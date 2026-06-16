Recently, the user @baileyartstudios started a discussion on Threads where people shared times they were shocked by their partners’ sheer ignorance . “I want to know the most ridiculous thing an ex partner of yours believed (like the girl who’s boyfriend doesn’t believe stars are real),” the user wrote . After reading some of these, we’d say breaking up was probably the right choice.

Couples break up — that’s just the way relationships work sometimes, and the reasons for that vary. According to a 2017 Scottish study, 40% of couples cite “growing apart” as the main reason for their breakup. Other common reasons for divorce or separation were constant arguments, infidelity, and a lack of respect or appreciation. But some folks might start contemplating a breakup after hearing their significant other say or do something so ignorant that it does more than just raise an eyebrow.

#1 Well my first husband thought you’d boil water faster if it was cold first opposed to hot from the tap, because if it’s hot, “it has to go all the way cold on the stove before it gets hot again” WHAAAAT

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#2 Ex husband didn’t believe me when I told him I couldn’t “hold it” when it came to my period.

#3 I briefly dated a guy who was “vegetarian,” except for chicken. We went to a diner once, and he asked if the fries were cooked in animal products. The poor waitress had to run all over to check, and finally returned to report they were not. He then ordered chicken fingers. I tried to point out the irony, but he didn’t get it. He wasn’t messing with the waitress- to him, chicken was a vegetable. (I made sure to tip well.)

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#4 He didn’t believe in the moon. Said the government put it there. Was also unsure about dinosaurs and questioned if flowers were naturally occurring.



ETA: yes I broke up with him.

#5 I had a whole baby with a man who FULLY believed that all women menstruated on the first of the month.

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#6 I dated a man who thought wearing sunglasses could cause blindness.

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#7 My ex-boyfriend believed it was OK to reuse dental floss and would hang it up at his cubicle for the next time.

#8 Ex didn’t believe salmonella was a real thing. 😳

#9 Dated a guy who was in such a deep religious psychosis that he refused to fly on a plane. Why?



Because he legitimately believed God was a real physical being, not a deity or a concept or anything, like a living guy who lived in the clouds and that if we got too close to his house, he would strike us down like in the Tower of Babel story.

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#10 Cats and dogs were the same species. Cats are girls. Dogs are boys.

#11 I had an ex that believed that “horse girls” are so obsessed because we were deriving pleasure from the motion on the saddle. And no, he was not able to ‘get me there’

#12 This is so stupid but it still pisses me off - had an ex who refused to believe black squirrels were real.

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#13 That women couldn’t be pilots or firefighters because our reaction timing is delayed compared to men’s.

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#14 My current parter says he knew it was time to end a relationship one time because she thought the moon was the closet star to Earth.

#15 COVID wasn’t real and vaccines didn’t work… he knew because his sister (who used to be a NURSE) told him so… thankfully he’s my ex husband now

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#16

My ex believed cars with a paint color red carried a higher car insurance premium because it signified that the driver is more likely to drive faster and recklessly.

#17 Mine thought London is in Florida. And when I laughed he asked if it's wrong because Florida is actually part of London. I swear he didn't have the looks to be this stupid. Don't know why I cried for him for so long

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#18 I don’t know if it counts, but I really liked a fictional character because he reminded me so much of my beloved boyfriend. This character became one of my comfort characters because it reminded me of my comfort person. But that character just so happened to be a tall, muscular man, and my boyfriend was a short, thin man. I could care less about looks, but he believed I liked the looks of the fictional man better so he broke up with me… 😋✨ 2 years down the drain.

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#19 My ex is a flat-earther who drink turpentine for his health.

#20 My ex genuinely believed women only interacted with men they’re attracted to and vice versa. He’d get upset about having to order from waitresses he didn’t find attractive, after they’ve left the table.



The man was mid at very best and thankfully kept this to himself for the first year. I just thought he had social anxiety. He really thought any interaction was flirtation 🫣

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#21 That she’d never go through menopause because she ate fruits and vegetables.

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#22 After we broke up, my ex had a dream about me and then called me to demand that I stop “dream stalking” him. Like I projected my consciousness into his subconscious.

#23 My ex believed Elon Musk was black because he had a parent from South Africa. He also didn’t know South Africa was a country and thought it just referred to the region. He never believed me even when I showed him official maps and evidence for both claims being wrong. Just narcissist things ig

#24 My ex told me I couldn’t be a feminist because I shaved my armpits and dated men.



I’m so serious.

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#25 My ex husband had horribly dry itchy skin and refused to use lotion after the shower bc “then your skin will get used to it and you’ll have to use it every day” yes my dude that is the point of lotion

#26 He believed computers were built with alien technology. Because somehow humans were too stupid to have figured out microchips?

#27 He thought special education/ developmental disabilities were a scam and kids were malingering for attention. Autism doesn’t exist and speech issues are just drama.



Dear reader - this man was a TEACHER. I broke up with him after find this out and told him “it’s not me it’s you and you are everything wrong with the education system.” He was like 😳

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#28 On a double date with my sister and her boyfriend. The waitress is going over the nights specials and explains the branzino is served with Swiss chard. This man says, “I don’t want cheese”… he was an attorney

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#29 I had a terrible ex who believed spooning was eating 💩out of someone’s bum with a spoon. He also thought you could use dawn soap in the dish washer

#30 I had to break up with one of them because I discovered they were an anti-vaxxer ( during COVID) and he kept comparing mandatory vaccination to chattel slavery.

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#31 I once had a guy shocked I was on iud and didn’t get a period he just thought he had good timing in having “fun” time. We dated for 4 years…

#32 My ex, who knew that I grew up in Europe, asked me, "when you were over there, did you get to see the Willy Wonka factory?"

O... M....G. like, baby.... it's a movie. It's not real. That man was 27 years old.

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#33 i dated a psycho for a few weeks, he believed i was with the fbi and was spying on him, that every man i spoke to i was cheating with (this included waiters and grocery staff) he then believed he wasn’t stalking me after we broke up bc i gave him my address while we were dating

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#34 I was a month into dating a fella. He decided we should go to the pyramids in Rome. Needless to say, it ended suddenly.🤣🤣🤣 This from a dude who also thought no-iron shirts meant they had no iron in them. 🤣😬🤣😬🤣

#35 He didn't want to use painkillers when he'd get headaches because he thought it was a sign of weakness... Lil bro was suffering for the vibes. Ridiculous.

#36 I had a girlfriend once who believed Mary was a virgin, her illegitimate child's father was holy and her son a spirit, and that was the least insane thing she believed. Apparently, we are all descendants of one couple who had two sons, go figure.

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#37 My ex believed that certain pasta shapes tasted different, so he refused to eat them. Fusilli and spaghetti were okay, elbows and farfalle were not, and penne was straight up poison as far as he was concerned.

#38 My ex believed hemorrhoids were lumps of poop that had built up under the skin around the bum hole.

#39 my ex believed contacts disintegrated when he removed them so he would just take them out and flick them across the room i use tho find them everywhere 💀

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#40 I had this problem with my ex. He’d be filthy and smelly and claim he was too tired to shower. He would want to snuggle( and more) which I would refuse to do- so gross! I would have to change the sheets every day and finally slept in a different bed!

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#41 My hs bf got very upset when I went to a wedding and joined in for the bouquet toss because I ‘wasn’t single.’ We were not married and I stood outside the wedding for an hour trying to explain to him that ‘single’ in this case just means not married and the person who catches the bouquet is supposed to get married next. He woukd not let it go.

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#42 He thought labia size was related to the number of men a woman has slept with. Oh and he was embarrassed when I asked the question in our online community, because he said “everyone will know it’s me.”

#43 He didn't believe in food allergies (of which I have plenty) because you "can't be allergic to something you need to stay alive"

#44 I have an ex who came home from a job interview full of confidence that he'd smashed it. I asked him what sort of things they'd asked him, and he said they'd asked what he thought about working under pressure. He was very pleased with his answer, which was 'I don't believe in it'. Needless to say, he was not hired.

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#45 He told me that insects are not animals. Argued with me about it until I pulled it up online. He was almost 50.

#46 1. Clouds go behind the moon.

2. Africa and South America are pointy at the bottom because they're dripping down the globe.

#47 Didn’t know you use shampoo before conditioner. He was 26. He said, “I don’t know my parents didn’t teach me these things.”

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#48 Went on a couple of dates with a guy in college that HATED Chinese food. No particular dish, just all of it. Turns out, he'd never actually eaten Chinese food,but it seemed gross.

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#49 That brown sugar was the high fiber option like brown rice or wheat bread. I WISH

#50 mine's embarrassing and it was me. i genuinely thought a period was a few days and then "done," like a switch flips. then i actually sat down and read about it - it's a whole month with phases, and the rough week often isn't even the bleeding week.