venezuela.



In addition to rising almost 3,000 meters above sea level, the mountain presents an unnatural morphology, which seems to have been cut with knives due to the precision of its million-dollar angles.



This rock formation is the largest of its kind in all of South America and is part of the Pakaraima mountain range. For more than 5 centuries it has intrigued historians, geologists and other scientists because it is a mountain without a point.



The summit of Mount Roraima is completely horizontal and occupies an area of ​​more than 30 square kilometers, surrounded by waterfalls, cliffs and other rare geographical features in the world. Seen this way, it could be considered an island in the hills. Mount Roraima is home to a large variety of endemic animal and plant species.



Geologists and biologists from all over the world estimate that it hides some of the species of which science has no trace, since there are spaces in the mountain that still remain unexplored. Its origin is a mystery. Mount Roraima is thought to have been the product of a major earthquake in the past.



However, its origin is uncertain, as similarly created geological features do not have that shape. This has led scientists to think it may be the oldest rock formation on Earth

