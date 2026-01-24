ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you like it or not, people love reading about others’ conflicts. Some might say it’s a waste of time, but the truth is that it’s not just a morbid fascination - it’s a learning experience! When reading about conflicts and applying your own moral compass, you learn about human behavior, examine multiple perspectives, and practice for the inevitable real-life disagreements that you can now handle with grace. So go ahead, cast your votes guilt-free, and share your thought process.

#1

My girlfriend came over to my house as I was just finishing a game of NBA2K. To my surprise, she was interested in giving it a shot and wanted to play a match against me. I mentioned that she would probably not have much of a chance and offered to do something else together, but she insisted. When I won by a pretty big margin, she quickly got up and left, and has not spoken to me since.

Two people playing video games on a console, focused on the screen in a modern living room setting.

Yan Krukau , u/bodicin Report

0points
POST
    #2

    My (24F) fiancé (32M) and I are getting married soon. This is my first marriage, but he has an ex-wife with whom he had 2 daughters (9F & 7F). I fully accept that they are his children and act well around them, but I do not want them at the wedding. They are selfish and self-centered children, and I do not want to be reminded that this is not my fiancé’s first wedding, while it is for me. He is upset by this.

    Bride and groom exiting venue with flower girls in white dresses, capturing a moment to cast your vote on right decisions.

    Taha Samet Arslan , u/[deleted] Report

    0points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Like it or not, they're a package deal.

    5
    5points
    reply
    #3

    I recently had a baby with my husband. He was helpful with the baby for the first 3 months, but he later claimed he’s too tired after work to pitch in, so I was the one putting the baby to bed. For the first time in a while, I decided to head out for a night, to watch a movie with a friend. I explained everything necessary to take care of the child to my husband beforehand. While I was in the movie theater, he started calling me and sending texts, but I didn’t answer them. He is now upset with me for leaving him in a tough situation.

    Audience watching a movie in a dark theater, casting votes on whether these people did the right thing.

    Tima Miroshnichenko , u/utjgnek48395848 Report

    0points
    POST
    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Taking care of this child is 50% his responsibility.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #4

    My wife is not a big eater, but she prefers a wide variety of foods whenever we go out. This ends up being costly and inefficient, because she will order a few dishes and sides, only to have a few bites of each. I started being upset about the checks and having to finish her leftovers, most of which I don’t even enjoy, to justify the price. The next time we went out, I told her to order off the kids’ menu. She thought I was joking, but when I asked the waiter for a kids’ menu, she got upset with me and said that I was insulting and belittling her.

    Person holding a spoon with a carved vegetable flower over a plate of food, inviting a vote on their right action.

    Catherine Sheila , u/RelationshipFine8592 Report

    0points
    POST
    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why doesn’t she just take her leftovers home for the next day?

    1
    1point
    reply
    #5

    I (36M) have the names of 2 of my older children tattooed on my arm. I have since left that marriage and later married again to my current wife (35F). She also had a child from a previous marriage, who is now my stepson. When we had a daughter together, I told my wife that I will tattoo our daughter’s name on my arm, too. She asked if I would tattoo the name of my stepson, but I explained that I only want to tattoo the names of my children. She called me all sorts of things.

    Matching tattoos on two forearms with footprints and names, symbolizing a meaningful and personal decision moment.

    Alexander Mass , u/Thereshegoeswithymhe Report

    0points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    While not a requirement to do the ink, his attitude about the the wife's son comes through in spades.

    8
    8points
    reply
    #6

    My daughter got sick recently, while on vacation with her dad, who I’m not together with anymore. She is very picky about which parent she wants to comfort her and will not calm down otherwise. When I was too tired of trying to calm her down, I finally caved and called her dad at 2 am. He came over and comforted our daughter. Later, I asked him to stay with her, despite him having a planned vacation with his new girlfriend. His girlfriend called me and blamed me for acting like a jealous ex-wife and for cancelling their vacation.

    A child wearing reindeer antlers lying beside an adult near a decorated Christmas tree, reflecting on their choices.

    cottonbro studio , u/iko908 Report

    0points
    POST
    #7

    My boyfriend (29M) and I (25F) went to a party at his friend’s house recently. He introduced me to his friends, and they were nice for the most part, but a few got really gross about my profession. I am a former professional gymnast, and they commented on “what it must be like in bed with a flexible gymnast”. I was very uncomfortable, but my boyfriend just laughed along with his friends. I got upset with him for not shutting them down and left the party, leaving my boyfriend embarrassed.

    Woman performing a handstand on parallel bars in a gym, showcasing strength and balance in a controlled pose.

    Tima Miroshnichenko , u/BeautifulTraffic3197 Report

    0points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's hard to imagine that this was the first time she ever got that sort of ribbing. She could have alerted the boyfriend to her sensitivity either before or during the party, to give him a chance to react more appropriately.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #8

    My influencer sister (26F) and I (22F) recently took a picture together. She edited herself in the image, but left me unedited. I asked her not to post it because I looked relatively awful next to her. I thought she understood, but later that evening, I got a couple of messages from strangers calling me the ugly sister, and found out she posted the picture, with me still unedited. I asked her to take it down, but she said it has too many likes now. Livid, I posted a picture where we both looked terrible, and the next day, my sister and mom got angry with me for putting my sister's career on the line.

    Two women recording a video with a smartphone and ring light, engaging viewers to cast their vote on the right thing.

    kimmi jun , u/UglySisterThrowaway Report

    0points
    POST
    #9

    My (21F) husband (27M) has been planning a trip with his friends for 4 years. It kept being postponed for various reasons. Now that he and his friends are finally ready to leave in about 2 months, I am the one asking him not to go. I am pregnant, and he’s leaving near my due date. I don’t have any family members who would be capable of helping me with the baby. He’s trying to assure me that everything will be fine and asking to let him go, because he’s been planning the trip for so long.

    Group of people hiking on a trail through grassy hills, casting their vote on whether they did the right thing.

    Athena Sandrini , u/NeverEndingFeelings Report

    0points
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Be there for the birth of your baby, ársehole!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #10

    My (25F) fiancé’s (31M) mom and I don’t get along very well. She always finds things to nitpick about my appearance and cooking. When my fiancé’s birthday was coming up, I decided to bake him a cake, and he was thrilled. We made sure to let everyone in his family know about this, and I put a lot of effort into baking the cake. When we arrived at his family’s house, I saw a huge birthday cake sitting on the table, with his mom talking about how expensive it was at the bakery. I turned around with the cake I had baked and left. My fiancé was upset with me for not going with the flow.

    Person cutting a colorful galaxy-themed cake decorated with stars, inviting opinions on whether they did the right thing.

    Karola G , u/EmilyPaterson099 Report

    0points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actually the mom should be one of the choices since she bought the cake knowing that the OP was baking one.

    9
    9points
    reply
    #11

    After my husband left for his brother’s bachelor trip, our son, who is 2, was very upset because he forgot to tell him something. I tried to distract him, but it didn’t work, so I video-called my husband to calm our son down. The call took longer than I expected. My brother-in-law later texted that he’s upset with me, because he was just asking me to give him one weekend of my husband’s time and thinks I used my son as an excuse to check in on my husband. I told him I can call my husband whenever I want to.

    Group of men in suits lifting a man in a grey suit, casting a vote on whether they did the right thing.

    Alexander Mass , u/remo90 Report

    0points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only one to come out ahead in this exchange was the s******r who had to remain quiet in the next room during the call while her meter was still running.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #12

    I (23F) have been dating my boyfriend (23M) since college. We moved in together during our last semester and split the rent. After we both graduated, my dad, who works in real estate, generously allowed us to live in one of his properties. He said he wouldn’t charge me a dime, but my boyfriend would have to pay $400 a month, just so that my dad would know he’s not with me for free rent. He’d usually rent this apartment for $2100. My boyfriend is mad that I don’t pay any rent and wants me to chip in $200 a month. We always split utilities and groceries 50/50.

    Empty modern apartment with tiled floor and wooden kitchen cabinets, inviting you to decide if they did the right thing.

    Alexander F Ungerer , u/[deleted] Report

    0points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the writer, myself. If they're 'sharing' and get a discount on the rent, it's typical (imo) to share the discount. That's how a more committed relationship works, but perhaps this isn't very committed?

    1
    1point
    reply
    #13

    I (25F) got married recently. My guests were all told to wear dark colors and minimal makeup, so that my husband and I would stand out. This was asked of the staff as well. To my surprise, one of the servers (around 19F) had way too much eyeliner on and a ridiculous amount of piercings. Not to mention her pants being way too tight. It was so distracting that I had to have her removed. Her boss kept saying they were short-staffed, but after I called it out 3 separate times, they finally gave in. I just didn’t want to be outshone in my wedding. Now, a lot of the guests are mad at me for putting a college-aged girl out of a job.

    Person holding a cocktail with an orange slice and aloe leaf garnish, inviting viewers to cast their vote on the right thing.

    D. krishna , u/[deleted] Report

    0points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If she was so concerned about being out shone maybe she could have added Christmas lights to her dress? 🙄

    2
    2points
    reply
    #14

    My (33M) wife (27F) is really particular about basically everything. Whenever I do any task, she usually comments that I was “so close” to doing it right. It’s gotten to the point where I find it condescending, and I asked her to stop multiple times, but she kept going and insisted that she didn’t mean it negatively. Recently, she got a call from her dream workplace, telling her that they had chosen another candidate. She had reached the final stage, so when she came to me sobbing, I accidentally told her she was “so close”. She jolted up and left to stay with a friend.

    Woman in glasses wiping tears with tissue while sitting at desk with laptop, reflecting if she did the right thing.

    Karola G , u/Chemical_Eagle1007 Report

    0points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She was so close to a good marriage, though....

    2
    2points
    reply
    #15

    My (22M) girlfriend (20F) is one of those people who usually doesn’t order any food, but expects you to share yours. I got pretty annoyed with it and explained the situation to her multiple times. She would apologize and avoid it for a couple of days, but she’d always go back to her old ways. The last time I ordered takeout, I made sure to ask her if she wanted anything, and she said no. When I came home, she asked me for a couple of bites, but I refused, because I was really hungry. She’s giving me the silent treatment now.

    Two people sharing a meal with a fried egg on top, using forks to eat from a takeout container, debating right choices.

    RDNE Stock project Report

    0points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seriously? Just order more food if you know she's going to want some!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #16

    Last night, my (35M) fiancé (38F) left to run an errand and implied she would be back in a little over an hour. When she didn’t return for a few hours, I started getting upset and worried. She wasn’t returning my calls, so I called the police to report a possible missing person case. She came back the next morning and explained she had to stop on the side of the road to take a nap and avoid driving while drowsy. I called the police again to tell them to stop searching, but they said they still needed to check up on her due to their policy. They ended up going to her workplace, and now she’s enraged with me for sending a cop and making her look bad.

    Woman resting her head on the steering wheel inside a car, illustrating people who did the right thing debate.

    Sherman Trotz , u/Rnevermore Report

    0points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Errand is a new euphemism for fvcking around?

    2
    2points
    reply
    #17

    My husband (35) is in a wheelchair and is home 24/7. He always needs my assistance. Because of this, I don’t go out much. We don't even go shopping, everything gets delivered to our home. I haven't seen my girlfriends for a while and have arranged to start having girls' nights at my place since I can't be away from home. I asked my husband for some privacy when my friends come and he took it like I was annoyed and bothered by him and said I should let him sit with us during girls' night. I refused and explained that having him sit with us would ruin the purpose of girls' night. He threw a hissy fit and called me selfish and rude.

    Person in brown pants sitting in a wheelchair, highlighting stories of people who did the right thing.

    cottonbro studio , u/MthrowRA32577 Report

    0points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone restricts their life to support you and you think they're selfish to want time alone with friends? Need to get a new perspective on that. It is somewhat understandable as a first reaction, but this should be discussed in detail to avoid further problems.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #18

    My fiancé (33M) comes from a well-off family, and I (29F) come from a working-class family. His family is okay, but they keep commenting on how I might be a "gold digger". It's so demeaning, and my fiancé does nothing to stop it. He recently lost his job, but kept it a secret, so I've been paying for everything for about 4 months. One night, at a dinner table, his mom called me a “gold digger” again, because of the bracelet I was wearing, which my fiancé had gifted me for my birthday. I snapped and told her it was bold of her to imply I’m like that when I’m providing for her unemployed son. Now my fiancé’s pissed at me.

    Hand wearing elegant gold bracelet, illustrating style choice as part of people who did the right thing vote discussion.

    Ron Lach , u/aintsayinhea32 Report

    0points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not a good idea to reveal his unemployment like that! I understand the problem though. My partner has been referred to as a gold digger by close friends (not to us, fortunately for them) because we're in a similar position. However, we just make jokes about it because our relationship is worth way more than any money either of us have or don't have.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #19

    My boyfriend and I go to the climbing gym. He is really into it, but he’s stupidly competitive and quietly insults beginners, which makes me feel self-conscious because I’m a beginner too. Last night, about 6 people took turns on a newly installed route, and they were all failing, including my boyfriend. A girl came and aced it. She didn’t hold the final rock for 5 seconds, and my boyfriend called her out for it. She laughed and told him he didn’t even start the route correctly and walked off. I gave her a high five because she did amazing on the route and knocked my bf off his high horse. My boyfriend turned to me and gave me a mad look.

    Woman rock climbing indoors, wearing safety harness and chalk bag, demonstrating determination and skill on climbing wall.

    Allan Mas , u/[deleted] Report

    0points
    POST
    #20

    When my son (14M) was 8 years old, I got him a dog. He’s been a brilliant dog owner, and they’re basically best friends. My current wife is 12 weeks pregnant and has started acting weird around the dog. She recently expressed wanting to re-home the dog, because she’s afraid it might jump on her and hurt the baby. I think that’s completely unreasonable. The dog didn’t even do anything, and I don’t want to get rid of my son’s best friend. She’s saying I’m prioritizing a dog over a pregnant wife.

    Brown and white dog looking up outdoors in a grassy field, inviting viewers to cast their vote on what is right.

    Jenda Kubeš , u/TheGreatestGreatDane Report

    0points
    POST
    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He’s prioritizing his son over his wife, which is as it should be.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #21

    I bring my daughter (17F) to and from school every day. A few days ago, I went to pick her up, and she was sitting in front of the school while no one else was there. It was a very cold day, and she was shivering. I asked her why she was alone, and she said the school had closed 2 hours prior. I was very angry. I asked her why she didn't call me, and her only excuse was that "I didn't think you'd come". I told her she was acting like an idiot, and she is now refusing to talk to me.

    Young woman wearing headphones and a scarf, appearing thoughtful as viewers cast their vote on right decisions.

    Hòa Lê Đình , u/BlacksmithDefiant5 Report

    0points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's lots more to this story.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #22

    My husband’s (33M) best friend (37M) has always wanted to have kids, but he is infertile. When my husband and I told his best friend that we are expecting a boy, he got really excited and started buying us gifts and decor pieces for the baby. Later, he asked my husband if we could name the baby a name he would’ve picked for his own child, if he wasn’t infertile, and my husband said it was a “done deal”. I refused, though, and my husband is saying I’m ungrateful for everything his best friend has done for us.

    Couple embracing while woman in a pink knitted sweater shows pregnant belly, illustrating people who did the right thing.

    Tima Miroshnichenko , u/System-Bond1907 Report

    -1point
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Husband is in love with his friend.

    1
    1point
    reply
