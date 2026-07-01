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Ari Fletcher’s BBL Sparks Frenzy After Fans Spot It Hanging Off Chair Backstage At BET Awards
Ari Fletcher poses for the camera, her long, curly hair with highlights framing her face. She wears a maroon top and necklace, a captivating BBL influencer.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Ari Fletcher’s BBL Sparks Frenzy After Fans Spot It Hanging Off Chair Backstage At BET Awards

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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The TV personality Ari Fletcher has social media talking after a behind-the-scenes video from her BET Awards glam session went viral for a bizarre reason.

The moment, captured by her friend, quickly turned into a heated online debate after several viewers noticed her b*tt appearing to hang over the edge of a director’s chair.

The clip, which amassed 6.6 million views, had left people questioning whether a (Brazilian B*tt Lift) BBL is supposed to look like that while sitting.

Highlights
  • Ari Fletcher’s backstage BET Awards video went viral after fans noticed her BBL hanging over the edge of a chair.
  • The viral moment came shortly after Fletcher confirmed her engagement to Moneybagg Yo and revealed wedding plans for 2027.
  • Experts clarified that final BBL results may take up to a year.

“The way she jiggles it with her hand????” one stunned commenter wrote.

RELATED:

    Ari Fletcher’s backstage BET Awards video quickly became a center of an online debate

    Ari Fletcher's BBL Sparks Frenzy After Fans Spot It Hanging Off Chair Backstage At BET Awards

    Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

    The viral clip showed Fletcher sitting in a director’s chair while getting her makeup done ahead of the BET Awards.

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    Wearing a white robe and chatting with friends, she appeared relaxed as someone behind the camera jokingly pointed out that her b*tt was “literally hanging out of the chair.”

    Instead of looking embarrassed, Fletcher laughed along and interacted with the person filming.

    The 17-second clip quickly spread across social media, prompting many viewers to question why it was posted in the first place.

    Ari Fletcher's BBL Sparks Frenzy After Fans Spot It Hanging Off Chair Backstage At BET Awards

    Image credits: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

    Ari Fletcher's BBL Sparks Frenzy After Fans Spot It Hanging Off Chair Backstage At BET Awards

    Ari Fletcher's BBL Sparks Frenzy After Fans Spot It Hanging Off Chair Backstage At BET Awards

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    “With friends like that, who needs enemies,” one commenter joked.

    Another wrote, “I can’t believe how chill she is about it! I would be horrified.”

    Some people even pointed out whether the person filming should have shared such a candid moment online at all.

    “Whoever recorded her and shared the video is NOT her friend,” one viewer commented.

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    As the video went viral, the conversation shifted to BBL and how it looks after the procedure

    Ari Fletcher's BBL Sparks Frenzy After Fans Spot It Hanging Off Chair Backstage At BET Awards

    Image credits: therealkylesister/Instagram

    Many commenters insisted that the overhang seen in the video looked unnatural.

    “It moves like the loose skin on my tummy after losing 150lbs. She PAID for that??” one person wrote, while another added, “It’s a bag of cement.”

    “This looks like my toddler’s slime,” a user joked.

    Ari Fletcher's BBL Sparks Frenzy After Fans Spot It Hanging Off Chair Backstage At BET Awards

    Image credits: therealkylesister/Instagram

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    Ari Fletcher's BBL Sparks Frenzy After Fans Spot It Hanging Off Chair Backstage At BET Awards

    Ari Fletcher's BBL Sparks Frenzy After Fans Spot It Hanging Off Chair Backstage At BET Awards

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    “Omfg this makes me wanna throw up soo bad. There’s no way anyone thinks this looks good/se*xy,” a fourth netizen shared.

    However, some users tried to offer a more practical explanation.

    “I think it’s because it’s more comfortable to displace the injected fat. Rather than sit on top of it like a real bu*tt, it’s more comfortable and maybe forced to set it behind them,” one person suggested.

    Experts revealed a healed BBL eventually feels and moves like natural fat

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    Unlike b*tt implants, a BBL uses fat taken from other parts of the body and transfers it into the buttocks.

    Once the transferred fat survives and heals properly, doctors have reported that it becomes living tissue that behaves similarly to natural fat.

    According to plastic surgery expert Dr. William Miami, it’s normal for the area to feel firm during the first few weeks because of swelling and inflammation.

    “Healing after a BBL surgery is a gradual process. Early firmness does not reflect the final result. What you feel initially is influenced by swelling, fluid retention, inflammation, and early scar formation,” said Dr Miami.

    Ari Fletcher's BBL Sparks Frenzy After Fans Spot It Hanging Off Chair Backstage At BET Awards

    Image credits: instablog9ja/X

    Ari Fletcher's BBL Sparks Frenzy After Fans Spot It Hanging Off Chair Backstage At BET Awards

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    Ari Fletcher's BBL Sparks Frenzy After Fans Spot It Hanging Off Chair Backstage At BET Awards

    Most patients begin noticing softness returning around six weeks after surgery, while the final results can take up to a year to fully settle.

    The doctor also noted that larger-volume BBLs may look or move differently depending on body type, the amount of fat transferred, and how the procedure was performed.

    However, the expert’s opinion didn’t stop social media from sharing their opinions.

    “Saw a bunch of BBLs recently and literally NONE of them, not even a single one, looks good irl,” one critic wrote.

    Fletcher’s viral moment came just after she confirmed her engagement with Moneybagg Yo

    Ari Fletcher's BBL Sparks Frenzy After Fans Spot It Hanging Off Chair Backstage At BET Awards

    Image credits: instablog9ja/X

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    During BET Weekend, the influencer confirmed that she is engaged to rapper Moneybagg Yo and said she is planning her official wedding for May 2027.

    “I am planning my official wedding next year, 2027, in May,” she said while discussing the upcoming ceremony.

    Fletcher also said she hopes to have both a destination wedding and a larger celebration for family and friends afterward.

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    “I’m really excited. But I’m real nervous. Because, like, dmn, I’m grown as hll. A wedding!” she admitted.

    The couple had been together since 2019 and had repeatedly shut down breakup rumors over the years.

    “Is that Kim?” questioned one user

    Ari Fletcher's BBL Sparks Frenzy After Fans Spot It Hanging Off Chair Backstage At BET Awards

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    Ari Fletcher's BBL Sparks Frenzy After Fans Spot It Hanging Off Chair Backstage At BET Awards

    Ari Fletcher's BBL Sparks Frenzy After Fans Spot It Hanging Off Chair Backstage At BET Awards

    Ari Fletcher's BBL Sparks Frenzy After Fans Spot It Hanging Off Chair Backstage At BET Awards

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    Ari Fletcher's BBL Sparks Frenzy After Fans Spot It Hanging Off Chair Backstage At BET Awards

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    Ari Fletcher's BBL Sparks Frenzy After Fans Spot It Hanging Off Chair Backstage At BET Awards

    Ari Fletcher's BBL Sparks Frenzy After Fans Spot It Hanging Off Chair Backstage At BET Awards

    Ari Fletcher's BBL Sparks Frenzy After Fans Spot It Hanging Off Chair Backstage At BET Awards

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    Ari Fletcher's BBL Sparks Frenzy After Fans Spot It Hanging Off Chair Backstage At BET Awards

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    Ari Fletcher's BBL Sparks Frenzy After Fans Spot It Hanging Off Chair Backstage At BET Awards

     

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    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    cherylpersaud518 avatar
    Lily bloom
    Lily bloom
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's an illusion. What appears to be "hanging" is actually supported by the fabric sling seat of the chair she is sitting on

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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are you sure it's supposed to do that? 🤔

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    0points
    reply
    richardernsberger avatar
    Optimus Octopus
    Optimus Octopus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It looks like an elephant’s nut sack.

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    0points
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    User avatar
    POST
    cherylpersaud518 avatar
    Lily bloom
    Lily bloom
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's an illusion. What appears to be "hanging" is actually supported by the fabric sling seat of the chair she is sitting on

    0
    0points
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are you sure it's supposed to do that? 🤔

    0
    0points
    reply
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    richardernsberger avatar
    Optimus Octopus
    Optimus Octopus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It looks like an elephant’s nut sack.

    0
    0points
    reply
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