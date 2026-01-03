🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

In this poll, you’ll get to delve into 22 scenarios from real people’s lives, and your job will be to decide who’s in the wrong and who’s in the right. It might sound easy until you start getting deeper into it!

No one likes arguing with close friends or family. Well… at least most of us don’t. But if there’s one thing that everyone loves, it's deciding who’s in the wrong in someone else’s argument. No hassle, no shouting, just the satisfaction of having an answer to every problem. Or is it more complicated than that?

#1 I was asked to give a ride to a child on my son’s soccer team because their mother was out of town for that day. I agreed, but when the child’s father, whom I recognized, arrived at the game, I assumed he had come for the child. I asked the father, and he said he would drive his child home himself, so I only took my own son home that day. Later, the child’s mother accused me of putting the kid in danger and deviating from the planned ride home, as she and the child’s father aren’t together anymore.

#2 A friend [19F] of mine keeps talking about not having a significant other and feeling lonely. She is on many dating apps and constantly complains that most men there are too ugly for her. After having a look, I gave her my honest opinion, saying that most of those guys are pretty much in ‘her league.’ She got upset at me for this.

#3 I won an incredible amount of money in a lottery. I’m planning to give a large portion of it to my ex-wife, the mother of my children, so she can better provide for the kids and lead a less stressful life. We got divorced because I had an affair, but I still love my children and have a huge amount of respect for her. This is making my current girlfriend livid. She thinks I’m disrespecting our relationship by sharing a large portion of my winnings with my ex.

#4 I [37M] planned a Mother’s Day celebration for my wife and invited a lot of close family. I had most of it sorted out already, only a few small things needed to be settled, when I overheard a conversation. My wife was asking my son from a different relationship [13] not to go to the celebration because of his awkward and uncomfortable manner, even though he clearly wanted to go. She told him he shouldn’t even want to go, because she’s not his mother. In my frustration, I cancelled the celebration.

#5 I am a hard-working and wealthy man [27], so when I met my new girlfriend, who’s an elementary school teacher, I wanted to test if she was with me for the right reasons. Firstly, I tried leaving out papers with my bank statements on our bed. I saw her pick them up. Later, I chose a nice restaurant to go to, but I ‘accidentally’ left my wallet at home, to see if she would pay for the dinner. She covered the bill, but acted very upset about it. After a couple more reasonable tests, she dumped me.

#6 My [38F] siblings want me to contribute financially to our parents’ mortgage. All of my siblings and both of my parents live together in one house and split the bills according to income, but I moved out a while ago and have been living separately, out of my own pocket, because I had a bad relationship with my parents. I refused to contribute to their cost of living, and they are upset.

#7 I [35M] am hosting an annual extended family party. At last year’s party, one of my cousins brought a self-trained diabetes alert dog. It peed in the house and caused a minor problem involving some kids. This year, I decided I wouldn’t allow it, but the cousin was still allowed to attend if the dog stayed outside. Their side of the family is saying I’m being very unreasonable and threatening not to go over this.

#8 Someone in my office kept stealing my lunch, so I put extremely spicy hot sauce in it once, to potentially figure out who was doing it and to deter them from future theft. When a colleague ‘took the bait’, they had a severe reaction and had to leave work to go to the hospital. I initially felt like my actions were justified, but now I feel bad for the person.

#9 I [28M] finally decided to propose to my girlfriend [25F] after 4 years of being in a relationship. I made the move in the gym that we both go to, because it’s a big part of the time we spend together. She acted nicely and said yes, but I could tell she was upset. When I asked her why, she explained that she felt disappointed and embarrassed being proposed to in a public gym, while sweaty and tired. I feel like my efforts went unappreciated.

#10 I moved from Ireland to the US with my family. When I introduced myself to my new classmates as Ciarán, they claimed that my name was too hard to spell or pronounce. They said I should get an ‘American name’ as a lot of other immigrants do, and started calling me Connor. I told them I don’t want an ‘American name’, but they’ve persisted, and it annoys me.

#11 I borrowed an expensive camera from my boyfriend to take pictures at a party with some of my friends. During the party, the camera got stolen, and I didn’t find out that it was actually my friend Diane who stole it until way later. My boyfriend is upset with me and is asking me to file a police report, but he doesn’t know it’s my friend who took the camera. I’m not keen on reporting my own friend to the police, but Diane isn’t intending to return the stolen camera. My boyfriend keeps pressuring me to file the report.

#12 I [27F] told my family I have something important to announce during the next family dinner. When the time came, I told everyone that I was very proud to be sober for a full year. I didn’t get the reaction I was expecting, and after some snarky remarks, everyone poured themselves a glass of wine. I was upset, so I left and took the cake I brought with me, as I had brought it to celebrate the occasion. My mom later confronted me about leaving no dessert for anyone and told me I shouldn’t expect praise for “the bare minimum”.

#13 I [27F] went out with my friends, and when we were about to leave, I told them that the drinks would be on me. They were excited to hear that, and when I was about to pay, they decided to order another round of drinks, more expensive than the ones we had before. I told them that I would only pay for the ones we had so far, as I felt like they were using me as a wallet. They got upset with me.

#14 I [24M] usually wake up before my girlfriend [23F], so I make her a cup of coffee every morning. She tries to appreciate it, but always finds something wrong with it. It’s gotten to a point that I cannot keep track of the specificities that she requires, so I told her she should just make her own coffee from now on. She got upset and said I’m not accommodating her needs. I want to do something nice for her every morning, but it’s draining to follow all of the highly specific steps.

#15 Sometimes, when I get excited about something, I naturally start talking louder. When this happens, my partner will usually interrupt what I’m saying to tell me to lower my volume. Even though I know he doesn’t mean this harshly, it usually shuts down my enthusiasm and makes me self-conscious. I’ve tried explaining that it feels dismissive, but I understand that he just wants to keep the conversation at a comfortable volume.

#16 I don’t want to bring my boyfriend with me on vacation, because he’s a really picky eater. He’s an adult, but all he will ever eat is one of the following: chicken fingers, grilled cheese, mac and cheese, or Pad Thai. I’ve never seen him eat a vegetable. I just know that bringing him with us would mean listening to endless complaints about the places we choose to eat and countless hours spent adjusting our course to fit his lifestyle, but he’s upset with me.

#17 My [36M] long-time friend [33M] is experiencing some difficulties and has asked me to let him move in for a couple of months. I have the space to accommodate him, but I really dislike his way of life and the way he used to treat his own space. I kindly refused, because the thought of living with him gave me the ick, although I have a lot of fun when hanging out with him outside of our homes. Now he’s calling me a bad friend.

#18 My sister [49F] and I [51M] recently inherited our parents’ home. She wants to move in and says she will cover the bills, but I told her that for her to move in, she has to buy my half of the house. She’s calling me selfish and doesn’t want to pay me for “something that I got for free”.

#19 I’m a high schooler working weekends in a coffee shop. I work with my friend, who’s the son of the owner and the shift manager. When a customer had a temper tantrum about something I couldn’t change, I asked my friend to ‘fake fire’ me. When we acted out the scene, the customer started backtracking, but my friend insisted that they pride themselves on excellent service. The customer left upset about supposedly getting someone fired, but I, of course, kept my job.

#20 When my wife and I [44M] told our adopted son [15M] the truth, he was quite shaken, but he seemed to get over it quickly. Later, he said he’s happy to have us as his parents, and we shared a bonding moment. About a month after we told him, while on a family trip, he said he was hungry. I decided to make a little joke and, without thinking too much, said, “Hi, hungry, I’m not your dad.” He burst into tears, and the whole family is mad at me right now.

#21 My son’s [24M] girlfriend broke up with him recently, and I told my son that she probably made the right decision. His girlfriend seemed to be a good fit for our family. Everyone liked her, and she put a lot of effort into the relationship, but the same could not be said about my son. He acted lazily and dismissively, so when the girl finally broke things off, I told him that she made the right call because he didn’t treat her right. My son and wife are now both very upset at me, but I stand by what I said.

#22 I grew up as the only girl amongst four siblings. My parents, due to their religious and cultural beliefs, told me not to apply for college and expected me to become good at domestic chores, while they paid for my brothers’ tuition and other living expenses. I applied anyway and got a partial scholarship. I moved out, took a part-time job, and went into debt to get my degree. Years later, I am now pregnant with my first child, and my parents want to reconnect with me. I told them that their apologies don’t faze me and that they should transfer $100k to me for my college tuition if they want a relationship.