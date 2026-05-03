This interactive poll puts you in the middle of real conflicts and lets you decide who’s in the wrong. So, cast your vote on these dilemmas, and see how your choices compare with other Pandas! Will your instincts match the majority, or will your perspective stand out?

Whether it’s messy relationship drama, heated workplace clashes, or awkward misunderstandings, conflict is something no one can fully avoid. Even the most easygoing people eventually get pulled into disagreements where opinions collide, and emotions run high. But what if you could step into these real-life situations and give your honest judgment without any consequences?

#1 My girlfriend (23F) and I (23M) have been together for 8 years. We graduated from college last spring, and she wanted to go to Juilliard in New York. The admission process is so competitive that I honestly thought she didn’t have a chance of getting in, but she did. She’s due to go in 3 weeks, but I don’t want her to go. She said that I can come with her, but I don't want to, because my family, my friends, and my job are all here. I don’t think long distance would work, and it seems like she’s not interested in coming back after graduation. I bought a ring and asked my girlfriend to stay here and marry me. She said no to my proposal, which left me heartbroken.

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#2 My coworker lives only a mile up the road from me, so I've been driving her to work for over a year. I never asked for money because I'm driving past her either way. Recently, I had to leave my car at the shop, so I told my coworker that I wouldn't be giving her a ride for a few days. She said it wasn't a problem because her boyfriend is off that week. Naturally, I asked if I could have a ride, and offered to walk to her home so they wouldn't have to drive backward. The boyfriend wanted $20. That set me off, so I declined. Later that week, I told her I'd like $30 a week if she wanted to ride with me. She was upset and thought I was being petty.

#3 I (32F) have been friends with this person (32F) since middle school. We've drifted a bit over the years, sometimes talking only once a year, but I always valued our friendship. She recently asked me if I would fly out to go wedding dress shopping with her and her best friend. I spent $500 and $100 on Uber. After some of the appointments, we were having dinner with a bunch of people, and one of them asked me if I was going to be a bridesmaid. My friend said no in front of everyone. I had assumed I would be in the bridal party, but not that it was owed or expected. It was so awkward that I left early and didn’t stay for the other appointments. I’m just upset she didn’t tell me in private and instead revealed it to everyone.

#4 I (29F) have been with my boyfriend for 4 years. When we met online, I mentioned that I would only date someone no more than 4 years older than me. He told me he’s just a couple of years older, so we started dating long-distance and built a strong bond. Later, we moved in together. About 6 months into it, I noticed his ID and saw his birth year on it. He was 6 years older than me. I felt shocked. He told me he panicked about the age gap from the start and felt trapped in the lie. I wanted to leave, but he always treated me with a level of kindness and consistency I’ve never experienced, so I stayed. Every time we argue, I bring up that lie, and he takes it.

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#5 On Christmas, my daughter (12F) and her cousin (6F) were gifted mystery box dolls. My daughter got a pink one, while her cousin got a brown one. They traded because my daughter already had the pink one, and her cousin liked it more than the brown one. The other parents later found out that the brown doll is a rare version that can sell for $250+. They called and said the girls need to switch back. I said I wouldn’t force my daughter to swap back, because both kids were happy with the trade. My daughter later admitted she knew the brown one was rare. Now the other family is upset with me, but I stand by my decision.

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#6 My girlfriend alternates between a few different shampoos. I like the smell of her vanilla shampoo, so when she asked me to pick up some things for her at the store, I also grabbed the shampoo. When I got back to her apartment, she was confused and asked me why I got it. I told her that one is my favorite, and I like how it makes her hair smell like cookies. She looked a little weirded out, and said it was weird that I eroticize her shampoo. I said smelling nice is attractive, and it really bothered her that something as mundane as shampoo could be attractive to me. Later, she asked if I would find someone else who used the same shampoo attractive. I said no, but she never got over it.

#7 It was my (34M) birthday yesterday, and my girlfriend (36F) offered to bake me a cake. I told her that I would prefer a chocolate devil’s food cake with chocolate icing. She is a great baker, but she decided to bake me a chocolate cake with vanilla icing. The cake was fine, but I was disappointed because it was not what I asked for. She asked me what was wrong, so I was honest with her. She got upset with me and said, I’ve eaten this cake before and liked it. It’s true, I have, but that’s not what I wanted for my birthday. Her feelings were hurt.

#8 I (26M) have a group of 8 close friends aged 24-27. We've had group dinners once a week for a few years now. These meals are always hosted at the same couple’s home, because it’s a convenient spot for everyone, and they’re great cooks. During the most recent get-together, they proposed that everyone at dinner contribute about $5 to $10 per meal toward ingredients and prep, or make dinners less frequent. I was annoyed by this, especially when everyone else seemed to have no problem with it. I think that it's ridiculous to make your friends pay for something that was supposed to be free, and I caused a bit of a scene. I don't expect payment from my friends for the favors I do for them, but now everyone’s put off by my actions.

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#9 My friend (25M) and I (25F) are both in committed relationships with long-term partners and have never had feelings for each other. He is a huge watch fanatic, so for his 25th birthday, I decided to get him a vintage watch he’d told me about. When he hosted the birthday party, I told him to open my gift last. His girlfriend was first. She crocheted a sweater for him and got a book that he's been wanting. Later, when he opened my gift, he was so excited that he said that it was the best gift he'd ever received in front of everyone. The next morning, his girlfriend texted me that I was a bit out of touch and lacking awareness. She accused me of knowing she can’t afford the watch and rubbing it in her face to outshine her.

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#10 For the last year, my sister has been denying the idea of beauty, ugliness, or finding people attractive, as if it’s morally wrong. When she got pregnant, her boyfriend kicked her out because she wanted to keep the baby, and I let her stay with me. Living with her is so exhausting. My boyfriend told me I look pretty. Huge problem. He never commented on her appearance, but she just thinks that him being attracted to me is unethical. I tried talking to her. I asked her to stop commenting on my relationship. She said she can’t, because it’s harmful to let people engage in that kind of thinking unchallenged. I just couldn’t do it anymore; I had to kick her out. I gave her time, but I told her she needs to find somewhere else. I feel bad because she’s pregnant.