Making a movie is no walk in the park. It can take months, if not years, to produce cinematic magic. For every perfect scene we see in the final cut, there are countless retakes, bloopers, and bizarre moments that happen before "that's a wrap."

We might never even know about them were it not for the photographers tasked with snapping the chaos behind the scenes. Some of those photos aren't even meant to go public but they do. And they show us just how wild the world of filmmaking really is.

There's a special corner of the internet dedicated to sharing Behind The Scenes Pics That Look Like Sh*tposts. As the name suggests, it's a wall of messy, weird, jaw-dropping and oddly fascinating images that reveal the real and raw happenings on set.

Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the best, for you to scroll through ahead of your next movie night in. Grab your popcorn, buckle up and prepare to see some of your favorite films in a whole new light. We also take a look at some unfortunate mishaps that have happened on the sets of some Hollywood movies. You'll find that between the images.

#1

The Spongebob Movie (2004)

Large unhinged behind-the-scenes photo of a giant figure being transported by crew in a crowded outdoor area.

The movie that took us around two hours to watch could have taken two years to make.

“While in production, schedules can change at the turn of a dime, and you have to be ready to pivot right then and there," says line producer and unit production manager Xavier Luis Salinas. "From the time you develop a script to a shooting script, you are looking at one to three years of your life trying to produce your project.”

And those one to three years are bound to be filled with a lot of ups and downs, highs and lows, craziness and chaos.
    #2

    Meet Dave (2008)

    Large Eddie Murphy head trailer on a highway among cars, an unhinged behind-the-scenes photo meme waiting to happen.

    #3

    A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984)

    Man in costume wearing sunglasses dancing indoors while holding a boombox behind his shoulder in unhinged behind-the-scenes photo.

    As the Raindance Film Festival site puts it, a film set is truly a place where Murphy’s law applies. Loads can go wrong, and often it does. From equipment malfunctioning to people getting injured, the crew knows to expect the unexpected.

    The site explains that props, weather and stunts play a big role in making a film. "Cast and crew can trip over wires or be hurt by an explosive from a stunt that’s defective or isn’t handled properly," it notes.
    #4

    Cujo (1983)

    Black and white unhinged behind-the-scenes photo showing two people and a person in a dog costume kicking and holding hands.

    #5

    The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)

    Behind-the-scenes photo of actor in dark, spiked costume sitting on a director's chair with green screen background.

    #6

    The Walking Dead (2010-)

    Police officer in uniform sitting casually next to a saddled horse in an unhinged behind-the-scenes meme photo.

    vmblessing avatar
    Verena
    Verena
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is surprisingly easy to teach a horse doing this, and even more surprising, they often like sitting like this.

    One of the most common accidents that happens to people on a film set is falling.

    "Falling off a ladder, a scissor lift, a scaffold, or a rooftop: unfortunately, these accidents occur more often than they should," reads production blog, The Beat. "People exercise caution in their daily lives, yet on set, if people are waiting or if something’s running behind schedule, people take chances they normally wouldn’t and end up injured."
    #7

    Alien (1979)

    Alien creature costume sitting unhinged on a box behind the scenes, a moment captured for meme potential.

    #8

    X-Men (2000)

    Behind-the-scenes photo showing costume artists painting a detailed bodysuit, an unhinged moment before filming.

    #9

    Walking Dead: Dead City (2023)

    Actor in unhinged behind-the-scenes photo wearing zombie makeup eating a salad on set, meme-ready moment captured.

    Film set disasters aren't always about danger. Sometimes they're funny. Ask Renée Zellweger... She would know. Apparently, the actress had an awkward, but rather hilarious, mishap while filming a kissing scene while filming her Oscar-winning biopic Judy.

    Just as she and her co-star Finn Wittrock locked lips, Zellweger’s prosthetic nose broke. And it didn't stop there. The nose gone rogue proceeded to ooze glue all over Wittrock’s face.

    “I did not know until this kissing scene and I look at him with horror and I realise, ‘Am I more upset that I got that on his face – and we haven’t cut so I can’t be touching his face in a way to try and get it off – or that it’s attached to my head and there’s so much more where that came from?'” a mortified Zellweger later said.
    #10

    Ghostbusters Frozen Empire (2024)

    Unhinged behind-the-scenes photo of a person in a green slime costume sitting under a black table in a studio.

    #11

    Avengers Infinity War (2018)

    Actors on set in unhinged behind-the-scenes moment with motion capture gear and green screen background.

    #12

    Doctor Who (2023-)

    Man laughing behind the scenes with a giant fake arm prop, an unhinged behind-the-scenes photo moment.

    Margot Robbie has also spoken of a rather awkward and painful experience she had while filming The Wolf of Wall Street. Robbie says one particular scene left her scarred. If you've seen the film, you might remember her and Leonardo DiCaprio getting hot and heavy on a bed of money.

    “I got a million paper cuts on my back from all that money! It’s not as glamorous as it sounds,” she revealed. “If anyone is ever planning on having s*x on top of a pile of cash: don’t. Or maybe real money is a bit softer, but the fake money is like paper, and when I got up off the bed, I turned around to get my robe and everyone gasped. I said, ‘What is it?’ And they said, ‘You look like you’ve been whipped a million times. Your back is covered in a thousand red scratches.”

    #13

    How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

    Unhinged behind-the-scenes photo of a person wearing detailed green alien makeup with closed eyes and textured skin.

    #14

    Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

    #15

    One Piece (2023)

    Unhinged behind-the-scenes photo of a realistic snail puppet with human-like eyes, lips, and a mustache on a film set.

    There seems to be no shortage of mishaps when it comes to filming steamy movie scenes, despite the actors and actresses making it look so easy.

    Lizzy Caplan once revealed how one particular incident left her a lot more deflated than she anticipated. The actress says she was already nervous about undressing in front of co-star Charlie Sheen in the TV series Masters of S*x. Things seemed to be going well, until they weren't...
    #16

    Alice In Wonderland (2010)

    Two actors in unhinged behind-the-scenes photos wearing green motion capture suits on a film set with a green screen background.

    #17

    Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

    Man in bright pink sweater holding arms up and carrying matching pink bag with stuffed animal in unhinged behind-the-scenes photo.

    #18

    One Piece (2023)

    Actor with clown makeup and red nose seated at a table, captured in an unhinged behind-the-scenes photo moment.

    Caplan told how they'd just completed the scene and the director yelled “Cut!”

    "[Sheen] immediately walks over to a garbage can and throws up,“ Caplan said. ”My whole self-confidence plummeted to the ground and I realised that I’m a monster and anybody who touches me will immediately start vomiting and that’s just the way it’s going to be.”

    What the actress didn't know at the time was that Sheen had eaten something that upset his stomach!
    #19

    Garfield (2004)

    Unhinged behind-the-scenes photo of a large orange cat puppet sitting on a director’s chair outdoors.

    #20

    Friday The 13th Part III (1982)

    Black and white behind-the-scenes photo of a person in a hockey mask reading a magazine, a meme moment waiting to happen.

    #21

    Spider-Man No Way Home (2021)

    Man in long coat flying above traffic with smoke and chaos, an unhinged behind-the-scenes photo meme moment.

    #22

    Godzilla: Final Wars (2004)

    Unhinged behind-the-scenes photo of a person in Godzilla costume playfully interacting with a man lying on the floor in a workshop.

    #23

    The Whale (2022)

    Man in an unhinged behind-the-scenes inflatable costume standing in front of a green screen, funny photo moment.

    #24

    My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic (2010-2019)

    Person wearing a horse mask striking a playful pose in an office, an unhinged behind-the-scenes photo meme moment.

    #25

    Five Nights At Freddy’s (2023)

    Actor in an unhinged behind-the-scenes photo wearing a large bear costume with a black bow tie being adjusted by crew.

    #26

    Shrek (2001)

    Unhinged behind-the-scenes photo of a green animated character with exaggerated facial expression ready to become a meme.

    #27

    Saw X (2023)

    Man wearing contraption with tubes on face sitting in an unhinged behind-the-scenes setup giving thumbs up in industrial setting

    #28

    Teletubbies (1997-2001)

    Four people wearing unhinged behind-the-scenes costumes resembling characters outdoors on a grassy slope.

    #29

    Jurassic Park 3 (2001)

    Actor in dinosaur costume on set, captured in unhinged behind-the-scenes photo perfect for meme creation.

    #30

    Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

    Two horror characters in costume sitting on director chairs in an unhinged behind-the-scenes photo setting.

    #31

    The Amazing Digital Circus (2023-)

    Three unhinged behind-the-scenes photos feature people in colorful, bizarre costumes sitting on a couch indoors.

    #32

    Predator: Badlands (2025)

    Unhinged behind-the-scenes photos of a creature in detailed armor making varied fierce facial expressions.

    #33

    Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (2024)

    Man laughing as three people paint unhinged behind-the-scenes photos on his bald head in a playful setting.

    #34

    The Penguin (2024-)

    Close-up of an unhinged behind-the-scenes clay sculpture face with detailed wrinkles and textured skin.

    #35

    Deadpool And Wolverine (2024)

    Deadpool actor in red suit posing with a skeleton prop in an unhinged behind-the-scenes photo outdoors.

    #36

    Toy Story (1995)

    Animated scene of Buzz Lightyear with a distorted face, a humorous unhinged behind-the-scenes photo meme moment.

    #37

    Toy Story 3 (2010)

    Buzz Lightyear’s head on a dinosaur body in a behind-the-scenes unhinged animated meme moment.

    #38

    The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

    #39

    Ghostbusters Frozen Empire (2024)

    Behind-the-scenes photo of a person in a green creature costume with an arm playfully inside its mouth, meme moment.

    #40

    Thomas The Tank Engine & Friends (1984-2020)

    Man scratching his head looking at the unhinged behind-the-scenes photo of a Thomas the Tank Engine character.

    #41

    The Boys (2019)

    Two actors in costume sharing a funny unhinged behind-the-scenes moment during filming, meme-worthy photo.

    #42

    Venom (2018)

    Man laughing excitedly holding a drink can while woman wearing headphones looks stressed behind the scenes at night.

    #43

    The Wolf Man (1941)

    Behind-the-scenes photo of a man grooming an actor in detailed werewolf makeup for an unhinged movie scene.

    #44

    Slender Man (2018)

    Tall person wearing a black suit and glasses holding a basketball on a gym court with an American flag in the background.

    #45

    Iron Man (2008)

    Robert Downey Jr. having purple body paint applied by several crew members in unhinged behind-the-scenes photos.

    #46

    The Jungle Book (2016)

    Behind-the-scenes photo showing a young actor with a furry creature and a blue-gloved hand with googly eyes.

    #47

    King Kong (1933)

    Unhinged behind-the-scenes photo of a large gorilla costume head used in classic movie production on set outdoors.

    #48

    Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

    Behind-the-scenes photo showing actor in costume and a green screen setup with unhinged props creating meme potential.

    #49

    The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run (2020)

    Man poses with green ball showing face behind-the-scenes with cartoon SpongeBob and Patrick cutouts on dusty street.

    #50

    Paddington (2014)

    Person dressed in a blue coat and red hat on set, captured in an unhinged behind-the-scenes photo meme moment.

    #51

    Guardians Of The Galaxy (2014)

    Behind-the-scenes photo of movie cast in full costume and makeup, capturing unhinged and memorable moments for memes.

    #52

    Shrek (2001)

    Person dressed as Shrek in costume, standing behind-the-scenes in a dimly lit room with open doors.

    #53

    Batman (1966)

    Behind-the-scenes photo of Batman actor on set with film crew capturing unhinged moments for meme potential.

    #54

    Batman (1966)

    Person dressed as Joker in colorful outfit holding a surfboard on a beach, an unhinged behind-the-scenes photo meme moment.

    #55

    Slender Man (2018)

    Unhinged behind-the-scenes photo of a creature with elongated arms and clawed hands in front of a green screen.

    #56

    Superman (2025)

    Actor in unhinged behind-the-scenes costume with half purple, half beige textured makeup shrugging on set during a casual moment.

    #57

    A Minecraft Movie (2025)

    Behind-the-scenes photo of actors and crew filming a humorous scene on a green screen set with camera and crew members.

    #58

    Daredevil (2003)

    Artists creating a plaster sculpture behind the scenes, an unhinged moment captured for meme potential.

    #59

    Super Smash Bros Commercial (1999)

    Person in an unhinged behind-the-scenes photoshoot wearing a large, humorous Donkey Kong costume outdoors with others around.

    #60

    Twisted Metal (2023)

    Unhinged behind-the-scenes photo of a muscular man in clown makeup sitting at a messy table with food props.

    #61

    Venom Let There Be Carnage (2021)

    Man in a Venom helmet and light-up wires sitting unhinged on the ground in a behind-the-scenes photo meme moment.

    #62

    Avengers Infinity War (2018)

    Thor and Korg in an unhinged behind-the-scenes photo showing a playful moment during filming.

    #63

    Alien: Romulus (2024)

    Person posing with unhinged behind-the-scenes alien costumes, creating funny and meme-worthy moments on set.

    #64

    Space Jam A New Legacy (2021)

    Actor suspended midair on wires in a green screen studio during unhinged behind-the-scenes photo shoot for memes.

    #65

    Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

    Actor in Deadpool costume with makeup being stretched by two people in an unhinged behind-the-scenes photo.

    SCP 4666
    SCP 4666
    When Grandma tells you what a handsome youngan you are

    #66

    Fallout (2024)

    Man applying realistic mask in unhinged behind-the-scenes photo with intense expression in a makeup trailer setting.

    #67

    Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

    Behind-the-scenes photo of a medieval movie set with actors and crew laughing, perfect for unhinged meme moments.

    #68

    Ghostbusters (1984)

    Unhinged behind-the-scenes photo showing a film crew and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man on a detailed miniature set.

    #69

    Doctor Who (2005 -)

    Man wearing a skin-colored bodysuit posing with a surprised expression in an unhinged behind-the-scenes photo.

    #70

    She-Hulk Attorney At Law (2022)

    Behind-the-scenes photo showing a crew member holding a green-faced character head on a stick for a filming setup outdoors.

    #71

    Wonka (2023) (For The Community Notes)

    #72

    Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge Of The Sith (2005)

    Behind-the-scenes photo of actors in costume holding lightsabers ready for a staged action scene on set.

    #73

    Home Alone (1990)

    Behind-the-scenes photo of actors goofing around with a picture frame creating a funny unhinged moment.

    #74

    Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)

    Two actors in unhinged behind-the-scenes costumes posing outdoors with a scenic ocean background.

    #75

    Onward (2020)

    Behind-the-scenes photo showing two men on a green screen set, one pulling the other with a rope in a meme-ready moment.

    #76

    The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

    Skeleton armature model with an expressive face, a behind-the-scenes photo capturing unhinged meme potential.

    #77

    Spongebob Squarepants (1999-)

    Person wearing a large unhinged SpongeBob head mask outdoors in a behind-the-scenes photo meme moment.

    #78

    Inspector Gadget (1999)

    Man spraying woman with water from hose in a humorous unhinged behind-the-scenes photo causing a splash.

    #79

    Willow: The Series (2022)

    Unhinged behind-the-scenes photo of a medieval warrior costume with chains and an umbrella on a rainy day outdoors.

    #80

    Conan The Barbarian (1982)

    Behind-the-scenes photo of actors in costume on a desert set, capturing unhinged moments from movie filming.

    #81

    Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

    Actor in an unhinged behind-the-scenes costume with oversized chest piece on a forest set during filming.

    #82

    The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

    Young man in a gray bodysuit leaning against a woman in a jacket during unhinged behind-the-scenes photo shoot outdoors.

    #83

    Oppenheimer (2023)

    Director adjusting IMAX camera over actor lying in bed in a behind-the-scenes photo from unhinged moments.

    #84

    The Last Of Us (2023)

    Behind-the-scenes photo of a creature costume and crew member on set showcasing unhinged moments from filming.

    #85

    Thomas The Tank Engine (1984 - 2021)

    Man posing behind a miniature house and train set in unhinged behind-the-scenes photos meme moment.

    #86

    Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation (1997-1998)

    Behind-the-scenes photo of a man in a detailed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle costume posing outdoors, meme ready moment.

    #87

    Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

    Four people posing for an unhinged behind-the-scenes photo, two dressed in brown cockroach costumes indoors.

    #88

    Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

    Unhinged behind-the-scenes photo of a sci-fi creature making a heart shape with hands surrounded by futuristic equipment.

    #89

    Five Nights At Freddy's (2023)

    Close-up behind-the-scenes photo of a man wearing an unhinged large bear costume head, ready to become a meme.

    POST
    #90

    Mars Needs Moms (2011)

    Alien creature in a form-fitting dark dress with exaggerated hips in an unhinged behind-the-scenes photo meme moment.

    Behind_Pics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #91

    Halloween (1978)

    Three people wearing white masks play guitars and sing in a living room, an unhinged behind-the-scenes photo meme moment.

    Behind_Pics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #92

    The Last Jedi (2017)

    Behind-the-scenes photo of Yoda puppet on set, showing unhinged moment that became a meme waiting to happen.

    Behind_Pics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Thomas & Friends (1984-)

    Behind-the-scenes photo of a puppet scarecrow character sitting in soil, showcasing unhinged and meme-worthy moments.

    Behind_Pics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #94

    Postman Pat (1981-2017)

    Behind-the-scenes photo showing a camera filming a stop-motion puppet and toy cat on a green set for meme creation.

    Behind_Pics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #95

    Lazy Town (2004-2014)

    Behind-the-scenes photo of two men in police uniforms holding a man in a striped costume on a film set with green screen.

    Behind_Pics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #96

    The Dark Knight (2008)

    Actor in Joker makeup on set with crew in the background, a classic unhinged behind-the-scenes photo moment.

    Behind_Pics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    Pokémon (1996-)

    Mascot costume character posing in checkered pants with fist raised in a humorous unhinged behind-the-scenes photo.

    Behind_Pics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #98

    One Piece (2023)

    Unhinged behind-the-scenes photo of two actors in elaborate creature costumes posing inside a tent on set.

    Behind_Pics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #99

    Charlie And The Chocolate Factory (2005)

    Two men in behind-the-scenes photo, one covered in fake blood, both posing against a plain gray backdrop.

    Behind_Pics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #100

    Shrek The Third (2007)

    Unhinged behind-the-scenes photo showing numerous animated characters making funny faces in a dark, crowded setting.

    Behind_Pics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #101

    Looney Tunes Back In Action (2003)

    Woman in purple blouse lying on floor holding an oversized shoe shaped like a hand in an unhinged behind-the-scenes moment.

    Behind_Pics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #102

    Saw X (2023)

    Person wearing an unhinged animal mask posing in a cluttered behind-the-scenes room with dramatic lighting and shadows.

    Behind_Pics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #103

    Space Jam A New Legacy (2021)

    Athlete in colorful sportswear sitting on bench on a film set with green screen, captured in unhinged behind-the-scenes moment.

    Behind_Pics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #104

    Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

    Man adjusting miniature figures and buildings in a behind-the-scenes setup for unhinged behind-the-scenes photos.

    Behind_Pics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #105

    Prometheus (2012)

    Actor in alien makeup wearing casual clothes on set, a behind-the-scenes moment from unhinged photos memed waiting to happen.

    Behind_Pics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #106

    Avengers Infinity War (2018)

    Two actors in green makeup behind-the-scenes as Gamora, posing with a director's chair on a movie set.

    Behind_Pics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #107

    Aladdin (2019)

    Behind-the-scenes photo showing actors in costume and crew in motion capture suits on a film set ready for unhinged moments.

    Behind_Pics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #108

    Dr. Strange (2016)

    Actor dressed as Doctor Strange holding a comic book with an unhinged behind-the-scenes photo meme expression.

    Behind_Pics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #109

    Power Rangers In Space (1998–1999)

    Behind-the-scenes photo showing two actors in futuristic costumes smiling at the camera on set, perfect for meme moments.

    Behind_Pics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #110

    Godzilla X Kong The New Empire (2024)

    Giant gorilla head sculpture next to broken robotic arm and red phone booth in an unhinged behind-the-scenes photo.

    Behind_Pics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #111

    Rings (2017)

    Behind-the-scenes photo of a camera crew filming a person in a creepy costume on a green screen set for meme potential.

    Behind_Pics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #112

    How To Train Your Dragon (2025)

    Man in a green parka brandishing a sword and shield on set, one of the unhinged behind-the-scenes photos meme moments.

    Behind_Pics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #113

    Tom And Jerry (2021)

    Behind-the-scenes photo showing crew members adjusting a Tom puppet, capturing unhinged moments perfect for memes.

    Behind_Pics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #114

    Doctor Who (2023-)

    Man wearing a face mask over his eyes in a dimly lit behind-the-scenes setting, capturing unhinged moments for memes

    Behind_Pics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #115

    Batman V. Superman: Dawn Of Justice (2016)

    Behind-the-scenes photo of actors in Batman costumes on set with Batmobile, an unhinged moment caught on camera.

    Behind_Pics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #116

    The Incredibles (2004)

    Unhinged behind-the-scenes animated characters making funny faces in a meme-worthy moment from a new picture.

    Behind_Pics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #117

    Spongebob Squarepants (1999-)

    Behind-the-scenes photo of actor with makeup artist in unusual costume and long claw-like nails on set.

    Behind_Pics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!