This interactive poll puts you in the judge's seat for real viral drama. Read the wildest dilemmas, cast your vote on who is in the wrong, and see how your choices compare with the Bored Panda community. Will your instincts match the majority verdict, or will your hot take stand out from the crowd?

#1 I (38M) am a self-employed building surveyor, and I agreed to do an urgent job on the 29th and 30th of December. I planned it as a work trip, but my girlfriend (33F) wanted to come with me, saying it could be a romantic getaway. I explained to her very clearly that I’m traveling for work, but she can come with me if she finds something fun to do on her own. Despite that, she made multiple moves on me during the trip and even planned for us to go out to dinner with her friend and the friend’s husband. We had a whole fight about it when I refused her advances and stupid plans, since I'd already told her multiple times that I was just there to work.

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#2 My husband and I have been planning a family vacation for the past few years. I’ve been saving for it and have been telling my husband I want to book the flights soon. He, however, hasn’t been using his money responsibly, so I told him that I’m going to book flights for the kids and myself, and he can book his flight when he has the money. He’s really upset with me now, saying that it’s not much of a family vacation if "I don’t want him there," but I’ve been bailing us out for the past 5 years, and I just can’t afford to keep doing it.

#3 My boyfriend (27M) and I (23F) just bought a new mattress. Last night I woke up to a wet feeling under my arm, and he was in the bathroom. When he came back, I asked him if he knew why the bed was wet. He told me that he thinks he wet the bed by accident during a realistic dream. He grabbed a towel, laid it over the wet spot, and got back into bed to sleep. I pulled the covers off him and told him he needed to clean it up, and he said I was overreacting. I threw the sheets at him and told him to sleep on the couch, and he’s still mad at me for it.

#4 I have a daughter (16F) from a previous marriage and a stepson of the same age from my current marriage. He doesn't stay with us that often, but when he is here, he’s a good kid, polite and respectful. He does get kind of grumpy when there’s too much going on around him, especially noise, so he uses expensive noise-canceling headphones, a gift from his father. One time, he left them in his room, and my daughter went through his stuff and accidentally snapped them. Understandably, he was very upset, so I told my daughter she’s replacing the headphones. She’s pissed at me because she knows that my stepson’s father can easily afford new ones for him.

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#5 My wife of 10 years wanted to try an open relationship. I was really hurt by it, so I decided it’s best to leave her, but I found out that I can avoid alimony if I can prove she is cheating. So I agreed with her, but secretly hired an investigator to gather evidence. One month later, I filed for divorce. My lawyer thinks I’m almost guaranteed to avoid alimony. My wife is begging me to forgive her and saying that she would never have forced me into an open relationship if I just said no. I don’t know what to believe now.

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#6 My (36M) local coffee shop has a set of five leather chairs that are more comfortable than the rest. When I got there, three older men were sitting in three of the chairs, talking. I squeezed past them into the fourth and started listening to a podcast on my headphones. After I sat down, one of the men mentioned that they were uncomfortable with me being part of their conversation. I told him that I wasn't listening in on them, but I was willing to move. The other two decided it was time for them to leave. They seemed a little upset, but I genuinely didn’t know or care what they were talking about at all.

#7 My friend (40M) and I like to go out for sushi. He claims to have invented a new sushi roll and speaks as if he’s proud of himself for it. All he did was list out the ingredients he enjoys to the chef. He even gave this sushi roll the name "Fishermen's delight". I told him he could call it an "invention" if he wanted, but that would make anyone who has ever made a custom order just as much of an inventor. That made him seriously upset, and he thinks I’m in the wrong for downplaying his "invention."

#8 My husband and I live abroad. A mutual acquaintance reached out, saying he’d been scammed with an apartment rental and had nowhere to stay, so we let him live with us for a bit. While he seemed grateful and helped around the house, some things rubbed us the wrong way. He’d never pay for groceries and usually ate way more than his share. We were planning a trip, so we offered him to stay at our place in exchange for taking care of our dog. When we came back, our entire fridge, freezer, and pantry were all empty. He consumed things that usually last us six months in just two weeks. I felt deeply disrespected, but my husband says I’m being too harsh.

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#9 My girlfriend and I had a Christmas gift exchange with our friends. I have been dating her for a year, and she has been friends with a guy from that group for 10 years. Turns out my girlfriend had made DIY gifts for everyone. She made me one of those boxes that fold into a million little pieces with pictures of us inside and my favorite candy. I loved it. But then this guy opened his gift, and it was a full-sized blanket. Hand-knit. I felt like she put more effort into a gift for a friend than for her boyfriend. When everyone was distracted, I just left. I have been flooded with messages from her asking where I went and from our friends, who are calling me insecure.

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