Making a movie is no walk in the park. It can take months, if not years, to produce cinematic magic. For every perfect scene we see in the final cut, there are countless retakes, bloopers, and bizarre moments that happen before "that's a wrap."

We might never even know about them were it not for the photographers tasked with snapping the chaos behind the scenes. Some of those photos aren't even meant to go public but they do. And they show us just how wild the world of filmmaking really is.

There's a special corner of the internet dedicated to sharing Behind The Scenes Pics That Look Like Sh*tposts. As the name suggests, it's a wall of messy, weird, jaw-dropping and oddly fascinating images that reveal the real and raw happenings on set.

Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the best, for you to scroll through ahead of your next movie night in. Grab your popcorn, buckle up and prepare to see some of your favorite films in a whole new light. We also take a look at some unfortunate mishaps that have happened on the sets of some Hollywood movies. You'll find that between the images.