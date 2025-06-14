ADVERTISEMENT

Not every opinion is meant to be agreed on, and that’s what makes them fun. Some of these takes might make you nod along. Some might make you roll your eyes. In this poll, you’ll see 28 of those not-so-popular opinions, and it’s up to you to decide where you stand.

Agree, disagree, or not sure - there are no wrong answers here.

Ready? Scroll down and vote! 🌶️

Crying in public should be normalized

Woman wiping tears with a tissue in a bright room, illustrating emotions for an unpopular opinions poll discussion.

I said Not Sure because I've seen too many drama Queens/Kings just getting attention.

    Naps during the day should be normalized at every job

    Woman sleeping peacefully in white bedding with a smartphone nearby, representing an unpopular opinions poll scenario.

    Modern art is just expensive nonsense

    Abstract colorful painting with bold brushstrokes in blue, yellow, orange, and red, representing an unpopular opinions poll theme.

    People overshare too much on the internet

    Person using a laptop displaying images on screen, participating in an unpopular opinions poll online.

    Wearing shoes inside should be banned

    Person wearing black shoes and tan pants resting feet on a dark ottoman by a window in an unpopular opinions poll setting.

    You shouldn't wear outside shoes inside. If you want a pair of house shoes go for it.

    Not all opinions deserve respect

    Two people engaged in a heated discussion in a living room setting, illustrating unpopular opinions poll concept.

    Musicals are annoying to watch

    Woman playing guitar outdoors in a scenic mountain landscape, representing an unpopular opinions poll concept.

    Kids don’t need “gentle parenting” - they need boundaries

    Children participating in an outdoor activity on a field during an unpopular opinions poll event.

    Smartphones made people worse at thinking

    Person holding a smartphone in hands, engaging with an unpopular opinions poll on the device outdoors.

    Emotional cheating is worse than physical cheating

    Person holding glowing red neon heart in dark setting symbolizing emotions in unpopular opinions poll.

    The “good old days” weren’t actually better

    Young man giving thumbs up in black shirt, smiling, representing positive response in unpopular opinions poll setting

    I'm a boomer, and the optimism and confidence I felt for the world in general back in the 70s is gone now. Know things have gone somewhat better for some people since then and definitely better for a lot of people before then, but I feel like now we're all on a downward trend.

    Clapping on planes is polite, not weird

    Three flight attendants smiling and clapping inside an airplane cabin for unpopular opinions poll.

    “Travel changes you” is just a cliché

    Hiker with backpack standing on mountain peak overlooking green hills and blue sky in an unpopular opinions poll context

    Pets shouldn’t sleep in your bed

    Cat and dog resting on a couch with green pillows and a Minion plush toy in a cozy home setting poll

    Small talk is a waste of time

    Two men having a conversation outside a building during winter, illustrating an unpopular opinions poll discussion.

    Not everyone deserves a second chance

    Wooden letter blocks spelling the word change, representing concepts in an unpopular opinions poll discussion.

    People only pretend to like black coffee

    Two cups of coffee on a wooden table with spoons and cream, illustrating the unpopular opinions poll concept.

    Making your home “aesthetic” is a waste of money

    Hand holding a credit card near a payment terminal, illustrating concepts for unpopular opinions poll and transactions.

    People stay in bad relationships just to avoid being alone

    Person sitting alone on a concrete bench in a park, reflecting quietly in a scene fitting an unpopular opinions poll.

    Soup is not a meal

    Bowl of creamy orange soup garnished with herbs next to fresh basil and a rustic whole grain bread on dark wood table.

    The soup will be for when I no longer have teeth

    Multitasking is actually more efficient

    Person in glasses working at desk with computer and smartphone, participating in unpopular opinions poll conversation.

    Skipping breakfast is totally fine

    Breakfast spread with eggs, toast, fruit, coffee, and juice presented for an unpopular opinions poll setting.

    It’s okay to not care about birthdays - even your own

    Gold balloon letters spelling happy b day hanging from the ceiling in a dimly lit room for an unpopular opinions poll.

    Leftovers are better than the original meal

    Man sitting cross-legged on a bed, focused on typing on a laptop with a slice of pizza on a plate nearby in an unpopular opinions poll.

    Not wanting to meet your partner’s family is valid

    A diverse group of people posing outdoors in pairs, showing affection and smiling for an unpopular opinions poll photo.

    Socializing shouldn’t be mandatory

    Group of diverse friends enjoying pizza and laughter while discussing an unpopular opinions poll in a casual workspace setting

    Awards shows are just rich people giving each other gifts

    Golden statue trophy on a black base with colorful bokeh lights in the background for unpopular opinions poll.

    Working from the office is better than remote work

    Modern office workspace with a person working on a laptop, illustrating an unpopular opinions poll setting.

