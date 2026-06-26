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It’s strange to think that not too long ago, the idea of carrying a tiny screen around and messaging anyone in seconds would have sounded ridiculous. Now texting is just part of everyday life. We make plans, have arguments, send random thoughts, and sometimes write things that definitely deserved a second look before hitting send.

Luckily for us, some of those conversations get screenshotted instead of being forgotten. This Instagram page collects funny and unhinged text exchanges people shared online, and we’ve gathered some of the best ones. Scroll down to read them and upvote your favorites.

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#1

Hilarious text exchanges comparing pigeons reacting to crumbs, showcasing absolutely no filter humor.

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    #2

    Hilarious text exchange where one person asks if they are hated and the other confirms, showcasing no filter.

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    #3

    A screenshot of hilarious text exchanges showing a grandma asking for bread from Walmart.

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    #4

    A hilarious text exchange where one person asks 'who is she', and the other replies 'I have no friends how would I know', then clarifies 'I follow lebron', showing no filter.

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    #5

    Hilarious text exchange showing someone wishing 'Happy National Bf Day' to a non-boyfriend, who replies, 'you need to find God.'

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    #6

    Hilarious text exchanges about friends reuniting after 8 years, reflecting absolutely no filter communication.

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    #7

    Hilarious text exchange where a person periodically checks a relationship status, proving some people have no filter.

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    #8

    Hilarious text exchanges about drunk texts last night, with a picture of a Taco Bell drink and follow-up messages.

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    #9

    Hilarious text exchange where someone says 'I love you' and then threatens to manifest the other person for not answering.

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    #10

    Hilarious text exchange showing a reply to an Instagram story with a pickup line 'call me sushi cause I'm going in raw.'

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    #11

    Hilarious text exchange where one person calls everything the other says a 'red flag' but then begs for 'one chance please.'

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    #12

    Hilarious text exchanges showing a blunt and unfiltered conversation with unusual pickup lines.

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    #13

    Hilarious text exchanges about a person lamenting being too sweet, showing absolutely no filter.

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    #14

    Hilarious text exchanges with a photo of a person in a Miku cosplay in a mall, demonstrating absolutely no filter.

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    #15

    Hilarious text exchange of two people copying each other's questions, highlighting no filter communication.

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    #16

    Hilarious text exchange from a person begging not to break up, demonstrating some people have no filter.

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    #17

    Hilarious text exchange showing two people with feelings deciding they are feelers, a no filter moment.

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    #18

    A screenshot of hilarious text exchanges with a vibrant purple theme about tying a ribbon around a bicep.

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    #19

    A screenshot of hilarious text exchanges where someone sends two shark emojis, liking one and not the other.

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    #20

    A screenshot of hilarious text exchanges showing a boyfriend expressing jealousy in a funny way.

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    #21

    Hilarious text exchange where someone asks to see a picture, and the other person replies I'm ugly lol, then I just wanna know how much.

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    #22

    A hilarious text exchange with an unfiltered comment about a photo saying 'Since when did you get so thick.'

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    #23

    A hilarious text exchange where someone sends a mugshot as a reaction pic after 'Bone apple teeth' comment, showing no filter.

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    #24

    A hilarious text exchange where someone asks, 'am i breedable to you' early in the morning, showing no filter.

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    #25

    A funny text exchange where someone replies to a story with, YOU GO OUTSIDE??? after a picture of a field.

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    #26

    A text exchange showing someone following, then unfollowing due to the other person being seriously troubled.

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    #27

    A screenshot of a hilarious text exchange about sharing a girlfriend, proving some people have no filter.

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    #28

    A screenshot of hilarious text exchanges with a stranger saying sorry for being male.

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    #29

    A humorous text exchange showing a message 'beautiful puppy boy' followed by a reply 'Thought you were talking about me for a second and my ears perked up and my tail started to wag' demonstrating no filter.

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    #30

    A funny text exchange about arguments in a relationship: 'Me and my girl don't argue, She tells me to shut up and I do.', showcasing no filter.

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    #31

    A hilarious text exchange where a person misspells 'psycho' as 'syco' and 'sigh co,' showcasing unfiltered conversation.

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    #32

    A hilarious text exchange with a friend asking 'are you ok??' after not seeing a 'thirst trap,' highlighting no filter.

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    #33

    A humorous text exchange where one person is called Curious George, highlighting their lack of filter.

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    #34

    A funny text exchange where one person says they are tired, and the other responds, I knew you were tired of me.

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