Bored Panda has dug through Archeology and Archeology World to dust off the best posts from those communities. From brass heads to hanging gardens, prepare for an epic trip around the world and a rare glimpse into years gone by. We also explore how archeological discoveries can help us shape the world we live in today. You'll find that info between the images.

Each interesting find over the years brings us a bit closer to understanding more about history and those who walked the earth before us. Thankfully, there are numerous online communities dedicated to sharing great archeological discoveries, just in case the rest of us missed them.

No matter how much we dig, it seems there's always something new to discover. Quite literally... A 6th-century Byzantine bucket, an ancient Egyptian royal tomb and a sanctuary dedicated to the legendary, historical Greek hero Odysseus are just a few of the fascinating discoveries made by archeologists in 2025 alone.

#1 Here Are Some Excuses From A 3,250-Year-Old Tablet In Ancient Egypt Where Workers' "Reasons For Not Coming To Work" Are Written "His mother is being mummified."

"Brewing beer."

"Bitten by a scorpion."

"His eyes are hurting."



Archeology is about so much more than just digging up and dusting off ancient ruins and relics. According to Oxford University, it plays a part in building the future we want to see. Archeological discoveries, big and small, give us the tools to "examine and explain human behaviour, understand how society functions, learn from the past and apply those lessons to the present, and analyse the drivers and implications of a changing world and how different countries, places and cultures interact," explains the university's site.

#2 Medieval Humor - Abbey Of Sainte Foy, Conques, France, C.1050

#3 Cat Ring From Ancient Egypt, 2700 Years Old

Shadreck Chirikure is a Professor of Archaeological Science. He believes that studying the past, through what people leave behind, can offer insights into some of the world’s biggest challenges – like hunger, health, and protecting the environment. Chirikure says archeology doesn't get the credit it deserves. The expert adds that the key to getting the most out of archeological discoveries is to look at what they tell us about the different options we have at our disposal in today's world. How can we modify old concepts to suit our changing circumstances?

#4 2000 Years Old Shoes Of A Child. Discovered In The Ancient City Of Palmyra

#5 Yew Tree On Each Side Of The North Porch Of The Over 1000 Years Old St. Edward's Church, England

#6 It’s Mind-Blowing How Well It’s Held Up — A Stunning 1,800 Year-Old Roman Mosaic Floor From The House Of Orpheus, Volubilis Near Meknes, Morocco

"For example, of the many 'gifts' that the Romans gave to the world, concrete is one of the most studied materials. It has the potential to reduce greenhouse gases known to cause global warming and climate extremes," writes Chirikure. He adds that research proves this to be true. One study in design and engineering found that adapting Roman techniques can improve modern concrete formulations, making them durable and environmentally friendly.

#7 The Unbroken Seal On Tutankhamun's Tomb, 1922. 3245 Years Untouched

#8 2000-Year-Old Preserved Loaf Of Bread Found In The Ruins Of Pompeii

#9 Gauntlet Of “Lion” Armor Of Henry II, King Of France, 1550

Other experts agree. To study archeology is to ‘travel’ through the full spectrum of human diversity, says archeologist Dr. Letty ten Harkel. "Anyone who has studied archeology will understand that celebrating our differences and embracing diversity will make the world a better place," she writes, adding that this is especially important in today's society with all its tensions and discrimination.

#10 Kiz Kalesi, Mersin, Turkey. An Ancient Roman Castle In The Mediterranean Sea

#11 Atacama, Chile Is The Land Of Geoglyphs. Among The Nearly 5,000 Glyphs Discovered There In The Past 50 Years, None Is Greater Than The Atacama Giant The largest prehistoric representation of a humanoid figure, it stretches 390ft or 119 meters.



#12 A Cannon Ball Still Stuck In A House From The American Revolution In Yorktown, Virginia 1781

Through her "Medieval Migrants of the North Sea World" project, ten Harkel set out to prove that people have been moving around and interacting with those from different cultural and religious backgrounds since the medieval period. The expert believes the modern world can take a leaf out of the ancient books. "Even in currently prosperous and peaceful regions like western Europe, the arrival of refugees and migrants from other cultural and religious backgrounds causes significant unease among factions of the population as they are regarded as alien and ultimately ‘dangerous’ to established lifeways," says ten Harkel.

#13 Perhaps One Of The Most Famous Photographs In Archaeology The first discovery of one of the 17 colossal Olmec heads in today’s Museo de La Venta, in Mexico. The artist, Richard H. Stewart 1947

#14 Archaeologists Found A Mysterious Stone Tablet In Georgia That Contains An Unknown Language

#15 A Roman Road Discovered While Excavating For A New Mcdonalds In Marino Italy. They Incorporated A Glass Floor In The Restaurant After Excavations Were Complete

Chirikure also makes mention of migration in the article he wrote for The Conversation. The professor says that archeology also shows us the different ways human societies have organized themselves. "For example, discoveries of evidence showing the migrations of different groups of people in Africa show the limitations imposed by the national borders created by colonial powers. Before European colonialism, African peoples were connected in different ways," he reveals. "Archeology presents this African heritage and offers social cohesion as an alternative to xenophobia." ADVERTISEMENT

#16 A Roman Mosaic Uncovered In The Streets Of Stari Grad, On The Island Of Hvar In Croatia

#17 The Mosaic Floor Of A 4th-Century Synagogue Features A Zodiac Wheel Alongside Traditional Images Of A Torah Ark And Menorahs In Tiberias, Israel

#18 The Excavation Team In Turkey Found A Small, Clay Tablet That Detailed A Large Furniture Purchase

#19 The Lena Shoal Shipwreck Was Discovered In 1997 At A Depth Of 48 Meters Near Lena Shoal In The Philippines The vessel sank around 1490 during the Ming-Dynasty, and contained more than 5,000 objects, mostly Asian ceramics, like this rare Chinese plate depicting a flying elephant.



#20 10,000 Year-Old Giraffe Engravings In The Sahara Desert

#21 A Ninth Century Talisman Of Charlemagne

#22 Generations Of Snow-Bound Arctic Circle People Have Been Protecting Their Eyes From Snow Blindness For Over 4,000 Years With Snow Goggles (Usually Carving Whalebone, Horn, And Ivory)

#23 The Oldest Door Still In Use In Rome Cast in bronze for emperor Hadrian' rebuilding, they date from about 115 AD Each door is solid bronze seven and a half feet wide & twenty-five feet high, yet so well balanced they can be pushed or pulled open easily by one person.



#24 Etruscan Wolf's Head Helmet. 2500 Years Old

#25 These Paintings In Chauvet-Pont-D'arc Cave In France Are More Than 36,000 Years Old

#26 The Trinity Library Over 300 Years Old Located In Dublin Ireland. Houses 200,000 Of The Library's Oldest Books. It's Also Of Great Cultural Importance

#27 2,200 Year Old Greek Armbands

#28 110 Year Old Library In Porto Portugal

#29 St. Georges's Church, Lalibela, Ethiopia. Hewn Out Of Solid Rock, The Extraordinary Church Of St. George (Bet Giorgis) Represents One Of The Wonders Of The Medieval World Dating from the late 12th or early 13th century AD, the construction of the church is ascribed to King Gebre Mesqel Lalibela, one of the last kings of the Zagwe dynasty. The construction of the church involved excavating a free-standing block of stone in a 25m by 25m wide pit and then removing all the waste material from around it. The stone masons then carefully chiseled away the church outline, shaping both the exterior and interior of the building as they went. The cruciform structure is approximately 12 m high.



#30 Aspendos In Turkey Is Known For Having The Best-Preserved Theatre Of Antiquity With a diameter of 96 metres (315 ft), it provided seating for 12,000 people. It was built in 155 by the Greek architect Zenon, a native of the city.



#31 Lower Part Of A Leg And Foot With Sandal Of The Over Life Size Statue Of Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius(Reign 161-180 A.d.) Found At Sagalassos, Turkey In 2008

#32 The Only Terracotta Warrior Believed To Be Found Completely Intact. Buried With Emperor More Than 2000 Years Ago In China

#33 My Step Father Went Metal Detecting And Found Saxon Gold

#34 A Year Ago Today I Dug A 17th Century Sword

#35 Used To Be An Archeologist For A Few Years And Now I’m A Gardener… I Find More Stuff Gardening Than Actually Archeologying

#36 1,500-Year-Old Ceramic Maya Figurine With Removable Helmet, From El Perú-Waka', Petén, Guatemala

#37 Brass Heads That Were Found In Nigeria Dating Back To 12th-15th Centuries

#38 Hatshepsut Temple

#39 Newgrange, A Neolithic Tomb Dating Back To Around 5,200 Years Ago, Was Constructed Circa 3,200bc In County Meath, Republic Of Ireland. It Predates The Egyptian Pyramids By 600 Years And Stonehenge By 1000years

#40 An Archaeological Site Unearthed In 1986 In China Revealed Giant Bronze Statues From A Lost Chinese Civilization Called Sanxingdui (Estimated To Be 3,000 Years Old)

#41 A 10 Foot Tall Stone Statue From The 6th Century That Was Uncovered By A Potato Farmer In Kyrgyzstan In 2022

#42 In 2019, A Retired Firefighter Turned Metal Detectorist Was Exploring A Field In Eastern England When He Found This Sapphire Ring Buried In The Ground After having it appraised, it turned out to be the ring of a powerful bishop named Hugh of Northwold from the turn of the 13th century.



#43 Helmet Worn By The Athenian General Miltiades In The Battle Of Marathon 2500 Years Ago Given As An Offering To The Temple Of Zeus At Olympia

#44 British Archaeologist Leonard Woolley And His Wife Catherine At The Moment Of The Discovery Of Pottery Pipes That Were Used As A Sewage And Rainwater Network In What Is Considered The First Water Drainage System In History Before About 4000 Bc. Ur (Mesopotamia) In 1930

#45 Two Majestic Marble Thrones Dating Back To The 2nd Century Bc Are Among The Treasures Of The Little-Known Of The Amphiareion Of Oropos, North Of Athens

#46 13th Century Roman Catholic Bishop’s Helmet

#47 The Hauntingly-Lifelike Eyes Of This 4,500-Year-Old Seated Scribe Are Made From White Magnesite (With Tiny Red Veins!) And Pupils Of Rock Crystal (Saqqara Necropolis, Louvre)

#48 13th Century Crusader, Located On The Isle Of Skye In Scotland

#49 Mosaic Floor Of A 2000 Year Old Sunken Roman Palace, Baia, Naples, Italy

#50 Spiral Staircase Designed By Leonardo Da Vinci In 1516

#51 Temren - 600 Year Old Turkish Arrowheads

#52 A 900-Year-Old Church Still Standing In Wicklow, Ireland

#53 Ball Of Carbonized Thread Of Linen Or Nettle Dating From The Middle Neolithic (5900 Years Old) From The Marin-Epagnier / Préfargier Site, France

#54 My Rabbit Dug A Hole And Found This Little Pot Near Nijmegen, The Netherlands

#55 What Are These Things? Found About 2 Meters Down While Digging For A Septic Tank In Oaxaca, Mexico It definitely looks like some kind of pre-Columbian effigy vessel

#56 Three Months Worth Off Digging Marbles Of A Victorian Landfill

#57 Found A Gold Coin Sticking Out Of The Ground While travelling around Balkans, I stayed in a hostel/camping outside of the Bar city in Montenegro. This is a old port city. While walking around the forest area near the hostel I noticed a coin sticking out of the ground. I thought it was an euro or something like that, but when I picked it up I couldn't believe my eyes. It had some Arabic letters on it. I saw those coins before, but only in the internet. After examination and doing a little bit of research I found out that it's a golden 100 Kurush, made under the rules of sultan Abdul Aziz in (1277 Islamic )1862 year. This is just insane for me.

#58 Mattia, An Archeology Student Participating In The Excavation Of Bagni Di San Casciano In Tuscany. He's Holding A Roman Bronze Archer Found In Mud At The Bottom Of A Votive Hot Spring. 2022-2024

#59 The First Kiss, Recorded Over 12,000 Years Ago. I Took This Photo In 2022, At Serra Da Capivara National Park, Piauí, Brazil

#60 Petroglyphs In Arizona

#61 A Rock Crystal Vase Owned By Eleanor Of Aquitaine (1124-1204), Her Only Known Artifact Known To Still Exist Today

#62 Naghsh-E Rostam, Marvdasht, Fars, Iran

#63 3,000 Year Old Egyptian Bracelet From The Cairo Museum

#64 A Massive 2700-Year-Old, 18-Ton Statue Of An Assyrian Deity That Was Excavated In Iraq In November 2023

#65 An Egyptian Axe Estimated To Be Around 3000 Years Old

#66 Jerash, Jordan. It Is Considered One Of The Largest And Most Well Preserved Sites Of Roman Architecture In The World Outside Of Italy And Its History Goes Back More Than 6,500 Years

#67 9,000 Year Old Baja Cave Paintings

#68 Qasr Al-Abd, Jewish / Hellenistic Architecture, Jordan

#69 Cacaxtla's Wall Paint

#70 Terracotta Dice From The Indus Valley, India, 2500 - 1000 Bc

#71 Temple Of Khnum

#72 An Archaeologist Claims She’s Found A Stunning Statue Of Cleopatra At Her Alleged Tomb

#73 Karnak Temple

#74 From Tomb Of Ramesses V-Vi

#75 Found High In The Mountains Of Mongolia. What Is It? It’s a mani stone with the Tibetan mantra “Om Mani Padme Hum” on it. Found throughout the Tibetan Buddhist world. The mantra is that of Chenrezig, the bodhisattva of compassion. When spoken, written, or in this case carved into stone, it provides a benefit to that person… in essence.



Just to clarify, the mantra is Sanskrit written in Tibetan U-Chan script.



Mani is Sanskrit for jewel. Padme is Sanskrit for lotus. Roughly translated the "Behold! Jewel in lotus, my heart"

#76 Niha Temple, Lebanon

#77 A Statue Depicting A Three-Fingered And Five-Fingered Hand Crossing With A DNA Helix Was Discovered In Ambo, Peru

#78 My Dad Had This In Storage, Seems Old And Kinda Big, Can I Use It For Food?

#79 Ancient Indian Swimming Pool Even Used To This Day. Probably Built In 5th Century

#80 Mosaic After The Flood At The Ancient Hellenistic Town Of Zeugma

#81 The Scythian Gold Pectoral Was Found In Tovsta Mohyla, A Large Scythian Royal Kurgan, By The Archaeologist And Poet, Borys Mozolevsky, In 1971 It combined eastern and western jewellery techniques -casting, filigree, enamelling etc from 4th century BC.



#82 Jeju Island, South Korea. Jeju Stone Park And Other Dol Hareubangs

#83 Traditional Persian Architecture In Kashan Iran

#84 Athens Unseen A Nearly 2,000-Year-Old Roman Reservoir Is Located At The Center Of The City Of Athens Constructed by the emperor Hadrian around 125 AD, it has been used for nearly 1000 years providing water to the residents.



#85 Bronze Head Of Thracian King Seuthes III Found In His Tomb. Odrysian Kingdom 4th Century Bc

#86 Ramesseum - Memorial Temple Of Ramesses II

#87 Small Figurine Found In Children’s Grave. Siberia, 4000 Years Old

#88 The Pyramidion (Capstone) Of The "Black Pyramid" Of Amenemhat III Looks Extremely Cool

#89 5,000-Year-Old Wooden Boat Used By The Pharaohs Is Discovered By French Archaeologists

#90 The Ancient City Of Susa (Horse In Hebrew) In Iran

#91 The Palace Of King Ardashir I (R. 224-240 Ce), The Founder Of The Persian Sasanian Empire Built around 224 CE opposite the city he had founded, Ardashir-Khurrah (“Glory of Ardashir”), on the bank of the western branch of Tangab river.



#92 Stumbled Upon These Petroglyphs While Camping And I’ve Never Seen So Many In My Life

#93 Six And A Half Inch Scottsbluff/Eden Knife, Found In Idaho. (9,250 To 8,850 Years B.p.)

#94 Unmarked Man-Made Cave Dwellings Found In A Vertical Cliff, Georgia

#95 A 1,800-Year-Old Roman Gladiator Arena That Was Discovered In Western Turkey In July 2021

#96 Little Horse Found In Syracuse (Sicily) In A Child's Tomb And Dating Back To 710 Bc. It Looks Like A Work By Picasso Or Postmodern

#97 My Son Found A Piece Of This Old Terracotta Pot…

#98 1300-Year-Old Arrow Found On The Surface Of Glacial Ice In Norway

#99 The Pazyryk Rug

#100 Anne Watkins With Obsidian Blade

#101 Peekaboo! 2100 Year-Old Head Of Hygieia

#102 Stone Of The Sun The Stone of the Sun is the most iconic sculpture associated with the Mexicas. Discovered in December 1790 in the Plaza Mayor of the capital of New Spain, it has often been incorrectly identified as the Aztec Calendar due to its symbolic content, including the names of the days and the cosmogonic suns.



This large gladiatorial sacrificial altar, known as a temalacatl, was left unfinished because of a deep crack running from one side to the center of the piece at the rear. Despite this fracture, it is believed to have been used for staging fights between warriors during the tlacaxipehualizli ceremony.



The design of the disk prominently features the face of Xiuhtecuhtli emerging from an earth hole, holding a pair of human hearts and with his tongue transformed into a sacrificial knife. He is surrounded by the four suns that preceded the Fifth Sun, which are inscribed within the sequence of the 20 day signs. This is framed by the figure of the Sun with its four beams, symmetrically accompanied by sacrificial sharp points. The central star is encircled by two Xiuhcoatls, or "Fire Serpents," which symbolically carry it across the heavens.

#103 Luxor Temple

#104 Madinet Habu

#105 The Ruins Of The Black City, Mongolia According to one of the many Mongolian legends, the first descendants of the gods built Khara-Khoto, a beautiful and rich city, which housed sages, merchants, brave soldiers and skilled craftsmen.



#106 A Corinthian Helmet Was Discovered In A 5th Century Bc Grave In The Taman Peninsula, Southwest Russia

#107 Runestone Rediscovered Two Days Ago In Ystad, Sweden