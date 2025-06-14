“Soup Is Not A Meal”: Cast Your Vote On These 28 Unpopular Opinions People Actually Have
Not every opinion is meant to be agreed on, and that’s what makes them fun. Some of these takes might make you nod along. Some might make you roll your eyes. In this poll, you’ll see 28 of those not-so-popular opinions, and it’s up to you to decide where you stand.
Agree, disagree, or not sure - there are no wrong answers here.
Ready? Scroll down and vote! 🌶️
This post may include affiliate links.
Crying in public should be normalized
I said Not Sure because I've seen too many drama Queens/Kings just getting attention.
Naps during the day should be normalized at every job
Modern art is just expensive nonsense
People overshare too much on the internet
Wearing shoes inside should be banned
You shouldn't wear outside shoes inside. If you want a pair of house shoes go for it.
Not all opinions deserve respect
Musicals are annoying to watch
Kids don’t need “gentle parenting” - they need boundaries
Smartphones made people worse at thinking
Emotional cheating is worse than physical cheating
The “good old days” weren’t actually better
I'm a boomer, and the optimism and confidence I felt for the world in general back in the 70s is gone now. Know things have gone somewhat better for some people since then and definitely better for a lot of people before then, but I feel like now we're all on a downward trend.