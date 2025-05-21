ADVERTISEMENT

We often read about great civilizations, lost cities, and ancient marvels in history books. But let’s be honest, sometimes words on a page don’t quite capture the magic. What really brings the past alive are the images—the structures, the art, the moments frozen in time that speak louder than any textbook ever could.

Today, we’ve compiled a collection of archaeological wonders that span centuries and civilizations, curated from the Facebook page “Archaeology and Art.” These awe-inspiring finds will leave you stunned by their detail, beauty, and the mysteries still buried within them. Shared by passionate history lovers online, this list is a powerful reminder that the past isn’t gone, it’s just waiting to be rediscovered.

#1

Tray (Pan) In The Form Of A Plum Blossom With Birds And Flowers, China, Late Southern Song Dynasty, About 1200-1279

Intricately carved red lacquer plate featuring birds and flowers, an example of archeology and art craftsmanship.

Carved Red Lacquer On Wood Core; Height: 7/8 In. (2.2 Cm), Diameter: 7 3/8 In. (18.8 Cm). Los Angeles County Museum Of Art, Los Angeles, Gift Of Dr. And Mrs. Sam K. Lee (M.86.330)

    #2

    Roman Fresco Fragment

    Ancient archeological art fragment depicting a human face on a weathered stone surface with faded colors.

    Eisenstadt, Austria
    2nd century CE
    Landesmuseum Burgenland
    source: Wolfgang Sauber, CC BY 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

    #3

    The Lycian Rock Tombs, Fethiye, Türkiye, C. 4th Century Bce

    Ancient cliffside archeological wonders carved into rocky hillside surrounded by greenery and shrubs in natural light

    Archaeology is more than just digging into the dirt, it's a way of understanding how people lived long before us. By studying what they left behind, we learn not just about their daily lives, but also about the bigger challenges they faced.

    From tools and shelter to food and rituals, every discovery gives us a small window into their world. These traces, however ordinary they may seem, reveal incredible insights into how human societies functioned. Every layer of soil carries a story, sometimes of survival, sometimes of innovation, but always of human experience.
    #4

    House Of The Vestals, Forum, Rome

    Ancient headless marble statue in front of classical archeological ruins surrounded by greenery and old brick walls.

    #5

    Ruins Of The Greek City Of Ephesus In Modern-Day Turkey

    Ancient archeological site with detailed art and mosaics showcasing archeology and art in historical ruins.

    #6

    In 1939, Archaeologists Discovered A Treasure Trove At Sutton Hoo, A Burial Site In Suffolk That Has Fascinated History Buffs Ever Since

    Highly detailed archeological helmet with intricate gold and silver artwork displayed in a museum exhibit on archeology and art.

    This early 7th century ship burial yielded a stunning array of artefacts, including an intricately designed ceremonial helmet and exquisite gold and garnet jewellery. Surprisingly, no human remains were left behind as the acidic soil had swallowed up the occupier’s traces, leaving his identity undisguised. Although many speculate that it may have been King Rádwald of East Anglia, based on the extravagance of the burial, we may never know for sure, adding to the allure of the story of Sutton Hoo.

    kirstenkerkhof avatar
    Kirsten Kerkhof
    Kirsten Kerkhof
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The helmet depicted here is the reconstruction. The original helmet is still very impressive, but this picture is a modern version.

    What makes archaeology even more fascinating is how multidisciplinary it truly is. It draws from fields like climatology, history, dentistry, art history, chemistry, and even 3D modeling. When archaeologists examine ancient bones, for example, they may consult experts in human health or disease.

    If they’re interpreting architecture or symbolism, they work with historians and artists. This collaboration across disciplines makes archaeology one of the richest research areas. It’s not just about finding things, it’s about understanding them from every possible angle.
    #7

    A Foot Of God Serapis Near Piazza Navona. It Is Probably From A Temple Of Isis That Was Located On This Area - Roma, Via Del Pie Marma

    Large ancient stone sculpture of a foot displayed outdoors in a narrow street representing archeology and art.

    #8

    Jupiter. Giuseppe Piamontini Italian 1664-1742

    Marble sculpture of a bearded man seated on a large eagle, showcasing archeology and art craftsmanship.

    #9

    Statue Of Poet Sappho (2nd Century Ce, Smyrna) At The Istanbul Archeological Museum

    Large ancient stone sculpture of a human head displayed in a dim museum setting showcasing archeology and art.

    One of the major benefits of archaeology is how it helps us understand environmental change over time. By studying soil layers, plant remains, or ancient water systems, archaeologists can track shifts in climate and resource use.

    This information is incredibly valuable today, as we face environmental challenges of our own. Learning how ancient people adapted or failed to adapt offers lessons that are directly relevant now. In many ways, archaeology gives us a long-term view of human interaction with the planet.
    #10

    Abbaye Des Vaux De Cernay, France (By Amandine)

    Ruins of an ancient stone building with arched windows and circular openings covered in moss and greenery.

    #11

    An Extravagant Bracelet In The Shape Of Gothic Architecture. Consisting Of Five Arches, It Is Decorated With Precious Stones And Intricate Fretwork

    Ornate gold crown with gemstones and intricate designs, showcasing archeology and art in historical craftsmanship.

    Made in Austria in 1870. Walters Art Museum

    #12

    Dominikanerkirche, Vienna, Austria

    Baroque religious painting with intricate gold decorations showcasing archeology and art in a historic setting.

    #13

    Fossil Coral From Indonesia! Highly Agatized! Rare Coral! Photo: Davidhunter01

    Two views of a carved stone featuring intricate patterns, showcasing archeology and art in an ancient artifact.

    Archaeology also plays a key role in cultural preservation. By documenting and protecting historical sites, we ensure that future generations can learn from and connect with the past. These efforts help preserve cultural identity, especially for communities whose stories might otherwise be lost.

    Whether it's a ruined temple or a centuries-old cooking pot, every artifact holds meaning. Preserving them allows people to trace their roots, understand their heritage, and foster a deeper sense of belonging.
    #14

    Attic Black-Figure Hydria, A Group Of Women At A Water Fountain Greek, Athens, Ca. 510 Bc

    Ancient Greek pottery featuring detailed archeology and art with human figures and animals in black-figure style.

    #15

    A

    Intricately designed archeological gold necklace adorned with red gemstones, showcasing art and craftsmanship from ancient times.

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Renaissance revival style from mid 19th century. Gold and garnets.

    #16

    Roma

    Ancient archeological ruins featuring detailed stone carvings and columns with tourists exploring historic site outdoors.

    #17

    Seal With Unicorn And Inscription

    Ancient carved stone featuring an animal and inscriptions, showcasing archeological art and wonders from history.

    Small Stone Seals Were Probably Used To Identify Merchandise Or Property, And Are Among The Most Numerous Objects Surviving From The Protohistoric Urban Sites Along The Banks Of The Indus River System. Pakistan, Indus Valley Civilization C. 2000 B.C.

    It also enhances education in a hands-on, immersive way. Archaeology brings history to life, moving it beyond textbooks and into the real world. Students get to explore ancient sites, examine artifacts, and sometimes even contribute to active research. This type of learning sparks curiosity and encourages critical thinking. 
    #18

    Olmec Greenstone Mask, Puebla Region, Middle Preclassic Period, 900-600 B.c

    Black ancient stone mask with worn features, an archeological wonder showcasing art and craftsmanship from a past civilization.

    #19

    Cartier: Giraffe C.1900 Rose Quartz, Sapphire | 10.8 X 8.5 X 4.8 Cm (Whole Object). Provenance; Probably Acquired By Queen Alexandra; Royal Collection Trust By 1953

    Rose quartz sculpture of a giraffe, an archeological and art wonder showcasing ancient craftsmanship and design.

    #20

    Roman Military Armour, Corbridge Roman Town, Northumberland

    Ancient Roman armor pieces displayed in a museum highlighting archeology and art showcasing historical archaeological wonders.

    #21

    Brooch C. 1830 Coloured Gold, Set With Rose And Brilliant-Cut Diamonds Victoria And Albert Museum

    Intricate gold floral brooch with diamond accents, showcasing archeology and art in detailed ancient craftsmanship.

    Finally, archaeology strengthens cross-cultural understanding. Discoveries around the world show how humans, despite vast differences, often faced similar challenges. From building homes to forming beliefs, we’ve always searched for meaning and survival in strikingly familiar ways. These connections remind us that while cultures may differ, humanity has common threads.

    #22

    Sardonyx Cameo Of Jupiter's Head Crowned With Laurel And Ivy. Louvre (ID: Bj 1820)

    Marble bust sculpture of a bearded man wearing a laurel wreath, showcasing archeology and art craftsmanship.

    #23

    Palazzo Vecchio, Firenze, Toscana, Italia

    View of an ancient statue through an ornate door in a historic site showcasing archeology and art details.

    #24

    Ancient Byzantine Gold Ring Featuring A Blue Nicolo Intaglio Carving Of Nike Supported By Two Gold Leopards, 4th Century Ce

    Ancient gold ring with engraved gemstone depicting a winged figure, an archeological art wonder from historic times.

    And while most of us may never get the chance to dig at ancient sites or walk through every historic museum, these posts give us the next best thing. They bring the wonders of the past right to our screens: one artifact, ruin, or discovery at a time.

    Each photo, each story, offers a glimpse into lives once lived and worlds long gone. It’s a way to connect with history from wherever we are. And sometimes, all it takes is a single image to remind us just how incredible human history really is.

    #25

    Bronze Wine Pot With Textured Surface Inlaid On Ten Sides, And Ring Holders. China, Eastern Zhou Period, 5th Century Bc

    Ancient bronze vessel with intricate geometric patterns, showcasing archeology and art in historic archeological wonders.

    #26

    Grimacing Asuras (Demons) Line One Side Of The Approach To The South Gate Of Angkor Thom

    Ancient stone sculptures with detailed carvings in a lush outdoor setting showcasing archeology and art wonders.

    Opposite them is a row of devas, benvevolent Hindu deities. Both the devas and asuras are perched on the back of a serpent, called a naga.
    Angkor Thom (Khmer: អង្គរធំ [ʔɑŋkɔː tʰom], meaning "Great City"), also known as Nokor Thom (Khmer: នគរធំ [nɔkɔː tʰom]), is located in present-day Cambodia and was the final and longest-lasting capital of the Khmer Empire. Founded in the late 12th century by King Jayavarman VII, it spans an area of 9 square kilometers. Within its boundaries are monuments from both earlier periods and the reign of Jayavarman and his successors. At the heart of Angkor Thom stands the Bayon, Jayavarman’s state temple, surrounded by other significant sites near Victory Square to the north. Today, Angkor Thom is a major tourist destination in Southeast Asia.
    Photo: National Geographic

    #27

    Irène

    Portrait of a woman wearing a gold headband and ancient-style white clothing, representing archeology and art themes.

    Artist: William-Adolphe Bouguereau (French, 1825-1905)
    Date: 1897
    Genre: portraiture
    Movement: Academicism, Neoclassicism
    Medium: oil on canvas
    Location: private collection

    Which of these pics caught your eye the most? Was it something beautifully detailed, surprisingly well-preserved, or just completely unexpected? Let us know your favorite: we’d love to hear what made you pause and marvel!
    #28

    Diana Of Versailles (Diana With A Stag) Domenico Brucciani (1815–1880) (Attributed To) Grove Gardens, Teddington, Richmond Upon Thames

    Statue of a woman and deer surrounded by greenery, representing archeology and art in an outdoor natural setting.

    #29

    This Bronze Head, Found On The Island Of Delos In 1912, Represents One Of The Most Extraordinary Masterpieces Of Hellenistic Art That Has Survived To This Day

    Close-up of an ancient bronze sculpture highlighting intricate details in archeology and art craftsmanship.

    #30

    Egyptian Scarab Bracelet, From Tomb Of Tutankhamun (1341-1323 Bc), And Was Made With Gold, Lapis-Lazuli, Carnelian, Turquoise And Other Semi-Precious Stones

    Ancient gold ring featuring a detailed blue scarab beetle, showcasing archeology and art in historic craftsmanship.

    The scarab has been deified during Ancient Egypt. Its shape was related to the god Jepri in the graphic representation (human body and scarab face). However, normally, people referred to the scarab as Ra, the creator of the universe, one of the most important gods in the Egyptian pantheon.

    #31

    'leg In The Air - Parthenon' (1986). Photograph By Edgard Alsteens

    Black and white image of a cat posing in front of an ancient archeological site with sunlight peeking through ruins.

    #32

    Fairy Glen, Isle Of Skye, Scotland By With.bryan

    Aerial view of a green landscape featuring an ancient archeological site with circular stone formations and rugged hills.

    #33

    Roman Mosaic, House Of The Tetrastyle, Pula Archaeological Park, Nora, Sardinia

    Ancient mosaic floor amid archeological ruins with a coastal landscape and lighthouse in the background.

    #34

    Assyrian Archers Firing On The Enemy During The Siege Of Lachish, Sennacherib's Palace In Nineveh, C. 700-692 Bce. British Museum

    Ancient archeological art carved in stone showing warriors aiming bows, highlighting historic archeology and art craftsmanship.

    The siege of Lachish in 701 BCE was carried out by the Neo-Assyrian Empire, resulting in the town's conquest. This event is recorded in various sources, including the Hebrew Bible, Assyrian records, and the Lachish reliefs—a well-preserved series of carvings that once adorned the palace of King Sennacherib in Nineveh.

    #35

    Flint Handaxe Discovered On A Beach In Norfolk, England, Around 500,000 Years Old. From The Norfolk Museums Collection

    Flint stone tool with sharp edges, an archeological artifact showcasing ancient craftsmanship in archeology and art.

    #36

    Over 2,000 Drones Recreated The Colosseum To Show Its Size In Roman Times

    Colosseum at night with digital light rendering highlighting its archeological and art features.

    #37

    Torso. Park Seungwan Korean (Busan, 1986) Marble

    Ancient torso sculpture blending archeology and art with worn textures and smooth carved surfaces on display.

    #38

    Textile Doll With Gold Jewelry, A Toy. Date: A.d. 2nd Century Place Of Origin: Egypt Medium: Leather, Gilded; Human Hair, Wool Linen, Paint

    Ancient archeological art doll wrapped in worn fabric, showcasing historical craftsmanship and cultural significance.

    #39

    Nice Colors Gemstone Huge Fluorite Carved Crystal Skull, Realistic. A Single Piece Sculpture Carved From A Solid Specimen From Zhejiang, China. Photo: Skullis Gem

    Crystal skull artifact showcasing archeology and art with vibrant purple and green hues on black background.

    #40

    Ancient Roman Bronze Sculpture Of A Wolf's Head. Artist Unknown; 1st Cent. Ce. Now In The Cleveland Museum Of Art, Cleveland, Oh, USA

    Bronze sculpture of a roaring big cat head, showcasing ancient archeology and art craftsmanship against a red background.

    #41

    Lion Fighting A Snake Chlorite Vessel With Inscription, “Inanna And The Serpent.” Temple Of Inanna, Nippur, Iraq. Early Dynastic II/III Period. Ca. 2600-2400 Bce

    Ancient archeological art piece featuring two spotted serpents intertwined, showcasing intricate design and craftsmanship.

    #42

    Detail Of Hieroglyphs Of One Of Six Cedar Wooden Panels From The Mastaba Of Hesy-Ra, A High Official Of King Djoser

    Ancient wooden carving showing a human figure and animal, representing archeological wonders in art and history.

    His Most Notable Title Was Wer-Ibeḥsenjw, Meaning Either "Great One Of The Ivory Cutters" Or "Great One Of The Dentists", Which Makes Him The Earliest Named Dentist. Old Kingdom, 3rd Dynasty, Ca. 2686-2613 Bc. Now In The Egyptian Museum, Cairo. Cg 1427.

    #43

    Frieze (Gilt Bronze Inset With Hard Stones And Turquoise) Made By An Unknown 15th-Century Artist At The Monastery Of Densatil, Tibet

    Bronze archeological art sculpture of a dancing deity adorned with turquoise and coral stones.

    This Frieze Depicts Nagaraja, A Deity, Common To Hinduism And Buddhism, Who Rules The Nagas, Half-Human, Half-Serpent Beings Residing In The Underworld (Patala). It Now Resides In The Berkeley Art Museum And Pacific Film Archive, Berkeley, Ca, USA.

    #44

    Fragment From The Freeze Of The Temple Of Nike, Acropolis, Athens

    Ancient archeology and art carved in stone depicting human figures in dynamic poses on a historic archeological wonder.

    Depicting The Battle Of Plataea, The Decisive Victory By The Greeks Against The Persian Army Of Xerxes In 479 Bce, C. 420 Bce. British Museum.

    #45

    The Temple Of Poseidon, Cape Sounion, Attica, Greece

    Ancient archeological wonder on coastal cliff with ruins and columns overlooking calm blue ocean under a bright sky.

    #46

    The Galleon Was Graffitied On The East End Of Lincoln Cathedral, 16th Century

    Ancient ship carved in stone showcasing archeology and art in historical archeological wonders.

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Our cathedral have loads of graffiti. It's very interesting and there's at least one that is thought to be a curse.

    #47

    Archaeological Site Of Kerameikos: The Necropolis Of Athens

    Ancient stone sculpture of a wolf atop a pedestal surrounded by olive trees, showcasing archeology and art outdoors.

    #48

    Partially Reconstructed Hand From A Second-Century Roman Sculpture. Farnese Collection Of The National Archaeological Museum, Naples

    Close-up of an ancient marble hand sculpture showcasing detailed archeology and art craftsmanship from a historic period.

    #49

    An Exquisite Antique Aquamarine, Ruby And Diamond Cameo Brooch/Pendant, Circa 1860

    Ornate archeological art pendant featuring an ancient carved blue gem portrait with gold and ruby details.

    #50

    Closeup Of The Doryphoros ('spear-Bearer') Statue, 2nd-1st Century Bc Pompeii's Samnite Palaestra (Gymnasium) Museo Archeologico Nazionale Di Napoli (Inv. 6011)

    Close-up of an ancient marble statue showcasing detailed archeology and art from classical antiquity.

    #51

    Dolmabahçe Palace, Istanbul, Turkey

    Opulent archeological art interior featuring ornate ceiling, grand chandeliers, and luxurious antique furnishings in a historic hall.

    #52

    1929 C. Mauboussin Ruby, Emerald And Diamond Pendant Necklace. From Art Deco, Art Nouveau & 20th Century Decoratif Arts Group, Fb

    Intricate necklace featuring carved green gemstones and purple accents, showcasing archeology and art through ancient craftsmanship.

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The drop detaches to become a brooch. Sold at Southeby's last year but I can't remember what it fetched.

    #53

    Ancient Greek Gold Tiara (Diadem), 325-330 Bc , Demetrias/Thessaly Stathatos Collection Gallery, National Archaeological Museum, Athens Photo: Gsry Todd

    Ornate ancient golden crown with intricate scrollwork and dangling bells displayed in archeology and art exhibit.

    #54

    Jadeite With Ruby, Sapphire And Gold

    Ornate gold and gemstone lizard brooch on carved green stone, showcasing archeology and art craftsmanship details.

    #55

    Portrait Of Emperor Domitian (R. 81-96) At The Louvre

    Marble bust of a Roman figure wearing detailed armor and a laurel wreath, showcasing archeology and art craftsmanship.

    He was the younger brother of the beloved Titus who only ruled for a brief period. This last emperor of the Flavian dynasty ultimately met his demise through his arrogant dismissal of the Senate's authority and his tyrannical pretensions, ordering his subjects to call him "dominus et deus" (master and god). Senators, who held the highest positions in the empire, started to boycott the regime, withdrawing from public life. Most of them were inspired by Stoicism, leading the increasingly paranoid princeps to prosecute Stoic philosophers. Domitian was eventually killed in a coup which saw the rise to power of the old Nerva, whose reign ushered in the golden age of Rome under the Antonine rulers.

    #56

    "Hellenistic Prince" Greek. 2nd Century Bc, Bronze. Palazzo Massimo, National Museum Of Rome

    Ancient bronze statue of a male figure showcasing detailed archeology and art craftsmanship against black background

    #57

    Melted Stairs In The Temple Of Hathor At Dendera

    Ancient archeological corridor with detailed wall carvings and art illuminated by light from an opening above.

    #58

    An Antique French C1890 Lion Brooch In Bloomed 18k Yellow Gold. Beautifully Sculpted And Intricately Detailed; Evidentially The Work Of A Master Jeweler. Weighs 13.2 Grams

    Golden lion sculpture representing an archeological and art wonder displayed against a dark background.

    #59

    Cathedral Of Soller, Spain

    Ancient stone architecture with intricate designs and a circular rose window, framed by green leaves and blue sky.

    #60

    Chalcendony Seal Stone With Jasper Inclusions, Crafted In Pergamon, Anatolia, 3rd Century Bc

    Ancient carved gemstone showcasing intricate archeology and art with a detailed profile of a bearded man in relief.

    #61

    Gold Brooch, Roman, 1st-2nd Century Ad From The British Museum

    Gold ancient decorative artifact with intricate detailing, highlighting archeology and art through historic design elements.

    #62

    Relief Of Reclining Woman. Underside Of An Archway, Herculaneum

    Ancient archeological art carving on a weathered wall depicting a reclining figure with a staff in detailed stone relief.

    #63

    A Pair Of Glass Amphoriskoi, Roman, 2nd Century Ad

    Two colorful ancient glass vases with handles, showcasing archeological art and craftsmanship from historical wonders.

    #64

    1927 Dress, Slip And Cape Which Belonged To Marjorie Merriweather Post

    Vintage green dress with beaded detailing and a fur-trimmed cape, representing archeology and art in historical fashion design.

    The dress is of sheer green silk chiffon with narrow shoulder straps and a flared skirt. Decorative mistletoe motifs of bugle beads, clear stones and pearls adorn the neckline, left hip and skirt. The skirt is comprised of twelve triangular shaped panels decoratively stitched in a “lettuce leaf” design with a scalloped lower edge. Mrs. Post wore this to her daughter Eleanor’s debut dance at the Ritz Carlton. From Art Deco, Art Nouveau and 20th Century Decoratif Arts Group.

    #65

    A Circular Golden Viking Brooch From Hornelunde Near Varde In Denmark

    Intricately designed golden plate showcasing archeology and art with ornate patterns on a green fabric background

    This brooch, decorated with wire filigree and granulation, was made by a Danish goldsmith in the last half of the tenth century. It's now on display at the National Museum of Denmark in Copenhagen

    #66

    Jewelry Retrieved From A Plundered Tomb In The Asasif Section Of The Theban Necropolis, Egypt C. 1850-1550 B.c

    Ancient archeological jewelry and artifacts including beaded necklaces and gold pendants displayed against a white background.

    #67

    Details Of A Statue Of A Girl, Perhaps Artemis | C. 530 Bce | Athenian, Archaic Period

    Ancient marble statue with detailed hair and patterns, showcasing archeology and art in historic archeological wonders.

    #68

    Shell Trumpet, Helpfully Engraved With A Man Blowing A Shell Trumpet, Just In Case Archaeologists Weren’t Sure What They Were Looking At

    Carved shell featuring intricate symbols and designs, an archeological wonder blending art and ancient craftsmanship.

    #69

    Apollo, Pompei, Napoli

    Bronze sculpture of a classical figure showcasing detailed hair and facial features, an archeological art wonder.

    #70

    Achaemenid (Persian Empire) Gold Cup With Bulls C500 Bc

    Golden ancient cup with intricate animal art and sculpted bull heads, an archeological wonder of historic craftsmanship.

    #71

    This Gold And Enamel Ring Was Made In Italy In The 17th-Century

    Gold and enamel archeological ring featuring a skull and crossbones design with embedded gemstones, showcasing ancient art.

    Diamonds are set in the skull’s eye sockets and nose, and in the crossbones. Memento mori Latin for ‘remember that you must die’ – were intended to remind the wearer of the brevity of life.

    #72

    A Duck Bracelet Of Ramses II

    Ancient archeology and art bracelet with intricate gold detailing and blue stone, showcasing archeological wonders.

    #73

    Marble Bust Of The God Dionysus

    Marble bust of an ancient figure showcasing archeology and art in a classic sculpture with detailed facial features.

    While most deities in the Hellenic pantheon have fixed iconographic representations (e.g. Zeus is always bearded, while Apollo never is), Dionysus is represented by a variety of iconographic types, ranging from a beardless, androgynous youth (as here) to a mature man with a heavy beard and bull's horns. This likely represents the god's fluid nature and frequent transgression of boundaries (including gender boundaries, as a male deity whose devotees were predominantly female).
    This bust was executed by an unknown artist in the 2nd century AD/CE (Roman Imperial period) and was found at Knossos, Crete. It is now housed in the Archaeological Museum of Heraklion, Crete.
    Photo credit: Zde/Wikimedia Commons/ Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International

    #74

    Votive Stele Of A Female Bust Representing Dhat Hamym, A Local Sun Goddess, Inscribed In Qatabanian Qataban, Southern Arabian Peninsula (Yemen) Ca. 2nd Century Bce Alabaster

    Ancient carved stone figure with raised hand and detailed necklace, an archeological art wonder from early civilizations.

    #75

    The Family Of Osiris, With The God Osiris In The Center On A Lapis Lazuli Pillar, With His Son The God Horus On The Left And His Wife The Goddess Isis On The Right

    Golden archeological art statue depicting three ancient Egyptian deities on a detailed blue pedestal against a dark background.

    #76

    Marine Style, Minoan Pottery Neopalatial Period, 1700-1400 Bc Archaeological Museum Of Herakleion, Crete/Greece

    Collection of ancient decorated pottery vessels showcasing archeology and art with intricate designs on a blue background.

    #77

    Psiloceras Planorbis. Ancient Elegance, Preserved In Stone. Over 100 Million Years Old, Discovered In Somerset. A Natural Masterpiece

    Iridescent ammonite fossil embedded in rock showcasing a unique archeological and art wonder.

    Photo: Geologic Gallery

    #78

    Downhill House, Londonderry, Northern Ireland By Visit_ireland_

    Aerial view of an archeological site and ruins on a green coastline showcasing art and historical architecture.

    #79

    Monreale Cathedral Is An Extraordinary Blend Of Art And Spirituality

    Byzantine religious art depicting Jesus Christ in a detailed archeological fresco with gold and blue tones.

    #80

    Interior Of Salisbury Cathedral (1805) By J.m.w. Turner

    Gothic cathedral interior showcasing intricate arches and columns, highlighting archeology and art in ancient architecture.

    #81

    Jade And Greenstone Masks, Toltec, 100-500 Ad From The Penn Museum

    Three ancient carved stone masks displayed on a surface, showcasing archeological wonders and art craftsmanship.

    #82

    Edit After Chinese Artist Of The Ming Dynasty (Box With Flowers And Birds) (Metropolitan Museum Of Art) (Ed. Lic.: Cc By-Nc 3.0)

    Ornate octagonal artifact featuring detailed gold leaf archeology and art with birds and floral motifs on a dark background

    #83

    A Small Terracotta Cylinder Recording The Work On The Walls Of The City Of Babylon By The King Nabopolassar (R. 626-605 Bce), Founder Of The Neo-Babylonian Empire

    Ancient clay artifact with cuneiform writing displayed on a clear stand, showcasing archeology and art discovery.

    From Babylon, Mesopotamia, Iraq. Neo-Babylonian period, 625-605 BCE. British Museum

    Archeology and art Report

    #84

    A Pocket Globe, Made Of Pape-Maché, Wood And Stingray Skin, London 1807

    Ancient archeological art showcasing a vintage globe with a split outer shell revealing detailed maps inside.

    #85

    Sculpteur Jean-Joseph Perraud (1819-1876)

    Marble sculpture depicting two figures in dynamic pose, showcasing archeology and art in historic outdoor setting.

    #86

    Shahanshah Ardashir I (R. 224–242) Receiving The Ring Of Power From Ahura Mazda, Naqsh-E Rustam, Sasanian, 3rd Century Ce

    Ancient stone relief depicting figures and horses, showcasing archeology and art in historic archeological wonders.

    #87

    ~ Engraved Gem With Nemesis. Date: A.d. 2nd Century Medium: Red Jasper

    Red ancient carved gem depicting a winged figure, an archeological wonder showcasing art and craftsmanship.

    #88

    Artemis

    Intricately designed ancient gold artifact featuring a relief of a female figure with decorative chains, showcasing archeological art.

    Hairnet with the relief bust of Artemis with a quiver, 3rd century BC., from Thessaly, gold, enamel.
    Stathatos Collection, National Archaeological Museum of Athens

    #89

    A Ziwiyeh Gold Plaque Fragment, 7th Century Bce

    Ancient gold artifact featuring detailed animal motifs showcasing archeology and art in historical craftsmanship.

    The Ziwiye hoard is a treasure hoard containing gold, silver, and ivory objects, also including a few gold pieces with the shape of a human face, that was uncovered in a plot of land outside Ziwiyeh castle, near the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan province, Iran, in 1947.

    #90

    Samanid Slip Painted Pottery Bowl With An Olive Green Spotted Lion Or Leopard Against A White Background, Iran, 9th Century. Manhatten Arts & Antiques Center

    Ancient ceramic plate featuring a spotted feline design, showcasing archeology and art from historical discoveries.

    #91

    Ostrich Egg Cups From Ur, 2600 Bc

    Two ancient archaeological art vessels decorated with stone and shell inlays against a dark background.

    #92

    Inscribed Scarabs, Upper Egypt, Temple Of Hatshepsut, Ca. 1479–1458 B.c. Via Met Collections

    Collection of ancient scarab and carved stones showcasing archeology and art from historical civilizations.

    #93

    Carnelian Bead Necklace, Egypt, Circa 1980-1760 Bc From The Worcester Art Museum

    Ancient necklace made of small amphora-shaped beads in red hues, an archeology and art archeological wonder on black background.

    Archeology and art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    Laurel-Wreathed Head Of Zeus On A Gold Stater From The Greek City Of Lampsacus, C 360–340 Bce

    Ancient gold coin with detailed male profile wearing a laurel wreath, representing archeology and art history.

    Archeology and art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    Curious Ming Dynasty Hairpins In The Shape Of Two Shrimps. Found On A Gilt Silver Hair Cover Excavated In A Tomb In Shanghai. Exhibited At The Shanghai Museum Of Art

    Intricate golden arthropod-shaped artifacts displayed side by side, showcasing archeology and art in ancient craftsmanship.

    Archeology and art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    Dragonfly Fossil, 250-300 Million Years Ago With 2 Ft. Wingspan

    Fossilized dragonfly embedded in rock showcasing archeology and art of ancient natural wonders.

    Archeology and art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #97

    Anikova Dish: Nestorian Christian Plate With Decoration Of The Siege Of Jericho, Probably Made By Sogdian Artists Under Karluk Dominion, In Semirechye

    Ancient metal plate featuring detailed archeological art of a fortified castle with warriors on horseback.

    Cast silver of the 9th-10th century, copied from an original 8th century plate.

    Archeology and art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #98

    Detail Of An Assyrian Relief From The Northwest Palace Of Ashurnasirpal II In The Assyrian Capital City Of Nimrud (883-859 Bce)

    Ancient stone carving with intricate archeological symbols and figures showcasing archeology and art on a weathered surface.

    Archeology and art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #99

    Antechamber In The Pyramid Of Unas

    Ancient archeological site with detailed hieroglyphic carvings on walls showcasing archeology and art wonders.

    Archeology and art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #100

    Petroglyphs In Kyrgyzstan, Estimated To Be 3000 Years Old

    Ancient petroglyphs carved into a large rock, showcasing archeology and art in an outdoor historical site.

    Archeology and art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #101

    Relief Of The Twelve Hittite Gods Of The Underworld At Yazılıkaya Rock Temple, Türkiye

    Ancient stone relief depicting a line of armed figures, showcasing archeology and art in historical carvings.

    Archeology and art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #102

    Terracotta Head, Perhaps Representing A King, From The Ife Culture In The Southwestern Portion Of Present-Day Nigeria

    Terracotta bust of an ancient figure with detailed facial features showcasing archeology and art craftsmanship.

    Artist unknown; 12th to 14th century. Now in the Kimbell Art Museum, Fort Worth, TX, USA.

    Archeology and art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #103

    A Maya Mosaic Mask, Made Of Jade And Shell. Place Of Origin: Guatemala, C. 200–600 Ce. Collection: Al Thani Collection, Qatar

    Ancient archeological art mask made from stone and decorated with spiral eyes and ornamental ear discs.

    Archeology and art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #104

    The Dabous Giraffes - Neolithic Petroglyphs Found In Saharan Niger Estimated To Be 6,000 To 8,000 Years Old

    Ancient archeology and art featuring detailed rock carvings of giraffes in a desert landscape among large stone formations.

    The bigger of the two giraffes is 5.4 meters long and is the largest known petroglyph in the world.

    Archeology and art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #105

    A Bronze Statue Depicting The Goddess Athena, Adorned With The Corinthian Style Helmet, Peplos Garment And An Aegis Wrapped Around Her Chest

    Bronze statue of a warrior wearing a decorated helmet, representing archeological art and ancient craftsmanship.

    The statue was discovered under the Piraeus harbour in Athens and is dated to the 4th century BC.

    Archeology and art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #106

    Silver Figurine Of Tutela Or Fortuna, Roman, Circa 200 Ad From The Geneva Museum Of Art And History

    Silver figurine of a robed woman holding a disc, an archeological wonder blending archeology and art from ancient times.

    Archeology and art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #107

    The Immaculate Sacred Heart

    Sculpture of a heart wrapped in barbed wire with white wings and a sword behind it in an archeology and art exhibit.

    2008. Damien Hirst British B.1963 Acrylic, Painted Stainless Steel, Stainless Steel, Resin, Silicone, Sterling Silver Barbed Wire, Monofilament, Bull's Heart, Dove's Wings And Formaldehyde Solution.


    Archeology and art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #108

    The Karnak Temple, Luxor - Egypt

    Ancient archeological pillars with detailed carvings and hieroglyphs under clear blue sky showcasing archeology and art.

    Archeology and art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #109

    Teatro Marcelo, Roma

    Ancient archeological wonder featuring historic stone columns and ruins under a bright blue sky in an urban setting.

    Archeology and art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #110

    Tondo From The So-Called Coupe À L'oiseleur ("Birdcatcher Cup"), An Ionian Black-Figure Kylix Made In Ca. 550 Bce

    Ancient archeology and art pottery featuring a human figure surrounded by intricate floral and vine patterns.

    The tondo depicts birds, a grasshopper, and a snake amidst lush vegetation, with a human or divine figure in the center. Some have argued that the shoots are meant to represent vines and that the central figure is Dionysos, but this is uncertain. Provenance uncertain (perhaps Etruria); now in the Louvre.

    Archeology and art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #111

    Portrait Sculpture (Marble) Of Aeschylus (525-456 Bce), Eldest Of The Three Canonical Greek Tragic Playwrights

    Marble bust of an ancient bearded man showcasing archeology and art in classical sculpture style.

    Roman copy after a Greek original of the 4th century BCE. Now in the Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek, Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo credit: Marie-Lan Nguyen/Wikimedia Commons.

    Archeology and art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #112

    Roman Copy After A Greek Original Of The 4th Century Bce. Now In The NY Carlsberg Glyptotek, Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo Credit: Marie-Lan Nguyen/Wikimedia Commons

    Hand holding a polished agate stone with moss-like inclusions, an archeological art wonder of natural beauty.

    Archeology and art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #113

    Elements Of A Suit Of Armor (Steel, Gold, And Copper Alloy) For A Light Cavalryman, Made In Milan, Italy, Ca. 1510, But Decorated With Fluted Surfaces "In The German Fashion" (Alla Tedesca)

    Armored breastplate and arm guards from an ancient suit of armor, an archeological wonder showcasing art and craftsmanship.

    The band on the breastplate depicts the Virgin and Child in the center, flanked by St. Paul (right) and St. George (left). The gorget (collar) bears a representation of the Trinity.
    There are two Latin inscriptions on the armor. The first, on the breastplate, reads CRISTVS RES (i.e. REX) VENIT IN PACE ET DEVS HOMO FACTVS ES: "Christ the King came in peace, and God was made human". The second, across the top of the backplate, is a slightly modified version of the Vulgate text of Luke 4:30: IESVS AVTEM TRANSIENS PERMEDIVM IL[L]ORVM IBAT ("But Jesus, passing through the midst of them, departed").
    This suit of armor is now in the Arms and Armor collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City, NY, USA. Photo credit: Metropolitan Museum of Art.

    Archeology and art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #114

    The Rose Window Of The Basilica Of St. Benedict, Norcia

    Intricate stone rose window on historic building showcasing archeology and art in ancient architectural design.

    Archeology and art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #115

    Iphigenia, Dressed As A Priestess Of Artemis, Leaves The Temple. A Fresco Fragment Recovered From The Ruins Of Pompeii (House Of Lucius Caecilius Iucundus)

    Ancient fresco depicting women in robes and laurel wreaths, showcasing archeology and art in historical context.

    Archeology and art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #116

    Byzantine Basket Column From Hagia Sophia, Istanbul, Türkiye. Photo: Wiki (User: Clay Gilliland)

    Intricately carved column capital in an ancient structure showcasing archeology and art with detailed patterns and frescoes.

    Archeology and art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #117

    Prehistoric Pictographs Of Dogs/Canines In The 60th Unnamed Cave, Tennessee, USA By Alan Cressler

    Ancient archeology and art showing faded black animal figures painted on a weathered rock surface.

    Archeology and art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #118

    A Roman Cameo Depicting A Medusa Mask In Front View. Winged, Surrounded By Tangled Hair, A Snake Knot Under The Chin

    Intricate archeological pendant featuring a turquoise carved face surrounded by coiled gold serpents and red accents.

    Now housed at the Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna.

    Archeology and art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #119

    Portrait Head Of A Woman, Palmyra, 2nd Century Ce. Hermitage

    Ancient stone sculpture of a head with intricate headdress, showcasing archeology and art from historical times.

    Archeology and art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #120

    The Relic Of The Sacred Crib Beneath The High Altar Of Santa Maria Maggiore In Rome

    Ornate archeological art artifact featuring gold and silver sculpture with intricate detailing on display.

    Within the silver and gilt reliquary are the remains of the manger in which the Christ Child was laid, said to have been brought to Rome shortly after the fall of Jerusalem in 638.

    Archeology and art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #121

    Bronze Cuirass Uncovered Near Saint Amour, France, 7th Century Bc From The Louvre

    Ancient bronze armor with intricate decorative patterns, an archeological wonder showcasing historic art and craftsmanship.

    Archeology and art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #122

    Roman Ring From The 1st-2nd Century Ad, Discovered In 2015 At Slovenska Road, Slovakia, With An Engraved Gemstone Depicting A Warship, Possibly A Trireme

    Ancient archaeological artifact with carved blue gemstone depicting a boat, showcasing archeology and art craftsmanship.

    Archeology and art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #123

    Sphinx

    Ancient carved stone artifact featuring mythical winged figure, highlighting archeology and art in historical archeological wonders.

    Column capital, Hellenistic late 4th/3rd century BCE, Greek, South Italian, Tarentine, limestone, 18.1×33 cm
    The Met Fifth Avenue Inv. 1995.95
    The capitals, carved in crisp and striking detail, are a variant of the early Hellenistic Corinthian capital. The figure of a double-bodied Sphinx dominates front and back, and large palmettes ornament the sides. They are typical of the architectural decoration found on Tarantine naiskoi (funerary monuments). (MET)

    Archeology and art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!