ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s be real - you’ve got at least one opinion that would make everyone at dinner go quiet. Maybe more than one. And hey, that’s fine! Some hot takes just aren’t made for group chats or family dinners. But that doesn’t mean they’re wrong.

This time, we’ve gathered 30 new unpopular opinions covering everything from food & travel to work & life.

If you missed the last batch of unpopular opinions, you can check it out here !

No need to overthink it - just scroll through, pick a side, and see how your opinions stack up against everyone else’s. 🌶️