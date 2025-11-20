ADVERTISEMENT

No matter how much we dig, it seems there's always something new to discover. Quite literally... A 6th-century Byzantine bucket, an ancient Egyptian royal tomb and a sanctuary dedicated to the legendary, historical Greek hero Odysseus are just a few of the fascinating discoveries made by archeologists in 2025 alone.

Each interesting find over the years brings us a bit closer to understanding more about history and those who walked the earth before us. Thankfully, there are numerous online communities dedicated to sharing great archeological discoveries, just in case the rest of us missed them.

Bored Panda has dug through Archeology and Archeology World to dust off the best posts from those communities. From brass heads to hanging gardens, prepare for an epic trip around the world and a rare glimpse into years gone by. We also explore how archeological discoveries can help us shape the world we live in today. You'll find that info between the images.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Here Are Some Excuses From A 3,250-Year-Old Tablet In Ancient Egypt Where Workers' "Reasons For Not Coming To Work" Are Written

Ancient inscribed stone artifact with faded text, a fascinating archeology find from around the world.

"His mother is being mummified."
"Brewing beer."
"Bitten by a scorpion."
"His eyes are hurting."

EmreTuranofficial Report

10points
POST
mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I got an earache" IYKYK

1
1point
reply

Archeology is about so much more than just digging up and dusting off ancient ruins and relics. According to Oxford University, it plays a part in building the future we want to see.

Archeological discoveries, big and small, give us the tools to "examine and explain human behaviour, understand how society functions, learn from the past and apply those lessons to the present, and analyse the drivers and implications of a changing world and how different countries, places and cultures interact," explains the university's site.
RELATED:
    #2

    Medieval Humor - Abbey Of Sainte Foy, Conques, France, C.1050

    Stone carving of a figure peeking over an ancient architectural detail, one of the fascinating archeology finds worldwide.

    Sanetosane Report

    9points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Cat Ring From Ancient Egypt, 2700 Years Old

    Ancient gold ring with a carved red stone in the shape of a cat, one of the fascinating archeology finds from around the world.

    Sanetosane Report

    8points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every time I see this I think it's an Egyptian towel ring, you know, for the bathroom. I know it's blown up but it's always the first thing I think.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments

    Shadreck Chirikure is a Professor of Archaeological Science. He believes that studying the past, through what people leave behind, can offer insights into some of the world’s biggest challenges – like hunger, health, and protecting the environment. Chirikure says archeology doesn't get the credit it deserves.

    The expert adds that the key to getting the most out of archeological discoveries is to look at what they tell us about the different options we have at our disposal in today's world. How can we modify old concepts to suit our changing circumstances?
    #4

    2000 Years Old Shoes Of A Child. Discovered In The Ancient City Of Palmyra

    Worn ancient leather shoes discovered in archeology find displayed on clear holders, showing detailed craftsmanship.

    Sanetosane Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Yew Tree On Each Side Of The North Porch Of The Over 1000 Years Old St. Edward's Church, England

    Ancient wooden door framed by large tree trunks in a historic stone structure, a fascinating archeology find.

    Sanetosane Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    It’s Mind-Blowing How Well It’s Held Up — A Stunning 1,800 Year-Old Roman Mosaic Floor From The House Of Orpheus, Volubilis Near Meknes, Morocco

    Ancient mosaic floor with animal and tree designs as a fascinating archeology find in an open landscape setting.

    StrikingAd8566 Report

    8points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's amazing, it looks like a rug.

    0
    0points
    reply

    "For example, of the many 'gifts' that the Romans gave to the world, concrete is one of the most studied materials. It has the potential to reduce greenhouse gases known to cause global warming and climate extremes," writes Chirikure.

    He adds that research proves this to be true. One study in design and engineering found that adapting Roman techniques can improve modern concrete formulations, making them durable and environmentally friendly.
    #7

    The Unbroken Seal On Tutankhamun's Tomb, 1922. 3245 Years Untouched

    Ancient door handle wrapped with rope on a carved stone surface showcasing fascinating archeology finds worldwide.

    Sanetosane Report

    7points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whenever I see this I wonder why the mud seal on the right and a simple knot on the left side. 🤷‍♂️

    0
    0points
    reply
    #8

    2000-Year-Old Preserved Loaf Of Bread Found In The Ruins Of Pompeii

    Ancient charred flatbread displayed on a wooden plate, one of the fascinating archeology finds from around the world.

    Sanetosane Report

    7points
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    1 out of 10 stars. Bread was very stale. Would not recommend.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Gauntlet Of “Lion” Armor Of Henry II, King Of France, 1550

    Close-up of ornately decorated medieval armor gauntlet featuring detailed lion motifs, a fascinating archeology find.

    Sanetosane Report

    7points
    POST

    Other experts agree. To study archeology is to ‘travel’ through the full spectrum of human diversity, says archeologist Dr. Letty ten Harkel.

    "Anyone who has studied archeology will understand that celebrating our differences and embracing diversity will make the world a better place," she writes, adding that this is especially important in today's society with all its tensions and discrimination.
    #10

    Kiz Kalesi, Mersin, Turkey. An Ancient Roman Castle In The Mediterranean Sea

    Aerial view of an ancient fortress on a small island surrounded by blue sea, showcasing fascinating archeology finds.

    Sanetosane Report

    7points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When can my dog and I move in?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #11

    Atacama, Chile Is The Land Of Geoglyphs. Among The Nearly 5,000 Glyphs Discovered There In The Past 50 Years, None Is Greater Than The Atacama Giant

    Aerial view of ancient Nazca Lines geoglyph in desert, a fascinating archeology find from around the world.

    The largest prehistoric representation of a humanoid figure, it stretches 390ft or 119 meters.

    Sanetosane Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    A Cannon Ball Still Stuck In A House From The American Revolution In Yorktown, Virginia 1781

    Old iron cannonball embedded in a weathered brick wall, an intriguing archaeology find from around the world.

    2PhDScholar Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Through her "Medieval Migrants of the North Sea World" project, ten Harkel set out to prove that people have been moving around and interacting with those from different cultural and religious backgrounds since the medieval period. The expert believes the modern world can take a leaf out of the ancient books.

    "Even in currently prosperous and peaceful regions like western Europe, the arrival of refugees and migrants from other cultural and religious backgrounds causes significant unease among factions of the population as they are regarded as alien and ultimately ‘dangerous’ to established lifeways," says ten Harkel.
    #13

    Perhaps One Of The Most Famous Photographs In Archaeology

    Archeologists excavating a massive ancient stone head sculpture partially submerged in muddy water at an archeology dig site.

    The first discovery of one of the 17 colossal Olmec heads in today’s Museo de La Venta, in Mexico. The artist, Richard H. Stewart 1947

    Agmm-cr Report

    7points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Then the curse was unleashed.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Archaeologists Found A Mysterious Stone Tablet In Georgia That Contains An Unknown Language

    Ancient inscribed artifact featuring mysterious symbols and carvings representing fascinating archeology finds from around the world.

    haberveriyo , arkeonews.net Report

    6points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I followed the link, Georgia the country.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #15

    A Roman Road Discovered While Excavating For A New Mcdonalds In Marino Italy. They Incorporated A Glass Floor In The Restaurant After Excavations Were Complete

    Ancient stone road with skeleton remains displayed in an archeology site showcasing fascinating finds from around the world

    giskycratching Report

    6points
    POST
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is no one going to mention Ralph laying on the side of the road?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments

    Chirikure also makes mention of migration in the article he wrote for The Conversation. The professor says that archeology also shows us the different ways human societies have organized themselves.

    "For example, discoveries of evidence showing the migrations of different groups of people in Africa show the limitations imposed by the national borders created by colonial powers. Before European colonialism, African peoples were connected in different ways," he reveals. "Archeology presents this African heritage and offers social cohesion as an alternative to xenophobia."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    A Roman Mosaic Uncovered In The Streets Of Stari Grad, On The Island Of Hvar In Croatia

    Archeology enthusiasts examining an ancient mosaic floor uncovered during an archeological dig in a narrow stone street.

    Sanetosane Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    The Mosaic Floor Of A 4th-Century Synagogue Features A Zodiac Wheel Alongside Traditional Images Of A Torah Ark And Menorahs In Tiberias, Israel

    Ancient mosaic floor featuring zodiac signs and mythological figures, a fascinating archeology find from around the world.

    Aware-Designer2505 Report

    6points
    POST
    #18

    The Excavation Team In Turkey Found A Small, Clay Tablet That Detailed A Large Furniture Purchase

    Ancient archeology finds including cuneiform tablets partially buried in soil and examined by gloved hands.

    TheBigKaramazov Report

    6points
    POST
    #19

    The Lena Shoal Shipwreck Was Discovered In 1997 At A Depth Of 48 Meters Near Lena Shoal In The Philippines

    Underwater archeology site showing ancient blue and white pottery shards and a detailed decorative ceramic plate.

    The vessel sank around 1490 during the Ming-Dynasty, and contained more than 5,000 objects, mostly Asian ceramics, like this rare Chinese plate depicting a flying elephant.

    Sanetosane Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    10,000 Year-Old Giraffe Engravings In The Sahara Desert

    Ancient rock carvings of giraffes in a desert landscape with a person in traditional clothing nearby, archeology find.

    Sanetosane Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    A Ninth Century Talisman Of Charlemagne

    Ornate ancient gold pendant with gemstones and a large central polished stone, a fascinating archeology find from around the world.

    PhilipVItheFortunate Report

    6points
    POST
    #22

    Generations Of Snow-Bound Arctic Circle People Have Been Protecting Their Eyes From Snow Blindness For Over 4,000 Years With Snow Goggles (Usually Carving Whalebone, Horn, And Ivory)

    Man wearing and showcasing ancient carved bone eyewear, one of the fascinating archeology finds from around the world.

    Sanetosane Report

    6points
    POST
    #23

    The Oldest Door Still In Use In Rome

    Woman standing by massive ancient door in historical site, showcasing fascinating archeology finds from around the world.

    Cast in bronze for emperor Hadrian' rebuilding, they date from about 115 AD Each door is solid bronze seven and a half feet wide & twenty-five feet high, yet so well balanced they can be pushed or pulled open easily by one person.

    Sanetosane Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Etruscan Wolf's Head Helmet. 2500 Years Old

    Ancient bronze animal head artifact, a fascinating archeology find from around the world with weathered and corroded details.

    Sanetosane Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    These Paintings In Chauvet-Pont-D'arc Cave In France Are More Than 36,000 Years Old

    Ancient cave painting of horses on a rock wall, showcasing fascinating archeology finds from around the world.

    Sanetosane Report

    5points
    POST
    #26

    The Trinity Library Over 300 Years Old Located In Dublin Ireland. Houses 200,000 Of The Library's Oldest Books. It's Also Of Great Cultural Importance

    Historic library interior with towering wooden shelves filled with ancient books, perfect for archeology finds enthusiasts.

    Sanetosane Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    2,200 Year Old Greek Armbands

    Ancient gold spiral arm bracelets with snake designs, notable archeology finds from around the world displayed in a museum.

    Alexaalexa97 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    110 Year Old Library In Porto Portugal

    Ornate wooden staircase and detailed ceiling in a historic library, showcasing fascinating archeology-inspired architectural design.

    Sanetosane Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    St. Georges's Church, Lalibela, Ethiopia. Hewn Out Of Solid Rock, The Extraordinary Church Of St. George (Bet Giorgis) Represents One Of The Wonders Of The Medieval World

    Ancient rock-hewn church surrounded by excavation, a fascinating archeology find showcasing historic craftsmanship.

    Dating from the late 12th or early 13th century AD, the construction of the church is ascribed to King Gebre Mesqel Lalibela, one of the last kings of the Zagwe dynasty. The construction of the church involved excavating a free-standing block of stone in a 25m by 25m wide pit and then removing all the waste material from around it. The stone masons then carefully chiseled away the church outline, shaping both the exterior and interior of the building as they went. The cruciform structure is approximately 12 m high.

    Sanetosane Report

    5points
    POST
    #30

    Aspendos In Turkey Is Known For Having The Best-Preserved Theatre Of Antiquity

    Ancient Roman amphitheater surrounded by trees and roads, a stunning archeology find from around the world.

    With a diameter of 96 metres (315 ft), it provided seating for 12,000 people. It was built in 155 by the Greek architect Zenon, a native of the city.

    Sanetosane Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Lower Part Of A Leg And Foot With Sandal Of The Over Life Size Statue Of Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius(Reign 161-180 A.d.) Found At Sagalassos, Turkey In 2008

    Intricately carved ancient stone foot sculpture partially unearthed during archeology excavation site.

    Sanetosane Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    The Only Terracotta Warrior Believed To Be Found Completely Intact. Buried With Emperor More Than 2000 Years Ago In China

    Terracotta warrior statue displayed in museum with visitors, one of the fascinating archeology finds from around the world.

    Sanetosane Report

    5points
    POST
    #33

    My Step Father Went Metal Detecting And Found Saxon Gold

    Three fascinating archaeology finds with intricate designs uncovered from soil, showcasing ancient craftsmanship and detail.

    tanman0123 Report

    5points
    POST
    #34

    A Year Ago Today I Dug A 17th Century Sword

    Man holding a heavily rusted ancient sword, one of the fascinating archeology finds from around the world.

    Danlarks Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Used To Be An Archeologist For A Few Years And Now I’m A Gardener… I Find More Stuff Gardening Than Actually Archeologying

    Hand holding a small carved face artifact and a vintage spoon, showcasing fascinating archeology finds from around the world.

    ResponsibleLook4711 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    1,500-Year-Old Ceramic Maya Figurine With Removable Helmet, From El Perú-Waka', Petén, Guatemala

    Ancient archeology figurine with a removable mask and detailed features holding an expressive pose from an excavation site.

    Richard_archeologist Report

    5points
    POST
    #37

    Brass Heads That Were Found In Nigeria Dating Back To 12th-15th Centuries

    Collection of ancient sculpted heads and pottery pieces representing fascinating archeology finds from around the world.

    Nba_atali Report

    4points
    POST
    tyranamar avatar
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The holes around the scalp and beard lines, Do you think they may have actually had hair of some sort?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #38

    Hatshepsut Temple

    Aerial view of archeological site with ancient ruins and structures carved into rocky desert landscape.

    ancientegypt1 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Newgrange, A Neolithic Tomb Dating Back To Around 5,200 Years Ago, Was Constructed Circa 3,200bc In County Meath, Republic Of Ireland. It Predates The Egyptian Pyramids By 600 Years And Stonehenge By 1000years

    Ancient archeology site with stone pillars and carvings inside a dimly lit, narrow archaeological chamber.

    Sanetosane Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    An Archaeological Site Unearthed In 1986 In China Revealed Giant Bronze Statues From A Lost Chinese Civilization Called Sanxingdui (Estimated To Be 3,000 Years Old)

    Collection of fascinating archeology finds including ancient statues and artifacts from different cultures around the world.

    Aware-Designer2505 Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    A 10 Foot Tall Stone Statue From The 6th Century That Was Uncovered By A Potato Farmer In Kyrgyzstan In 2022

    Archaeologist with metal detector standing next to a large ancient statue partially unearthed in a field.

    Aware-Designer2505 Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    In 2019, A Retired Firefighter Turned Metal Detectorist Was Exploring A Field In Eastern England When He Found This Sapphire Ring Buried In The Ground

    Ancient gold ring with blue and green gemstones, one of the fascinating archaeology finds from around the world.

    After having it appraised, it turned out to be the ring of a powerful bishop named Hugh of Northwold from the turn of the 13th century.

    kooneecheewah Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Helmet Worn By The Athenian General Miltiades In The Battle Of Marathon 2500 Years Ago Given As An Offering To The Temple Of Zeus At Olympia

    Ancient bronze helmet with patina and corrosion, one of the fascinating archeology finds from around the world.

    Americangirlsfunn Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    British Archaeologist Leonard Woolley And His Wife Catherine At The Moment Of The Discovery Of Pottery Pipes That Were Used As A Sewage And Rainwater Network In What Is Considered The First Water Drainage System In History Before About 4000 Bc. Ur (Mesopotamia) In 1930

    Two archaeologists examining large ancient pottery jars partially buried in an excavation site during archeology dig.

    Sanetosane Report

    4points
    POST
    #45

    Two Majestic Marble Thrones Dating Back To The 2nd Century Bc Are Among The Treasures Of The Little-Known Of The Amphiareion Of Oropos, North Of Athens

    Ancient stone chairs with intricate spiral carvings at an archeology site showcasing fascinating finds from around the world.

    Sanetosane Report

    4points
    POST
    #46

    13th Century Roman Catholic Bishop’s Helmet

    Ornate medieval helmet with intricate designs, an impressive archeology find showcasing historical metalwork craftsmanship.

    Sanetosane Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    The Hauntingly-Lifelike Eyes Of This 4,500-Year-Old Seated Scribe Are Made From White Magnesite (With Tiny Red Veins!) And Pupils Of Rock Crystal (Saqqara Necropolis, Louvre)

    Close-up of an ancient archeology find showing detailed eyes and worn terracotta face from a historical artifact.

    Sanetosane Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    13th Century Crusader, Located On The Isle Of Skye In Scotland

    Ancient stone effigy of a knight discovered during archeology excavations covered in moss on grassy ground.

    Sanetosane Report

    4points
    POST
    #49

    Mosaic Floor Of A 2000 Year Old Sunken Roman Palace, Baia, Naples, Italy

    Underwater archaeologist exploring an ancient mosaic floor, one of the fascinating finds from around the world.

    Sanetosane Report

    4points
    POST
    #50

    Spiral Staircase Designed By Leonardo Da Vinci In 1516

    Spiral stone staircase inside an ancient structure showcasing fascinating archeology find with intricate architectural details.

    Alexaalexa97 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Temren - 600 Year Old Turkish Arrowheads

    Three ornate ancient metal spearheads with intricate gold and silver archeology designs displayed on a neutral background.

    Sanetosane Report

    4points
    POST
    tyranamar avatar
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They sure k****d people with pretty stuff.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    A 900-Year-Old Church Still Standing In Wicklow, Ireland

    Ancient stone building surrounded by greenery representing fascinating archeology finds from around the world.

    Sanetosane Report

    4points
    POST
    #53

    Ball Of Carbonized Thread Of Linen Or Nettle Dating From The Middle Neolithic (5900 Years Old) From The Marin-Epagnier / Préfargier Site, France

    Ancient archaeological artifact resembling a tightly wound fiber ball displayed on a clear stand in a museum exhibit.

    Sanetosane Report

    4points
    POST
    #54

    My Rabbit Dug A Hole And Found This Little Pot Near Nijmegen, The Netherlands

    Small ancient pottery artifact placed next to a measuring tape, showcasing an archeology find from around the world.

    Srokid Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    What Are These Things? Found About 2 Meters Down While Digging For A Septic Tank In Oaxaca, Mexico

    Hand holding an ancient artifact resembling a humanoid figure, one of 107 fascinating archeology finds worldwide.

    It definitely looks like some kind of pre-Columbian effigy vessel

    StrategicApathy Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    Three Months Worth Off Digging Marbles Of A Victorian Landfill

    Colorful ancient glass marbles discovered in archeology, showcasing fascinating finds from around the world in a metal sieve.

    Danlarks Report

    4points
    POST
    #57

    Found A Gold Coin Sticking Out Of The Ground

    Ancient gold coin with intricate designs and inscriptions, a fascinating archeology find from around the world.

    While travelling around Balkans, I stayed in a hostel/camping outside of the Bar city in Montenegro. This is a old port city. While walking around the forest area near the hostel I noticed a coin sticking out of the ground. I thought it was an euro or something like that, but when I picked it up I couldn't believe my eyes. It had some Arabic letters on it. I saw those coins before, but only in the internet. After examination and doing a little bit of research I found out that it's a golden 100 Kurush, made under the rules of sultan Abdul Aziz in (1277 Islamic )1862 year. This is just insane for me.

    a_stachu Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Mattia, An Archeology Student Participating In The Excavation Of Bagni Di San Casciano In Tuscany. He's Holding A Roman Bronze Archer Found In Mud At The Bottom Of A Votive Hot Spring. 2022-2024

    Archeology expert holding a well-preserved ancient bronze statue uncovered at a historic excavation site.

    unnccaassoo Report

    4points
    POST
    #59

    The First Kiss, Recorded Over 12,000 Years Ago. I Took This Photo In 2022, At Serra Da Capivara National Park, Piauí, Brazil

    Ancient rock art painting on a weathered stone surface showcasing fascinating archeology finds from around the world.

    Born-Rise-3039 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #60

    Petroglyphs In Arizona

    Ancient petroglyphs of animals and symbols carved into rock, showcasing fascinating archeology finds from around the world.

    MTBeanerschnitzel Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    A Rock Crystal Vase Owned By Eleanor Of Aquitaine (1124-1204), Her Only Known Artifact Known To Still Exist Today

    Ornate ancient artifact with intricate gold designs and gemstones, displayed in a museum archaeology exhibit.

    Bright-Bowler2579 Report

    4points
    POST
    #62

    Naghsh-E Rostam, Marvdasht, Fars, Iran

    Ancient archeology finds showing stone carvings, sculptures, and structures carved into rocky cliffs under clear blue sky.

    Lost_Arotin Report

    4points
    POST
    #63

    3,000 Year Old Egyptian Bracelet From The Cairo Museum

    Ancient gold bracelet featuring intricate hieroglyphics, a fascinating archeology find from around the world.

    PradyGoesForth Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #64

    A Massive 2700-Year-Old, 18-Ton Statue Of An Assyrian Deity That Was Excavated In Iraq In November 2023

    Archaeologists carefully excavating a large ancient winged bull relief at an archeology dig site.

    kooneecheewah Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #65

    An Egyptian Axe Estimated To Be Around 3000 Years Old

    Ancient archeology artifact with intricate hieroglyphics and figures engraved on a ceremonial axe handle.

    Sanetosane Report

    3points
    POST
    #66

    Jerash, Jordan. It Is Considered One Of The Largest And Most Well Preserved Sites Of Roman Architecture In The World Outside Of Italy And Its History Goes Back More Than 6,500 Years

    Ancient archaeological site with mosaic floor and stone archway, showcasing fascinating finds from around the world.

    Sanetosane Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    9,000 Year Old Baja Cave Paintings

    Ancient cave paintings depicting humans and animals as fascinating archeology finds from around the world on stone walls.

    MoabRoadwarrior Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #68

    Qasr Al-Abd, Jewish / Hellenistic Architecture, Jordan

    Ancient archeology finds showing stone lion carvings and ruins from a historic site under clear blue skies.

    Aware-Designer2505 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Cacaxtla's Wall Paint

    Ancient archeology site with colorful murals on stone walls and stairs, showcasing fascinating historical finds worldwide.

    PolarClaus Report

    3points
    POST
    #70

    Terracotta Dice From The Indus Valley, India, 2500 - 1000 Bc

    Ancient carved stone die with worn pips, a fascinating archeology find from around the world displayed on a white surface.

    xhixhius Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    Temple Of Khnum

    Ancient Egyptian column with detailed carvings and hieroglyphs, showcasing fascinating archeology finds from around the world

    ancientegypt1 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    An Archaeologist Claims She’s Found A Stunning Statue Of Cleopatra At Her Alleged Tomb

    Ancient marble head sculpture with weathered features, an intriguing archeology find from around the world.

    PositiveSong2293 , www.popularmechanics.com Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Karnak Temple

    Aerial view of ancient archeology site with ruins and columns beside a reflective water pool in desert area.

    ancientegypt1 Report

    2points
    POST
    #74

    From Tomb Of Ramesses V-Vi

    Man in traditional clothing inside an ancient Egyptian tomb with detailed archeology wall paintings and carvings.

    ancientegypt1 Report

    2points
    POST
    #75

    Found High In The Mountains Of Mongolia. What Is It?

    Ancient carved stone with inscriptions found in a rocky landscape, a fascinating archeology discovery from the world.

    It’s a mani stone with the Tibetan mantra “Om Mani Padme Hum” on it. Found throughout the Tibetan Buddhist world. The mantra is that of Chenrezig, the bodhisattva of compassion. When spoken, written, or in this case carved into stone, it provides a benefit to that person… in essence.

    Just to clarify, the mantra is Sanskrit written in Tibetan U-Chan script.

    Mani is Sanskrit for jewel. Padme is Sanskrit for lotus. Roughly translated the "Behold! Jewel in lotus, my heart"

    killinit10116 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #76

    Niha Temple, Lebanon

    Ancient archeology ruins with carved stone reliefs and a partially standing rectangular stone structure in a forest clearing.

    Aware-Designer2505 Report

    2points
    POST
    #77

    A Statue Depicting A Three-Fingered And Five-Fingered Hand Crossing With A DNA Helix Was Discovered In Ambo, Peru

    Close-up of an ancient carved stone artifact showcasing archeology discovery with detailed engravings and textures.

    DragonfruitOdd1989 Report

    2points
    POST
    #78

    My Dad Had This In Storage, Seems Old And Kinda Big, Can I Use It For Food?

    Hand pointing at a c*****d ancient ceramic artifact with detailed patterns, showcasing fascinating archeology finds worldwide.

    TechySpecky Report

    2points
    POST
    #79

    Ancient Indian Swimming Pool Even Used To This Day. Probably Built In 5th Century

    Ancient archeology site with stone structures and a clear blue water pool surrounded by lush greenery and moss.

    Sanetosane Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #80

    Mosaic After The Flood At The Ancient Hellenistic Town Of Zeugma

    Ancient mosaic partially submerged in water showcasing intricate archeology patterns on a rocky coastal site.

    Sanetosane Report

    2points
    POST
    #81

    The Scythian Gold Pectoral Was Found In Tovsta Mohyla, A Large Scythian Royal Kurgan, By The Archaeologist And Poet, Borys Mozolevsky, In 1971

    Intricate gold archeology find featuring detailed animal and human figures from an ancient civilization, showcasing craftsmanship.

    It combined eastern and western jewellery techniques -casting, filigree, enamelling etc from 4th century BC.

    Black-Panther888 Report

    2points
    POST
    #82

    Jeju Island, South Korea. Jeju Stone Park And Other Dol Hareubangs

    Stone statues and ancient artifacts in outdoor archaeological sites showcasing fascinating finds from around the world.

    Aware-Designer2505 Report

    2points
    POST
    #83

    Traditional Persian Architecture In Kashan Iran

    Ancient architectural find with curved adobe walls and stairs, showcasing a fascinating archeology discovery from around the world.

    Sanetosane Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #84

    Athens Unseen A Nearly 2,000-Year-Old Roman Reservoir Is Located At The Center Of The City Of Athens

    Ancient underground archaeological site with stone arches and reflective water pool showcasing fascinating archeology finds.

    Constructed by the emperor Hadrian around 125 AD, it has been used for nearly 1000 years providing water to the residents.

    Sanetosane Report

    2points
    POST
    #85

    Bronze Head Of Thracian King Seuthes III Found In His Tomb. Odrysian Kingdom 4th Century Bc

    Close-up of an ancient bronze sculpture showing detailed facial features and beard from a fascinating archeology find.

    Sanetosane Report

    2points
    POST
    #86

    Ramesseum - Memorial Temple Of Ramesses II

    Ancient archeology site with large stone statues and hieroglyphs at an Egyptian temple entrance under blue sky.

    ancientegypt1 Report

    2points
    POST
    #87

    Small Figurine Found In Children’s Grave. Siberia, 4000 Years Old

    Hand holding a small ancient carved figurine, a fascinating archaeology find from around the world.

    Sanetosane Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #88

    The Pyramidion (Capstone) Of The "Black Pyramid" Of Amenemhat III Looks Extremely Cool

    Ancient pyramid stone with hieroglyphs displayed in a museum, an intriguing archeology find from around the world.

    reddit.com Report

    2points
    POST
    #89

    5,000-Year-Old Wooden Boat Used By The Pharaohs Is Discovered By French Archaeologists

    Archeologist sketching detailed ancient wooden shipwreck remains uncovered at an excavation site in a desert region.

    Sanetosane Report

    2points
    POST
    #90

    The Ancient City Of Susa (Horse In Hebrew) In Iran

    Ancient archeology finds including ruins, carved reliefs, and winged lion statues from historical sites around the world.

    Aware-Designer2505 Report

    2points
    POST
    #91

    The Palace Of King Ardashir I (R. 224-240 Ce), The Founder Of The Persian Sasanian Empire

    Aerial view of an ancient archeological site with ruins and surrounding greenery, showing fascinating finds from around the world.

    Built around 224 CE opposite the city he had founded, Ardashir-Khurrah (“Glory of Ardashir”), on the bank of the western branch of Tangab river.

    Sanetosane Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #92

    Stumbled Upon These Petroglyphs While Camping And I’ve Never Seen So Many In My Life

    Ancient petroglyphs carved into large desert rocks showing human and animal figures in an archeology find.

    AlyssaJo25 Report

    2points
    POST
    #93

    Six And A Half Inch Scottsbluff/Eden Knife, Found In Idaho. (9,250 To 8,850 Years B.p.)

    Flint arrowhead discovery resting on mossy rock, showcasing an intriguing archeology find from around the world.

    Impressive_Meat_2547 Report

    2points
    POST
    #94

    Unmarked Man-Made Cave Dwellings Found In A Vertical Cliff, Georgia

    Ancient rock cave ruins on a mountainside surrounded by greenery, an intriguing archeology find from around the world.

    Stefrida Report

    2points
    POST
    #95

    A 1,800-Year-Old Roman Gladiator Arena That Was Discovered In Western Turkey In July 2021

    Aerial view of an ancient archaeological site with stone ruins and surrounding trees in a hilly landscape.

    Aware-Designer2505 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #96

    Little Horse Found In Syracuse (Sicily) In A Child's Tomb And Dating Back To 710 Bc. It Looks Like A Work By Picasso Or Postmodern

    Ancient bronze artifact shaped like an animal, one of the fascinating archeology finds from around the world.

    longhitan Report

    2points
    POST
    #97

    My Son Found A Piece Of This Old Terracotta Pot…

    Hands holding an ancient pottery shard with carved figures, one of many fascinating archeology finds worldwide.

    Ok_FERN Report

    2points
    POST
    #98

    1300-Year-Old Arrow Found On The Surface Of Glacial Ice In Norway

    Rusty ancient spear lying on a muddy surface near rocks, a fascinating archeology find from around the world.

    InAllThingsBalance Report

    2points
    POST
    #99

    The Pazyryk Rug

    Ancient embroidered textile with animal and geometric patterns, a fascinating archeology find from around the world.

    kloudykat Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #100

    Anne Watkins With Obsidian Blade

    Woman wearing a dress holding a large obsidian blade in an archeology find from around the world ceremony.

    Any-Reply343 Report

    2points
    POST
    #101

    Peekaboo! 2100 Year-Old Head Of Hygieia

    Ancient sculpture partially unearthed in dirt showing detailed human face, a fascinating archaeological find from around the world.

    Tall_Ambition_8893 Report

    2points
    POST
    #102

    Stone Of The Sun

    Ancient carved stone artifact with intricate circular designs, a fascinating archeology find displayed in a museum setting.

    The Stone of the Sun is the most iconic sculpture associated with the Mexicas. Discovered in December 1790 in the Plaza Mayor of the capital of New Spain, it has often been incorrectly identified as the Aztec Calendar due to its symbolic content, including the names of the days and the cosmogonic suns.

    This large gladiatorial sacrificial altar, known as a temalacatl, was left unfinished because of a deep crack running from one side to the center of the piece at the rear. Despite this fracture, it is believed to have been used for staging fights between warriors during the tlacaxipehualizli ceremony.

    The design of the disk prominently features the face of Xiuhtecuhtli emerging from an earth hole, holding a pair of human hearts and with his tongue transformed into a sacrificial knife. He is surrounded by the four suns that preceded the Fifth Sun, which are inscribed within the sequence of the 20 day signs. This is framed by the figure of the Sun with its four beams, symmetrically accompanied by sacrificial sharp points. The central star is encircled by two Xiuhcoatls, or "Fire Serpents," which symbolically carry it across the heavens.

    Portal_awk Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #103

    Luxor Temple

    Large ancient statues illuminated at night with crowds of people, showcasing fascinating archeology finds from around the world.

    ancientegypt1 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #104

    Madinet Habu

    Ancient Egyptian temple columns and ceiling decorated with detailed hieroglyphs and colorful artwork from archeology finds.

    ancientegypt1 Report

    1point
    POST
    #105

    The Ruins Of The Black City, Mongolia

    Ancient archeology site with desert ruins and stone structures partially buried in sand from around the world.

    According to one of the many Mongolian legends, the first descendants of the gods built Khara-Khoto, a beautiful and rich city, which housed sages, merchants, brave soldiers and skilled craftsmen.

    Sanetosane Report

    1point
    POST
    #106

    A Corinthian Helmet Was Discovered In A 5th Century Bc Grave In The Taman Peninsula, Southwest Russia

    Ancient helmet and human bones uncovered at an archeology dig site, showcasing fascinating finds from around the world.

    Sanetosane Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #107

    Runestone Rediscovered Two Days Ago In Ystad, Sweden

    Ancient carved stone slab partially uncovered in an archaeological dig site with workers' feet visible nearby.

    eam2468 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!