In this interactive poll, you will find real stories where the line between a justified response and an extreme overreaction is razor-thin. Now, it is your turn to play the voice of reason. Read the drama, weigh the facts, and cast your vote: are they completely justified, or do they need a reality check?

Is it a valid response or an unnecessary meltdown? From bizarre workplace face-offs to tough relationship conflicts, it is easy to lose perspective when emotions run high. We have all been there, finally calming down and asking ourselves: "Am I overreacting?" That is why we are putting these viral conflicts to the test.

#1 I recently lost my house in a fire, and I asked a buddy of mine if I could stay over at his place until I get back on my feet. He said I could stay as long as I needed, rent-free. That took some stress off my shoulders, but I still had a lot to deal with. About 3 weeks in, while I was out getting groceries for us, he texted me that I should leave. He said he’s missing his space, and he wants to have a girl over, so it’s weird when I’m there. He packed my stuff as we were texting. I’ve previously let this “friend” live at my place for 2 years and didn’t charge a cent. I’m completely ending our friendship over this situation.

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#2 My coworker came up to me today explaining that she bought a sweater, but it’s too big for her, so she wanted to see if it would fit me. She’s maybe 25 pounds thinner. Internally, I was gutted, but I forced a smile and went through the motions of trying it on, and it fit me well. It is a really pretty sweater, something that I would wear. I thanked her, and she said she thought of me because I was “broad-shouldered.” When she left, I burst into tears in the bathroom. I’ve been deeply ashamed of my weight gain, and now I have confirmation that everyone else sees it too. I don’t think she meant it as an insult, but I can’t help but think it’s a bit insensitive.

#3 I have been married for 6 years. I used to buy expensive snacks to spoil myself, and I liked eating them either during my periods or after a long day. He always knew this. For the past year, every time I buy them, they're gone by the time I’m back from work. I started hiding them, but he kept searching for them anyway. He always brushed this off like it was no big deal. We went out recently and ordered some food, but I got an important work call. By the time I came back, he had eaten all of my food and didn’t even touch his. This was my breaking point. I left. We had a conversation later, but he still insisted I’m blowing it out of proportion. I’m divorcing him over this.

#4 My family recently received a bouquet of lilies. I asked them to throw it out because I’ve found out that lilies can be fatally toxic to my pet cats. Pretty much every part of the flower is dangerous to them, and even if they lick some pollen off their fur, it could cause irreversible kidney damage. My family says that I’m overreacting and it’s just some flowers. They like them and are not intending to throw them out. I’ve barricaded myself with the cats in a room on the second floor, but I still have to get down to the first floor occasionally, where the flowers are. My sister sleeps in this room, and she spends a lot of time near the flowers as well, so I’m quite scared.

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#5 I have OCD. I asked to be put on medication, and it was one of the best things I've ever done for my recovery. When I finally told my dad, he hated it and started getting into conspiracy theories. He started telling me that not only are my meds gonna give me cancer, but so is my hair dye and the kind of food I eat. This kind of stuff is dangerous to tell someone who has OCD because they might turn into severe obsessions, and I asked him to stop. I still can’t go on a visit without having him spout some nonsense or being told that everything I do is gonna kill me. So I eventually said that if he doesn't stop, I'll stop visiting. He got really upset.

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#6 I bought my place two years ago. My neighbor has lived there forever. Once, he asked if he could "borrow" a corner of my yard for his new compost bin for a few weeks. A month later, it’s still there. Last weekend, I came home to find his two kids playing in my backyard, and he was using my patio furniture as if it were community property. I was polite but firm and told him I’d appreciate it if he asked, but he laughed it off, saying we're neighbors, and what's his is mine too. I installed a small security camera and caught him smoking on my deck again while I was at work. I don’t smoke, and I hate the smell. I asked him to stop entering without permission, and now his family and our neighbors are giving me dirty looks.

#7 My (26M) lifelong best friend (26M) is getting married soon and asked me to be a groomsman. He, his fiancé, my fiancé, and I have always gotten along well as a group, but when the official wedding invitations came, I noticed that my fiancé wasn’t invited. After making some calls, thinking it was a mistake, I figured out that everyone else got a plus-one on their invitation, except me. Turns out the bride doesn’t want my fiancé at the wedding because people might think she’s prettier. I thought that was ridiculous and told my friend that I couldn't attend the wedding because it’s unfair that I’m the only one not allowed to bring my significant other for a petty reason.

#8 Two days ago, I (37F) went into anaphylaxis from an unknown source while shopping with my husband (37M). My face erupted into burning hives. I asked him to call the nurse line to make sure the ER would be covered. He wouldn't, so I had to, while my face was on fire. I got the green light and went to the ER. If I had arrived 5 minutes later, I might not be here. When I got discharged, my husband asked if he could go play D&D with the boys. At that point, I would’ve agreed to anything, flying high on adrenaline and meds, so I said he could. The next morning, it hit me, and now I'm so hurt I'm seriously thinking of leaving him.

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#9 I (25F) am a student software developer and a PC gamer in my free time. I saved up to build my dream PC setup, worth over $2,000. My sister (30F) asked to crash at my place for one night with her 3-year-old son. Within ten minutes of arriving, her toddler had already caused a ruckus. I asked my sister politely to please keep him out of my office, where my PC setup is. The next morning, I found my whole setup ruined: the monitor cracked, juice and crackers inside my PC, among other damages. My sister said I should’ve baby-proofed the room. I freaked out and wanted it paid for, but she blocked me. I’m seriously considering taking her to court, but my whole family is blowing up at me for being materialistic.

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