From acts of petty revenge to jaw-dropping revelations and exits that nobody saw coming, these stories prove that not all breakups follow the usual script. When someone asked netizens to share their most unhinged breakup story, they didn't hold back, I personally was left wondering how any of those relationships survived as long as they did.

Most breakups are messy. Some involve tears, awkward conversations, and the painful task of dividing up shared belongings. But every now and then, a relationship ends in a way so bizarre, dramatic, or downright unbelievable that it sounds less like real life and more like the plot of a reality TV show gone completely off the rails.

#1 So this is a 3rd hand story (my friends story, he watched it unfold but wasn't part of it) but hands down the wildest I've ever been told.



So my friend goes on a date at Uni. They get chatting about Tom Hardy, the date says while she interned in the film industry she met Hardy and has a bunch of signed memorabilia in her room if he'd like to see. Friend likes where it's going and heads back to her place.



As they arrive, there's a distressed looking guy at her door, strange. His date seems undeterred and seems to know the guy, transpires it's her roommates boyfriend, he lost his keys, so the date let's the 3 of them inside.



Upon entering, there's what is presumably the roommate on the sofa bawling her eyes out and on seeing the guy starts screaming the flat down. The date tries to calm her roommate, and it goes on for some 5-10 minutes.



My friend, now losing hope of heading to the bedroom and 'seeing Tom Hardy signed paraphernalia', makes himself a tea and observes.



He makes out the following details:



-The boyfriend had been locked out by the roommate by design.



-The roommate was expecting a visit from her parents.



-When she came home she found her boyfriend sleeping with her dad.

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#2 Many many years ago, when I was 18, I was planning on breaking up with my ex. He’d come to visit me and I’d planned a walk by the river before his train to talk it through.



He knew something was up and asked me to fess up just after we’d bought some cinema tickets. I tried to deflect and asked him if we could discuss it after the film but he wouldn’t take it so I told him there and then. He was distraught but we went to watch the film anyway.



We proceeded to watch Up without realising how completely devastating the first 20 mins of that film was. I sat there shell shocked as he wept.



0/10 would not recommend.

#3 My worst breakup is nowhere near your level but I had a girlfriend once who I first met online. We lived in the same town and went on a couple of casual dates (dog walking and bonfire night) before getting a bit more serious



I asked her if she would like to go to a nice restaurant and she said yes. I booked a table. She cancelled the plans. I booked another restaurant once we had rescheduled and she cancelled plans



I did this 3 times and she cancelled each time. I asked her if we could meet up to discuss if we were moving forward or if we should go out separate ways.



She finished with me via text saying that she didn’t think it was fair on HER because I wasn’t initiating anything in the relationship and it seemed to her like I wasn’t interested



Just for clarification; I was very interested and had tried multiple times to take her out to places she said she would like to go



3 months after we had broken up she text me saying that she wanted to deliver the Christmas cake I asked her to make and that it would be £25



I paid her the money. The cake was dry.



I laugh about it every Christmas to myself these days.

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Breakups are a common part of life that are often treated as a single turning point, but research suggests they usually develop from a buildup of recurring issues rather than one defining moment. Verywell Mind explains that common causes include poor communication, loss of trust, lack of respect, and mismatched priorities, with more serious endings involving cheating, conflict, neglect, or maltreatment. Over time, people may begin to feel unheard, unsupported, or stuck in unresolved arguments, and even relationships that start with strong chemistry can unravel once deeper incompatibilities surface. Interestingly, even seemingly "absurd" breakup reasons can reflect something deeper, where small behaviors become the final trigger for already existing dissatisfaction.

#4 I was once seeing a guy who told me that he'd never love me because I wasn't Asian.

Not kidding, that actually happened.

I don't know why he went out with me in the first place, I've never been, nor will I ever be, Asian.

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#5 My ex was controlling and manipulative. After we broke up, she would call up crying, then say she felt faint and would drop the phone, knowing I'd head over to her house to check she was ok. She also sat outside my new house in her car for several nights to check if I was seeing someone else. I wasn't.. I was very happy to be single!

#6 An ex threw a VCR at my head once, that was fun. She most and only hit my body so wasn't too bad.

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The intensity of breakups also helps explain why reactions can sometimes appear extreme or unpredictable. Psychology Today notes that romantic rejection activates the brain’s threat and pain systems, including regions like the anterior cingulate cortex and insula that are also involved in physical pain. ADVERTISEMENT At the same time, self-control mechanisms can become less effective, while stress responses increase, sometimes raising cortisol levels and even aggression. This combination of emotional pain, craving, and reduced restraint can make decision-making feel urgent and reactive, which helps explain why emotional responses during this period can escalate quickly rather than remain measured.

#7 Live by the sword d*e by the sword



Met my first GF at a bar near Uni halls. Few days later we agreed to meet in her room.



Turns out she didn’t want to cheat on her BF, so called him while I was there and told him he was dumped.



3 months later my phone rang 😂.

#8 Not sure if this is unhinged, but my mate used to break up with girlfriends at the same bus stop on a 1 mile circular drive. He would ask them to meet him there and I would drop him off in my car, drive one lap and pick him up. He was very concise.

#9 Not me personally but a mate at uni was seeing a girl who, when I met her seemed perfectly nice. But turned out she was really into somewhat odd bedroom role-play.



He called it a day when she suggested “You be a N**i, and I’ll be a Jew”.

That emotional volatility is often amplified by the practical fallout that follows separation. Forbes highlights that breakups frequently double living costs as shared households are split into two, with expenses like rent changes, deposits, moving costs, and legal fees adding immediate financial pressure. However, while it may cost some financially, it could also cost them emotionally. They report that some people might become fixated on monitoring an ex's life, creating fake accounts to keep tabs on them, seeking petty revenge, or making increasingly impulsive decisions in an attempt to regain control or prove a point.

#10 Was dating a girl for 4 years or so, she'd go to have a psychic reading every 1st monday of the month.

Her pyshic's son got dumped cos he did nothing but play wow, this is important because my girlfriend was told this after one of her readings, the next reading she got told that she would find new love in her life with whom she'd have everything in common, the reading after that she got told that she should look for that new love, then just happened to meet this guy after the reading, the psychic gave him all of the info he needed so that he'd have everything in common and he'd randomly show up as she was finishing work and stuff, weird stalker kind of behaviour, I got dumped 2 weeks after that reading, maybe 2 months later she came to me saying how she'd made a big mistake and that she's willing to take me back and forget everything, we didn't get back together but ye, I got dumped cos a pyschic told her to...

#11 I broke up with my first boyfriend when I was 20. He stalked me for 20 years.

#12 One of my crazy ex gfs, who was my fiancé, destroyed my only childhood teddy. As in, cut it to pieces destroyed. She also slept with scissors by the bed. Anyway, it all went sideways.

Beyond the emotional and financial impact, behavior after a breakup can also reveal patterns in how people handle stress and conflict. Whole Person explains that without a relationship to maintain, responses can expose traits like empathy, impulse control, respect for boundaries, or, in some cases, insecurity and manipulation. While emotional distress can temporarily distort judgment, these moments often show how individuals tend to respond when pressure is high and consequences feel personal. Over time, this mix of emotional pain, practical disruption, and personal reaction helps explain why some relationship endings remain calm and private, while others become far more unpredictable and memorable.

#13 My marriage ended because she threw a lettuce at me.



It was the tip of the iceberg.

#14 Ex cheated on me on Channel 4.



Edit: won’t divulge as I don’t want to give them any airtime, but I promise you it happened. All I’ll say is no one has got the show ;).

#15 A year an a half ago my bf of 10 years walked out with a rucksack and disappeared. He text me 2 says later to say he wasn't coming back. And that's basically the last I heard from him. He left all his stuff. Never asked about our dog. I worked 50 hour weeks while he recovered from a very serious health episode. I bought a house with my inheritance where he lived rent free. I did everything I could for him and he just bailed. Never again.

If these stories prove anything, it’s that breakups can bring out sides of people nobody saw coming. Hurt feelings, bruised egos, and unresolved emotions have a way of turning ordinary situations into unforgettable disasters. While some of these tales are genuinely shocking, others are so absurd that all you can do is laugh and be grateful you weren’t involved. Of course, not every breakup ends with public meltdowns, revenge plots, or jaw-dropping revelations. Many relationships simply run their course. But as these internet users demonstrated, when things do go off the rails, they can create stories that get retold for years. Have got any unhinged breakup stories to share? We'd love to hear your experience!

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#16 My ex got his mum to ring me , and tell me off for something that a friend had posted on my FB which was something about her dad and nothing to do with my ex , this was a grown man in his 40s.

#17 She tried to push me over a 5th story hotel balcony in Paris. Obviously split up. Then she put my brand new front door window through with half a brick. Basically stalked the hell out of me for months. Women can be just as dangerous as men.

#18 I (24M) a right good old make or break convo with my partner (29M) of nearly 2 years. Seemed like we'd managed to work through our issues and get back in track and start progressing in the relationship again.



He heads home for the night, and about an hour later texts to break up with me, saying the complete opposite of everything he'd said and seemingly thought during the daytime.



To top it all off, I work 8.30am on Sundays, and he texted me at about 00.30, so naturally I get about two hours sleep.



He proceeds to message all of *my* friends, that had only become his friendship group by proxy of him being my boyfriend to let them know we'd "mutually broken up".



He then deletes all of our chats, including the only copies I had of some photos of me with my friendship group (thank you Telegram for such a great feature...)



Then 10 days later he has some sort of complete psychotic break from reality: MI5 are coming to hurt him; the CIA bugged the house; X and Y friend are government agents trying to spy on him; told an online person from a game the area of London I live in; said his entire family were lost in 1940s Germany (they're very much still alive) - the complete paranoid schizophrenia checklist really



Throughout this, the b*****d has been seemingly rocking up and hanging round my local area, in the hopes of seeing me. Eventually he rings my doorbell at 8.30pm, which I ignore, because he's texted me telling me he's outside my flat too many d**n times for me to answer random doorbells.



He then manages to get through the main door to the house and up to the front door of my flat. Knocks on the door, and calls out my name, as I sneak to the door to put the snicket on. Then not even 30 seconds later (having had no response) some g*****n keys go into the door lock and start turning (thankfully to no avail), and so I have to call 999 (while cowering in the kitchen with my chonky kitchen knife at hand), convinced the b*****d is going to try to barge the door down to end me.



FYI, if you're gay, the police will be f*****g useless. I got told he couldn't have done anything wrong because I'd never told him explicitly that he couldn't have cut another set of my keys, or let himself into my flat, despite saying I didn't want to speak to him or see him again.



He still doesn't get sectioned, despite another friend of mine calling the various mental health crises lines and 999 about my ex's mental state. Flash forward to January, after a full month of this man being so unhinged that if I type more about it it'll give away who I am, he finally gets taken to a mental health hospital and leaves me the f**k alone for a whole month.



Then he leaves the hospital, claims not to recall it all, and still somehow mopes around a mutual friend's party, sulking, and asking people if he and I could just talk.



Safe to say the anxiety attacks I got from that party have made it now a former friend not a mutual friend...



But!!! I'm moving in July, he doesn't know it, he doesn't know where to, and he'll never have my d**n address again. Even better he's shut the f**k up and left me alone since March, small miracles huh.



(my own personal bet about this d**n soap drama nonsense is that he was just a little coercive control vibes, didn't like that I just refused to engage after the breakup, and it then coupled with the lil psychotic break for him to just slightly obsess over me for a few grim months).

#19 I dumped an ex during s*x, I asked her why she liked that style so much and she replied, "This way I don't have to look at your ugly face." I stopped, got dressed, called her a bit*h, and went home. Never spoke to her again.

#20 My ex was going through some rough times, lost her job and got Ill. I helped here at every hurdle, took her to hospital, helped with her job search. Would finish work and call her and let her vent for hours. I did this all gladly as I was deeply in love with her and I feel that a relationship is about be in a team and being there for one another.



She’s gets another job , gets better again. Im so happy for her.

Within a month I get made redundant and I’m going through a tough time mentally.

I tell her my troubles and she says she doesn’t “have the bandwidth” to talk about it with me.

Ghosts me for 6 days then breaks up with me.



We were together nearly 3 years, had no major arguments or issues, and were planning our future.



Then in one week, poof, gone , just like that. Im worried it’ll affect me long term in my next relationship.

#21

I don't have much of a story. My girlfriend at uni threw a glass of water at me while I was asleep in bed and yelled that I was s**t in bed, much to the delight of my flatmates. We broke up for a few days then got back together. She was mildly volatile but nothing serious.

#22 She attacked me with a knife after we split up. I grabbed the serrated blade, ruined my fingers. She realised what she'd done and legged it so I drove myself to A&E with blood gushing out of my fingers.

#23 Not me - but my old boss at the office got a parcel, was all fancy packaging, so i was hovering by his office door joking about who his secret admirer was



He opened the box to an explosion of glitter and an adult toy with a post it note on it saying ‘go f**k yourself’ 🤣 he couldn’t kick me out of his office quick enough!

#24 I remember ending one relationship when the GF stabbed me in the back of the head with a pair of knitting needles while I sat on the sofa - because I wasn't paying her enough attention that day.



Was a lot of blood. On reflection, I was also somewhat disturbed that I didn't even know she knitted 😃.

#25

Mine wasn't necessarily a breakup. They never broke up with me, really, they just quiet quit. Oh, and slept with someone they worked with and still somehow managed to marry the man she told me not to worry about. Angelic little sociopath.



It took me a long, long time to get over the fact that she had her daughter calling me Daddy whilst, well, planning her wedding.

#26 Probably her mum threatening to send her stepdad round to 'have a word'. I was 16, he was an ex copper built like a brick s**t house .

#27 We broke up and then went for a pizza. I wept into my four cheeses.

#28 Me and my ex were in a toxic codependent relationship for a year and a bit. We were absolutely terrible for eachother! We both had issues with alcohol and when I ended it with her she drank herself to oblivion every day for weeks on end. She wasn’t looking after herself so she got a tooth infection which she didn’t get treated, so she just took copious amounts of paracetamol.

The drinking and paracetamol ended up giving her acute liver failure and when I went to visit her in hospital the doctors told me to “say goodbye” before they transferred her to Queen Elizabeth hospital in Birmingham as she might not have made it.

It was such a confusing and scary time I stayed with her and visited her pretty much every day for 3 months. At the time I felt riddled with guilt and responsible for her nearly d***g, but the toxic traits that broke us up in the first place were still ever present!! I was delusional to stay and think things might still change.

When she finally got out of hospital we stayed together about 3 weeks but I had to end it with her on my birthday after she threatened to hurt me.

I went complete no contact and haven’t seen her for a year and a half. No idea what she’s up to these days but I hope her life has calmed down and wish her well.

I’m in a healthy relationship now and a proud member of AA, so things do get better!!

#29 Not mine, but happened to someone I know.



it was her birthday and she was throwing a party. midway through the party her boyfriend dumped her via text and then showed up to said party and made out with not one, but TWO of her friends.

#30 Not me, but a friend got ghosted so she send him a bag of gummy d***s to his house.

#31 Found out she was cheating a few months before birth (10+ years together, house, older child as well, ...). Had to do a paternity test after birth but tried my best to just assume it was mine, so as not to ruin the birth of (hopefully) my child. It was mine. Stayed around for a year or so because you cannot really do shared custody with a baby. I kept things as amicable as I could, which gave her some false hope (the other guy was out of the picture by then). Then left her, as I always said I would, and shared the kids 50/50. They're all grown up now.

#32 I broke up with a girl when I was like 15 because she loved peanut butter and I couldn’t stand the smell.

#33 My ex threw a pint glass at my head.....I still married her but you can probably guess how that turned out haha.

#34 Got talking to a really sweet Weegie guy. I’m an Edinbugger so we had that banter from the start which I loved. Didn’t want to meet yet but let’s talk. Cool with me, I don’t want to rush into anything either. Then he added me on Facebook after a couple of months…and after scrolling through some funny, silly memes I found……his wife. Calling him her rock and celebrating 17 years married. So….yeah, that was that! Fun times 😂



To add tho, I’m glad you got you and the wee one away from an a****r. I’m hoping things only get better from here for you. Stay strong, sister 💜.

#35 An ex moved out whilst I was at college after work.



Picked me up after college as normal... Walked in the house and then I realised his sofa had gone. He then revealed he'd moved out with his two mates whilst I'd been at college that evening 😑



Honestly horrific. Not just the break up. The lies. But having two people in your house, uninvited to secretly move him out.



10 years later I've met a wonderful man and we are happily married. I can now recognise my ex was horribly a*****e, but couldn't see it at the time.



Well done for doing this. Protect your kids and I hope you are proud of yourself. You don't need a*****e people in your life. Sending love.

#36 Well done!



My most unhinged break up. Hmm.



Renting a house with my GF (at the time). Found out she was sleeping with a colleague from work.

6 months into a 12 month tenancy contract.



I broke it off, moved into the spare room and tried to be out the house as much as possible.

She was coming home with guys, maybe to make me jealous, but probably because she was a slag.



Anyway, i was on the phone to a friend and shes kicking off at me through the door, I thought she was punching it. Turns out she had a knife and was stabbing the door trying to get in. She left, took my car keys and my car.. I reported her for TWOC'ing. She got pulled over, drunk. Bosh.



Eventually got out of the tenancy early, LL was gearing to sell up so was happy to terminate, thankfully.



Since found out she had stopped taking her pill to try and baby trap me with either mine or her colleagues baby, about 3 months prior to me finding out she was cheating - this coming from her best friend.



So that was nice.

#37 Mine stalked me for several weeks and phoned me up to read me a list of everything he didn’t like about me 😂.