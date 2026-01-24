🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Whether you like it or not, people love reading about others’ conflicts. Some might say it’s a waste of time, but the truth is that it’s not just a morbid fascination - it’s a learning experience! When reading about conflicts and applying your own moral compass, you learn about human behavior, examine multiple perspectives, and practice for the inevitable real-life disagreements that you can now handle with grace. So go ahead, cast your votes guilt-free, and share your thought process.

#1 My girlfriend came over to my house as I was just finishing a game of NBA2K. To my surprise, she was interested in giving it a shot and wanted to play a match against me. I mentioned that she would probably not have much of a chance and offered to do something else together, but she insisted. When I won by a pretty big margin, she quickly got up and left, and has not spoken to me since.

RELATED:

#2 My (24F) fiancé (32M) and I are getting married soon. This is my first marriage, but he has an ex-wife with whom he had 2 daughters (9F & 7F). I fully accept that they are his children and act well around them, but I do not want them at the wedding. They are selfish and self-centered children, and I do not want to be reminded that this is not my fiancé’s first wedding, while it is for me. He is upset by this.

#3 I recently had a baby with my husband. He was helpful with the baby for the first 3 months, but he later claimed he’s too tired after work to pitch in, so I was the one putting the baby to bed. For the first time in a while, I decided to head out for a night, to watch a movie with a friend. I explained everything necessary to take care of the child to my husband beforehand. While I was in the movie theater, he started calling me and sending texts, but I didn’t answer them. He is now upset with me for leaving him in a tough situation.

#4 My wife is not a big eater, but she prefers a wide variety of foods whenever we go out. This ends up being costly and inefficient, because she will order a few dishes and sides, only to have a few bites of each. I started being upset about the checks and having to finish her leftovers, most of which I don’t even enjoy, to justify the price. The next time we went out, I told her to order off the kids’ menu. She thought I was joking, but when I asked the waiter for a kids’ menu, she got upset with me and said that I was insulting and belittling her.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 I (36M) have the names of 2 of my older children tattooed on my arm. I have since left that marriage and later married again to my current wife (35F). She also had a child from a previous marriage, who is now my stepson. When we had a daughter together, I told my wife that I will tattoo our daughter’s name on my arm, too. She asked if I would tattoo the name of my stepson, but I explained that I only want to tattoo the names of my children. She called me all sorts of things.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 My daughter got sick recently, while on vacation with her dad, who I’m not together with anymore. She is very picky about which parent she wants to comfort her and will not calm down otherwise. When I was too tired of trying to calm her down, I finally caved and called her dad at 2 am. He came over and comforted our daughter. Later, I asked him to stay with her, despite him having a planned vacation with his new girlfriend. His girlfriend called me and blamed me for acting like a jealous ex-wife and for cancelling their vacation.

#7 My boyfriend (29M) and I (25F) went to a party at his friend’s house recently. He introduced me to his friends, and they were nice for the most part, but a few got really gross about my profession. I am a former professional gymnast, and they commented on “what it must be like in bed with a flexible gymnast”. I was very uncomfortable, but my boyfriend just laughed along with his friends. I got upset with him for not shutting them down and left the party, leaving my boyfriend embarrassed.

#8 My influencer sister (26F) and I (22F) recently took a picture together. She edited herself in the image, but left me unedited. I asked her not to post it because I looked relatively awful next to her. I thought she understood, but later that evening, I got a couple of messages from strangers calling me the ugly sister, and found out she posted the picture, with me still unedited. I asked her to take it down, but she said it has too many likes now. Livid, I posted a picture where we both looked terrible, and the next day, my sister and mom got angry with me for putting my sister's career on the line.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 My (21F) husband (27M) has been planning a trip with his friends for 4 years. It kept being postponed for various reasons. Now that he and his friends are finally ready to leave in about 2 months, I am the one asking him not to go. I am pregnant, and he’s leaving near my due date. I don’t have any family members who would be capable of helping me with the baby. He’s trying to assure me that everything will be fine and asking to let him go, because he’s been planning the trip for so long.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 My (25F) fiancé’s (31M) mom and I don’t get along very well. She always finds things to nitpick about my appearance and cooking. When my fiancé’s birthday was coming up, I decided to bake him a cake, and he was thrilled. We made sure to let everyone in his family know about this, and I put a lot of effort into baking the cake. When we arrived at his family’s house, I saw a huge birthday cake sitting on the table, with his mom talking about how expensive it was at the bakery. I turned around with the cake I had baked and left. My fiancé was upset with me for not going with the flow.

#11 After my husband left for his brother’s bachelor trip, our son, who is 2, was very upset because he forgot to tell him something. I tried to distract him, but it didn’t work, so I video-called my husband to calm our son down. The call took longer than I expected. My brother-in-law later texted that he’s upset with me, because he was just asking me to give him one weekend of my husband’s time and thinks I used my son as an excuse to check in on my husband. I told him I can call my husband whenever I want to.

#12 I (23F) have been dating my boyfriend (23M) since college. We moved in together during our last semester and split the rent. After we both graduated, my dad, who works in real estate, generously allowed us to live in one of his properties. He said he wouldn’t charge me a dime, but my boyfriend would have to pay $400 a month, just so that my dad would know he’s not with me for free rent. He’d usually rent this apartment for $2100. My boyfriend is mad that I don’t pay any rent and wants me to chip in $200 a month. We always split utilities and groceries 50/50.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I (25F) got married recently. My guests were all told to wear dark colors and minimal makeup, so that my husband and I would stand out. This was asked of the staff as well. To my surprise, one of the servers (around 19F) had way too much eyeliner on and a ridiculous amount of piercings. Not to mention her pants being way too tight. It was so distracting that I had to have her removed. Her boss kept saying they were short-staffed, but after I called it out 3 separate times, they finally gave in. I just didn’t want to be outshone in my wedding. Now, a lot of the guests are mad at me for putting a college-aged girl out of a job.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 My (33M) wife (27F) is really particular about basically everything. Whenever I do any task, she usually comments that I was “so close” to doing it right. It’s gotten to the point where I find it condescending, and I asked her to stop multiple times, but she kept going and insisted that she didn’t mean it negatively. Recently, she got a call from her dream workplace, telling her that they had chosen another candidate. She had reached the final stage, so when she came to me sobbing, I accidentally told her she was “so close”. She jolted up and left to stay with a friend.

#15 My (22M) girlfriend (20F) is one of those people who usually doesn’t order any food, but expects you to share yours. I got pretty annoyed with it and explained the situation to her multiple times. She would apologize and avoid it for a couple of days, but she’d always go back to her old ways. The last time I ordered takeout, I made sure to ask her if she wanted anything, and she said no. When I came home, she asked me for a couple of bites, but I refused, because I was really hungry. She’s giving me the silent treatment now.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Last night, my (35M) fiancé (38F) left to run an errand and implied she would be back in a little over an hour. When she didn’t return for a few hours, I started getting upset and worried. She wasn’t returning my calls, so I called the police to report a possible missing person case. She came back the next morning and explained she had to stop on the side of the road to take a nap and avoid driving while drowsy. I called the police again to tell them to stop searching, but they said they still needed to check up on her due to their policy. They ended up going to her workplace, and now she’s enraged with me for sending a cop and making her look bad.

#17 My husband (35) is in a wheelchair and is home 24/7. He always needs my assistance. Because of this, I don’t go out much. We don't even go shopping, everything gets delivered to our home. I haven't seen my girlfriends for a while and have arranged to start having girls' nights at my place since I can't be away from home. I asked my husband for some privacy when my friends come and he took it like I was annoyed and bothered by him and said I should let him sit with us during girls' night. I refused and explained that having him sit with us would ruin the purpose of girls' night. He threw a hissy fit and called me selfish and rude.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 My fiancé (33M) comes from a well-off family, and I (29F) come from a working-class family. His family is okay, but they keep commenting on how I might be a "gold digger". It's so demeaning, and my fiancé does nothing to stop it. He recently lost his job, but kept it a secret, so I've been paying for everything for about 4 months. One night, at a dinner table, his mom called me a “gold digger” again, because of the bracelet I was wearing, which my fiancé had gifted me for my birthday. I snapped and told her it was bold of her to imply I’m like that when I’m providing for her unemployed son. Now my fiancé’s pissed at me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 My boyfriend and I go to the climbing gym. He is really into it, but he’s stupidly competitive and quietly insults beginners, which makes me feel self-conscious because I’m a beginner too. Last night, about 6 people took turns on a newly installed route, and they were all failing, including my boyfriend. A girl came and aced it. She didn’t hold the final rock for 5 seconds, and my boyfriend called her out for it. She laughed and told him he didn’t even start the route correctly and walked off. I gave her a high five because she did amazing on the route and knocked my bf off his high horse. My boyfriend turned to me and gave me a mad look.

#20 When my son (14M) was 8 years old, I got him a dog. He’s been a brilliant dog owner, and they’re basically best friends. My current wife is 12 weeks pregnant and has started acting weird around the dog. She recently expressed wanting to re-home the dog, because she’s afraid it might jump on her and hurt the baby. I think that’s completely unreasonable. The dog didn’t even do anything, and I don’t want to get rid of my son’s best friend. She’s saying I’m prioritizing a dog over a pregnant wife.

#21 I bring my daughter (17F) to and from school every day. A few days ago, I went to pick her up, and she was sitting in front of the school while no one else was there. It was a very cold day, and she was shivering. I asked her why she was alone, and she said the school had closed 2 hours prior. I was very angry. I asked her why she didn't call me, and her only excuse was that "I didn't think you'd come". I told her she was acting like an idiot, and she is now refusing to talk to me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 My husband’s (33M) best friend (37M) has always wanted to have kids, but he is infertile. When my husband and I told his best friend that we are expecting a boy, he got really excited and started buying us gifts and decor pieces for the baby. Later, he asked my husband if we could name the baby a name he would’ve picked for his own child, if he wasn’t infertile, and my husband said it was a “done deal”. I refused, though, and my husband is saying I’m ungrateful for everything his best friend has done for us.