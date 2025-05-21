Today, we’ve compiled a collection of archaeological wonders that span centuries and civilizations, curated from the Facebook page “Archaeology and Art.” These awe-inspiring finds will leave you stunned by their detail, beauty, and the mysteries still buried within them. Shared by passionate history lovers online, this list is a powerful reminder that the past isn’t gone, it’s just waiting to be rediscovered.

We often read about great civilizations, lost cities, and ancient marvels in history books. But let’s be honest, sometimes words on a page don’t quite capture the magic. What really brings the past alive are the images —the structures, the art , the moments frozen in time that speak louder than any textbook ever could.

#1 Tray (Pan) In The Form Of A Plum Blossom With Birds And Flowers, China, Late Southern Song Dynasty, About 1200-1279 Share icon Carved Red Lacquer On Wood Core; Height: 7/8 In. (2.2 Cm), Diameter: 7 3/8 In. (18.8 Cm). Los Angeles County Museum Of Art, Los Angeles, Gift Of Dr. And Mrs. Sam K. Lee (M.86.330)



#2 Roman Fresco Fragment Share icon Eisenstadt, Austria

2nd century CE

Landesmuseum Burgenland

source: Wolfgang Sauber, CC BY 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

#3 The Lycian Rock Tombs, Fethiye, Türkiye, C. 4th Century Bce Share icon

Archaeology is more than just digging into the dirt, it's a way of understanding how people lived long before us. By studying what they left behind, we learn not just about their daily lives, but also about the bigger challenges they faced. ADVERTISEMENT From tools and shelter to food and rituals, every discovery gives us a small window into their world. These traces, however ordinary they may seem, reveal incredible insights into how human societies functioned. Every layer of soil carries a story, sometimes of survival, sometimes of innovation, but always of human experience.

#4 House Of The Vestals, Forum, Rome Share icon

#5 Ruins Of The Greek City Of Ephesus In Modern-Day Turkey Share icon

#6 In 1939, Archaeologists Discovered A Treasure Trove At Sutton Hoo, A Burial Site In Suffolk That Has Fascinated History Buffs Ever Since Share icon This early 7th century ship burial yielded a stunning array of artefacts, including an intricately designed ceremonial helmet and exquisite gold and garnet jewellery. Surprisingly, no human remains were left behind as the acidic soil had swallowed up the occupier’s traces, leaving his identity undisguised. Although many speculate that it may have been King Rádwald of East Anglia, based on the extravagance of the burial, we may never know for sure, adding to the allure of the story of Sutton Hoo.

What makes archaeology even more fascinating is how multidisciplinary it truly is. It draws from fields like climatology, history, dentistry, art history, chemistry, and even 3D modeling. When archaeologists examine ancient bones, for example, they may consult experts in human health or disease. If they’re interpreting architecture or symbolism, they work with historians and artists. This collaboration across disciplines makes archaeology one of the richest research areas. It’s not just about finding things, it’s about understanding them from every possible angle.

#7 A Foot Of God Serapis Near Piazza Navona. It Is Probably From A Temple Of Isis That Was Located On This Area - Roma, Via Del Pie Marma Share icon

#8 Jupiter. Giuseppe Piamontini Italian 1664-1742 Share icon

#9 Statue Of Poet Sappho (2nd Century Ce, Smyrna) At The Istanbul Archeological Museum Share icon

One of the major benefits of archaeology is how it helps us understand environmental change over time. By studying soil layers, plant remains, or ancient water systems, archaeologists can track shifts in climate and resource use. This information is incredibly valuable today, as we face environmental challenges of our own. Learning how ancient people adapted or failed to adapt offers lessons that are directly relevant now. In many ways, archaeology gives us a long-term view of human interaction with the planet.

#10 Abbaye Des Vaux De Cernay, France (By Amandine) Share icon

#11 An Extravagant Bracelet In The Shape Of Gothic Architecture. Consisting Of Five Arches, It Is Decorated With Precious Stones And Intricate Fretwork Share icon Made in Austria in 1870. Walters Art Museum

#12 Dominikanerkirche, Vienna, Austria Share icon

#13 Fossil Coral From Indonesia! Highly Agatized! Rare Coral! Photo: Davidhunter01 Share icon

Archaeology also plays a key role in cultural preservation. By documenting and protecting historical sites, we ensure that future generations can learn from and connect with the past. These efforts help preserve cultural identity, especially for communities whose stories might otherwise be lost. Whether it's a ruined temple or a centuries-old cooking pot, every artifact holds meaning. Preserving them allows people to trace their roots, understand their heritage, and foster a deeper sense of belonging.

#14 Attic Black-Figure Hydria, A Group Of Women At A Water Fountain Greek, Athens, Ca. 510 Bc Share icon

#15 A Share icon

#16 Roma Share icon

#17 Seal With Unicorn And Inscription Share icon Small Stone Seals Were Probably Used To Identify Merchandise Or Property, And Are Among The Most Numerous Objects Surviving From The Protohistoric Urban Sites Along The Banks Of The Indus River System. Pakistan, Indus Valley Civilization C. 2000 B.C.



It also enhances education in a hands-on, immersive way. Archaeology brings history to life, moving it beyond textbooks and into the real world. Students get to explore ancient sites, examine artifacts, and sometimes even contribute to active research. This type of learning sparks curiosity and encourages critical thinking.

#18 Olmec Greenstone Mask, Puebla Region, Middle Preclassic Period, 900-600 B.c Share icon

#19 Cartier: Giraffe C.1900 Rose Quartz, Sapphire | 10.8 X 8.5 X 4.8 Cm (Whole Object). Provenance; Probably Acquired By Queen Alexandra; Royal Collection Trust By 1953 Share icon

#20 Roman Military Armour, Corbridge Roman Town, Northumberland Share icon

#21 Brooch C. 1830 Coloured Gold, Set With Rose And Brilliant-Cut Diamonds Victoria And Albert Museum Share icon

Finally, archaeology strengthens cross-cultural understanding. Discoveries around the world show how humans, despite vast differences, often faced similar challenges. From building homes to forming beliefs, we’ve always searched for meaning and survival in strikingly familiar ways. These connections remind us that while cultures may differ, humanity has common threads. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Sardonyx Cameo Of Jupiter's Head Crowned With Laurel And Ivy. Louvre (ID: Bj 1820) Share icon

#23 Palazzo Vecchio, Firenze, Toscana, Italia Share icon

#24 Ancient Byzantine Gold Ring Featuring A Blue Nicolo Intaglio Carving Of Nike Supported By Two Gold Leopards, 4th Century Ce Share icon

And while most of us may never get the chance to dig at ancient sites or walk through every historic museum, these posts give us the next best thing. They bring the wonders of the past right to our screens: one artifact, ruin, or discovery at a time. ADVERTISEMENT Each photo, each story, offers a glimpse into lives once lived and worlds long gone. It’s a way to connect with history from wherever we are. And sometimes, all it takes is a single image to remind us just how incredible human history really is. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Bronze Wine Pot With Textured Surface Inlaid On Ten Sides, And Ring Holders. China, Eastern Zhou Period, 5th Century Bc Share icon

#26 Grimacing Asuras (Demons) Line One Side Of The Approach To The South Gate Of Angkor Thom Share icon Opposite them is a row of devas, benvevolent Hindu deities. Both the devas and asuras are perched on the back of a serpent, called a naga.

Angkor Thom (Khmer: អង្គរធំ [ʔɑŋkɔː tʰom], meaning "Great City"), also known as Nokor Thom (Khmer: នគរធំ [nɔkɔː tʰom]), is located in present-day Cambodia and was the final and longest-lasting capital of the Khmer Empire. Founded in the late 12th century by King Jayavarman VII, it spans an area of 9 square kilometers. Within its boundaries are monuments from both earlier periods and the reign of Jayavarman and his successors. At the heart of Angkor Thom stands the Bayon, Jayavarman’s state temple, surrounded by other significant sites near Victory Square to the north. Today, Angkor Thom is a major tourist destination in Southeast Asia.

Photo: National Geographic

#27 Irène Share icon Artist: William-Adolphe Bouguereau (French, 1825-1905)

Date: 1897

Genre: portraiture

Movement: Academicism, Neoclassicism

Medium: oil on canvas

Location: private collection

Which of these pics caught your eye the most? Was it something beautifully detailed, surprisingly well-preserved, or just completely unexpected? Let us know your favorite: we’d love to hear what made you pause and marvel!

#28 Diana Of Versailles (Diana With A Stag) Domenico Brucciani (1815–1880) (Attributed To) Grove Gardens, Teddington, Richmond Upon Thames Share icon

#29 This Bronze Head, Found On The Island Of Delos In 1912, Represents One Of The Most Extraordinary Masterpieces Of Hellenistic Art That Has Survived To This Day Share icon

#30 Egyptian Scarab Bracelet, From Tomb Of Tutankhamun (1341-1323 Bc), And Was Made With Gold, Lapis-Lazuli, Carnelian, Turquoise And Other Semi-Precious Stones Share icon The scarab has been deified during Ancient Egypt. Its shape was related to the god Jepri in the graphic representation (human body and scarab face). However, normally, people referred to the scarab as Ra, the creator of the universe, one of the most important gods in the Egyptian pantheon.

#31 'leg In The Air - Parthenon' (1986). Photograph By Edgard Alsteens Share icon

#32 Fairy Glen, Isle Of Skye, Scotland By With.bryan Share icon

#33 Roman Mosaic, House Of The Tetrastyle, Pula Archaeological Park, Nora, Sardinia Share icon

#34 Assyrian Archers Firing On The Enemy During The Siege Of Lachish, Sennacherib's Palace In Nineveh, C. 700-692 Bce. British Museum Share icon The siege of Lachish in 701 BCE was carried out by the Neo-Assyrian Empire, resulting in the town's conquest. This event is recorded in various sources, including the Hebrew Bible, Assyrian records, and the Lachish reliefs—a well-preserved series of carvings that once adorned the palace of King Sennacherib in Nineveh.

#35 Flint Handaxe Discovered On A Beach In Norfolk, England, Around 500,000 Years Old. From The Norfolk Museums Collection Share icon

#36 Over 2,000 Drones Recreated The Colosseum To Show Its Size In Roman Times Share icon

#37 Torso. Park Seungwan Korean (Busan, 1986) Marble Share icon

#38 Textile Doll With Gold Jewelry, A Toy. Date: A.d. 2nd Century Place Of Origin: Egypt Medium: Leather, Gilded; Human Hair, Wool Linen, Paint Share icon

#39 Nice Colors Gemstone Huge Fluorite Carved Crystal Skull, Realistic. A Single Piece Sculpture Carved From A Solid Specimen From Zhejiang, China. Photo: Skullis Gem Share icon

#40 Ancient Roman Bronze Sculpture Of A Wolf's Head. Artist Unknown; 1st Cent. Ce. Now In The Cleveland Museum Of Art, Cleveland, Oh, USA Share icon

#41 Lion Fighting A Snake Chlorite Vessel With Inscription, “Inanna And The Serpent.” Temple Of Inanna, Nippur, Iraq. Early Dynastic II/III Period. Ca. 2600-2400 Bce Share icon

#42 Detail Of Hieroglyphs Of One Of Six Cedar Wooden Panels From The Mastaba Of Hesy-Ra, A High Official Of King Djoser Share icon His Most Notable Title Was Wer-Ibeḥsenjw, Meaning Either "Great One Of The Ivory Cutters" Or "Great One Of The Dentists", Which Makes Him The Earliest Named Dentist. Old Kingdom, 3rd Dynasty, Ca. 2686-2613 Bc. Now In The Egyptian Museum, Cairo. Cg 1427.



#43 Frieze (Gilt Bronze Inset With Hard Stones And Turquoise) Made By An Unknown 15th-Century Artist At The Monastery Of Densatil, Tibet Share icon This Frieze Depicts Nagaraja, A Deity, Common To Hinduism And Buddhism, Who Rules The Nagas, Half-Human, Half-Serpent Beings Residing In The Underworld (Patala). It Now Resides In The Berkeley Art Museum And Pacific Film Archive, Berkeley, Ca, USA.



#44 Fragment From The Freeze Of The Temple Of Nike, Acropolis, Athens Share icon Depicting The Battle Of Plataea, The Decisive Victory By The Greeks Against The Persian Army Of Xerxes In 479 Bce, C. 420 Bce. British Museum.



#45 The Temple Of Poseidon, Cape Sounion, Attica, Greece Share icon

#46 The Galleon Was Graffitied On The East End Of Lincoln Cathedral, 16th Century Share icon

#47 Archaeological Site Of Kerameikos: The Necropolis Of Athens Share icon

#48 Partially Reconstructed Hand From A Second-Century Roman Sculpture. Farnese Collection Of The National Archaeological Museum, Naples Share icon

#49 An Exquisite Antique Aquamarine, Ruby And Diamond Cameo Brooch/Pendant, Circa 1860 Share icon

#50 Closeup Of The Doryphoros ('spear-Bearer') Statue, 2nd-1st Century Bc Pompeii's Samnite Palaestra (Gymnasium) Museo Archeologico Nazionale Di Napoli (Inv. 6011) Share icon

#51 Dolmabahçe Palace, Istanbul, Turkey Share icon

#52 1929 C. Mauboussin Ruby, Emerald And Diamond Pendant Necklace. From Art Deco, Art Nouveau & 20th Century Decoratif Arts Group, Fb Share icon

#53 Ancient Greek Gold Tiara (Diadem), 325-330 Bc , Demetrias/Thessaly Stathatos Collection Gallery, National Archaeological Museum, Athens Photo: Gsry Todd Share icon

#54 Jadeite With Ruby, Sapphire And Gold Share icon

#55 Portrait Of Emperor Domitian (R. 81-96) At The Louvre Share icon He was the younger brother of the beloved Titus who only ruled for a brief period. This last emperor of the Flavian dynasty ultimately met his demise through his arrogant dismissal of the Senate's authority and his tyrannical pretensions, ordering his subjects to call him "dominus et deus" (master and god). Senators, who held the highest positions in the empire, started to boycott the regime, withdrawing from public life. Most of them were inspired by Stoicism, leading the increasingly paranoid princeps to prosecute Stoic philosophers. Domitian was eventually killed in a coup which saw the rise to power of the old Nerva, whose reign ushered in the golden age of Rome under the Antonine rulers.

#56 "Hellenistic Prince" Greek. 2nd Century Bc, Bronze. Palazzo Massimo, National Museum Of Rome Share icon

#57 Melted Stairs In The Temple Of Hathor At Dendera Share icon

#58 An Antique French C1890 Lion Brooch In Bloomed 18k Yellow Gold. Beautifully Sculpted And Intricately Detailed; Evidentially The Work Of A Master Jeweler. Weighs 13.2 Grams Share icon

#59 Cathedral Of Soller, Spain Share icon

#60 Chalcendony Seal Stone With Jasper Inclusions, Crafted In Pergamon, Anatolia, 3rd Century Bc Share icon

#61 Gold Brooch, Roman, 1st-2nd Century Ad From The British Museum Share icon

#62 Relief Of Reclining Woman. Underside Of An Archway, Herculaneum Share icon

#63 A Pair Of Glass Amphoriskoi, Roman, 2nd Century Ad Share icon

#64 1927 Dress, Slip And Cape Which Belonged To Marjorie Merriweather Post Share icon The dress is of sheer green silk chiffon with narrow shoulder straps and a flared skirt. Decorative mistletoe motifs of bugle beads, clear stones and pearls adorn the neckline, left hip and skirt. The skirt is comprised of twelve triangular shaped panels decoratively stitched in a “lettuce leaf” design with a scalloped lower edge. Mrs. Post wore this to her daughter Eleanor’s debut dance at the Ritz Carlton. From Art Deco, Art Nouveau and 20th Century Decoratif Arts Group.

#65 A Circular Golden Viking Brooch From Hornelunde Near Varde In Denmark Share icon This brooch, decorated with wire filigree and granulation, was made by a Danish goldsmith in the last half of the tenth century. It's now on display at the National Museum of Denmark in Copenhagen

#66 Jewelry Retrieved From A Plundered Tomb In The Asasif Section Of The Theban Necropolis, Egypt C. 1850-1550 B.c Share icon

#67 Details Of A Statue Of A Girl, Perhaps Artemis | C. 530 Bce | Athenian, Archaic Period Share icon

#68 Shell Trumpet, Helpfully Engraved With A Man Blowing A Shell Trumpet, Just In Case Archaeologists Weren’t Sure What They Were Looking At Share icon

#69 Apollo, Pompei, Napoli Share icon

#70 Achaemenid (Persian Empire) Gold Cup With Bulls C500 Bc Share icon

#71 This Gold And Enamel Ring Was Made In Italy In The 17th-Century Share icon Diamonds are set in the skull’s eye sockets and nose, and in the crossbones. Memento mori Latin for ‘remember that you must die’ – were intended to remind the wearer of the brevity of life.

#72 A Duck Bracelet Of Ramses II Share icon

#73 Marble Bust Of The God Dionysus Share icon While most deities in the Hellenic pantheon have fixed iconographic representations (e.g. Zeus is always bearded, while Apollo never is), Dionysus is represented by a variety of iconographic types, ranging from a beardless, androgynous youth (as here) to a mature man with a heavy beard and bull's horns. This likely represents the god's fluid nature and frequent transgression of boundaries (including gender boundaries, as a male deity whose devotees were predominantly female).

This bust was executed by an unknown artist in the 2nd century AD/CE (Roman Imperial period) and was found at Knossos, Crete. It is now housed in the Archaeological Museum of Heraklion, Crete.

Photo credit: Zde/Wikimedia Commons/ Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International

#74 Votive Stele Of A Female Bust Representing Dhat Hamym, A Local Sun Goddess, Inscribed In Qatabanian Qataban, Southern Arabian Peninsula (Yemen) Ca. 2nd Century Bce Alabaster Share icon

#75 The Family Of Osiris, With The God Osiris In The Center On A Lapis Lazuli Pillar, With His Son The God Horus On The Left And His Wife The Goddess Isis On The Right Share icon

#76 Marine Style, Minoan Pottery Neopalatial Period, 1700-1400 Bc Archaeological Museum Of Herakleion, Crete/Greece Share icon

#77 Psiloceras Planorbis. Ancient Elegance, Preserved In Stone. Over 100 Million Years Old, Discovered In Somerset. A Natural Masterpiece Share icon Photo: Geologic Gallery

#78 Downhill House, Londonderry, Northern Ireland By Visit_ireland_ Share icon

#79 Monreale Cathedral Is An Extraordinary Blend Of Art And Spirituality Share icon

#80 Interior Of Salisbury Cathedral (1805) By J.m.w. Turner Share icon

#81 Jade And Greenstone Masks, Toltec, 100-500 Ad From The Penn Museum Share icon

#82 Edit After Chinese Artist Of The Ming Dynasty (Box With Flowers And Birds) (Metropolitan Museum Of Art) (Ed. Lic.: Cc By-Nc 3.0) Share icon

#83 A Small Terracotta Cylinder Recording The Work On The Walls Of The City Of Babylon By The King Nabopolassar (R. 626-605 Bce), Founder Of The Neo-Babylonian Empire Share icon From Babylon, Mesopotamia, Iraq. Neo-Babylonian period, 625-605 BCE. British Museum

#84 A Pocket Globe, Made Of Pape-Maché, Wood And Stingray Skin, London 1807 Share icon

#85 Sculpteur Jean-Joseph Perraud (1819-1876) Share icon

#86 Shahanshah Ardashir I (R. 224–242) Receiving The Ring Of Power From Ahura Mazda, Naqsh-E Rustam, Sasanian, 3rd Century Ce Share icon

#87 ~ Engraved Gem With Nemesis. Date: A.d. 2nd Century Medium: Red Jasper Share icon

#88 Artemis Share icon Hairnet with the relief bust of Artemis with a quiver, 3rd century BC., from Thessaly, gold, enamel.

Stathatos Collection, National Archaeological Museum of Athens

#89 A Ziwiyeh Gold Plaque Fragment, 7th Century Bce Share icon The Ziwiye hoard is a treasure hoard containing gold, silver, and ivory objects, also including a few gold pieces with the shape of a human face, that was uncovered in a plot of land outside Ziwiyeh castle, near the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan province, Iran, in 1947.

#90 Samanid Slip Painted Pottery Bowl With An Olive Green Spotted Lion Or Leopard Against A White Background, Iran, 9th Century. Manhatten Arts & Antiques Center Share icon

#91 Ostrich Egg Cups From Ur, 2600 Bc Share icon

#92 Inscribed Scarabs, Upper Egypt, Temple Of Hatshepsut, Ca. 1479–1458 B.c. Via Met Collections Share icon

#93 Carnelian Bead Necklace, Egypt, Circa 1980-1760 Bc From The Worcester Art Museum Share icon

#94 Laurel-Wreathed Head Of Zeus On A Gold Stater From The Greek City Of Lampsacus, C 360–340 Bce Share icon

#95 Curious Ming Dynasty Hairpins In The Shape Of Two Shrimps. Found On A Gilt Silver Hair Cover Excavated In A Tomb In Shanghai. Exhibited At The Shanghai Museum Of Art Share icon

#96 Dragonfly Fossil, 250-300 Million Years Ago With 2 Ft. Wingspan Share icon

#97 Anikova Dish: Nestorian Christian Plate With Decoration Of The Siege Of Jericho, Probably Made By Sogdian Artists Under Karluk Dominion, In Semirechye Share icon Cast silver of the 9th-10th century, copied from an original 8th century plate.

#98 Detail Of An Assyrian Relief From The Northwest Palace Of Ashurnasirpal II In The Assyrian Capital City Of Nimrud (883-859 Bce) Share icon

#99 Antechamber In The Pyramid Of Unas Share icon

#100 Petroglyphs In Kyrgyzstan, Estimated To Be 3000 Years Old Share icon

#101 Relief Of The Twelve Hittite Gods Of The Underworld At Yazılıkaya Rock Temple, Türkiye Share icon

#102 Terracotta Head, Perhaps Representing A King, From The Ife Culture In The Southwestern Portion Of Present-Day Nigeria Share icon Artist unknown; 12th to 14th century. Now in the Kimbell Art Museum, Fort Worth, TX, USA.

#103 A Maya Mosaic Mask, Made Of Jade And Shell. Place Of Origin: Guatemala, C. 200–600 Ce. Collection: Al Thani Collection, Qatar Share icon

#104 The Dabous Giraffes - Neolithic Petroglyphs Found In Saharan Niger Estimated To Be 6,000 To 8,000 Years Old Share icon The bigger of the two giraffes is 5.4 meters long and is the largest known petroglyph in the world.

#105 A Bronze Statue Depicting The Goddess Athena, Adorned With The Corinthian Style Helmet, Peplos Garment And An Aegis Wrapped Around Her Chest Share icon The statue was discovered under the Piraeus harbour in Athens and is dated to the 4th century BC.

#106 Silver Figurine Of Tutela Or Fortuna, Roman, Circa 200 Ad From The Geneva Museum Of Art And History Share icon

#107 The Immaculate Sacred Heart Share icon 2008. Damien Hirst British B.1963 Acrylic, Painted Stainless Steel, Stainless Steel, Resin, Silicone, Sterling Silver Barbed Wire, Monofilament, Bull's Heart, Dove's Wings And Formaldehyde Solution.



#108 The Karnak Temple, Luxor - Egypt Share icon

#109 Teatro Marcelo, Roma Share icon

#110 Tondo From The So-Called Coupe À L'oiseleur ("Birdcatcher Cup"), An Ionian Black-Figure Kylix Made In Ca. 550 Bce Share icon The tondo depicts birds, a grasshopper, and a snake amidst lush vegetation, with a human or divine figure in the center. Some have argued that the shoots are meant to represent vines and that the central figure is Dionysos, but this is uncertain. Provenance uncertain (perhaps Etruria); now in the Louvre.

#111 Portrait Sculpture (Marble) Of Aeschylus (525-456 Bce), Eldest Of The Three Canonical Greek Tragic Playwrights Share icon Roman copy after a Greek original of the 4th century BCE. Now in the Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek, Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo credit: Marie-Lan Nguyen/Wikimedia Commons.

#113 Elements Of A Suit Of Armor (Steel, Gold, And Copper Alloy) For A Light Cavalryman, Made In Milan, Italy, Ca. 1510, But Decorated With Fluted Surfaces "In The German Fashion" (Alla Tedesca) Share icon The band on the breastplate depicts the Virgin and Child in the center, flanked by St. Paul (right) and St. George (left). The gorget (collar) bears a representation of the Trinity.

There are two Latin inscriptions on the armor. The first, on the breastplate, reads CRISTVS RES (i.e. REX) VENIT IN PACE ET DEVS HOMO FACTVS ES: "Christ the King came in peace, and God was made human". The second, across the top of the backplate, is a slightly modified version of the Vulgate text of Luke 4:30: IESVS AVTEM TRANSIENS PERMEDIVM IL[L]ORVM IBAT ("But Jesus, passing through the midst of them, departed").

This suit of armor is now in the Arms and Armor collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City, NY, USA. Photo credit: Metropolitan Museum of Art.

#114 The Rose Window Of The Basilica Of St. Benedict, Norcia Share icon

#115 Iphigenia, Dressed As A Priestess Of Artemis, Leaves The Temple. A Fresco Fragment Recovered From The Ruins Of Pompeii (House Of Lucius Caecilius Iucundus) Share icon

#116 Byzantine Basket Column From Hagia Sophia, Istanbul, Türkiye. Photo: Wiki (User: Clay Gilliland) Share icon

#117 Prehistoric Pictographs Of Dogs/Canines In The 60th Unnamed Cave, Tennessee, USA By Alan Cressler Share icon

#118 A Roman Cameo Depicting A Medusa Mask In Front View. Winged, Surrounded By Tangled Hair, A Snake Knot Under The Chin Share icon Now housed at the Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna.

#119 Portrait Head Of A Woman, Palmyra, 2nd Century Ce. Hermitage Share icon

#120 The Relic Of The Sacred Crib Beneath The High Altar Of Santa Maria Maggiore In Rome Share icon Within the silver and gilt reliquary are the remains of the manger in which the Christ Child was laid, said to have been brought to Rome shortly after the fall of Jerusalem in 638.

#121 Bronze Cuirass Uncovered Near Saint Amour, France, 7th Century Bc From The Louvre Share icon

#122 Roman Ring From The 1st-2nd Century Ad, Discovered In 2015 At Slovenska Road, Slovakia, With An Engraved Gemstone Depicting A Warship, Possibly A Trireme Share icon

