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It’s strange to think that not too long ago, the idea of carrying a tiny screen around and messaging anyone in seconds would have sounded ridiculous. Now texting is just part of everyday life. We make plans, have arguments, send random thoughts, and sometimes write things that definitely deserved a second look before hitting send.

Luckily for us, some of those conversations get screenshotted instead of being forgotten. This Instagram page collects funny and unhinged text exchanges people shared online, and we’ve gathered some of the best ones. Scroll down to read them and upvote your favorites.