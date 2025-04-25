“But That’s Incorrect?”: In This Geography Quiz, You Have To Choose The Wrong Answer To Get The Answer Right
Have you ever imagined a game where the “right” answer is technically wrong? 🙀🤯
That’s the fun twist this quiz offers! It challenges you to turn your thinking upside down and resist being tricked by what you think is actually right.
It’s less about knowing and more about outsmarting your rational thinking. We hope you take this opportunity to step out of your comfort zone! Stick around, complete the quiz, and you’ll be rewarded! Let’s start! 🚀
Image credits: Suzy Hazelwood
Someone help, please! I don’t get this one: “Pick a place that is located in the Southern Hemisphere. ➡️ South Africa ➡️ South Dakota ➡️ South Australia ➡️ East Timor. South Dakota is a state in the northern part of the United States, located in the Northern Hemisphere.”🔸🔸🔸 I picked “South Australia” thinking it’s in the Southern Hemisphere, but them am told “South Dakota is a state in the northern part of the United States, located in the Northern Hemisphere.” What the hell does that hafta do with the price of rice in China? It asks for somewhere in the Southern hemisphere but apparently wanted me to pick someplace in the *Northern* hemisphere. What am I not understanding here, please? Since no one else has commented on this, I assume I’m wrong and not the question, so I’d be grateful if someone could square me away. Thanks a million! 💋
What is the point of structuring a quiz in his way? As an educator, I was always taught that it is poor pedagogy to have students choose a wrong answer in order to score correctly. It embeds incorrect information into people’s brains.
