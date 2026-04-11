In this interactive poll, you get to judge real disputes and decide who’s in the wrong, completely guilt-free. So, get to exploring these scenarios, voting on tough decisions, and comparing your answers with other pandas! Let’s see if your judgment aligns with other readers or if you have a unique perspective.

Whether it’s relationship conflicts, workplace disagreements, or just everyday misunderstandings, arguments are a part of everyday life. Even if you hate confrontation, speaking your mind is unavoidable sometimes. But what if you could weigh in on real-life arguments and share your opinion without the stress or awkward fallout?

#1 My boyfriend, who is allergic to dogs, was going through a tough time and decided that we should “pause” our relationship while he went to visit his family. I was quite confused about what he meant, as I hadn’t heard of “pausing” a relationship, so he said he just wants some alone time and asked me to respect that. After he left, I tried to contact him multiple times, but he never answered. After a while, I figured he was breaking up with me, and my friends agreed. I got myself a dog to feel less lonely and to deal with the situation. After 6 weeks of no contact, he came back and got mad at me for getting a dog, because I had known he was allergic.

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#2 Most nights after dinner, I have a small scoop of ice cream. My brother, his wife, and their daughter are staying with me for a few weeks, and I’m happy to have them over, but my niece noticed me having ice cream quite often and asked why she couldn’t have any. Apparently, they taught her that ice cream is a “sometimes food”. Since then, my SIL has been asking me to stop eating ice cream after dinner, acting more and more annoyed with me, but I told her that I’m not going to stop. It’s my little treat, and I’m not responsible for my niece’s relationship with food. She has wine most nights, but doesn’t see any problem with her daughter seeing that.

#3 I (23F) have a friend group of five women. Yesterday, we celebrated a friend’s birthday at a fancy restaurant. Everyone in the group drinks, aside from me. The birthday girl suggested I get an alcoholic drink, but I declined. Afterwards, everyone decided to chime in on telling me to order one, even though they knew I don’t drink. I’m not good under pressure, so eventually I just agreed to get a drink that they were sure I would like. To no surprise, I didn’t like it, and didn’t have any more after the first sip. When the bill came, I didn’t want to pay for it, but they were adamant that I pay, because I ordered it. I left, having only paid for my meal, but not the drink.

#4 A few days ago, my brother asked me to help him pay rent. I knew he was in a tough spot financially, and the amount wasn’t life-changing for me, so I agreed. However, when he came over to get the money, I noticed he had a brand new tattoo. I told him I changed my mind and that he should ask our parents for help, who later berated him for his poor decision-making. He’s mad at me for going back on our deal and “turning him in” to our parents, but I just don’t want to fund his bad decisions.

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#5 I got new hearing aids for $6,000 recently. Not long after, at my grandmother’s birthday, my cousin (25M), who’s always been the annoying and irresponsible golden child, decided it would be funny to ruin my hairdo by throwing me into the pool. Needless to say, my hearing aids didn’t survive the pool. I told him he’d have to pay for them, but he never did, and never apologized, so I took him to court and won. He still wouldn’t pay it, so I took him back to court, and his wages are now being garnished by 20%. The whole family is mad at me, because I make more money than he does, and he had to drop out of college to pay for my hearing aids and be able to support his girlfriend and baby.

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#6 I recently went to a restaurant with my friend group, and I agreed to be the designated driver. When my meal came, I wanted to take a picture of it, because it was presented beautifully, but one of my friends took a fork and stirred up the plate before I could. I got mad at her while she laughed and said that it’s “cringe” to take photos of your food. No one in the group stood up for me, so I said I didn’t want to be there anymore and left. They were upset at me for leaving them without a driver.

#7 My wife had plastic surgery recently. We had discussed it, and I was against it, but it was not my decision to make. She had the fat sucked out of her face, lip fillers, a neck lift, and other stuff I don't really get. After that, I didn’t find her attractive anymore, and I think she is uncanny. Obviously, she noticed and bugged me to tell her what's up, but I blamed it on other things. She kept digging, so I finally told the truth. I wasn't harsh. She started crying and said that she needed time alone, and went to stay with her sister. I have been called every name in the book since this happened.

#8 I’ve been married to my wife for 15 years. We both have stable jobs and hobbies that earn extra income - I’m a published author, and she sells crafts on Etsy. We’ve agreed that the money from our jobs goes into a joint account, while the money from our hobbies is put into our individual accounts. When I told my wife about a new novel idea I had, she was against it. I was excited about it, so I wrote it anyway, and it was successful, earning me a hefty sum. She only found out about it after a recent medical emergency she had, because I covered the bills, and she became mad at me for “intentionally hiding” my success so that I wouldn’t have to put the money into our joint account.

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#9 I (40F) had my 40th birthday recently. A year in advance, I had told my husband of 20 years that I wanted to do something big. Two weeks before my birthday, I found out he had only googled flights. As my birthday approached, I realized he had no reservations or plans. On the day of, he bought me flowers, coffee, and a voucher. I was devastated. I called my friends, and they took me out for drinks instead. I told him that he insulted me, and I want a divorce. With tears in his eyes, he said, “Let me make it up to you.” A week later was our anniversary. No card, no dinner, no gift. Is it petty to divorce him over this?

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