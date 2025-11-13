117 Times Unhinged Behind-The-Scenes Photos Were Memes Waiting To Happen (New Pics)
Making a movie is no walk in the park. It can take months, if not years, to produce cinematic magic. For every perfect scene we see in the final cut, there are countless retakes, bloopers, and bizarre moments that happen before "that's a wrap."
We might never even know about them were it not for the photographers tasked with snapping the chaos behind the scenes. Some of those photos aren't even meant to go public but they do. And they show us just how wild the world of filmmaking really is.
There's a special corner of the internet dedicated to sharing Behind The Scenes Pics That Look Like Sh*tposts. As the name suggests, it's a wall of messy, weird, jaw-dropping and oddly fascinating images that reveal the real and raw happenings on set.
Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the best, for you to scroll through ahead of your next movie night in. Grab your popcorn, buckle up and prepare to see some of your favorite films in a whole new light. We also take a look at some unfortunate mishaps that have happened on the sets of some Hollywood movies. You'll find that between the images.
The Spongebob Movie (2004)
The movie that took us around two hours to watch could have taken two years to make.
“While in production, schedules can change at the turn of a dime, and you have to be ready to pivot right then and there," says line producer and unit production manager Xavier Luis Salinas. "From the time you develop a script to a shooting script, you are looking at one to three years of your life trying to produce your project.”
And those one to three years are bound to be filled with a lot of ups and downs, highs and lows, craziness and chaos.
Meet Dave (2008)
A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984)
As the Raindance Film Festival site puts it, a film set is truly a place where Murphy’s law applies. Loads can go wrong, and often it does. From equipment malfunctioning to people getting injured, the crew knows to expect the unexpected.
The site explains that props, weather and stunts play a big role in making a film. "Cast and crew can trip over wires or be hurt by an explosive from a stunt that’s defective or isn’t handled properly," it notes.
Cujo (1983)
The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)
The Walking Dead (2010-)
One of the most common accidents that happens to people on a film set is falling.
"Falling off a ladder, a scissor lift, a scaffold, or a rooftop: unfortunately, these accidents occur more often than they should," reads production blog, The Beat. "People exercise caution in their daily lives, yet on set, if people are waiting or if something’s running behind schedule, people take chances they normally wouldn’t and end up injured."
Alien (1979)
X-Men (2000)
Walking Dead: Dead City (2023)
Film set disasters aren't always about danger. Sometimes they're funny. Ask Renée Zellweger... She would know. Apparently, the actress had an awkward, but rather hilarious, mishap while filming a kissing scene while filming her Oscar-winning biopic Judy.
Just as she and her co-star Finn Wittrock locked lips, Zellweger’s prosthetic nose broke. And it didn't stop there. The nose gone rogue proceeded to ooze glue all over Wittrock’s face.
“I did not know until this kissing scene and I look at him with horror and I realise, ‘Am I more upset that I got that on his face – and we haven’t cut so I can’t be touching his face in a way to try and get it off – or that it’s attached to my head and there’s so much more where that came from?'” a mortified Zellweger later said.
Ghostbusters Frozen Empire (2024)
Avengers Infinity War (2018)
Doctor Who (2023-)
Margot Robbie has also spoken of a rather awkward and painful experience she had while filming The Wolf of Wall Street. Robbie says one particular scene left her scarred. If you've seen the film, you might remember her and Leonardo DiCaprio getting hot and heavy on a bed of money.
“I got a million paper cuts on my back from all that money! It’s not as glamorous as it sounds,” she revealed. “If anyone is ever planning on having s*x on top of a pile of cash: don’t. Or maybe real money is a bit softer, but the fake money is like paper, and when I got up off the bed, I turned around to get my robe and everyone gasped. I said, ‘What is it?’ And they said, ‘You look like you’ve been whipped a million times. Your back is covered in a thousand red scratches.”
How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)
One Piece (2023)
There seems to be no shortage of mishaps when it comes to filming steamy movie scenes, despite the actors and actresses making it look so easy.
Lizzy Caplan once revealed how one particular incident left her a lot more deflated than she anticipated. The actress says she was already nervous about undressing in front of co-star Charlie Sheen in the TV series Masters of S*x. Things seemed to be going well, until they weren't...
Alice In Wonderland (2010)
Breaking Bad (2008-2013)
One Piece (2023)
Caplan told how they'd just completed the scene and the director yelled “Cut!”
"[Sheen] immediately walks over to a garbage can and throws up,“ Caplan said. ”My whole self-confidence plummeted to the ground and I realised that I’m a monster and anybody who touches me will immediately start vomiting and that’s just the way it’s going to be.”
What the actress didn't know at the time was that Sheen had eaten something that upset his stomach!