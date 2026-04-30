“Does Ireland Use The Pound Sterling?”: Test Your Geography Knowledge In This Quiz

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In this 27-question quiz, you win by guessing the wrong answers. Yes – logic is being intentionally flipped, and that’s exactly the challenge. 🤯

From world capitals to country locations, every question will trick your instincts. So, the #1 rule? Don’t rely on your first answer. Give yourself the time to rethink everything you normally would answer about geography trivia. This quiz is designed to test your attention, your assumptions, and your ability to adapt when the rules change.

So let’s get started and see if you can really get past your brain assumptions. 🧠👀

In case you missed Part 1, check it out here.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Leandro Barreto