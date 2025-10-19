“Matcha Tastes Like Grass”: 30 Unpopular Opinions You’ll Either Strongly Agree Or Disagree With
Let’s be real - you’ve got at least one opinion that would make everyone at dinner go quiet. Maybe more than one. And hey, that’s fine! Some hot takes just aren’t made for group chats or family dinners. But that doesn’t mean they’re wrong.
This time, we’ve gathered 30 new unpopular opinions covering everything from food & travel to work & life.
If you missed the last batch of unpopular opinions, you can check it out here!
No need to overthink it - just scroll through, pick a side, and see how your opinions stack up against everyone else’s. 🌶️
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
This post may include affiliate links.
Most “Life Hacks” Make Life Harder, Not Easier
Being Busy Isn’t The Same As Being Productive
Fancy Restaurants Are Scams
Having Kids Doesn’t Make You More Mature
Matcha Tastes Like Grass
You Don’t Need To “Love Yourself First” To Love Someone Else
Self worth which is self love is needed to have a healthy relationship that is equal give and take. Many people if not all with no self love, no self worth and low self esteem are in toxic disfunctional relationships. Sure you can love them and not care about yourself but it won't make THEM love you back. You have to LOVE you. ❤️ Once you realize and see your worth you'll find people who can love you the way you deserve to be loved. Takes years of healing and realizing it comes from a broken connection from your mother. Parents should of lifted you up not kick you and criticized you. People spend their lives hyper focused on finding that special cosmic connection. It's just you needing to love yourself the way your mother couldn't. After all that connection with our mothers is the greatest there ever is. If we have an emotionally unavailable mother who isn't supporting... well