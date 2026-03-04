Cast Your Vote On Who’s The Obnoxious One In These 22 Absurdly Funny Conflicts
No matter how much you hate arguing, some arguments are just necessary. Whether you’re just tired of explaining your side or just can’t be bothered to act nice anymore, blowing off some steam can help you grow and learn. But what if you could do all that without the awkward silence that comes with it?
In this poll, you get the opportunity to judge people’s actions and decisions – all guilt-free. Delve right into these real-life disputes, tell us who’s actually in the wrong, and see how many people side with you!
When you’re done with these scenarios, check out Part 2 of the ‘Am I In The Wrong’ poll by clicking here.
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
This post may include affiliate links.
I (27F) am a working mother, and my unemployed husband (35M) takes care of our 4-month-old while I’m away at work. My neighbour recently told me that the baby cries for hours every time I leave. I decided to see what’s going on, so I acted like I was leaving for work and snuck back in 30 minutes later. I found the baby crying and my husband sleeping with noise-cancelling headphones. I took the baby and left, then called him several hours later to tell him I was coming home early, and only then did he tell me he couldn’t find the baby. When I told him what I did, he got mad at me for causing him to panic.
Yup not leaving a baby with that pos, sorry poor lad ain’t safe at all, this is 100% divorce territory ,kick him out like yesterday before something serious happens to the poor little lad do not leave the home, as you have the baby, !!
I (26M) just yelled at my girlfriend (24F) to stop eating, and she accused me of fat-shaming her. For context, my sister (23F) runs a bakery and struggles to keep up with the orders sometimes. I make some fillings at home and bring them to my sister to help her when I can. I kept finding my girlfriend dipping her fingers into marmalade or custard jars that I prepped for my sister on multiple occasions. I told her to stop contaminating the whole batch and at least use a spoon next time. I just found her dipping her fingers in my latest batch again and lost it.
I (26F) dipped into my savings to get my boyfriend (27M) a nice gift for his birthday. When I brought it to the party, he and his friends were stoked about it. One girl laughed and made a jealous comment about how she could also afford stuff like that if she had such a “colorful” past. I was hurt because I realized that my boyfriend must have told his friends about my past with some other guys, which he said he didn’t care about. I left, took the gift with me, and returned it. All of them are mad at me for not being able to take a joke.
My (16F) father (46M) is the “breadwinner” of the family. My mom handles all the chores around the home. Every day, when my father comes home, he finds stuff to complain about, like how the food is cold, and argues with my mom. I tried talking to him about it, but he wasn’t having it. One day, I put together a mock costume of him and paraded around the house, complaining about everything. My siblings and mom laughed at times, but my dad was embarrassed. He later complained about how I mocked and invalidated him.
My (19M) friend (20F) recently got engaged and invited me to a costume party to celebrate. I like cosplaying characters and decided to go as the Corpse Bride from the animated film. When I got there, they surprised the guests by telling them that this was actually their wedding and invited everyone to the backyard for the ceremony. It went over smoothly, but I noticed that my friend kept ignoring and avoiding me. The next day, she sent me a text cussing me out for how I wore a wedding dress to her wedding and stole her spotlight.
My husband and I have been in a long-term relationship. We are fairly comfortable financially and usually manage our finances separately. The problem is, he keeps going to food banks, using our beat-up car, and looking disheveled to save money. I tried explaining to him how many people could use that food more than us, because we often end up throwing a lot of it away, and we can afford it from the grocery store, but he insists on it. Our arguments have grown as of late, so I left to live with my brother for a week, and he’s mad at me for it.
My boyfriend (31M) and I (27F) have been planning to move in together. I have a dog, and we’ve found it hard to find a landlord who would be okay with it. One of my friends is moving out and is willing to sublet the apartment to us, and we are both happy with it. The problem is, my boyfriend is bad with money and has no savings. We were about to sign the lease when he decided to sell his old car, which was still working fine, to buy a Corvette. When I asked him how much it cost, he said it’s none of my business. I knew where this was going because I’ve had to cover rent for him before, so I cancelled the signing. He’s pissed.
I (26F) live in a block of new apartments. Everyone moved in a year ago, and we’re just getting to know each other. I have 2 young children (an 11-month-old and a 2-year-old), and there are many other families on the block, too. One night, at around 3 AM, someone started knocking on my door. I looked through the peephole and opened the door. It was my neighbour and his pregnant wife with their children. The wife was clearly in labor. They asked me if I could watch their kids while they went to the hospital. I refused, as I didn’t want the responsibility or risk my kids getting woken up. The guy was very mad at me, saying, “How can a mother watch another struggle?”
Seen this before, n it wouldn’t have hurt her to help in an emergency, !, awful woman op is