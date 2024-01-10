ADVERTISEMENT

Do you ever feel like you just can’t get no satisfaction? No, not in the way Mick Jagger meant it. But because scrolling on the internet often leads us down a bleak rabbit hole. Whether it’s heartbreaking news headlines or facepalm worthy stories about people who shouldn’t have platforms, it can be difficult to find anything uplifting.

But if you’re looking for some much needed respite from the stress of the world, we’ve got the perfect list down below, pandas. We’ve visited two online communities that are dedicated to sharing satisfying images. So enjoy scrolling through this list that is like ASMR for your eyes, and be sure to upvote the pics that make you feel warm and fuzzy inside!