“But That’s Incorrect?”: In This Geography Quiz, You Have To Choose The Wrong Answer To Get The Answer Right
Entertainment

“But That’s Incorrect?”: In This Geography Quiz, You Have To Choose The Wrong Answer To Get The Answer Right

Have you ever imagined a game where the “right” answer is technically wrong? 🙀🤯

That’s the fun twist this quiz offers! It challenges you to turn your thinking upside down and resist being tricked by what you think is actually right.

It’s less about knowing and more about outsmarting your rational thinking. We hope you take this opportunity to step out of your comfort zone! Stick around, complete the quiz, and you’ll be rewarded! Let’s start! 🚀

    Globe close-up highlighting Europe, related to a geography quiz with incorrect answers strategy.

    Image credits: Suzy Hazelwood

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    View alternative results:

    Your general stats:

    Your result:
    How did you score compared to others?

    Your general stats:

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    What do you think ?
    russaird avatar
    Stinky
    Stinky
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    question 7 is incorrect - they are all countries of the middle east according to a number of sites I consulted after I just chose one as the correct answer was not in the list.

    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    Someone help, please! I don’t get this one: “Pick a place that is located in the Southern Hemisphere. ➡️ South Africa ➡️ South Dakota ➡️ South Australia ➡️ East Timor. South Dakota is a state in the northern part of the United States, located in the Northern Hemisphere.”🔸🔸🔸 I picked “South Australia” thinking it’s in the Southern Hemisphere, but them am told “South Dakota is a state in the northern part of the United States, located in the Northern Hemisphere.” What the hell does that hafta do with the price of rice in China? It asks for somewhere in the Southern hemisphere but apparently wanted me to pick someplace in the *Northern* hemisphere. What am I not understanding here, please? Since no one else has commented on this, I assume I’m wrong and not the question, so I’d be grateful if someone could square me away. Thanks a million! 💋

    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    What is the point of structuring a quiz in his way? As an educator, I was always taught that it is poor pedagogy to have students choose a wrong answer in order to score correctly. It embeds incorrect information into people’s brains.

